SunTrust Banks : Athletes, Celebrities and Football Fans Take Over SunTrust Park and The Battery Atlanta on Big-Game Weekend

ATLANTA, Jan. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE: STI) and the Atlanta Braves team up to host a first-of-its-kind football experience, the "SunTrust Confidence Classic," as local families and avid sports fans converge in Atlanta for the big-game weekend February 2-3, 2019.

The fan extravaganza includes a free two-day Fan Fest, with football-themed games and prizes, and the Celebrity Sweat 19th annual "Celebrity Flag Football Challenge" that pits two star-studded teams in head-to-head combat for the coveted "Confidence Cup." The SunTrust Confidence Classic will take over SunTrust Park and The Battery Atlanta to provide locals and visitors with an unforgettable entertainment experience.

"SunTrust believes that with financial confidence, anything is possible. We are celebrating athletic confidence with this one-of-a-kind, celebrity-filled football experience on the weekend that Atlanta hosts one of the largest sporting events in the world," said Susan Somersille Johnson, chief marketing officer for SunTrust. "The Confidence Classic provides our hometown and visiting sports enthusiasts with an affordable way to get involved in the excitement of the big game and create story-worthy memories with friends and family."

"SunTrust Park and The Battery Atlanta were designed as community gathering places and the SunTrust Confidence Classic provides a must-visit experience for our fans and guests," said Atlanta Braves President and CEO Derek Schiller. "Atlanta has become a premier destination for many of the nation's top sporting events, and we look forward to hosting this family-friendly event where fans will get to see a great competition inside of SunTrust Park and then enjoy all the restaurants and entertainment activities going on in The Battery Atlanta."

Celebrity Flag Football Challenge

Organized by Celebrity Sweat, the 19th annual Celebrity Flag Football Challenge will kick off Feb. 2 at 1 p.m. The star-studded teams will be led by NFL alum Doug Flutie and Hip Hop sensation Quavo against former Falcon Michael Vick and NFL Hall of Famer Michael Irvin with additional pro-athletes, celebrities and musicians such as Andre Reed, Ron Jaworski and former Falcon and Atlanta Brave Brian Jordan. The full line ups will be announced closer to the event.

Doors to the Celebrity Flag Football Challenge will open at 11:30 a.m. for pre-game activities, including the annual Military Scrimmage between the pros and members of the Armed Forces and performances featuring local marching bands, cheerleaders and mascots from the Atlanta Public Schools.

General admission tickets to the Celebrity Flag Football Challenge can be purchased here. A portion of ticket proceeds will benefit various military organizations, including Heroes Sports, Topp Dogg/Vdogs, Mission 22 and The Wounded Warrior Project as well as local schools.

"We are teaming up with SunTrust and the Atlanta Braves to entertain residents and visitors while giving back to the local Atlanta community," said Celebrity Sweat CEO Lisa Levine. "Proceeds from the Celebrity Flag Football Challenge will go towards strengthening financial confidence for veterans and helping Atlanta school children pursue their dreams."

Fan Fest

Fan Fest will take place Saturday, Feb. 2, from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 3, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Visitors can participate in football-themed games and compete for prizes. Fans can test their skills as quarterback, receiver and kicker in the skills challenge and assess their football knowledge with an interactive trivia game. Additional activities include a spirit competition and live entertainment at the Fox Sports Stage.

Starting Thursday, Jan. 31, SunTrust will welcome fans at The onUp Experience at The Battery Atlanta with music by DJ Ruckus and Emcee Lewis, player appearances and autograph signings, and much more. Admission to The onUp Experience and Fan Fest weekend is free.

SunTrust is dedicated to leading the movement for financial confidence. For more information on The SunTrust Confidence Classic and a schedule of activities, visit confidenceclassic.com.

About SunTrust Banks, Inc.

SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE: STI) is a purpose-driven company dedicated to Lighting the Way to Financial Well-Being for the people, businesses, and communities it serves. SunTrust leads onUp, a national movement inspiring Americans to build financial confidence. Headquartered in Atlanta, the Company has two business segments: Consumer and Wholesale. Its flagship subsidiary, SunTrust Bank, operates an extensive branch and ATM network throughout the high-growth Southeast and Mid-Atlantic states, along with 24-hour digital access. Certain business lines serve consumer, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients nationally. As of September 30, 2018, SunTrust had total assets of $211 billion and total deposits of $160 billion. The Company provides deposit, credit, trust, investment, mortgage, asset management, securities brokerage, and capital market services. Learn more at suntrust.com.

About Atlanta Braves

Based in Atlanta since 1966, the Braves are the longest continuously operating franchise in Major League Baseball. Since 1991, Braves teams have earned two National League wild cards, 16 division championships, five National League pennants, and a World Series title. Atlanta Braves games are telecast on FOX Sports South and FOX Sports Southeast. Radio broadcasts can be heard in Atlanta on 680 The Fan (AM), WYAY-FM (106.7) and regionally on the Atlanta Braves Radio Network. Follow the Braves at braves.com, facebook.com/braves, and twitter.com/braves.

About Celebrity Sweat

Celebrity Sweat is the #1 celebrity lifestyle show, currently entering Season 5. You can catch up on previous seasons and gear up for all Season 5 action at Amazon Prime, as well as through Discovery and Cox TV.

Celebrity Sweat is all about working with athletes and entertainers to ultimately educate, motivate and inspire people to live active and healthy lives.

For more celebrity training tips, recipes and updates – go to Celebritysweat.com.

