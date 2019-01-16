Suntory Beverage & Food : Announces Price Revision of Certain Products in Japan

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (the 'Company') will implement a price revision of certain products in Japan effective shipments on and after Wednesday, May 1, 2019 (national holiday).

In order for the Company to stably provide high quality products, it up until now has been making various company efforts to improve productivity, improve distribution rationalization, reduce miscellaneous costs, and so forth, while also implementing rationalization at an executive management level.

Despite such efforts, the rises in raw materials and increase in distribution costs, which have been problematic for the entire industry, have brought us to a point where it is extremely difficult to absorb such prices solely through individual company efforts. The Company is therefore left with no choice but to revise the product shipping price and recommended retail price of certain products.

Going forward, the Company will continue to put every effort into rationalization to achieve further cost reduction while providing our consumers with enriched drinking-experiences by striving to make them more natural, healthy, convenient and fulfilling through our high quality products.

▼Effective Date:Shipments on and after Wednesday, May 1, 2019 (national holiday)

▼Applicable Products:The following products (A uniform, increase of 20 yen (before tax) will be applied per bottle)

・All PET bottle products with volumes of 1.2 liter and larger.

・Note that the FOSHU, Foods with Function Claims, products exclusively for on-premise channels, and products resulting from distribution initiatives such as double-brand items are excluded.

▼Scope of Area and Channel:Whole of Japan and all channels