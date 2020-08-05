Suntory Beverage & Food : Supplementary Information for Q2 of FY2020
08/05/2020 | 02:07am EDT
Supplementary Material on Consolidated Financial Results for the First
Six Months of the Year Ending December 31, 2020
Summary of Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss, Indices, etc.
Revenue Details
Profit Details
Summary of Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
Summary of Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
Other Information
Suntory Beverage & Food Limited
August 5, 2020
1. Summary of Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss, Indices, etc.
(1) Summary of Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss
(Billions of yen with fractional amounts rounded off)
Six months ended
Six months ended
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2020
Increase (decrease)
Ratio to revenue
Ratio to revenue
Revenue
627.8
100.0%
552.5
100.0%
(75.2)
(12.0)%
Gross profit
259.2
41.3%
225.2
40.8%
(34.0)
(13.1)%
Selling, general and administrative
206.8
32.9%
188.6
34.1%
(18.1)
(8.8)%
expenses
Gain on investments accounted for
(0.0)
(0.0)%
(0.1)
(0.0)%
(0.1)
979.6%
using the equity method
Other income
0.9
0.1%
1.5
0.3%
0.6
73.5%
Other expenses
2.4
0.4%
2.3
0.4%
(0.1)
(3.6)%
Operating income
50.9
8.1%
35.7
6.5%
(15.2)
(29.8)%
Finance income
0.7
0.1%
0.6
0.1%
(0.2)
(20.4)%
Finance costs
1.7
0.3%
1.2
0.2%
(0.5)
(30.9)%
Profit before tax for the period
49.9
8.0%
35.1
6.4%
(14.8)
(29.7)%
Income tax expense
12.6
2.0%
8.6
1.5%
(4.1)
(32.2)%
Profit for the period
37.3
5.9%
26.6
4.8%
(10.7)
(28.8)%
Profit for the period attributable to
5.5
0.9%
5.6
1.0%
0.1
2.0%
non-controlling interests
Profit for the period attributable to
31.8
5.1%
20.9
3.8%
(10.8)
(34.1)%
owners of the Company
- 1 -
(2) Other Indices
(Billions of yen)
Six months ended
Six months ended
Increase (decrease)
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2020
Depreciation
35.6
35.3
(0.3)
(0.8)%
Operating income
Operating margin
50.9
8.1%
35.7
6.5%
(15.2)
(29.8)%
EBITDA *1
EBITDA margin
88.0
14.0%
71.8
13.0%
(16.2)
(18.4)%
*1 EBITDA is calculated as operating income - other income + other expenses + depreciation.
(Billions of yen)
As at December 31, 2019
As at June 30, 2020
Increase (decrease)
Total assets
1,567.3
35.8
2.3%
1,603.1
Total equity
837.6
828.9
(8.7)
(1.0)%
D/E ratio (Times) *2
0.1
0.1
*2 D/E ratio is calculated as (interest-bearing debt - cash and cash equivalents ± valuation difference from adopting hedge accounting, etc.) / total equity.
(3) Exchange Rates for the Consolidation of Profit or Loss of the Major Overseas Companies
(Yen, average exchange rate)
Six months ended
Six months ended
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2020
USD
110.1
108.2
EUR
124.3
119.3
GBP
142.5
136.4
SGD
81.0
77.4
THB
3.5
3.4
VND
0.0047
0.0046
NZD
74.0
67.8
AUD
77.8
71.2
- 2 -
2. Revenue Details
(Billions of yen)
Increase
Six months ended
Six months ended
Increase (decrease)
(decrease)
Reference
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2020
currency
neutral
Japan
336.0
298.7
(37.3)
Europe
111.1
87.7
(23.5)
Asia
115.3
104.5
(10.8)
Oceania
25.4
23.1
(2.3)
Americas
39.9
38.6
(1.3)
Reconciliations
-
-
-
Consolidation total
627.8
(75.2)
552.5
(11.1)% (11.1)%
(21.1)% (17.6)%
(9.3)% (7.6)%
(9.2)% (0.8)%
(3.4)% (1.7)%
-
-
(12.0)% (10.6)%
3. Profit Details
(1) EBITDA
(Billions of yen)
Increase
Six months ended
Six months ended
Increase (decrease)
(decrease)
Reference
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2020
currency
neutral
Japan
42.4
30.7
(11.6)
Europe
21.2
16.2
(5.0)
Asia
18.6
20.4
1.8
Oceania
4.2
3.5
(0.7)
Americas
5.4
4.7
(0.7)
Reconciliations
(3.8)
(3.8)
0.0
Consolidation total
88.0
(16.2)
71.8
(27.5)% (27.5)%
(23.6)% (20.3)%
9.5% 10.2%
(16.0)% (11.7)%
(12.9)% (11.4)%
*1 "Reconciliations" to segment EBITDA represents overhead costs incurred by the Company to manage the Group's operations and is not allocated to each reportable segment.
- 3 -
(2) Segment Profit
(Billions of yen)
Increase
Six months ended
Six months ended
Increase (decrease)
(decrease)
Reference
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2020
currency
neutral
Japan
22.7
11.1
(11.6)
Europe
14.7
10.5
(4.1)
Asia
12.7
14.7
2.0
Oceania
2.6
1.9
(0.7)
Americas
3.8
2.9
(0.8)
Reconciliations
(5.5)
(5.4)
0.1
Consolidation total
50.9
(15.2)
35.7
(51.2)% (51.2)%
(28.2)% (25.2)%
15.5% 17.3%
(25.4)% (21.7)%
(22.1)% (20.7)%
*2 "Reconciliations" to segment profit represents overhead costs incurred by the Company to manage the Group's operations and is not allocated to each reportable segment.
