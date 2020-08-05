Log in
Suntory Beverage & Food : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for Q2 of FY2020

08/05/2020 | 02:07am EDT

English Translation

August 5, 2020

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results

for the First Six Months of the Year Ending December 31, 2020

(UNAUDITED)

Company name:

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited

Shares listed:

First Section, Tokyo Stock Exchange

Securities code:

2587

URL:

https://www.suntory.com/sbf/

Representative:

Kazuhiro Saito, Chief Executive Officer

Inquiries:

Takayuki Sanno, Chief Financial Officer, Corporate Strategy Division

TEL: +81-3-3275-7022 (from overseas)

Scheduled date to file quarterly securities report:

August 12, 2020

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:

September 2, 2020

Attachment of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:

Yes

Holding of quarterly financial results briefing meeting (for institutional investors and analysts):

Yes

(Millions of yen with fractional amounts discarded, unless otherwise noted)

1. Consolidated financial results for the first six months of the year ending December 31, 2020 (from January 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020)

(1)

Consolidated operating results

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes)

Revenue

Operating income

Profit before tax for the

Profit for the period

period

Six months ended

(Millions of yen)

(%)

(Millions of yen)

(%)

(Millions of yen)

(%)

(Millions of yen)

(%)

June 30, 2020

552,529

(12.0)

35,712

(29.8)

35,113

(29.7)

26,558

(28.8)

June 30, 2019

627,770

2.3

50,900

(9.7)

49,922

(10.4)

37,296

(18.0)

Profit for the period

Comprehensive income

Basic earnings

Diluted earnings

attributable to owners of

for the period

per share

per share

the Company

Six months ended

(Millions of yen)

(%)

(Millions of yen)

(%)

(Yen)

(Yen)

June 30, 2020

20,922

(34.1)

5,666

(75.3)

67.71

-

June 30, 2019

31,770

(23.1)

22,919

30.3

102.82

-

(2)

Consolidated financial position

Ratio of equity attributable

Total assets

Total equity

Equity attributable to

to owners of

owners of the Company

the Company

to total assets

As at

(Millions of yen)

(Millions of yen)

(Millions of yen)

(%)

June 30, 2020

1,603,147

828,887

746,446

46.6

December 31, 2019

1,567,299

837,565

756,568

48.3

(3) Consolidated cash flows

Net cash inflow (outflow)

Net cash inflow (outflow)

Net cash inflow (outflow)

Cash and cash equivalents

from operating activities

from investing activities

from financing activities

at the end of the period

Six months ended

(Millions of yen)

(Millions of yen)

(Millions of yen)

(Millions of yen)

June 30, 2020

43,897

(30,662)

28,869

183,288

June 30, 2019

51,866

(30,880)

(63,894)

103,326

2. Dividends

Annual cash dividends

First quarter-end

Second quarter-end

Third quarter-end

Year-end

Total

(Yen)

(Yen)

(Yen)

(Yen)

(Yen)

Year ended

-

39.00

-

39.00

78.00

December 31, 2019

Year ending

-

39.00

December 31, 2020

Year ending

December 31, 2020

-

39.00

78.00

(Forecast)

Note:

Revisions to the forecast of dividends most recently announced: None

3. Consolidated earnings forecast for the year ending December 31, 2020 (from January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes)

Profit for the year

Revenue

Operating income

Profit before tax

Profit for the year

attributable to

Basic earnings

owners of

per share

the Company

(Millions of

(%)

(Millions of

(%)

(Millions of

(%)

(Millions of

(%)

(Millions of

(%)

(Yen)

yen)

yen)

yen)

yen)

yen)

Year ending

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

December 31, 2020

Note:

Revisions to the earnings forecast most recently announced: Yes

The consolidated earnings forecast for the year ending December 31, 2020 has been withdrawn as the Company has judged that it is difficult to estimate financial results currently. Going forward, the Company will announce the forecast once it is formulated after considering the impacts of COVID-19 and other risk factors.

* Notes

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation): None
  2. Changes in accounting policies and changes in accounting estimates

a.

Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS:

None

b.

Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:

None

c.

