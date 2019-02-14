Log in
Suntory Beverage & Food : Notice regarding Dividend of Surplus

02/14/2019 | 01:32am EST

February 14, 2019

Company name : Suntory Beverage & Food Limited

(Securities code: 2587, First Section, Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Representative :

Saburo Kogo, President & CEO

Inquiries :

Investor Relations Department

TEL: +81-3-3275-7022 (from overseas)

Notice regarding Dividend of Surplus

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited hereby notifies you that at a meeting of the Board of Directors held today, it was resolved to add as an item of agenda for the 10th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on March 28, 2019, the matter of paying dividends from surplus with a record date of December 31, 2018.

1. Dividend Breakdown

Determined amount

Latest expected dividends

Previous fiscal year - end

Record date

December 31, 2018

December 31, 2018

December 31, 2017

Dividends per share

¥39.00

¥39.00

¥38.00

Total amount of dividends

¥12,051,000,000

¥11,742,000,000

Effective date

March 29, 2019

March 30, 2018

Dividend resource

Retained earnings

Retained earnings

2. Rationale

The Company believes its prioritization of strategic investments as well as capital expenditures for sustainable revenue growth and increasing the value of its business will benefit its shareholders. In addition, the Company views an appropriate shareholder return as one of its core management principles. While giving due consideration to providing a stable return and maintaining robust internal reserves for the future, the Company intends to pursue a comprehensive shareholder return policy that also takes into account its business results and future funding needs. For the fiscal year under review, in accordance with the basic policy described above and a consideration of business results and environment, the Company plans to pay a fiscal year-end dividend of ¥39 per share. It is scheduled to be added as an item of agenda for the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on March 28, 2019.

(Reference) Breakdown of Annual Dividend

Dividends per share (¥)

Record date

Second quarter-end

Fiscal year-end

Total

Fiscal year ended December 31,2018

¥39.00

¥39.00

¥78.00

Fiscal year ended December 31,2017

¥37.00

¥38.00

¥75.00

Disclaimer

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited published this content on 14 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2019 06:31:03 UTC
