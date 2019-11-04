Log in
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 11/04
0.018 AUD   -10.00%
01:43aSUNSTONE METALS : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
10/31SUNSTONE METALS : Change of Director's Interest Notice x 3
PU
10/31SUNSTONE METALS : Appendix 3B Options and Performance Rights
PU
Sunstone Metals : Change of Director's Interest Notice

11/04/2019 | 01:43am EST

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity SUNSTONE METALS LIMITED

ABN

68 123 184 412

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Malcolm Norris

Date of last notice

12 September 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct and Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

Indirect

(including registered holder)

- MN Investment Fund P/L

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

Super fund> (beneficial holder)

interest.

- Eclipse Investments Fund Pty Ltd as trustee

for Norris Investment Trust(beneficial holder)

- Wendy Anne Collins (related party)

Date of change

31 October 2019 and 3 November 2019

No. of securities held prior to change

16,457,782 shares

Direct - 9,371,106;

Indirect - 7,086,676 (6,047,025 MN

Investment Fund P/L;

913,527

Wendy Anne Collins;

126,124

Eclipse Investment Fund P/L) .

3,659,326 Performance Rights (Direct)

2,500,000 unlisted options (Direct)

Class

Performance Rights and Options

Number acquired

2,400,000 Performance Rights

Number disposed

2,500,000 Options

Value/Consideration

NIL cash - grant of Employee Performance

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

Rights. Actuarial valuation estimate $25,200

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y

Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held after change

16,457,782 shares

Direct - 9,371,106;

Indirect - 7,086,676 (6,047,025 MN

Investment Fund P/L;

913,527

Wendy Anne

Collins;

126,124

Eclipse Investment Fund P/L) .

6,059,326 Performance Rights (Direct)

0 unlisted options (Direct)

Nature of change

Grant

of Employee

Performance

Rights

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of

following shareholder approval; Expiry of

securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

Options exercisable at $0.08 each

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder

(if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which

interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation

to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an

estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above

No

traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance

was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to

n/a

proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this

n/a

provided?

Date of Notification: 4 November 2019

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011Appendix 3Y

Page 2

Sunstone Metals Ltd. published this content on 04 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
