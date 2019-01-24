Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd    2587   JP3336560002

SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LTD (2587)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Suntory Beverage & Food : Notification concerning Organizational Changes and Executive Appointments

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/24/2019 | 02:29am EST

№. SBF0783 (January 24, 2019)

Notification concerning Organizational Changes and

Executive Appointments

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (President: Saburo Kogo) hereby notifies you about the following organizational changes and executive appointments.

1. Organizational Changes

Effective April 1, 2019

●Reorganization of Corporate Strategy & Management Division

Establish "Corporate Management Division" and place "Human Resources Department",

"Global Human Resources Department", and "Legal & Risk Management Department"

under Corporate Management Division to enhance business administration system of entire Suntory Beverage & Food Limited including domestic and international group companies.

Reorganize "Global Business Management Department", "Global Next Generation

Business Development Department", "Investor Relations Department", and "Global Corporate Communication Department" into "Corporate Strategy Division" to enhance global management strategy and improve the organization efficiency.

Establish "Corporate Planning Department", and "Financial Planning and Analysis Department" under "Corporate Strategy Division".

As a result of this change, the Corporate Strategy & Management Division will be abolished.

2. Executive Appointments Suntory Beverage & Food Limited

Date of Change:Title (Director/ Director & Executive Officer) to be assigned: Effective Around late March 2019

Date of Change:Title (Executive Officer) and the person to be assigned: Effective April 1, 2019

New Position

Former Position

(All are positions at Suntory Beverage & Food Limited unless otherwise noted)

Continued Position

(All are positions at Suntory

Beverage & Food Limited unless

otherwise noted)

Name

Division COO, Corporate

Management Division

Division COO, Corporate Strategy & Management Division

Director, Senior Managing Executive Officer

Yuji Yamazaki

Senior General Manager, Supply Chain Management Department,

Japan Business Division

Managing Executive Officer Division COO, Production & Supply Chain Management Division

Japan Business Division

Yuji Sawa

Suntory Beverage Solution Limited,

President & CEO , Member of the Board, Representative Director

Managing Executive Officer Suntory Foods Limited, President & CEO, Member of the Board, Representative Director

[Division COO, Overall Sales & Marketing Division]

Hachiro Naiki

Managing Executive Officer [Division COO, Quality Assurance Department / Production & Supply Chain Management Department]

Suntory Holdings Limited, Executive Officer

[Senior General Manager, D&P Planning & Development Department.]

Takashi Nakamura

Deputy Division COO, Corporate Management Division / Legal & Risk Management Department

Deputy Division COO, Corporate Strategy & Management Division / Senior General Manager, Global Corporate Communication Department

Managing Executive Officer, Senior General Manager, Global Human Resources Department

Makiko

Ono

Managing Executive Officer

Executive Officer Senior General Manager, Innovation Development Department

Japan Business Division

Division COO, Strategy & Business Planning Division, Japan Business Division / Division COO, Communication Division, Japan Business Division

Naoto Okinaka

Division COO, Corporate Strategy Division / Senior General Manager, Financial Planning and Analysis Department

Senior General Manager, Global Business Management Department

Executive Officer

Takayuki Sanno

Senior General Manager, Quality Assurance Department

Executive Officer, Senior General Manager, Production & Supply Chain Management Department

Shigeaki Kazama

Leaving

Managing Executive Officer, Suntory Beverage Solution Limited,

President & CEO, Member of the Board, Representative Director

Masato Tsuchida

Leaving

Managing Executive Officer, Deputy Division COO, Corporate Strategy & Management Division

Haruhisa Inada

*Masato Tsuchida will become Executive Officer, Suntory Holdings Limited,and Managing Executive Officer, Division

COO, Sales & Marketing Division, Metropolitan Sales & Marketing Division, Suntory Liquors Limited,

*Haruhisa Inada will become Executive Officer, Suntory Holdings Limited, Deputy Division COO,Risk

Management Division.