Changes in accounting estimates:

None

  1. Number of issued shares (ordinary shares)
    a. Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As at June 30, 2020

309,000,000 shares

As at December 31, 2019

309,000,000 shares

  1. Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As at June 30, 2020

3 shares

As at December 31, 2019

3 shares

  1. Average number of outstanding shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the year)

Six months ended June 30, 2020

308,999,997 shares

Six months ended June 30, 2019

309,000,000 shares

  • Quarterly financial results reports are exempt from quarterly review conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
  • Proper use of earnings forecast, and other special matters

The earnings forecast contained in these materials are based on our judgment attributable to information available to the Company and the Group as of the date of announcement of these materials, and include certain risks and uncertainties. These statements are not intended as a promise by the Company to achieve such results. Actual business results may differ substantially due to various factors such as economic situation surrounding the Company and the Group, market trend, exchange rates and other factors.

Attached Materials

Index

1.

Qualitative Information Regarding Settlement of Accounts for the First Six Months.....................

2

(1)

Operating results ..............................................................................................................................

2

(2)

Financial position.............................................................................................................................

3

(3)

Analysis of cash flows .....................................................................................................................

3

(4)

Consolidated earnings forecast and other forward-looking statements ...........................................

4

2. Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Significant Notes Thereto

(Unaudited)..................................................................................................................................................

5

(1)

Condensed quarterly consolidated statement of financial position ..................................................

5

(2)

Condensed quarterly consolidated statement of profit or loss .........................................................

7

(3)

Condensed quarterly consolidated statement of comprehensive income .........................................

8

(4)

Condensed quarterly consolidated statement of changes in equity..................................................

9

(5)

Condensed quarterly consolidated statement of cash flows...........................................................

10

(6)

Notes to condensed quarterly consolidated financial statements ...................................................

11

(Going concern) .............................................................................................................................

11

- 1 -

1. Qualitative Information Regarding Settlement of Accounts for the First Six Months

  1. Operating results
    Suntory Beverage & Food Limited Group (the Group), based on the philosophy of enriching consumers' lives by proposing premium and unique products that match the tastes and needs of consumers, put effort into brand reinforcement and new demand creation, and worked to improve the quality of products. In addition, the Group worked to strengthen profitability in each area.
    However, the impact of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) currently spreading globally has greatly changed the environment of each major country. The effect on businesses of the Group both in Japan and overseas became severe from March onwards. In particular, the effect of lockdowns and requests for voluntary business shutdowns issued by each major country from April through May pushed down revenue. Following the lifting of lockdowns and requests for voluntary business shutdowns in June, human activity increased and the Group's businesses are on a recovery track, but a growing number of infected cases is being reported again in some countries. We will keep an eye on the situation going forward. On the other hand, in terms of profit, we reduced costs, rescheduled investment in marketing expenses and engaged in other productivity initiatives, but profit decreased due to the impact of a decrease in sales.
    As a result of the above, for the operating results of the first six months of the year ending December 31, 2020, the Group reported consolidated revenue of ¥552.5 billion, down 12.0% year on year. Consolidated operating income was ¥35.7 billion, down 29.8% year on year. Profit for the period attributable to owners of the Company was ¥20.9 billion, down 34.1% year on year.
    Results by segment are described below.

< Japan business >

The Group worked on strengthening core brands with a focus on water, coffee, and sugar-free tea categories, but sales volume dropped year on year, despite outperforming the overall beverage market, due to the effects of COVID-19. Sales volume for the Suntory Tennensui brand as a whole decreased only slightly year on year with growing demand for large formats for stockpiling at home and the renewal of Suntory Tennensui Sparkling Lemon being contributing factors. For the BOSS brand, despite an active rollout of marketing activities and our efforts to revitalize the market through the new launch of Craft BOSS LEMON TEA, sales volume for the BOSS brand as a whole was lower year on year. In the sugar-free tea category, we carried out the most significant renewal of the Iyemon brand since launch in April, with the aim of creating a bottled green tea that allows customers to enjoy "green tea that is like freshly brewed tea." As a result of this, sales volume for the brand as a whole increased year on year. The overall sales volume for the GREEN DAKARA brand increased year on year with Green DAKARA Yasashii Mugicha remaining strong.

In terms of profit, we undertook initiatives to reduce the cost of ingredients, carried out cost-cutting activities, and also worked to improve efficiency in the use of marketing expenses, but the decline in sales volume and the change of channel mix impacted negatively.

As a result, the Japan business reported revenue of ¥298.7 billion, down 11.1% year on year, and segment profit of ¥11.1 billion, down 51.2% year on year.

