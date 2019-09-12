Sunstone Metals : Appendix 3B and S708A Cleansing Notice
12 SEPTEMBER 2019
Notice given under Section 708A(5) of the
Corporations Act
This notice is given by Sunstone Metals Limited ('Sunstone') under section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act in relation to an issue of 11,250,000 fully paid ordinary shares issued 12 September 2019 representing the remaining allotment on the underwriting of the shortfall of exercised Listed Options without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act.
As at the date of this notice, Sunstone has complied with:
the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Corporations Act as they apply to Sunstone; and
section 674 of the Corporations Act.
Sunstone confirms that, as at the date of this notice, there is no information that:
has been excluded from a continuous disclosure notice given to ASX in accordance with the ASX Listing Rules; and
investors and their professional advisers would reasonably require for the purpose of making an informed assessment of:
the assets and liabilities, financial position and performance, profits and losses and prospectus of Sunstone; and
the rights and liabilities attaching to fully paid ordinary shares,
to the extent to which it would be reasonable for investors and their professional advisers to expect to find such information.
Yours faithfully
Gavin Leicht
Company Secretary
Sunstone Metals Limited
For further information, please visit www.sunstonemetals.com.au
Mr Malcolm Norris
Managing Director
Sunstone Metals Ltd
Tel: 07 3368 9888
Email:mnorris@sunstonemetals.com.au
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement,
application for quotation of additional securities
and agreement
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
We (the entity) give ASX the following information.
Part 1 - All issues
You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).
+Class of +securities issued or to be issued
Number of+securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued
Principal terms of the+securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and
expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding
and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)
Ordinary shares
11,250,000 Ordinary shares
Fully paid ordinary shares
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
4
Do the +securities rank equally in
Ordinary shares - Yes
all respects from the +issue date
with an existing +class of quoted
+securities?
If the additional +securities do not
rank equally, please state:
• the date from which they do
• the extent to which they
participate
for
the
next
dividend, (in the case of a trust,
distribution)
or
interest
payment
• the extent to which they do not
rank equally, other than in
relation to the next dividend,
distribution or interest payment
5
Issue price or consideration
NIL
6
Purpose of the issue
• Allotment of underwritten shortfall of Listed
(If issued as consideration for the
Options: 11,250,000 @ $0.03ea
acquisition of
assets,
clearly
identify those assets)
6a
Is the entity an +eligible entity that
Yes
has obtained
security
holder
approval under rule 7.1A?
If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h
in relation to the +securities the
subject of this Appendix 3B, and
comply with section 6i
6b
The date the security holder
27 November 2018
resolution under rule 7.1A was
passed
+securities issued
6c
Number of
N/A
without security holder
approval
under rule 7.1
Number of +securities issued with
6d
N/A
security holder approval under rule
7.1A
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
6e
Number of +securities issued with
N/A
security holder approval under rule
7.3, or another specific security
holder approval (specify date of
meeting)
6f Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2
6g If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.
11,250,000
N/A
6h If +securities were issued under N/A
rule 7.1A for non-cash consideration, state date on which valuation of consideration was
released to ASX Market Announcements
6i Calculate the entity's remaining issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements
7.1: 130,227,882
7.1A: 131,705,698
7
+Issue dates
Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX
(refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12).
For example, the issue date for a pro rata
entitlement issue must comply with the applicable
timetable in Appendix 7A.
Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.
8
Number
and
+class
of
all
+securities
quoted
on
ASX
(including the +securities in section
2 if applicable)
12 September 2019
Number
+Class
1,384,387,646
Fully
paid
ordinary
shares
0
Listed
Options
exercisable at
3
cents
on or
before
31
August 2019
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
9 Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
10 Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)
Number
+Class
Options
5,600,000
exercisable at 8 cents
5,600,000
TOTAL OPTIONS
Performance Rights
0
2017
Tranche 1 - $0.036
251,432
2017
Tranche 2 - TSR
3,000,000
2017
Tranche 3 - $0.06
1,000,000
2018
Tranche - $0.062
4,000,000
2018
Tranche 1- $0.05
331,126
2018
Tranche 2 - TSR
4,000,000
2018
Tranche 3 - $0.065
12,582,558
TOTAL RIGHTS
No change
Part 2 - Pro rata issue
11 Is security holder approval No required?
12 Is the issue renounceable or non- N/A renounceable?
13
Ratio in which the +securities will
N/A
be offered
+Class of +securities to which the N/A offer relates
+Record date to determine N/A entitlements
16
Will holdings on different registers
N/A
(or subregisters) be aggregated for
calculating entitlements?
Policy for deciding entitlements in relation to fractions
Names of countries in which the entity has security holders who will not be sent new offer documents
Note: Security holders must be told how their entitlements are to be dealt with.
Cross reference: rule 7.7.
N/A
N/A
19 Closing date for receipt of N/A acceptances or renunciations
