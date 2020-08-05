Suntory Beverage & Food : Supplementary Information for Q2 of FY2020

Log in
08/05/2020 | 02:07am EDT

Supplementary Material on Consolidated Financial Results for the First

Six Months of the Year Ending December 31, 2020

  1. Summary of Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss, Indices, etc.
  2. Revenue Details
  3. Profit Details
  4. Summary of Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
  5. Summary of Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
  6. Other Information

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited

August 5, 2020

1. Summary of Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss, Indices, etc.

(1) Summary of Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss

(Billions of yen with fractional amounts rounded off)

Six months ended

Six months ended

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

Increase (decrease)

Ratio to revenue

Ratio to revenue

Revenue

627.8

100.0%

552.5

100.0%

(75.2)

(12.0)%

Gross profit

259.2

41.3%

225.2

40.8%

(34.0)

(13.1)%

Selling, general and administrative

206.8

32.9%

188.6

34.1%

(18.1)

(8.8)%

expenses

Gain on investments accounted for

(0.0)

(0.0)%

(0.1)

(0.0)%

(0.1)

979.6%

using the equity method

Other income

0.9

0.1%

1.5

0.3%

0.6

73.5%

Other expenses

2.4

0.4%

2.3

0.4%

(0.1)

(3.6)%

Operating income

50.9

8.1%

35.7

6.5%

(15.2)

(29.8)%

Finance income

0.7

0.1%

0.6

0.1%

(0.2)

(20.4)%

Finance costs

1.7

0.3%

1.2

0.2%

(0.5)

(30.9)%

Profit before tax for the period

49.9

8.0%

35.1

6.4%

(14.8)

(29.7)%

Income tax expense

12.6

2.0%

8.6

1.5%

(4.1)

(32.2)%

Profit for the period

37.3

5.9%

26.6

4.8%

(10.7)

(28.8)%

Profit for the period attributable to

5.5

0.9%

5.6

1.0%

0.1

2.0%

non-controlling interests

Profit for the period attributable to

31.8

5.1%

20.9

3.8%

(10.8)

(34.1)%

owners of the Company

- 1 -

(2) Other Indices

(Billions of yen)

Six months ended

Six months ended

Increase (decrease)

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

Depreciation

35.6

35.3

(0.3)

(0.8)%

Operating income

Operating margin

50.9

8.1%

35.7

6.5%

(15.2)

(29.8)%

EBITDA *1

EBITDA margin

88.0

14.0%

71.8

13.0%

(16.2)

(18.4)%

*1 EBITDA is calculated as operating income - other income + other expenses + depreciation.

(Billions of yen)

As at December 31, 2019

As at June 30, 2020

Increase (decrease)

Total assets

1,567.3

35.8

2.3%

1,603.1

Total equity

837.6

828.9

(8.7)

(1.0)%

D/E ratio (Times) *2

0.1

0.1

*2 D/E ratio is calculated as (interest-bearing debt - cash and cash equivalents ± valuation difference from adopting hedge accounting, etc.) / total equity.

(3) Exchange Rates for the Consolidation of Profit or Loss of the Major Overseas Companies

(Yen, average exchange rate)

Six months ended

Six months ended

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

USD

110.1

108.2

EUR

124.3

119.3

GBP

142.5

136.4

SGD

81.0

77.4

THB

3.5

3.4

VND

0.0047

0.0046

NZD

74.0

67.8

AUD

77.8

71.2

- 2 -

2. Revenue Details

(Billions of yen)

Increase

Six months ended

Six months ended

Increase (decrease)

(decrease)

Reference

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

currency

neutral

Japan

336.0

298.7

(37.3)

Europe

111.1

87.7

(23.5)

Asia

115.3

104.5

(10.8)

Oceania

25.4

23.1

(2.3)

Americas

39.9

38.6

(1.3)

Reconciliations

-

-

-

Consolidation total

627.8

(75.2)

552.5

(11.1)% (11.1)%

(21.1)% (17.6)%

(9.3)% (7.6)%

(9.2)% (0.8)%

(3.4)% (1.7)%

--

(12.0)% (10.6)%

3. Profit Details

(1) EBITDA

(Billions of yen)

Increase

Six months ended

Six months ended

Increase (decrease)

(decrease)

Reference

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

currency

neutral

Japan

42.4

30.7

(11.6)

Europe

21.2

16.2

(5.0)

Asia

18.6

20.4

1.8

Oceania

4.2

3.5

(0.7)

Americas

5.4

4.7

(0.7)

Reconciliations

(3.8)

(3.8)

0.0

Consolidation total

88.0

(16.2)

71.8

(27.5)% (27.5)%

(23.6)% (20.3)%

9.5% 10.2%

(16.0)% (11.7)%

(12.9)% (11.4)%

  • - *1
    (18.4)% (17.2)%

*1 "Reconciliations" to segment EBITDA represents overhead costs incurred by the Company to manage the Group's operations and is not allocated to each reportable segment.

- 3 -

(2) Segment Profit

(Billions of yen)

Increase

Six months ended

Six months ended

Increase (decrease)

(decrease)

Reference

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

currency

neutral

Japan

22.7

11.1

(11.6)

Europe

14.7

10.5

(4.1)

Asia

12.7

14.7

2.0

Oceania

2.6

1.9

(0.7)

Americas

3.8

2.9

(0.8)

Reconciliations

(5.5)

(5.4)

0.1

Consolidation total

50.9

(15.2)

35.7

(51.2)% (51.2)%

(28.2)% (25.2)%

15.5% 17.3%

(25.4)% (21.7)%

(22.1)% (20.7)%

  • - *2
    (29.8)% (28.5)%

*2 "Reconciliations" to segment profit represents overhead costs incurred by the Company to manage the Group's operations and is not allocated to each reportable segment.

