Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd    2587   JP3336560002

SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LTD (2587)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Suntory Beverage & Food : Okudaisen Bunanomori Water Plant becomes first in Japan to be certified by the Alliance for Water Stewardship (AWS)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/08/2019 | 02:18am EST

Suntory Okudaisen Bunanomori Water Plant has become the first plant in Japan to receive the Alliance for Water Stewardship (AWS) certification with regard to its sustainable use of water in the basin around the plant.

AWS is an organization established jointly by NGOs including the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) and The Nature Conservancy (TNC) with corporate partners, in order to promote global water sustainability. AWS certification refers to the sustainable use of water by factories around the world, with the goal of promoting water preservation and stewardship.

The Suntory Group carries out various water-related activities, driven by its core corporate mission of 'To Create Harmony with People and Nature' and social contract of 'Mizu To Ikiru.' For the purpose of preserving sufficient wooded areas to cultivate groundwater at least equal to the amount used for the factory, Okudaisen Bunanomori Water Plant is developing 147 hectares of woods, the Okudaisen Natural Water Sanctuary, as a water resource for cultivation. The AWS certification indicates approval of the Suntory Group's grasp of water balance in the basin around the plant, water resource cultivation based on scientific data, water conservation and water quality management at the plant, collaboration with other stakeholders in the basin, and suitable information release, in accordance with its Sustainable Water Philosophy.

Suntory intends to continue not only using water suitably and returning it cleanly to nature, but contributing to healthy water circulation in nature by protecting forests that nurture groundwater and so on: that is, by recognizing 'water sustainability' as one of the most important tasks for the business, and working to preserve and regenerate nature.

● Suntory Group approaches
Since 2003 Suntory has worked on Natural Water Sanctuaries to cultivate forests that nurture groundwater, and since 2004 has conducted the Suntory Mizuiku-Natural Water Education Program for environmental education for future generations in Japan. The company has also been implementing the Suntory Mizuiku-Natural Water Education Program in Vietnam, which is highly evaluated by local governments and residents, since 2015. In January 2017, 'Sustainable Water Philosophy ' was established as a Suntory Group basic principle when working with water. The Suntory Group will continue sharing its philosophies throughout the entire group of more than 300 domestic and international companies. It will also implement activities in each regional environment to help conserve water, the most precious resource for its business.

▼ Suntory Group environmental activities:
https://www.suntory.com/csr/activity/environment

Disclaimer

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited published this content on 08 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2019 07:13:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LT
02:18aSUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD : Okudaisen Bunanomori Water Plant becomes first in Japa..
PU
2018SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD : Notification concerning Organizational Changes and Exe..
PU
2018Hong Kong Wine & Spirits Fair Closes
AQ
201811th Hong Kong Wine & Spirits Fair Opens Today
AQ
2018SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD : Financial Results for FY2018 Q3
PU
2018SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD : Notification concerning Organizational Changes and Exe..
PU
2018SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD : Financial Results for FY2018 Q2
PU
2018SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD : Products Limited Haruna Plant strengthens PET bottle p..
PU
2018SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD : Notification Regarding Third and Fourth Issue of Unsec..
PU
2018SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD : Notification concerning Executive Appointments
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2018 1 294 B
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 78 740 M
Debt 2018 160 B
Yield 2018 1,55%
P/E ratio 2018 19,79
P/E ratio 2019 20,98
EV / Sales 2018 1,33x
EV / Sales 2019 1,26x
Capitalization 1 557 B
Chart SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LTD
Duration : Period :
Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 4 863  JPY
Spread / Average Target -3,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Saburo Kogo President, CEO & Representative Director
Hideo Tsujimura Chief Operating Officer, Director & Executive VP
Haruhisa Inada General Manager-Finance & IR Contact
Yuji Sawa Managing Executive Officer, Head-R&D
Nobuhiro Torii Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LTD2.86%14 300
COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE)-0.84%202 482
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC-0.31%35 506
COCA-COLA HBC-0.73%11 333
ARCA CONTINENTAL SAB DE CV0.82%10 054
TINGYI (CAYMAN ISLANDS) HOLDING CORP.-8.84%6 849
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.