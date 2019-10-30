Sunstone Metals : AGM Presentation

To the maximum extent permitted by law, no representation, warranty or undertaking, express or implied, is made and, to the maximum extent permitted by law, no responsibility or liability is accepted by Sunstone or any of its officers, employees, agents or consultants or any other person as to the adequacy, accuracy, completeness or reasonableness of this Presentation. To the maximum extent permitted by law, no responsibility for any errors or omissions from this Presentation whether arising out of negligence or otherwise is accepted.
This Presentation contains general information about Sunstone Metals Limited (Sunstone) which is in the business of exploring for minerals which is a speculative and risky venture. It does not purport to contain all the information that a prospective investor may require. The Presentation should not be considered as an offer or invitation to subscribe for or purchase of any securities in Sunstone and no agreement to subscribe for securities will be entered into on the basis of this Presentation. Potential investors should conduct their own investigation and analysis and should check the accuracy, reliability, and completeness of the information provided and obtain independent and specific advice from appropriate professional advisors.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This Presentation includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward- looking statements". All statements in this Presentation, other than statements
of historical facts, that address future activities and events or developments that Sunstone expects, are forward looking statements.
Although Sunstone believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions.
Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements.
SALE OF VISCARIA COPPER PROJECT FOR ~A$35 mill (cash + shares)
EQUITY POSITION VALUED AT A$10-15 MILL PROTECTS DOWNSIDE RISK
3
CORPORATE
SUNSTONE IS WELL FUNDED WITH CASH AND EQUITY ASSETS THAT CAN BE
MONETISED TO UNDERTAKE ITS PLANNED DRILLING PROGRAMS AT BRAMADEROS
A$31.8M
A$4.35M
A$10-
1,384M
~40%
4.4%
15M
MARKET
CASH
EQUITY INVESTMENTS
SHARES ON ISSUE
TOP 10 SHAREHOLDERS
BOARD &
CAPITALISATION
As at 30.09.19 - unaudited
In Nasdaq listed Copperstone
As at 30.09.19
Hold almost half of all
MANAGEMENT
Tightly held
Resources AB
shares on issue
Have participated in most
At share price of A$0.023
92% Escrowed to Sept 2020
placements in last 4 years
(30 day VWAP)
Listed on the Australian Stock Exchange ASX:STM
Substantial Shareholders
Darren Carter (UK)
6.4%
Valbonne II
5.6%
4
MULTI DISCIPLINARY STRONG BOARD
GRAHAM ASCOUGH
CHAIRMAN
A senior resources executive with considerable experience evaluating mineral projects and resources in Australia and overseas. He is currently non- executive Chairman of ASX listed companies: PNX Metals Limited and Musgrave Minerals Limited. Mr Ascough was previously Falconbridge Limited.
MALCOLM NORRIS
CEO & MANAGING DIRECTOR
Mining industry executive with a track record of discovery and growth. Previously with WMC Resources. Led team that discovered Tujuh Bukit porphyry Cu-Au in Indonesia with Intrepid Mines. Former CEO of SolGold and secured Cascabel Cu-Au project in Ecuador.
DON HYMA
NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
Mining industry executive with more than 25 years of progressive capital project experience in the resource sector in Canada, Chile, New Caledonia and Australia. His experience includes direct involvement in delivering numerous major projects, taking them from studies through to implementation, for several multi-national resource companies in the nickel, copper and iron ore industries.
STEPHEN STROUD
NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
Corporate finance executive with over 20 years experience across all aspects of corporate finance both as an advisor and client. He has advised boards and management teams across a broad range of transactions including public and private equity raisings, debt/hybrid debt, Initial Public Offerings, mergers & acquisitions, sell-downs and restructures both in Australia and overseas.
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Sunstone Metals Ltd. published this content on 31 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2019 03:11:07 UTC