Suntory Beverage & Food : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for Q2 of FY2020

English Translation August 5, 2020 Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the First Six Months of the Year Ending December 31, 2020 (UNAUDITED) Company name: Suntory Beverage & Food Limited Shares listed: First Section, Tokyo Stock Exchange Securities code: 2587 URL: https://www.suntory.com/sbf/ Representative: Kazuhiro Saito, Chief Executive Officer Inquiries: Takayuki Sanno, Chief Financial Officer, Corporate Strategy Division TEL: +81-3-3275-7022 (from overseas) Scheduled date to file quarterly securities report: August 12, 2020 Scheduled date to commence dividend payments: September 2, 2020 Attachment of supplementary material on quarterly financial results: Yes Holding of quarterly financial results briefing meeting (for institutional investors and analysts): Yes (Millions of yen with fractional amounts discarded, unless otherwise noted) 1. Consolidated financial results for the first six months of the year ending December 31, 2020 (from January 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020) (1) Consolidated operating results (Percentages indicate year-on-year changes) Revenue Operating income Profit before tax for the Profit for the period period Six months ended (Millions of yen) (%) (Millions of yen) (%) (Millions of yen) (%) (Millions of yen) (%) June 30, 2020 552,529 (12.0) 35,712 (29.8) 35,113 (29.7) 26,558 (28.8) June 30, 2019 627,770 2.3 50,900 (9.7) 49,922 (10.4) 37,296 (18.0) Profit for the period Comprehensive income Basic earnings Diluted earnings attributable to owners of for the period per share per share the Company Six months ended (Millions of yen) (%) (Millions of yen) (%) (Yen) (Yen) June 30, 2020 20,922 (34.1) 5,666 (75.3) 67.71 - June 30, 2019 31,770 (23.1) 22,919 30.3 102.82 - (2) Consolidated financial position Ratio of equity attributable Total assets Total equity Equity attributable to to owners of owners of the Company the Company to total assets As at (Millions of yen) (Millions of yen) (Millions of yen) (%) June 30, 2020 1,603,147 828,887 746,446 46.6 December 31, 2019 1,567,299 837,565 756,568 48.3 (3) Consolidated cash flows Net cash inflow (outflow) Net cash inflow (outflow) Net cash inflow (outflow) Cash and cash equivalents from operating activities from investing activities from financing activities at the end of the period Six months ended (Millions of yen) (Millions of yen) (Millions of yen) (Millions of yen) June 30, 2020 43,897 (30,662) 28,869 183,288 June 30, 2019 51,866 (30,880) (63,894) 103,326 2. Dividends Annual cash dividends First quarter-end Second quarter-end Third quarter-end Year-end Total (Yen) (Yen) (Yen) (Yen) (Yen) Year ended - 39.00 - 39.00 78.00 December 31, 2019 Year ending - 39.00 December 31, 2020 Year ending December 31, 2020 - 39.00 78.00 (Forecast) Note: Revisions to the forecast of dividends most recently announced: None 3. Consolidated earnings forecast for the year ending December 31, 2020 (from January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020) (Percentages indicate year-on-year changes) Profit for the year Revenue Operating income Profit before tax Profit for the year attributable to Basic earnings owners of per share the Company (Millions of (%) (Millions of (%) (Millions of (%) (Millions of (%) (Millions of (%) (Yen) yen) yen) yen) yen) yen) Year ending - - - - - - - - - - - December 31, 2020 Note: Revisions to the earnings forecast most recently announced: Yes The consolidated earnings forecast for the year ending December 31, 2020 has been withdrawn as the Company has judged that it is difficult to estimate financial results currently. Going forward, the Company will announce the forecast once it is formulated after considering the impacts of COVID-19 and other risk factors. * Notes Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation): None Changes in accounting policies and changes in accounting estimates a. Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS: None b. Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: None c. Changes in accounting estimates: None Number of issued shares (ordinary shares)

a. Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares) As at June 30, 2020 309,000,000 shares As at December 31, 2019 309,000,000 shares Number of treasury shares at the end of the period As at June 30, 2020 3 shares As at December 31, 2019 3 shares Average number of outstanding shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the year) Six months ended June 30, 2020 308,999,997 shares Six months ended June 30, 2019 309,000,000 shares Quarterly financial results reports are exempt from quarterly review conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.

