SUNSTONE METALS LTD

(STM)
Sunstone Metals : Appendix 3B and S708A Cleansing Notice

09/12/2019 | 12:12am EDT

12 SEPTEMBER 2019

Notice given under Section 708A(5) of the

Corporations Act

This notice is given by Sunstone Metals Limited ('Sunstone') under section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act in relation to an issue of 11,250,000 fully paid ordinary shares issued 12 September 2019 representing the remaining allotment on the underwriting of the shortfall of exercised Listed Options without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act.

As at the date of this notice, Sunstone has complied with:

  1. the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Corporations Act as they apply to Sunstone; and
  2. section 674 of the Corporations Act.

Sunstone confirms that, as at the date of this notice, there is no information that:

  1. has been excluded from a continuous disclosure notice given to ASX in accordance with the ASX Listing Rules; and
  2. investors and their professional advisers would reasonably require for the purpose of making an informed assessment of:
  1. the assets and liabilities, financial position and performance, profits and losses and prospectus of Sunstone; and
  2. the rights and liabilities attaching to fully paid ordinary shares,

to the extent to which it would be reasonable for investors and their professional advisers to expect to find such information.

Yours faithfully

Gavin Leicht

Company Secretary

Sunstone Metals Limited

For further information, please visit www.sunstonemetals.com.au

Mr Malcolm Norris

Managing Director

Sunstone Metals Ltd

Tel: 07 3368 9888

Email: mnorris@sunstonemetals.com.au

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement,

application for quotation of additional securities

and agreement

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Name of entity

Sunstone Metals Limited

ABN

68 123 184 412

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).

  1. +Class of +securities issued or to be issued
  2. Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued
  3. Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and
    expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding
    and due dates for payment; if
    +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)

Ordinary shares

11,250,000 Ordinary shares

Fully paid ordinary shares

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

4

Do the +securities rank equally in

Ordinary shares - Yes

all respects from the +issue date

with an existing +class of quoted

+securities?

If the additional +securities do not

rank equally, please state:

• the date from which they do

• the extent to which they

participate

for

the

next

dividend, (in the case of a trust,

distribution)

or

interest

payment

• the extent to which they do not

rank equally, other than in

relation to the next dividend,

distribution or interest payment

5

Issue price or consideration

NIL

6

Purpose of the issue

• Allotment of underwritten shortfall of Listed

(If issued as consideration for the

Options: 11,250,000 @ $0.03ea

acquisition of

assets,

clearly

identify those assets)

6a

Is the entity an +eligible entity that

Yes

has obtained

security

holder

approval under rule 7.1A?

If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h

in relation to the +securities the

subject of this Appendix 3B, and

comply with section 6i

6b

The date the security holder

27 November 2018

resolution under rule 7.1A was

passed

+securities issued

6c

Number of

N/A

without security holder

approval

under rule 7.1

Number of +securities issued with

6d

N/A

security holder approval under rule

7.1A

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

6e

Number of +securities issued with

N/A

security holder approval under rule

7.3, or another specific security

holder approval (specify date of

meeting)

6f Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2

6g If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.

11,250,000

N/A

6h If +securities were issued under N/A

rule 7.1A for non-cash consideration, state date on which valuation of consideration was

released to ASX Market Announcements

6i Calculate the entity's remaining issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements

7.1: 130,227,882

7.1A: 131,705,698

7

+Issue dates

Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX

(refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12).

For example, the issue date for a pro rata

entitlement issue must comply with the applicable

timetable in Appendix 7A.

Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.

8

Number

and

+class

of

all

+securities

quoted

on

ASX

(including the +securities in section

2 if applicable)

12 September 2019

Number

+Class

1,384,387,646

Fully

paid

ordinary

shares

0

Listed

Options

exercisable at

3

cents

on or

before

31

August 2019

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

9 Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

10 Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)

Number

+Class

Options

5,600,000

exercisable at 8 cents

5,600,000

TOTAL OPTIONS

Performance Rights

0

2017

Tranche 1 - $0.036

251,432

2017

Tranche 2 - TSR

3,000,000

2017

Tranche 3 - $0.06

1,000,000

2018

Tranche - $0.062

4,000,000

2018

Tranche 1- $0.05

331,126

2018

Tranche 2 - TSR

4,000,000

2018

Tranche 3 - $0.065

12,582,558

TOTAL RIGHTS

No change

Part 2 - Pro rata issue

11 Is security holder approval No required?

12 Is the issue renounceable or non- N/A renounceable?

13

Ratio in which the +securities will

N/A

be offered

  1. +Class of +securities to which the N/A offer relates
  2. +Record date to determine N/A entitlements

16

Will holdings on different registers

N/A

(or subregisters) be aggregated for

calculating entitlements?

  1. Policy for deciding entitlements in relation to fractions
  2. Names of countries in which the entity has security holders who will not be sent new offer documents

Note: Security holders must be told how their entitlements are to be dealt with.

Cross reference: rule 7.7.

N/A

N/A

19 Closing date for receipt of N/A acceptances or renunciations

Disclaimer

Sunstone Metals Ltd. published this content on 12 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2019 04:11:05 UTC
