Sunstone Metals : Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.2
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11
Name of entity SUNSTONE METALS LIMITED
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
|
Name of Director
|
Malcolm Norris
|
|
|
Date of last notice
|
12 September 2019
|
|
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
|
Direct or indirect interest
|
Direct and Indirect
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nature of indirect interest
|
Indirect
|
|
|
(including registered holder)
|
- MN Investment Fund P/L
|
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant
|
Super fund> (beneficial holder)
|
|
interest.
|
|
|
- Eclipse Investments Fund Pty Ltd as trustee
|
|
for Norris Investment Trust(beneficial holder)
|
|
- Wendy Anne Collins (related party)
|
Date of change
|
31 October 2019 and 3 November 2019
|
|
|
|
No. of securities held prior to change
|
16,457,782 shares
|
|
|
•
|
Direct - 9,371,106;
|
|
|
•
|
Indirect - 7,086,676 (6,047,025 MN
|
|
|
Investment Fund P/L;
|
913,527
|
|
|
Wendy Anne Collins;
|
126,124
|
|
|
Eclipse Investment Fund P/L) .
|
|
3,659,326 Performance Rights (Direct)
|
|
2,500,000 unlisted options (Direct)
|
|
|
|
|
Class
|
Performance Rights and Options
|
|
|
|
|
Number acquired
|
2,400,000 Performance Rights
|
|
|
|
|
Number disposed
|
2,500,000 Options
|
|
|
|
Value/Consideration
|
NIL cash - grant of Employee Performance
|
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation
|
Rights. Actuarial valuation estimate $25,200
|
|
|
|
|
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
|
01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y
|
Page 1
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
|
No. of securities held after change
|
16,457,782 shares
|
|
|
|
•
|
Direct - 9,371,106;
|
|
|
•
|
Indirect - 7,086,676 (6,047,025 MN
|
|
|
Investment Fund P/L;
|
913,527
|
|
|
Wendy Anne
|
Collins;
|
126,124
|
|
|
Eclipse Investment Fund P/L) .
|
|
6,059,326 Performance Rights (Direct)
|
|
0 unlisted options (Direct)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nature of change
|
Grant
|
of Employee
|
Performance
|
Rights
|
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of
|
following shareholder approval; Expiry of
|
securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back
|
Options exercisable at $0.08 each
|
|
|
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
|
|
Detail of contract
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nature of interest
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Name of registered holder
|
|
|
|
(if issued securities)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date of change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. and class of securities to which
|
|
|
|
interest related prior to change
|
|
|
|
Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation
|
|
|
|
to which the interest has changed
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest acquired
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest disposed
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Value/Consideration
|
|
|
|
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an
|
|
|
|
estimated valuation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest after change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Part 3 - +Closed period
|
|
|
|
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above
|
No
|
|
traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance
|
|
|
was required?
|
|
|
|
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to
|
n/a
|
|
proceed during this period?
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this
|
n/a
|
|
provided?
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date of Notification: 4 November 2019
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
|
01/01/2011Appendix 3Y
|
Page 2
Disclaimer
Sunstone Metals Ltd. published this content on 04 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2019 06:42:05 UTC