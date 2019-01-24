Suntory Beverage & Food : Notification concerning Organizational Changes and Executive Appointments

№. SBF0783 (January 24, 2019)
Notification concerning Organizational Changes and
Executive Appointments
Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (President: Saburo Kogo) hereby notifies you about the following organizational changes and executive appointments.
1. Organizational Changes
Effective April 1, 2019
●Reorganization of Corporate Strategy & Management Division
▽ Establish "Corporate Management Division" and place "Human Resources Department",
"Global Human Resources Department", and "Legal & Risk Management Department"
under Corporate Management Division to enhance business administration system of entire Suntory Beverage & Food Limited including domestic and international group companies.
▽Reorganize "Global Business Management Department", "Global Next Generation
Business Development Department", "Investor Relations Department", and "Global Corporate Communication Department" into "Corporate Strategy Division" to enhance global management strategy and improve the organization efficiency.
Establish "Corporate Planning Department", and "Financial Planning and Analysis Department" under "Corporate Strategy Division".
▽As a result of this change, the Corporate Strategy & Management Division will be abolished.
2. Executive Appointments ●Suntory Beverage & Food Limited
Date of Change:Title (Director/ Director & Executive Officer) to be assigned: Effective Around late March 2019
Date of Change:Title (Executive Officer) and the person to be assigned: Effective April 1, 2019
|
New Position
|
Former Position
(All are positions at Suntory Beverage & Food Limited unless otherwise noted)
|
Continued Position
(All are positions at Suntory
Beverage & Food Limited unless
otherwise noted)
|
Name
|
Division COO, Corporate
Management Division
|
Division COO, Corporate Strategy & Management Division
|
Director, Senior Managing Executive Officer
|
Yuji Yamazaki
|
―
|
Senior General Manager, Supply Chain Management Department,
Japan Business Division
|
Managing Executive Officer Division COO, Production & Supply Chain Management Division
Japan Business Division
|
Yuji Sawa
|
Suntory Beverage Solution Limited,
President & CEO , Member of the Board, Representative Director
|
―
|
Managing Executive Officer Suntory Foods Limited, President & CEO, Member of the Board, Representative Director
[Division COO, Overall Sales & Marketing Division]
|
Hachiro Naiki
|
Managing Executive Officer [Division COO, Quality Assurance Department / Production & Supply Chain Management Department]
|
Suntory Holdings Limited, Executive Officer
[Senior General Manager, D&P Planning & Development Department.]
|
―
|
Takashi Nakamura
|
Deputy Division COO, Corporate Management Division / Legal & Risk Management Department
|
Deputy Division COO, Corporate Strategy & Management Division / Senior General Manager, Global Corporate Communication Department
|
Managing Executive Officer, Senior General Manager, Global Human Resources Department
|
Makiko
Ono
|
Managing Executive Officer
|
Executive Officer Senior General Manager, Innovation Development Department
Japan Business Division
|
Division COO, Strategy & Business Planning Division, Japan Business Division / Division COO, Communication Division, Japan Business Division
|
Naoto Okinaka
|
Division COO, Corporate Strategy Division / Senior General Manager, Financial Planning and Analysis Department
|
Senior General Manager, Global Business Management Department
|
Executive Officer
|
Takayuki Sanno
|
―
|
Senior General Manager, Quality Assurance Department
|
Executive Officer, Senior General Manager, Production & Supply Chain Management Department
|
Shigeaki Kazama
|
Leaving
|
Managing Executive Officer, Suntory Beverage Solution Limited,
President & CEO, Member of the Board, Representative Director
|
―
|
Masato Tsuchida
|
Leaving
|
Managing Executive Officer, Deputy Division COO, Corporate Strategy & Management Division
|
―
|
Haruhisa Inada
*Masato Tsuchida will become Executive Officer, Suntory Holdings Limited,and Managing Executive Officer, Division
COO, Sales & Marketing Division, Metropolitan Sales & Marketing Division, Suntory Liquors Limited,
*Haruhisa Inada will become Executive Officer, Suntory Holdings Limited, Deputy Division COO,Risk
Management Division.
●Suntory Foods Limited
Date of Change:Title (Director/ Director & Executive Officer) to be assigned: Effective Around late March 2019
Date of Change:Title (Executive Officer) and the person to be assigned: Effective April 1, 2019
|
New Position
|
Former Position
(All are positions at Suntory Foods Limited unless otherwise noted)
|
Continued Position
(All are positions at Suntory
Foods Limited unless otherwise
noted)
|
Name
|
Director, Managing Executive Officer
Division COO, Nationwide Chainstores Sales Division
|
Suntory Liquors Limited, Senior General Manager, Sales & Marketing Division, Metropolitan Marketing Office
|
―
|
Kenichi Nakagawa
|
Leaving
|
Director, Managing Executive Officer
Division COO, Nationwide Chainstores Sales Division
|
―
|
Tsuyoshi Hamamoto
*Tsuyoshi Hamamoto will become Senior Audit & Supervisory Board Member, Suntory Beer, Wine & Spirits
Japan Limited,
●Suntory Beverage Solution Limited
Date of Change:Title (Director/ Director & Executive Officer) to be assigned: Effective Around late March 2019
Date of Change:Title (Executive Officer) and the person to be assigned: Effective April 1, 2019
|
New Position
|
Former Position
(All are positions at Suntory Beverage Solution Limited unless otherwise noted)
|
Continued Position
(All are positions at Suntory
Beverage Solution Limited
unless otherwise noted)
|
Name
|
President & CEO, Member of the Board, Representative Director
|
―
|
Suntory Beverage & Food Limited
Managing Executive Officer Suntory Foods Limited, President & CEO , Member of the Board, Representative Director
[Division COO, Overall Sales & Marketing Division]
|
Hachiro Naiki
|
Leaving
|
President & CEO , Member of the Board, Representative Director
Suntory Beverage & Food Limited
Managing Executive Officer
|
―
|
Masato Tsuchida
●Suntory Beverage & Food Asia Pte.Ltd.
Date of Change:Title and the person to be assigned: Effective April 1, 2019
|
New Position
|
Former Position
(All are positions at Suntory Beverage & Food Asia Pte.Ltd unless otherwise noted)
|
Continued Position
(All are positions at Suntory
Beverage & Food Asia Pte.Ltd
unless otherwise noted)
|
Name
|
CEO
|
Chief Executive officer,
Beverage Division
|
―
|
Shekhar Mundlay
