SunTrust Banks : Web and Mobile Banking Are Down at SunTrust After System Upgrade

09/18/2018 | 02:26am CEST

By Robert Barba

Customers of SunTrust Banks Inc. haven't been able to access their accounts through the bank's website or its mobile app since at least Sunday morning.

The regional bank that operates primarily in the Southeast posted to Twitter on Sunday at 10:24 a.m. EDT that its online and mobile banking systems were unavailable and that it was working to restore them as soon as possible.

A spokeswoman for the bank apologized for the outage and said the bank is working to restore the digital channels. She added that the outage was a result of "a normal system upgrade that experienced technical difficulty." She declined to comment further.

On its website, the bank said the outage isn't related "to the hurricane or any known cyber issue."

The bank said it is automatically refunding all ATM fees and related surcharges for non-SunTrust ATM usage during the "impacted period." It said it would also refund overdraft and late fees related to delayed transactions and payments during the period upon request.

