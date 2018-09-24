Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust : Appointment of Chief Operating Officer - Press Release

Trust Management (Suntec) Limited

Press Release

Manager of

24 September 2018

Appointment of Chief Operating Officer

Singapore, 24 September 2018 - ARA Trust Management (Suntec) Limited, the manager of Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust ("Suntec REIT", and the "Manager"), is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Dawn Lai as Chief Operating Officer of the Manager with effect from 1 October 2018.

Ms. Dawn Lai has more than 30 years of experience in the real estate sector. She was with CapitaLand Ltd for the last 19 years. Her last appointment with the company was as the Head of Global Marketing & Leasing at CapitaLand Commercial Management Private

Limited, the manager of all Singapore commercial assets (REIT and non-REIT) in CapitaLand's portfolio. In this capacity, she was responsible for the marketing and leasing of more than four million square feet of commercial properties with a total asset value of more than S$10 billion. The commercial portfolio under her responsibility included prime Grade A offices such as CapitaGreen, Asia Square Tower 2, Six Battery Road, Raffles City Singapore and Capital Tower.

Ms. Lai will assist the Chief Executive Officer on all operational matters; including asset management, investment, finance, investor relations and strategic planning. Mr. Chan Kong

Leong, Chief Executive Officer of the Manager, said, "We are delighted to have Dawn on board. I look forward to working with her and tapping into her vast real estate experience

and deep leasing networks to further grow Suntec REIT."

Ms. Lai holds a Bachelor of Science in Estate Management (Hons) degree from the National University of Singapore.

ABOUT SUNTEC REIT

Listed on 9 December 2004, Suntec REIT holds properties in Suntec City, Singapore's largest integrated commercial development (including one of Singapore's largest shopping mall), a 60.8% interest in

Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, a one-third interest in One Raffles Quay, a one-third interest in Marina Bay Financial Centre Towers 1 and 2 and the Marina Bay Link Mall, and a 30.0% interest in 9 Penang Road. Suntec REIT holds a 100% interest in a commercial building located at 177

Pacific Highway, Sydney, a 50.0% interest in Southgate Complex, Melbourne, and a 50.0% interest in a commercial building to be developed which is located at Olderfleet 477 Collins Street, Melbourne, Australia. Its aim is to invest in income-producing real estate which is primarily used for office and/or retail purposes. Suntec REIT is managed by an external manager, ARA Trust Management (Suntec)

Limited. For more details, please visitwww.suntecreit.com.

ABOUT ARA ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED

Suntec REIT is managed by ARA Trust Management (Suntec) Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of ARA Asset Management Limited ("ARA"). ARA is a premier global integrated real assets fund manager. As at 30 June 2018, the Gross Assets Managed by ARA Group and its Associates is approximately S$78.2 billion1 across 62 cities in 20 countries.

Driven by a vision to be the best-in-class real assets fund management company, ARA Group and its Associates businesses include:

(a) REITs - ARA is one of the largest REIT managers in Asia. The Group directly manages Fortune REIT, dual-listed in Singapore and Hong Kong; Suntec REIT and Cache Logistics Trust, listed in Singapore; and Hui Xian REIT and Prosperity REIT, listed in Hong Kong. It also indirectly manages REITs in Japan and Australia through its associate companies.

(b) Private real estate funds - The Group manages private funds providing investment opportunities in diverse real estate sectors and geographies that cater to different investor risk appetites.

(c) Infrastructure - ARA Infrastructure was established in 2018 to cater to strong investor demand for global infrastructure investment in line with the increasing opportunities in this asset class.

(d) Country desks - ARA operates country desks in China, Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Australia and Europe. The country desks employ a strong understanding of each local market to facilitate the flow of inbound and outbound capital and cross-country collaborations. In Korea, ARA manages six private REITs; In Japan, ARA holds a strategic stake in Kenedix, Inc. with approximately S$25 billion in assets under management ("AUM"); In Europe, ARA's platform is extended through its strategic partnership with Australia-based Cromwell Property Group which has approximately S$11 billion in AUM, of which S$5 billion is in Europe.

(e) Real estate management services - As part of the Group's investor-operator philosophy, its dedicated property management teams actively work the ground to manage its assets around the world.

Its multi-platform, multi-product global fund management strategy, combined with its dedicated teams with in-depth local knowledge enables the Group to offer enduring value to its investors. Built on a foundation of strong corporate governance and business integrity, ARA counts some of the world's largest pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions, endowments and family offices as its investors.

1 Includes assets under management by ARA Asset Management Holdings Pte. Ltd. and the Group of companies ("ARA Group") and its Associates and Joint Ventures as at 30 June 2018

