Suntory Beverage & Food : Okudaisen Bunanomori Water Plant becomes first in Japan to be certified by the Alliance for Water Stewardship (AWS)

Suntory Okudaisen Bunanomori Water Plant has become the first plant in Japan to receive the Alliance for Water Stewardship (AWS) certification with regard to its sustainable use of water in the basin around the plant.

AWS is an organization established jointly by NGOs including the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) and The Nature Conservancy (TNC) with corporate partners, in order to promote global water sustainability. AWS certification refers to the sustainable use of water by factories around the world, with the goal of promoting water preservation and stewardship.

The Suntory Group carries out various water-related activities, driven by its core corporate mission of 'To Create Harmony with People and Nature' and social contract of 'Mizu To Ikiru.' For the purpose of preserving sufficient wooded areas to cultivate groundwater at least equal to the amount used for the factory, Okudaisen Bunanomori Water Plant is developing 147 hectares of woods, the Okudaisen Natural Water Sanctuary, as a water resource for cultivation. The AWS certification indicates approval of the Suntory Group's grasp of water balance in the basin around the plant, water resource cultivation based on scientific data, water conservation and water quality management at the plant, collaboration with other stakeholders in the basin, and suitable information release, in accordance with its Sustainable Water Philosophy.

Suntory intends to continue not only using water suitably and returning it cleanly to nature, but contributing to healthy water circulation in nature by protecting forests that nurture groundwater and so on: that is, by recognizing 'water sustainability' as one of the most important tasks for the business, and working to preserve and regenerate nature.

● Suntory Group approaches

Since 2003 Suntory has worked on Natural Water Sanctuaries to cultivate forests that nurture groundwater, and since 2004 has conducted the Suntory Mizuiku-Natural Water Education Program for environmental education for future generations in Japan. The company has also been implementing the Suntory Mizuiku-Natural Water Education Program in Vietnam, which is highly evaluated by local governments and residents, since 2015. In January 2017, 'Sustainable Water Philosophy ' was established as a Suntory Group basic principle when working with water. The Suntory Group will continue sharing its philosophies throughout the entire group of more than 300 domestic and international companies. It will also implement activities in each regional environment to help conserve water, the most precious resource for its business.