(3) Breakdown of Increase (Decrease) in Segment Profit for Japan Business Segment

(Billions of yen)

Segment profit for the six months ended June 30, 2019

22.7

Decrease in revenue

(37.3)

Decrease in cost of goods sold

18.2

Decrease in sales promotion and advertising costs

7.2

Decrease in other expenses

0.4

Segment profit for the six months ended June 30, 2020

11.1

- 4 -

4. Summary of Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

(Billions of yen)

As at

As at

Increase (decrease)

Reference

December 31, 2019

June 30, 2020

Cash and cash equivalents

143.6

183.3

39.7

Trade and other receivables

191.2

201.5

10.3

Other financial assets

6.2

1.8

(4.4)

Inventories

84.9

93.8

8.9

Other current assets

20.3

25.3

5.0

Subtotal

446.2

505.7

59.5

Assets held for sale

0.1

0.0

(0.1)

Current assets

446.3

505.7

59.3

Property, plant and equipment

372.0

364.1

(8.0)

Right-of-use assets

47.4

49.2

1.7

Goodwill

247.9

245.0

(2.8)

Intangible assets

411.4

393.4

(18.0)

Investments accounted

for using

the

1.1

0.9

(0.2)

equity method

Other financial assets

17.2

17.0

(0.2)

Deferred tax assets

14.4

17.2

2.7

Other non-current assets

9.6

10.7

1.1

Non-current assets

1,121.0

1,097.5

(23.5)

Total assets

1,567.3

1,603.1

35.8

Bonds and borrowings

74.7

108.5

33.9

*1

Trade and other payables

322.5

319.3

(3.1)

Other financial liabilities

38.4

41.1

2.6

Accrued income taxes

18.8

16.3

(2.5)

Provisions

1.5

1.7

0.2

Other current liabilities

6.0

7.6

1.6

Current liabilities

461.9

494.5

32.6

Bonds and borrowings

132.7

144.1

11.4

*2

Other financial liabilities

45.8

48.1

2.3

Post-employment benefit liabilities

15.4

15.8

0.4

Provisions

2.6

2.2

(0.3)

Deferred tax liabilities

65.8

64.0

(1.8)

Other non-current liabilities

5.6

5.5

(0.0)

Non-current liabilities

267.8

279.8

11.9

Total liabilities

729.7

774.3

44.5

Total equity attributable to

owners of

the

756.6

746.4

(10.1)

Company

Non-controlling interests

81.0

82.4

1.4

Total equity

837.6

828.9

(8.7)

Total liabilities and equity

1,567.3

35.8

1,603.1

*1 The increase is mainly due to the impact of an increase in commercial papers.

*2 The increase is mainly due to the impact of an increase in long-term borrowings.

- 5 -

5. Summary of Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Billions of yen)

Six months ended

Six months ended

Increase (decrease)

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

Profit before tax for the period

49.9

35.1

(14.8)

Depreciation and amortization

35.6

35.3

(0.3)

Other

(33.7)

(26.5)

7.1

Cash flows from operating activities

51.9

43.9

(8.0)

Payments for capital expenditures

(29.8)

(31.1)

(1.3)

Other

(1.1)

0.5

1.6

Cash flows from investing activities

(30.9)

(30.7)

0.2

Increase (decrease) in interest-bearing debt

(48.9)

43.9

92.8

Dividends paid to owners of the Company

(12.1)

(12.1)

0.0

Dividends paid to non-controlling interests

(2.8)

(3.0)

(0.2)

Other

(0.1)

-

0.1

Cash flows from financing activities

(63.9)

28.9

92.8

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(42.9)

42.1

85.0

Effects of exchange rate changes

(0.3)

(2.4)

(2.1)

- 6 -

6. Other Information

* On the basis of shipment volumes

(Million cases)

Six months ended June 30, 2019

Six months ended June 30, 2020

Actual

Increase (decrease)

Actual

Increase (decrease)

Suntory Tennensui

53.2

(2)%

52.7

(1)%

Boss

53.8

5%

49.5

(8)%

Iyemon

24.8

(3)%

25.1

1%

Suntory Oolong Tea

11.7

(7)%

9.5

(18)%

Pepsi

9.8

2%

7.9

(20)%

Green DAKARA

17.6

19%

18.3

4%

FOSHU drinks and functional beverages

11.3

(1)%

10.6

(6)%

Total

215.8

1%

198.8

(8)%

  • The portions of the sales volume supplied from other soft drink manufacturers such as Japan Beverage Holdings Inc. are not included in the above figures.

(Million liters)

Six months ended June 30, 2019

Six months ended June 30, 2020

Actual

Increase (decrease)

Actual

Increase (decrease)

Orangina (France)

85

(1)%

74

(12)%

Oasis (France)

139

(7)%

124

(11)%

Schweppes (Spain, Portugal)

60

1%

44

(27)%

Lucozade (UK, Ireland)

200

9%

181

(10)%

Ribena (UK, Ireland)

44

(16)%

36

(17)%

- 7 -

Disclaimer

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited published this content on 05 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2020 06:06:12 UTC