< Europe business >

In France, sales volume for the core brands Orangina and Oasis posted a year-on-year decline due to the impact of COVID-19 from March onwards. In the UK, the Lucozade Energy brand recorded a strong performance, but the self-restraint in relation to sporting activity had a significant impact, and Lucozade Sport brand sales volume declined year on year. In Spain, sales volume for the core Schweppes brand was firm in the off-premise channel, but down year on year in the on-premise

- 2 -

channel due to the significant impact of the lockdown.

In terms of profit, despite the contributions from working to improve efficiency in the use of marketing expenses and reducing the cost of ingredients, profit declined due to the impact of the decrease in sales.

As a result, the Europe business reported revenue of ¥87.7 billion, down 21.1% year on year, and segment profit of ¥10.5 billion, down 28.2% year on year.

< Asia business >

In the beverage business, sales slightly decreased year on year both in Vietnam and Thailand due to the impact of COVID-19, but currently are on a recovery track.

Regarding the health supplement business, the Group promoted its initiatives for mainstay product BRAND'S Essence of Chicken in Thailand, but sales of BRAND'S Bird's Nest struggled due to a decline in tourists from China, resulting in a year-on-year drop.

As a result, the Asia business reported revenue of ¥104.5 billion, down 9.3% year on year. Segment profit was ¥14.7 billion, up 15.5% year on year.

< Oceania business >

Regarding the beverage business, in addition to focusing efforts on strengthening marketing for energy drinks such as V, the Group worked on strengthening its core brands in the fresh coffee business. However, sales declined year on year due to the impact of COVID-19.

As a result, the Oceania business reported revenue of ¥23.1 billion, down 9.2% year on year, and segment profit of ¥1.9 billion, down 25.4% year on year.

< Americas business >

In addition to further strengthening sales of the core carbonated beverage brand products, the Group also focused on the growing non-carbonated beverage category, which included water and RTD coffee, but sales declined year on year due to the impact of COVID-19.

As a result, the Americas business reported revenue of ¥38.6 billion, down 3.4% year on year, and segment profit of ¥2.9 billion, down 22.1% year on year.

  1. Financial position
    Total assets as of June 30, 2020 stood at ¥1,603.1 billion, an increase of ¥35.8 billion compared to December 31, 2019. The main factors were increases in cash and cash equivalents, and trade and other receivables.
    Total liabilities stood at ¥774.3 billion, an increase of ¥44.5 billion compared to December 31, 2019. This was due in part to an increase in bonds and borrowings.
    Total equity stood at ¥828.9 billion, a decrease of ¥8.7 billion compared to December 31, 2019, due in part to a decrease in other components of equity.
  2. Analysis of cash flows
    Cash and cash equivalents as at June 30, 2020 amounted to ¥183.3 billion, an increase of ¥39.7 billion compared to December 31, 2019.
    Net cash inflow from operating activities was ¥43.9 billion, a decrease of ¥8.0 billion compared to the same period of the previous year. This was mainly the result of an increase in trade and other receivables of ¥13.2 billion, and an increase in inventories of ¥10.4 billion, despite profit before tax for the period of ¥35.1 billion, and depreciation and amortization of ¥35.3 billion.
    Net cash outflow from investing activities was ¥30.7 billion, a decrease of ¥0.2 billion compared to the same period of the previous year. This was mainly the result of the payments for property, plant and equipment and intangible assets of ¥31.1 billion.
    Net cash inflow from financing activities was ¥28.9 billion, an increase of ¥92.8 billion compared to the same period of the previous year. This was mainly the result of an increase in short-term
    • 3 -

borrowings and commercial paper of ¥53.0 billion and proceeds from long-term borrowings of ¥30.0 billion.

  1. Consolidated earnings forecast and other forward-looking statements
    The impact of COVID-19 currently spreading globally has greatly changed the business environment of each major country, and the effect on businesses of the Group both in Japan and overseas became severe from March onwards.
    Although business has been on a recovery trend, with increased human activity since June as a result of the lifting of lockdowns and of requests to refrain from business operations, we cannot rule out further impacts due to the risk of COVID-19, unfavorable weather and other uncertainties.
    As a result, the consolidated earnings forecast for the year ending December 31, 2020 has been withdrawn as the Company has judged that it is difficult to estimate financial results currently. Going forward, the Company will announce the forecast once it is formulated after considering these impacts.
    Revision to the consolidated earnings forecast for the year ending December 31, 2020 (from January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020)

