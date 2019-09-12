Sunstone Metals : Appendix 3B and S708A Cleansing Notice

12 SEPTEMBER 2019

Notice given under Section 708A(5) of the

Corporations Act

This notice is given by Sunstone Metals Limited ('Sunstone') under section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act in relation to an issue of 11,250,000 fully paid ordinary shares issued 12 September 2019 representing the remaining allotment on the underwriting of the shortfall of exercised Listed Options without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act.

As at the date of this notice, Sunstone has complied with:

the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Corporations Act as they apply to Sunstone; and section 674 of the Corporations Act.

Sunstone confirms that, as at the date of this notice, there is no information that:

has been excluded from a continuous disclosure notice given to ASX in accordance with the ASX Listing Rules; and investors and their professional advisers would reasonably require for the purpose of making an informed assessment of:

the assets and liabilities, financial position and performance, profits and losses and prospectus of Sunstone; and the rights and liabilities attaching to fully paid ordinary shares,

to the extent to which it would be reasonable for investors and their professional advisers to expect to find such information.

Yours faithfully

Gavin Leicht

Company Secretary

Sunstone Metals Limited

For further information, please visit www.sunstonemetals.com.au

Mr Malcolm Norris

Managing Director

Sunstone Metals Ltd

Tel: 07 3368 9888

Email: mnorris@sunstonemetals.com.au