Proper use of earnings forecast, and other special matters The earnings forecast contained in these materials are based on our judgment attributable to information available to the Company and the Group as of the date of announcement of these materials, and include certain risks and uncertainties. These statements are not intended as a promise by the Company to achieve such results. Actual business results may differ substantially due to various factors such as economic situation surrounding the Company and the Group, market trend, exchange rates and other factors. Attached Materials Index 1. Qualitative Information Regarding Settlement of Accounts for the First Six Months..................... 2 (1) Operating results .............................................................................................................................. 2 (2) Financial position............................................................................................................................. 3 (3) Analysis of cash flows ..................................................................................................................... 3 (4) Consolidated earnings forecast and other forward-looking statements ........................................... 4 2. Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Significant Notes Thereto (Unaudited).................................................................................................................................................. 5 (1) Condensed quarterly consolidated statement of financial position .................................................. 5 (2) Condensed quarterly consolidated statement of profit or loss ......................................................... 7 (3) Condensed quarterly consolidated statement of comprehensive income ......................................... 8 (4) Condensed quarterly consolidated statement of changes in equity.................................................. 9 (5) Condensed quarterly consolidated statement of cash flows........................................................... 10 (6) Notes to condensed quarterly consolidated financial statements ................................................... 11 (Going concern) ............................................................................................................................. 11 - 1 - 1. Qualitative Information Regarding Settlement of Accounts for the First Six Months Operating results

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited Group (the Group), based on the philosophy of enriching consumers' lives by proposing premium and unique products that match the tastes and needs of consumers, put effort into brand reinforcement and new demand creation, and worked to improve the quality of products. In addition, the Group worked to strengthen profitability in each area.

However, the impact of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) currently spreading globally has greatly changed the environment of each major country. The effect on businesses of the Group both in Japan and overseas became severe from March onwards. In particular, the effect of lockdowns and requests for voluntary business shutdowns issued by each major country from April through May pushed down revenue. Following the lifting of lockdowns and requests for voluntary business shutdowns in June, human activity increased and the Group's businesses are on a recovery track, but a growing number of infected cases is being reported again in some countries. We will keep an eye on the situation going forward. On the other hand, in terms of profit, we reduced costs, rescheduled investment in marketing expenses and engaged in other productivity initiatives, but profit decreased due to the impact of a decrease in sales.

As a result of the above, for the operating results of the first six months of the year ending December 31, 2020, the Group reported consolidated revenue of ¥552.5 billion, down 12.0% year on year. Consolidated operating income was ¥35.7 billion, down 29.8% year on year. Profit for the period attributable to owners of the Company was ¥20.9 billion, down 34.1% year on year.

