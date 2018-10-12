Log in
SunTrust Banks

SUNTRUST BANKS (STI)
My previous session
News

SunTrust Banks : Foundation to Donate $300,000 to Aid Organizations Assisting in Hurricane Michael Disaster Relief

10/12/2018 | 08:38pm CEST

ATLANTA, Oct. 12, 2018/PRNewswire / -- The SunTrust Foundation announced today it will commit $300,000to various disaster relief and recovery efforts to support communities and businesses impacted by Hurricane Michael.

Immediately, the SunTrust Foundation is giving $200,000to American Red Cross to aid first responders as they bring relief to people who've lost their homes and need food and shelter. An additional $100,000will assist other organizations as ongoing needs are identified.

'The American Red Cross needs immediate support once again to aid our neighbors affected by Hurricane Michael so close on the heels of Hurricane Florence,' said Stan Little, president of the SunTrust Foundation. 'We will assess where additional funds can be most effective through grants to local nonprofits that will help ensure the well-being of those affected by the storm.'

Established in 2008, the SunTrust Foundation supports American Red Cross disaster relief efforts and primarily focuses grants and activities on advancing financial education, financial counseling, career readiness and small business entrepreneurship, in addition to local community grants.

SunTrust Bank will also accept financial donations for American Red Cross relief efforts in all branches through Nov. 30, 2018.

About the SunTrust Foundation
The SunTrust Foundation is dedicated to SunTrust Bank's (NYSE: STI) purpose of Lighting the Way to Financial Well-Being by engaging organizations to advance financial confidence. Grants and activities focus primarily on financial empowerment, but also include education, health and human services, civic improvement and cultural growth. The SunTrust Foundation supports American Red Cross disaster relief efforts and contributes as a United Way Global Corporate Leader. Established in 2008, the SunTrust Foundation has proudly provided grants totaling more than $140 millionthroughout the United States.

SOURCE SunTrust Foundation

For further information: Audria Belton, 404.813.3664, audria.belton@suntrust.com

Disclaimer

SunTrust Banks Inc. published this content on 12 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2018 18:37:08 UTC
