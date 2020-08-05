Suntory Beverage & Food : Supplementary Information for Q2 of FY2020

*2 "Reconciliations" to segment profit represents overhead costs incurred by the Company to manage the Group's operations and is not allocated to each reportable segment.

(3) Breakdown of Increase (Decrease) in Segment Profit for Japan Business Segment

(Billions of yen) Segment profit for the six months ended June 30, 2019 22.7 Decrease in revenue (37.3) Decrease in cost of goods sold 18.2 Decrease in sales promotion and advertising costs 7.2 Decrease in other expenses 0.4 Segment profit for the six months ended June 30, 2020 11.1

