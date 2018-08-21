Suntory Beverage & Food : Notification concerning Organizational Changes and Executive Appointments

Log in
08/21/2018 | 09:12am CEST

№. SBF0731 (August 21, 2018)

Notification concerning Organizational Changes and

Executive Appointments

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (President: Saburo Kogo) hereby notifies you about the following organizational changes and executive appointments.

1. Organizational Changes

Effective September 1, 2018

●Reorganization of the Suntory Beverage & Food Limited, Japan Business Division

  • We will newly establish a Business Strategy & Planning Division to enhance innovation and accelerate mid-and-long term growth, and place the Business Planning Department, a Brand Planning Department and an Innovation Development Department under the Business Strategy & Planning Division.

  • We will integrate the Brand Development Division 1 and the Brand Development Division 2 into a Brand Development Division to accomplish the integrated brand strategy and to speed up decision making and implementation.

  • We will newly Establish a Communication Division to enhance the integrated communication strategy, and place the Public Relations Department and the Communication Design Department under the Communication Division.

●Reorganization of the Suntory Beverage Solution Limited

  • We will reposition machine operation of the Fountain Division, Suntory Beverage Solution Limited to Sunvend Co., Ltd. and the Fountain Sales Planning and Administration Department to implement the integrated operation of dispenser machines. As a result of this change, the Fountain Machine Department will be abolished.

  • We will transfer sales operation towards nationwide corporate businesses from the Corporate Business Sales Department, Sales & Marketing Division Metropolitan Area to the Nationwide Corporate Business Sales Division, to integrate operational organization towards nationwide corporate businesses and to strengthen activity. As a result of this change, the Corporate Business Sales Department will be abolished.

2. Executive Appointments

●Suntory Beverage & Food Limited

Date of Change the person to be assigned: Effective September 1, 2018

New Position

Former Position

(All are positions at Suntory Beverage & Food Limited unless otherwise noted)

Continued Position

Name

Division COO,

Brand Development Division, Japan Business Division

Division COO,

Brand Development Division 2, Japan Business Division

Managing Executive Officer

Shinichiro

Yanai

Division COO,

Strategy & Business Planning Division / Communication Division, Japan Business Division

Senior General Manager, Innovation Development Department, Japan Business Division

Division COO,

Brand Development Division 1, Japan Business Division

Executive Officer

Naoto Okinaka

●Suntory Foods Limited

Date of Change the person to be assigned: Effective September 1, 2018

New Position

Former Position

(All are positions at Suntory Foods Limited unless otherwise noted)

Continued Position

Name

Deputy Division COO, Overall Sales & Marketing Division

Senior General Manager, Sales & Marketing Division Metropolitan Area

Executive Officer, Member of the Board

Masaru Sugiyama

Executive Officer, Senior General Manager, Sales & Marketing Division Tohoku Area

Senior General Manager, Sales & Marketing Division Kinki Area,

Chainstores Department 1

-

Koji Tominaga

Senior General Manager, Sales & Marketing Division Metropolitan Area

Senior General Manager, Sales & Marketing Division Tokai Hokuriku Area

Executive Officer

Shigeki Kogiso

Senior General Manager, Sales & Marketing Division Tokai Hokuriku Area

Senior General Manager, Sales & Marketing Division Tohoku Area

Executive Officer

Takashi Kubo

●Suntory Products Limited

Date of Change the person to be assigned: Effective September 1, 2018

New Position

Former Position

(All are positions at Suntory

Products Limited unless otherwise noted)

Continued Position

Name

Executive Officer, Senior General Manager, Takasago Plant

Senior General Manager,

ETI Department,

Suntory MONOZUKURI

Expert Limited

-

Kenichi Takahata

Leaving

Executive Officer, Senior General Manager,

Takasago Plant

-

Masaaki Ishigaki

*Masaaki Ishigaki will become Senior General Manager, MONOZUKURI Skill & Knowledge Center, Suntory

MONOZUKURI Expert Limited.

Disclaimer

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited published this content on 21 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2018 07:11:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