Profit for the

Revenue

Operating

Profit before tax

Profit for the

year attributable

Basic earnings

income

year

to owners of the

per share

Company

(Millions of yen)

(Millions of yen)

(Millions of yen)

(Millions of yen)

(Millions of yen)

(Yen)

Previous forecast (A)

1,338,000

117,000

115,500

83,000

70,000

226.54

Revised forecast (B)

-

-

-

-

-

-

Change in amount

-

-

-

-

-

-

(B-A)

Change (%)

-

-

-

-

-

-

(Reference)

Actual results

1,299,385

113,948

112,186

80,080

68,888

222.94

for the year ended

December 31, 2019

- 4 -

2. Condensed Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Significant Notes Thereto (Unaudited)

  1. Condensed quarterly consolidated statement of financial position

Millions of yen

As at December 31,

As at June 30,

2019

2020

Assets

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

143,564

183,288

Trade and other receivables

191,240

201,493

Other financial assets

6,200

1,814

Inventories

84,916

93,769

Other current assets

20,287

25,295

Subtotal

446,210

505,660

Assets held for sale

104

0

Total current assets

446,314

505,660

Non-current assets:

Property, plant and equipment

372,036

364,076

Right-of-use assets

47,446

49,190

Goodwill

247,851

245,016

Intangible assets

411,374

393,424

Investments accounted for using the equity method

1,107

921

Other financial assets

17,162

17,000

Deferred tax assets

14,428

17,152

Other non-current assets

9,575

10,704

Total non-current assets

1,120,984

1,097,486

Total assets

1,567,299

1,603,147

- 5 -

Millions of yen

As at December 31,

As at June 30,

2019

2020

Liabilities and equity

Liabilities

Current liabilities:

Bonds and borrowings

74,652

108,525

Trade and other payables

322,455

319,333

Other financial liabilities

38,444

41,065

Accrued income taxes

18,815

16,292

Provisions

1,511

1,690

Other current liabilities

6,026

7,579

Total current liabilities

461,905

494,486

Non-current liabilities:

Bonds and borrowings

132,716

144,090

Other financial liabilities

45,752

48,071

Post-employment benefit liabilities

15,405

15,846

Provisions

2,557

2,210

Deferred tax liabilities

65,835

64,007

Other non-current liabilities

5,561

5,547

Total non-current liabilities

267,828

279,773

Total liabilities

729,733

774,260

Equity

Share capital

168,384

168,384

Share premium

182,349

182,431

Retained earnings

464,705

473,573

Treasury shares

(0)

(0)

Other components of equity

(58,870)

(77,942)

Total equity attributable to owners of the Company

756,568

746,446

Non-controlling interests

80,997

82,440

Total equity

837,565

828,887

Total liabilities and equity

1,567,299

1,603,147

- 6 -

(2) Condensed quarterly consolidated statement of profit or loss

Millions of yen

Six months ended

Six months ended

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

Revenue

627,770

552,529

Cost of sales

(368,589)

(327,330)

Gross profit

259,180

225,199

Selling, general and administrative expenses

(206,778)

(188,639)

Gain on investments accounted for using the equity method

(7)

(83)

Other income

876

1,520

Other expenses

(2,370)

(2,284)

Operating income

50,900

35,712

Finance income

738

587

Finance costs

(1,716)

(1,186)

Profit before tax for the period

49,922

35,113

Income tax expense

(12,625)

(8,555)

Profit for the period

37,296

26,558

Attributable to:

Owners of the Company

31,770

20,922

Non-controlling interests

5,525

5,635

Profit for the period

37,296

26,558

Earnings per share (Yen)

102.82

67.71

- 7 -

  1. Condensed quarterly consolidated statement of comprehensive income Millions of yen

Six months ended

Six months ended

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

Profit for the period

37,296

26,558

Other comprehensive income

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:

Changes in the fair value of financial assets

219

(691)

Remeasurement of post-employment benefit plans

(478)

(81)

Total

(259)

(773)

Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss:

Translation adjustments of foreign operations

(13,886)

(19,906)

Changes in the fair value of cash flow hedges

(219)

(161)

Changes in comprehensive income of investments

(11)

(51)

accounted for using the equity method

Total

(14,117)

(20,118)

Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax

(14,376)

(20,891)

Comprehensive income for the period

22,919

5,666

Attributable to:

