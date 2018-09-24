Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust : Appointment of Chief Operating Officer

Change - Announcement of Appointment::APPOINTMENT OF CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

Date Of Appointment 01/10/2018 Name Of Person Dawn Lai Age 54 Country Of Principal Residence Singapore The Board's comments on this appointment (including rationale, selection criteria, and the search and nomination process) Ms Lai will be appointed Chief Operating Officer of ARA Trust Management (Suntec) Limited, the manager of Suntec REIT with effect from 1 October 2018. Ms Lai's vast experience in real estate sector encompassing global marketing & leasing, asset and property management would add value to Suntec REIT. Whether appointment is executive, and if so, the area of responsibility Executive. Ms Lai will assist the Chief Executive Officer on operational matters including asset management, investment, investor relations and strategic planning. Job Title (e.g. Lead ID, AC Chairman, AC Member etc.) Chief Operating Officer Familial relationship with any director and/ or substantial shareholder of the listed issuer or of any of its principal subsidiaries No Conflict of interests (including any competing business) No Working experience and occupation(s) during the past 10 years Head, Global Marketing & Leasing in CapitaLand Commercial, responsible for the performance of commercial assets under CapitaLand and CapitaLand Commercial Trust. Undertaking submitted to the listed issuer in the form of Appendix 7.7 (Listing Rule 704(7)) Or Appendix 7H (Catalist Rule 704(6)) Yes Shareholding interest in the listed issuer and its subsidiaries? Yes Shareholding Details 4,000 shares of Suntec REIT 4/2018 Change - Announ # These fields are not applicable for announce Rule 704 (8). cement of Appointment::APPOINTMENT OF CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER ments of appointments pursuant to Listing Rule 704 (9) or Catalist Past (for the last 5 years) 1. Director of CapitaLand Commercial Management Pte Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of CapitaLand Ltd. 2. Director of CL Concorde Pte Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of CapitaLand Ltd. Present Nil (a) Whether at any time during the last 10 years, an application or a petition under any bankruptcy law of any jurisdiction was filed against him or against a partnership of which he was a partner at the time when he was a partner or at any time within 2 years from the date he ceased to be a partner? No (b) Whether at any time during the last 10 years, an application or a petition under any law of any jurisdiction was filed against an entity (not being a partnership) of which he was a director or an equivalent person or a key executive, at the time when he was a director or an equivalent person or a key executive of that entity or at any time within 2 years from the date he ceased to be a director or an equivalent person or a key executive of that entity, for the winding up or dissolution of that entity or, where that entity is the trustee of a business trust, that business trust, on the ground of insolvency? No (c) Whether there is any unsatisfied judgment against him? No (d) Whether he has ever been convicted of any offence, in Singapore or elsewhere, involving fraud or dishonesty which is punishable with imprisonment, or has been the subject of any criminal proceedings (including any pending criminal proceedings of which he is aware) for such purpose? No (e) Whether he has ever been convicted of any offence, in Singapore or elsewhere, involving a breach of any law or regulatory requirement that relates to the securities or futures industry in Singapore or elsewhere, or has been the subject of any criminal proceedings (including any pending criminal proceedings of which he is aware) for such breach? No (f) Whether at any time during the last 10 years, judgment has been entered against him in any civil proceedings in Singapore or elsewhere involving a breach of any law or regulatory requirement that relates to the securities or futures industry in Singapore or elsewhere, or a finding of fraud, misrepresentation or dishonesty on his part, or he has been the subject of any civil proceedings (including any pending civil proceedings of which he is aware) involving an allegation of fraud, misrepresentation or dishonesty on his part? No (g) Whether he has ever been convicted in Singapore or elsewhere of any offence in p://infopub.sgx.com/Apps?A=COW_CorpAnnouncement No _Content&B=AnnouncementToday&F=LAYESHRW307JR89O&H=53c985b817c661b

