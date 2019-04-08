Log in
Sunstone Hotel Investors : Schedules First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

04/08/2019 | 04:31pm EDT

IRVINE, Calif., April 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE: SHO) announced that it will report financial results for the first quarter 2019 on Monday, May 6, 2019 after the market closes.  Management will hold its quarterly conference call the next day, on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Pacific Time).

A live webcast of the call will be available via the Investor Relations section of the Sunstone Hotel Investors website at www.sunstonehotels.com. A replay of the webcast will also be archived on the website. Alternatively, interested parties may dial 1-334-323-0509 and reference confirmation code 7624913 to listen to the live call.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors:

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust ("REIT") that invests in Long-Term Relevant Real Estate® within the hospitality sector.  Sunstone's hotels are primarily in the urban and resort upper upscale segment and are predominantly operated under nationally recognized brands such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt. For further information, please visit Sunstone's website at www.sunstonehotels.com.

For Additional Information:
Bryan Giglia
Chief Financial Officer
Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc.
(949) 382-3036

Aaron Reyes
Vice President, Corporate Finance & Treasurer
Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc.
(949) 382-3018

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sunstone-hotel-investors-schedules-first-quarter-2019-earnings-release-and-conference-call-300826382.html

SOURCE Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