●Suntory Foods Limited

Date of Change:Title (Director/ Director & Executive Officer) to be assigned: Effective Around late March 2019

Date of Change:Title (Executive Officer) and the person to be assigned: Effective April 1, 2019

New Position

Former Position

(All are positions at Suntory Foods Limited unless otherwise noted)

Continued Position

(All are positions at Suntory

Foods Limited unless otherwise

noted)

Name

Director, Managing Executive Officer

Division COO, Nationwide Chainstores Sales Division

Suntory Liquors Limited, Senior General Manager, Sales & Marketing Division, Metropolitan Marketing Office

Kenichi Nakagawa

Leaving

Director, Managing Executive Officer

Division COO, Nationwide Chainstores Sales Division

Tsuyoshi Hamamoto

*Tsuyoshi Hamamoto will become Senior Audit & Supervisory Board Member, Suntory Beer, Wine & Spirits

Japan Limited,

●Suntory Beverage Solution Limited

Date of Change:Title (Director/ Director & Executive Officer) to be assigned: Effective Around late March 2019

Date of Change:Title (Executive Officer) and the person to be assigned: Effective April 1, 2019

New Position

Former Position

(All are positions at Suntory Beverage Solution Limited unless otherwise noted)

Continued Position

(All are positions at Suntory

Beverage Solution Limited

unless otherwise noted)

Name

President & CEO, Member of the Board, Representative Director

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited

Managing Executive Officer Suntory Foods Limited, President & CEO , Member of the Board, Representative Director

[Division COO, Overall Sales & Marketing Division]

Hachiro Naiki

Leaving

President & CEO , Member of the Board, Representative Director

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited

Managing Executive Officer

Masato Tsuchida

●Suntory Beverage & Food Asia Pte.Ltd.

Date of Change:Title and the person to be assigned: Effective April 1, 2019

New Position

Former Position

(All are positions at Suntory Beverage & Food Asia Pte.Ltd unless otherwise noted)

Continued Position

(All are positions at Suntory

Beverage & Food Asia Pte.Ltd

unless otherwise noted)

Name

CEO

Chief Executive officer,

Beverage Division

Shekhar Mundlay

Disclaimer

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited published this content on 24 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2019 07:28:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LT
02:29aSUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD : Notification concerning Organizational Changes and Exe..
PU
01/18SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD : Notice concerning Changes of Representative Directors ..
PU
01/16SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD : Announces Price Revision of Certain Products in Japan
PU
01/08SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD : Okudaisen Bunanomori Water Plant becomes first in Japa..
PU
2018SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD : Notification concerning Organizational Changes and Exe..
PU
2018Hong Kong Wine & Spirits Fair Closes
AQ
201811th Hong Kong Wine & Spirits Fair Opens Today
AQ
2018SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD : Financial Results for FY2018 Q3
PU
2018SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD : Notification concerning Organizational Changes and Exe..
PU
2018SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD : Financial Results for FY2018 Q2
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2018 1 294 B
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 78 790 M
Debt 2018 160 B
Yield 2018 1,61%
P/E ratio 2018 19,06
P/E ratio 2019 20,04
EV / Sales 2018 1,28x
EV / Sales 2019 1,21x
Capitalization 1 500 B
Chart SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LTD
Duration : Period :
Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 5 003  JPY
Spread / Average Target 3,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Saburo Kogo President, CEO & Representative Director
Hideo Tsujimura Chief Operating Officer, Director & Executive VP
Haruhisa Inada General Manager-Finance & IR Contact
Yuji Sawa Managing Executive Officer, Head-R&D
Nobuhiro Torii Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LTD-0.92%13 668
COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE)1.94%203 121
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC3.39%36 881
COCA-COLA HBC4.00%12 021
ARCA CONTINENTAL SAB DE CV-4.27%9 685
TINGYI (CAYMAN ISLANDS) HOLDING CORP.-1.90%7 469
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.