SUNTRUST BANKS, INC. Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation of Merger

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating potential legal claims against the board of directors of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (“SunTrust” or the “Company”) (NYSE: STI) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to the Company’s entry into an agreement to merge with BB&T Corporation (“BBT”) (NYSE: BBT). Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of SunTrust will receive 1.295 shares of BBT common stock for each share of SunTrust common stock. Upon completion of the deal, BBT shareholders will own approximately 57% and SunTrust shareholders will own approximately 43% of the combined company.

If you own common stock of SunTrust and purchased any shares before February 7, 2019, if you would like to learn more about this investigation, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll-free at (888) 969-4242, by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com, or at https://www.rigrodskylong.com/offices-contact.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190207005704/en/