(3) Breakdown of Increase (Decrease) in Segment Profit for Japan Business Segment
(Billions of yen)
Segment profit for the six months ended June 30, 2019
22.7
Decrease in revenue
(37.3)
Decrease in cost of goods sold
18.2
Decrease in sales promotion and advertising costs
7.2
Decrease in other expenses
0.4
Segment profit for the six months ended June 30, 2020
11.1
- 4 -
4. Summary of Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
(Billions of yen)
As at
As at
Increase (decrease)
Reference
December 31, 2019
June 30, 2020
Cash and cash equivalents
143.6
183.3
39.7
Trade and other receivables
191.2
201.5
10.3
Other financial assets
6.2
1.8
(4.4)
Inventories
84.9
93.8
8.9
Other current assets
20.3
25.3
5.0
Subtotal
446.2
505.7
59.5
Assets held for sale
0.1
0.0
(0.1)
Current assets
446.3
505.7
59.3
Property, plant and equipment
372.0
364.1
(8.0)
Right-of-use assets
47.4
49.2
1.7
Goodwill
247.9
245.0
(2.8)
Intangible assets
411.4
393.4
(18.0)
Investments accounted
for using
the
1.1
0.9
(0.2)
equity method
Other financial assets
17.2
17.0
(0.2)
Deferred tax assets
14.4
17.2
2.7
Other non-current assets
9.6
10.7
1.1
Non-current assets
1,121.0
1,097.5
(23.5)
Total assets
1,567.3
1,603.1
35.8
Bonds and borrowings
74.7
108.5
33.9
*1
Trade and other payables
322.5
319.3
(3.1)
Other financial liabilities
38.4
41.1
2.6
Accrued income taxes
18.8
16.3
(2.5)
Provisions
1.5
1.7
0.2
Other current liabilities
6.0
7.6
1.6
Current liabilities
461.9
494.5
32.6
Bonds and borrowings
132.7
144.1
11.4
*2
Other financial liabilities
45.8
48.1
2.3
Post-employment benefit liabilities
15.4
15.8
0.4
Provisions
2.6
2.2
(0.3)
Deferred tax liabilities
65.8
64.0
(1.8)
Other non-current liabilities
5.6
5.5
(0.0)
Non-current liabilities
267.8
279.8
11.9
Total liabilities
729.7
774.3
44.5
Total equity attributable to
owners of
the
756.6
746.4
(10.1)
Company
Non-controlling interests
81.0
82.4
1.4
Total equity
837.6
828.9
(8.7)
Total liabilities and equity
1,567.3
35.8
1,603.1
*1
The increase is mainly due to the impact of an increase in commercial papers.
*2
The increase is mainly due to the impact of an increase in long-term borrowings.
- 5 -
5. Summary of Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Billions of yen)
Six months ended
Six months ended
Increase (decrease)
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2020
Profit before tax for the period
49.9
35.1
(14.8)
Depreciation and amortization
35.6
35.3
(0.3)
Other
(33.7)
(26.5)
7.1
Cash flows from operating activities
51.9
43.9
(8.0)
Payments for capital expenditures
(29.8)
(31.1)
(1.3)
Other
(1.1)
0.5
1.6
Cash flows from investing activities
(30.9)
(30.7)
0.2
Increase (decrease) in interest-bearing debt
(48.9)
43.9
92.8
Dividends paid to owners of the Company
(12.1)
(12.1)
0.0
Dividends paid to non-controlling interests
(2.8)
(3.0)
(0.2)
Other
(0.1)
-
0.1
Cash flows from financing activities
(63.9)
28.9
92.8
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(42.9)
42.1
85.0
Effects of exchange rate changes
(0.3)
(2.4)
(2.1)
- 6 -
6. Other Information
*
On the basis of shipment volumes
(Million cases)
Six months ended June 30, 2019
Six months ended June 30, 2020
Actual
Increase (decrease)
Actual
Increase (decrease)
Suntory Tennensui
53.2
(2)%
52.7
(1)%
Boss
53.8
5%
49.5
(8)%
Iyemon
24.8
(3)%
25.1
1%
Suntory Oolong Tea
11.7
(7)%
9.5
(18)%
Pepsi
9.8
2%
7.9
(20)%
Green DAKARA
17.6
19%
18.3
4%
FOSHU drinks and functional beverages
11.3
(1)%
10.6
(6)%
Total
215.8
1%
198.8
(8)%
The portions of the sales volume supplied from other soft drink manufacturers such as Japan Beverage Holdings Inc. are not included in the above figures.
(Million liters)
Six months ended June 30, 2019
Six months ended June 30, 2020
Actual
Increase (decrease)
Actual
Increase (decrease)
Orangina
(France)
85
(1)%
74
(12)%
Oasis (France)
139
(7)%
124
(11)%
Schweppes (Spain, Portugal)
60
1%
44
(27)%
Lucozade (UK, Ireland)
200
9%
181
(10)%
Ribena (UK, Ireland)
44
(16)%
36
(17)%
- 7 -