Results by segment are described below. < Japan business > The Group worked on strengthening core brands with a focus on water, coffee, and sugar-free tea categories, but sales volume dropped year on year, despite outperforming the overall beverage market, due to the effects of COVID-19. Sales volume for the Suntory Tennensui brand as a whole decreased only slightly year on year with growing demand for large formats for stockpiling at home and the renewal of Suntory Tennensui Sparkling Lemon being contributing factors. For the BOSS brand, despite an active rollout of marketing activities and our efforts to revitalize the market through the new launch of Craft BOSS LEMON TEA, sales volume for the BOSS brand as a whole was lower year on year. In the sugar-free tea category, we carried out the most significant renewal of the Iyemon brand since launch in April, with the aim of creating a bottled green tea that allows customers to enjoy "green tea that is like freshly brewed tea." As a result of this, sales volume for the brand as a whole increased year on year. The overall sales volume for the GREEN DAKARA brand increased year on year with Green DAKARA Yasashii Mugicha remaining strong. In terms of profit, we undertook initiatives to reduce the cost of ingredients, carried out cost-cutting activities, and also worked to improve efficiency in the use of marketing expenses, but the decline in sales volume and the change of channel mix impacted negatively. As a result, the Japan business reported revenue of ¥298.7 billion, down 11.1% year on year, and segment profit of ¥11.1 billion, down 51.2% year on year. < Europe business > In France, sales volume for the core brands Orangina and Oasis posted a year-on-year decline due to the impact of COVID-19 from March onwards. In the UK, the Lucozade Energy brand recorded a strong performance, but the self-restraint in relation to sporting activity had a significant impact, and Lucozade Sport brand sales volume declined year on year. In Spain, sales volume for the core Schweppes brand was firm in the off-premise channel, but down year on year in the on-premise - 2 - channel due to the significant impact of the lockdown. In terms of profit, despite the contributions from working to improve efficiency in the use of marketing expenses and reducing the cost of ingredients, profit declined due to the impact of the decrease in sales. As a result, the Europe business reported revenue of ¥87.7 billion, down 21.1% year on year, and segment profit of ¥10.5 billion, down 28.2% year on year. < Asia business > In the beverage business, sales slightly decreased year on year both in Vietnam and Thailand due to the impact of COVID-19, but currently are on a recovery track. Regarding the health supplement business, the Group promoted its initiatives for mainstay product BRAND'S Essence of Chicken in Thailand, but sales of BRAND'S Bird's Nest struggled due to a decline in tourists from China, resulting in a year-on-year drop. As a result, the Asia business reported revenue of ¥104.5 billion, down 9.3% year on year. Segment profit was ¥14.7 billion, up 15.5% year on year. < Oceania business > Regarding the beverage business, in addition to focusing efforts on strengthening marketing for energy drinks such as V, the Group worked on strengthening its core brands in the fresh coffee business. However, sales declined year on year due to the impact of COVID-19. As a result, the Oceania business reported revenue of ¥23.1 billion, down 9.2% year on year, and segment profit of ¥1.9 billion, down 25.4% year on year. < Americas business > In addition to further strengthening sales of the core carbonated beverage brand products, the Group also focused on the growing non-carbonated beverage category, which included water and RTD coffee, but sales declined year on year due to the impact of COVID-19. As a result, the Americas business reported revenue of ¥38.6 billion, down 3.4% year on year, and segment profit of ¥2.9 billion, down 22.1% year on year. Financial position

Total assets as of June 30, 2020 stood at ¥1,603.1 billion, an increase of ¥35.8 billion compared to December 31, 2019. The main factors were increases in cash and cash equivalents, and trade and other receivables.

Total liabilities stood at ¥774.3 billion, an increase of ¥44.5 billion compared to December 31, 2019. This was due in part to an increase in bonds and borrowings.

Total equity stood at ¥828.9 billion, a decrease of ¥8.7 billion compared to December 31, 2019, due in part to a decrease in other components of equity. Analysis of cash flows

Cash and cash equivalents as at June 30, 2020 amounted to ¥183.3 billion, an increase of ¥39.7 billion compared to December 31, 2019.

Net cash inflow from operating activities was ¥43.9 billion, a decrease of ¥8.0 billion compared to the same period of the previous year. This was mainly the result of an increase in trade and other receivables of ¥13.2 billion, and an increase in inventories of ¥10.4 billion, despite profit before tax for the period of ¥35.1 billion, and depreciation and amortization of ¥35.3 billion.

Net cash outflow from investing activities was ¥30.7 billion, a decrease of ¥0.2 billion compared to the same period of the previous year. This was mainly the result of the payments for property, plant and equipment and intangible assets of ¥31.1 billion.

Net cash inflow from financing activities was ¥28.9 billion, an increase of ¥92.8 billion compared to the same period of the previous year. This was mainly the result of an increase in short-term 3 - borrowings and commercial paper of ¥53.0 billion and proceeds from long-term borrowings of ¥30.0 billion. Consolidated earnings forecast and other forward-looking statements

The impact of COVID-19 currently spreading globally has greatly changed the business environment of each major country, and the effect on businesses of the Group both in Japan and overseas became severe from March onwards.

Although business has been on a recovery trend, with increased human activity since June as a result of the lifting of lockdowns and of requests to refrain from business operations, we cannot rule out further impacts due to the risk of COVID-19, unfavorable weather and other uncertainties.

