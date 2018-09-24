Log in
SUNTEC REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST (SUNT)
Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust : Appointment of Chief Operating Officer

09/24/2018 | 12:39pm CEST

Change - Announcement of Appointment::APPOINTMENT OF CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

ARA TRUST MANAGEMENT (SUNTEC) LIMITED

Securities

SUNTEC REAL ESTATE INV TRUST - SG1Q52922370 - T82U

Stapled Security

No

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Change - Announcement of Appointment

Date & Time of Broadcast

24-Sep-2018 17:38:28

Status

New

Announcement Sub Title

APPOINTMENT OF CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

Announcement Reference

SG180924OTHRBN7U

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Chan Kong Leong

Designation

Director

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)

APPOINTMENT OF CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

Additional Details

Date Of Appointment

01/10/2018

Name Of Person

Dawn Lai

Age

54

Country Of Principal Residence

Singapore

The Board's comments on this appointment (including rationale, selection criteria, and the search and nomination process)

Ms Lai will be appointed Chief Operating Officer of ARA Trust Management (Suntec) Limited, the manager of Suntec REIT with effect from 1 October 2018. Ms Lai's vast experience in real estate sector encompassing global marketing & leasing, asset and property management would add value to Suntec REIT.

Whether appointment is executive, and if so, the area of responsibility

Executive. Ms Lai will assist the Chief Executive Officer on operational matters including asset management, investment, investor relations and strategic planning.

Job Title (e.g. Lead ID, AC Chairman, AC Member etc.)

Chief Operating Officer

Familial relationship with any director and/ or substantial shareholder of the listed issuer or of any of its principal subsidiaries

No

Conflict of interests (including any competing business)

No

Working experience and occupation(s) during the past 10 years

Head, Global Marketing & Leasing in CapitaLand Commercial, responsible for the performance of commercial assets under CapitaLand and CapitaLand Commercial Trust.

Undertaking submitted to the listed issuer in the form of Appendix 7.7 (Listing Rule 704(7)) Or Appendix 7H (Catalist Rule 704(6))

Yes

Shareholding interest in the listed issuer and its subsidiaries?

Yes

Shareholding Details

4,000 shares of Suntec REIT

4/2018



# These fields are not applicable for announce Rule 704 (8).

cement of Appointment::APPOINTMENT OF CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER ments of appointments pursuant to Listing Rule 704 (9) or Catalist

Past (for the last 5 years)

1. Director of CapitaLand Commercial Management Pte Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of CapitaLand Ltd.

2. Director of CL Concorde Pte Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of CapitaLand Ltd.

Present

Nil

(a) Whether at any time during the last 10 years, an application or a petition under any bankruptcy law of any jurisdiction was filed against him or against a partnership of which he was a partner at the time when he was a partner or at any time within 2 years from the date he ceased to be a partner?

No

(b) Whether at any time during the last 10 years, an application or a petition under any law of any jurisdiction was filed against an entity (not being a partnership) of which he was a director or an equivalent person or a key executive, at the time when he was a director or an equivalent person or a key executive of that entity or at any time within 2 years from the date he ceased to be a director or an equivalent person or a key executive of that entity, for the winding up or dissolution of that entity or, where that entity is the trustee of a business trust, that business trust, on the ground of insolvency?

No

(c) Whether there is any unsatisfied judgment against him?

No

(d) Whether he has ever been convicted of any offence, in Singapore or elsewhere, involving fraud or dishonesty which is punishable with imprisonment, or has been the subject of any criminal proceedings (including any pending criminal proceedings of which he is aware) for such purpose?

No

(e) Whether he has ever been convicted of any offence, in Singapore or elsewhere, involving a breach of any law or regulatory requirement that relates to the securities or futures industry in Singapore or elsewhere, or has been the subject of any criminal proceedings (including any pending criminal proceedings of which he is aware) for such breach?

No

(f) Whether at any time during the last 10 years, judgment has been entered against him in any civil proceedings in Singapore or elsewhere involving a breach of any law or regulatory requirement that relates to the securities or futures industry in Singapore or elsewhere, or a finding of fraud, misrepresentation or dishonesty on his part, or he has been the subject of any civil proceedings (including any pending civil proceedings of which he is aware) involving an allegation of fraud, misrepresentation or dishonesty on his part?

No

(g) Whether he has ever been convicted in Singapore or elsewhere of any offence in

p://infopub.sgx.com/Apps?A=COW_CorpAnnouncement

No

_Content&B=AnnouncementToday&F=LAYESHRW307JR89O&H=53c985b817c661b

http://infopub.sgx.com/Apps?A=COW_CorpAnnouncement_Content&B=AnnouncementT

W307JR89O&H=53c985b817c661b0fcc4b6b1950db4ea2

connection with the formation or management of any entity or business trust?

(h) Whether he has ever been disqualified from acting as a director or an equivalent person of any entity (including the trustee of a business trust), or from taking part directly or indirectly in the management of any entity or business trust?

(i) Whether he has ever been the subject of any order, judgment or ruling of any court, tribunal or governmental body, permanently or temporarily enjoining him from engaging in any type of business practice or activity?

(j) Whether he has ever, to his knowledge, been concerned with the management or conduct, in Singapore or elsewhere, of the affairs of :-

(i) any corporation which has been

investigated for a breach of any law or regulatory requirement governing corporations in Singapore or elsewhere; or

(ii) any entity (not being a corporation) which has been investigated for a breach of any law or regulatory requirement governing such entities in Singapore or elsewhere; or

(iii) any business trust which has been investigated for a breach of any law or regulatory requirement governing business trusts in Singapore or elsewhere; or

(iv) any entity or business trust which has been investigated for a breach of any law or regulatory requirement that relates to the securities or futures industry in Singapore or elsewhere, in connection with any matter occurring or arising during that period when he was so concerned with the entity or business trust?

(k) Whether he has been the subject of any current or past investigation or disciplinary proceedings, or has been reprimanded or issued any warning, by the Monetary Authority of Singapore or any other regulatory authority, exchange, professional body or government agency, whether in Singapore or elsewhere?

Any prior experience as a director of a listed company?

If No, Please provide details of any training undertaken in the roles and responsibilities of a director of a listed company

Share

Disclaimer

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 24 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2018 10:38:09 UTC
