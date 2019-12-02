Log in
SunTrust Banks : Old Dominion Freight Line Set to Join S&P 500; Cabot Microelectronics to Join S&P MidCap 400; Ready Capital and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust to Join S&P SmallCap 600

12/02/2019 | 06:07pm EST

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600:

  • S&P MidCap 400 constituent Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (NASD: ODFL) will replace SunTrust Banks Inc. (NYSE: STI) in the S&P 500, S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Cabot Microelectronics Corp. (NASD: CCMP) will replace Old Dominion Freight Line in the S&P MidCap 400, and Ready Capital Corp. (NYSE: RC) will replace Cabot Microelectronics in the S&P SmallCap 600 prior to the open of trading on Monday, December 9. S&P 500 constituent BB&T Corp. (NYSE: BBT) is acquiring SunTrust Banks in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final conditions. Post acquisition, BB&T will change its name to Truist Financial Corp. and will trade under the ticker TFC.
  • Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASD: ILPT) will replace Cambrex Corp. (NYSE: CBM) in the S&P SmallCap 600 prior to the open of trading on Friday, December 6. Permira Advisors LLC is acquiring Cambrex in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final conditions.

Old Dominion Freight Line  operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier. Headquartered in Thomasville, NC, the company will be added to the S&P 500 GICS (Global Industry Classification Standard) Trucking Sub-Industry index.

Cabot Microelectronics  develops, manufactures, and sells polishing slurries and pads used in the manufacture of advanced integrated circuit devices. Headquartered in Aurora, IL, the company will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 GICS Semiconductor Equipment Sub-Industry index.

Ready Capital operates as a real estate finance company. Headquartered in New York, NY, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS Mortgage REITs Sub-Industry index.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties. Headquartered in Newton, MA, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS Industrial REITs Sub-Industry index.

Following is a summary of the changes:

S&P SMALLCAP 600 INDEX – December 6, 2019


COMPANY

GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR

GICS SUB-INDUSTRY

ADDED

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Real Estate

Industrial REITs

DELETED

Cambrex

Health Care

Life Sciences Tools & Services


S&P 500 INDEX – December 9, 2019


COMPANY

GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR

GICS SUB-INDUSTRY

ADDED

Old Dominion Freight Line

Industrials

Trucking

DELETED

SunTrust Banks

Financials

Regional Banks


S&P MIDCAP 400 INDEX – December 9, 2019


COMPANY

GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR

GICS SUB-INDUSTRY

ADDED

Cabot Microelectronics

Information Technology

Semiconductor Equipment

DELETED

Old Dominion Freight Line

Industrials

Trucking


S&P SMALLCAP 600 INDEX – December 9, 2019


COMPANY

GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR

GICS SUB-INDUSTRY

ADDED

Ready Capital

Financials

Mortgage REITs

DELETED

Cabot Microelectronics

Information Technology

Semiconductor Equipment

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has become home to over 1,000,000 indices across the spectrum of asset classes that have helped define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
index_services@spglobal.com

Media Inquiries
spdji.comms@spglobal.com

Index Governance Inquiries
IGCC@spglobal.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/old-dominion-freight-line-set-to-join-sp-500-cabot-microelectronics-to-join-sp-midcap-400-ready-capital-and-industrial-logistics-properties-trust-to-join-sp-smallcap-600-300967749.html

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices


© PRNewswire 2019