Owners of the Company

18,438

1,846

Non-controlling interests

4,481

3,819

Comprehensive income for the period

22,919

5,666

- 8 -

  1. Condensed quarterly consolidated statement of changes in equity Six months ended June 30, 2019

Millions of yen

Attributable to owners of the Company

Balance at December 31, 2018 Cumulative effect of adopting new accounting standards

Balance at January 1, 2019 Profit for the period

Other comprehensive income Total comprehensive income for the period

Dividends

Transactions with non-controlling interests

Reclassification to retained earnings

Total transactions with owners of the Company

Balance at June 30, 2019

Other

Non-

Total

Share

Share

Retained

Treasury

compo-

Total

controlling

equity

capital

premium

earnings

shares

nents of

interests

equity

168,384

182,349

420,638

-

(56,548)

714,823

84,054

798,877

(710)

(710)

(165)

(876)

168,384

182,349

419,927

-

(56,548)

714,112

83,888

798,000

31,770

31,770

5,525

37,296

(13,332)

(13,332)

(1,044)

(14,376)

-

-

31,770

-

(13,332)

18,438

4,481

22,919

(12,051)

(12,051)

(2,818)

(14,869)

-

(2)

(2)

(12)

12

-

-

-

-

(12,063)

-

12

(12,051)

(2,821)

(14,872)

168,384

182,349

439,634

-

(69,868)

720,499

85,548

806,048

Six months ended June 30, 2020

Millions of yen

Attributable to owners of the Company

Balance at January 1, 2020 Profit for the period

Other comprehensive income Total comprehensive income for the period

Dividends

Transactions with non-controlling interests

Reclassification to retained earnings

Total transactions with owners of the Company

Balance at June 30, 2020

Other

Non-

Total

Share

Share

Retained

Treasury

compo-

Total

controlling

equity

capital

premium

earnings

shares

nents of

interests

equity

168,384

182,349

464,705

(0)

(58,870)

756,568

80,997

837,565

20,922

20,922

5,635

26,558

(19,075)

(19,075)

(1,816)

(20,891)

-

-

20,922

-

(19,075)

1,846

3,819

5,666

(12,050)

(12,050)

(2,320)

(14,371)

82

82

(54)

27

(3)

3

-

-

-

82

(12,054)

-

3

(11,968)

(2,375)

(14,344)

168,384

182,431

473,573

(0)

(77,942)

746,446

82,440

828,887

- 9 -

(5) Condensed quarterly consolidated statement of cash flows

Millions of yen

Six months ended

Six months ended

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

Cash flows from operating activities Profit before tax for the period

Depreciation and amortization

Impairment losses (reversal of impairment losses) Interest and dividends income

Interest expense

Loss (gain) on investments accounted for using the equity method

Decrease (increase) in inventories

Decrease (increase) in trade and other receivables Increase (decrease) in trade and other payables Other

Subtotal

Interest and dividends received Interest paid

Income tax paid

Net cash inflow (outflow) from operating activities

Cash flows from investing activities

Payments for property, plant and equipment and intangible assets

Proceeds on sale of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets

Payments for purchase of shares of subsidiaries Other

Net cash inflow (outflow) from investing activities

Cash flows from financing activities

Increase (decrease) in short-term borrowings and commercial papers

Proceeds from long-term borrowings Repayments of long-term borrowings Redemption of bonds

Payments of lease liabilities

Dividends paid to owners of the Company Dividends paid to non-controlling interests Other

Net cash inflow (outflow) from financing activities

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

49,922

35,113

35,605

35,311

(6)

170

(695)

(576)

1,345

1,127

7

83

(14,006)

(10,420)

(39,921)

(13,231)

36,603

6,730

(2,392)

2,565

66,461

56,874

650

633

(1,270)

(1,311)

(13,974)

(12,297)

51,866

43,897

(29,803)

(31,138)

55

154

(900)

-

(232)

321

(30,880)

(30,662)

11,011

52,959

-

30,000

(27,331)

(32,194)

(25,000)

-

(7,568)

(6,864)

(12,051)

(12,050)

(2,818)

(2,979)

(136)

-

(63,894)

28,869

(42,908)

42,104

146,535

143,564

(300)

(2,381)

103,326

183,288

- 10 -

  1. Notes to condensed quarterly consolidated financial statements (Going concern)
    The condensed quarterly consolidated financial statements are prepared on going concern basis.

- 11 -

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited published this content on 05 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