As a result, the consolidated earnings forecast for the year ending December 31, 2020 has been withdrawn as the Company has judged that it is difficult to estimate financial results currently. Going forward, the Company will announce the forecast once it is formulated after considering these impacts.

Revision to the consolidated earnings forecast for the year ending December 31, 2020 (from January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020) Profit for the Revenue Operating Profit before tax Profit for the year attributable Basic earnings income year to owners of the per share Company (Millions of yen) (Millions of yen) (Millions of yen) (Millions of yen) (Millions of yen) (Yen) Previous forecast (A) 1,338,000 117,000 115,500 83,000 70,000 226.54 Revised forecast (B) - - - - - - Change in amount - - - - - - (B-A) Change (%) - - - - - - (Reference) Actual results 1,299,385 113,948 112,186 80,080 68,888 222.94 for the year ended December 31, 2019 - 4 - 2. Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Significant Notes Thereto (Unaudited) Condensed quarterly consolidated statement of financial position Millions of yen As at December 31, As at June 30, 2019 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 143,564 183,288 Trade and other receivables 191,240 201,493 Other financial assets 6,200 1,814 Inventories 84,916 93,769 Other current assets 20,287 25,295 Subtotal 446,210 505,660 Assets held for sale 104 0 Total current assets 446,314 505,660 Non-current assets: Property, plant and equipment 372,036 364,076 Right-of-use assets 47,446 49,190 Goodwill 247,851 245,016 Intangible assets 411,374 393,424 Investments accounted for using the equity method 1,107 921 Other financial assets 17,162 17,000 Deferred tax assets 14,428 17,152 Other non-current assets 9,575 10,704 Total non-current assets 1,120,984 1,097,486 Total assets 1,567,299 1,603,147 - 5 - Millions of yen As at December 31, As at June 30, 2019 2020 Liabilities and equity Liabilities Current liabilities: Bonds and borrowings 74,652 108,525 Trade and other payables 322,455 319,333 Other financial liabilities 38,444 41,065 Accrued income taxes 18,815 16,292 Provisions 1,511 1,690 Other current liabilities 6,026 7,579 Total current liabilities 461,905 494,486 Non-current liabilities: Bonds and borrowings 132,716 144,090 Other financial liabilities 45,752 48,071 Post-employment benefit liabilities 15,405 15,846 Provisions 2,557 2,210 Deferred tax liabilities 65,835 64,007 Other non-current liabilities 5,561 5,547 Total non-current liabilities 267,828 279,773 Total liabilities 729,733 774,260 Equity Share capital 168,384 168,384 Share premium 182,349 182,431 Retained earnings 464,705 473,573 Treasury shares (0) (0) Other components of equity (58,870) (77,942) Total equity attributable to owners of the Company 756,568 746,446 Non-controlling interests 80,997 82,440 Total equity 837,565 828,887 Total liabilities and equity 1,567,299 1,603,147 - 6 - (2) Condensed quarterly consolidated statement of profit or loss Millions of yen Six months ended Six months ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 Revenue 627,770 552,529 Cost of sales (368,589) (327,330) Gross profit 259,180 225,199 Selling, general and administrative expenses (206,778) (188,639) Gain on investments accounted for using the equity method (7) (83) Other income 876 1,520 Other expenses (2,370) (2,284) Operating income 50,900 35,712 Finance income 738 587 Finance costs (1,716) (1,186) Profit before tax for the period 49,922 35,113 Income tax expense (12,625) (8,555) Profit for the period 37,296 26,558 Attributable to: Owners of the Company 31,770 20,922 Non-controlling interests 5,525 5,635 Profit for the period 37,296 26,558 Earnings per share (Yen) 102.82 67.71 - 7 - Condensed quarterly consolidated statement of comprehensive income Millions of yen Six months ended Six months ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 Profit for the period 37,296 26,558 Other comprehensive income Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss: Changes in the fair value of financial assets 219 (691) Remeasurement of post-employment benefit plans (478) (81) Total (259) (773) Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss: Translation adjustments of foreign operations (13,886) (19,906) Changes in the fair value of cash