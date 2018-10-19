Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  SunTrust Banks    STI

SUNTRUST BANKS (STI)
10/18 10:01:54 pm
61.49 USD   -1.49%
12:36pSUNTRUST BANKS : Profit Climbs as Expenses Drop
DJ
12:01pSUNTRUST BANKS : Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results
PR
10/16SUNTRUST BANKS, : quaterly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

SunTrust Banks : Profit Climbs as Expenses Drop

0
10/19/2018 | 12:36pm CEST

By Allison Prang

SunTrust Banks Inc. (STI) reported net income that was 40% higher than the comparable quarter a year ago as expenses and revenue held nearly flat from a year ago.

SunTrust reported earnings of $752 million, up from $538 million from the comparable quarter a year before. The company said earnings per common share were $1.56, up from $1.06. Analysts polled by Refinitiv were expecting earnings of $1.39 a share on a GAAP and adjusted basis.

Total revenue on a fully-taxable equivalent basis rose 0.1% to $2.32 billion. Analysts polled by Refinitiv were expecting $2.35 billion.

Total revenue not on an FTE basis rose 0.8% to $2.29 billion.

Write to Allison Prang at allison.prang@wsj.com

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 9 325 M
EBIT 2018 3 589 M
Net income 2018 2 598 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,92%
P/E ratio 2018 11,00
P/E ratio 2019 10,51
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,04x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,92x
Capitalization 28 330 M
Chart SUNTRUST BANKS
Duration : Period :
SunTrust Banks Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUNTRUST BANKS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 77,1 $
Spread / Average Target 25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Henry Rogers Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark A. Chancy Vice-Chairman & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Hugh S. Cummins Co-Chief Operating Officer & Corporate EVP
L. Allison Dukes Chief Financial Officer
Scott Case Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUNTRUST BANKS-4.34%28 330
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY-0.56%363 278
BANK OF AMERICA-3.59%282 168
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-12.42%265 123
WELLS FARGO-12.25%250 186
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-11.33%210 622
