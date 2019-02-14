Suntory Beverage & Food : Notice regarding Dividend of Surplus

February 14, 2019

Company name : Suntory Beverage & Food Limited

(Securities code: 2587, First Section, Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Representative :

Saburo Kogo, President & CEO

Inquiries :

Investor Relations Department

TEL: +81-3-3275-7022 (from overseas)

Notice regarding Dividend of Surplus

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited hereby notifies you that at a meeting of the Board of Directors held today, it was resolved to add as an item of agenda for the 10th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on March 28, 2019, the matter of paying dividends from surplus with a record date of December 31, 2018.

1. Dividend Breakdown

Determined amount Latest expected dividends Previous fiscal year - end Record date December 31, 2018 December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 Dividends per share ¥39.00 ¥39.00 ¥38.00 Total amount of dividends ¥12,051,000,000 － ¥11,742,000,000 Effective date March 29, 2019 － March 30, 2018 Dividend resource Retained earnings － Retained earnings

2. Rationale

The Company believes its prioritization of strategic investments as well as capital expenditures for sustainable revenue growth and increasing the value of its business will benefit its shareholders. In addition, the Company views an appropriate shareholder return as one of its core management principles. While giving due consideration to providing a stable return and maintaining robust internal reserves for the future, the Company intends to pursue a comprehensive shareholder return policy that also takes into account its business results and future funding needs. For the fiscal year under review, in accordance with the basic policy described above and a consideration of business results and environment, the Company plans to pay a fiscal year-end dividend of ¥39 per share. It is scheduled to be added as an item of agenda for the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on March 28, 2019.

(Reference) Breakdown of Annual Dividend