flow hedges (219) (161) Changes in comprehensive income of investments (11) (51) accounted for using the equity method Total (14,117) (20,118) Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax (14,376) (20,891) Comprehensive income for the period 22,919 5,666 Attributable to: Owners of the Company 18,438 1,846 Non-controlling interests 4,481 3,819 Comprehensive income for the period 22,919 5,666 - 8 - Condensed quarterly consolidated statement of changes in equity Six months ended June 30, 2019 Millions of yen Attributable to owners of the Company Balance at December 31, 2018 Cumulative effect of adopting new accounting standards Balance at January 1, 2019 Profit for the period Other comprehensive income Total comprehensive income for the period Dividends Transactions with non-controlling interests Reclassification to retained earnings Total transactions with owners of the Company Balance at June 30, 2019 Other Non- Total Share Share Retained Treasury compo- Total controlling equity capital premium earnings shares nents of interests equity 168,384 182,349 420,638 - (56,548) 714,823 84,054 798,877 (710) (710) (165) (876) 168,384 182,349 419,927 - (56,548) 714,112 83,888 798,000 31,770 31,770 5,525 37,296 (13,332) (13,332) (1,044) (14,376) - - 31,770 - (13,332) 18,438 4,481 22,919 (12,051) (12,051) (2,818) (14,869) - (2) (2) (12) 12 - - - - (12,063) - 12 (12,051) (2,821) (14,872) 168,384 182,349 439,634 - (69,868) 720,499 85,548 806,048 Six months ended June 30, 2020 Millions of yen Attributable to owners of the Company Balance at January 1, 2020 Profit for the period Other comprehensive income Total comprehensive income for the period Dividends Transactions with non-controlling interests Reclassification to retained earnings Total transactions with owners of the Company Balance at June 30, 2020 Other Non- Total Share Share Retained Treasury compo- Total controlling equity capital premium earnings shares nents of interests equity 168,384 182,349 464,705 (0) (58,870) 756,568 80,997 837,565 20,922 20,922 5,635 26,558 (19,075) (19,075) (1,816) (20,891) - - 20,922 - (19,075) 1,846 3,819 5,666 (12,050) (12,050) (2,320) (14,371) 82 82 (54) 27 (3) 3 - - - 82 (12,054) - 3 (11,968) (2,375) (14,344) 168,384 182,431 473,573 (0) (77,942) 746,446 82,440 828,887 - 9 - (5) Condensed quarterly consolidated statement of cash flows Millions of yen Six months ended Six months ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 Cash flows from operating activities Profit before tax for the period Depreciation and amortization Impairment losses (reversal of impairment losses) Interest and dividends income Interest expense Loss (gain) on investments accounted for using the equity method Decrease (increase) in inventories Decrease (increase) in trade and other receivables Increase (decrease) in trade and other payables Other Subtotal Interest and dividends received Interest paid Income tax paid Net cash inflow (outflow) from operating activities Cash flows from investing activities Payments for property, plant and equipment and intangible assets Proceeds on sale of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets Payments for purchase of shares of subsidiaries Other Net cash inflow (outflow) from investing activities Cash flows from financing activities Increase (decrease) in short-term borrowings and commercial papers Proceeds from long-term borrowings Repayments of long-term borrowings Redemption of bonds Payments of lease liabilities Dividends paid to owners of the Company Dividends paid to non-controlling interests Other Net cash inflow (outflow) from financing activities Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 49,922 35,113 35,605 35,311 (6) 170 (695) (576) 1,345 1,127 7 83 (14,006) (10,420) (39,921) (13,231) 36,603 6,730 (2,392) 2,565 66,461 56,874 650 633 (1,270) (1,311) (13,974) (12,297) 51,866 43,897 (29,803) (31,138) 55 154 (900) - (232) 321 (30,880) (30,662) 11,011 52,959 - 30,000 (27,331) (32,194) (25,000) - (7,568) (6,864) (12,051) (12,050) (2,818) (2,979) (136) - (63,894) 28,869 (42,908) 42,104 146,535 143,564 (300) (2,381) 103,326 183,288 - 10 - Notes to condensed quarterly consolidated financial statements (Going concern)

The condensed quarterly consolidated financial statements are prepared on going concern basis. - 11 - Attachments Original document

