SunTrust Banks : Profit Climbs as Expenses Drop

By Allison Prang



SunTrust Banks Inc. (STI) reported net income that was 40% higher than the comparable quarter a year ago as expenses and revenue held nearly flat from a year ago.

SunTrust reported earnings of $752 million, up from $538 million from the comparable quarter a year before. The company said earnings per common share were $1.56, up from $1.06. Analysts polled by Refinitiv were expecting earnings of $1.39 a share on a GAAP and adjusted basis.

Total revenue on a fully-taxable equivalent basis rose 0.1% to $2.32 billion. Analysts polled by Refinitiv were expecting $2.35 billion.

Total revenue not on an FTE basis rose 0.8% to $2.29 billion.

Write to Allison Prang at allison.prang@wsj.com