SunTrust Banks : Won't Finance Private Prison Management Companies in Future

0
07/08/2019 | 03:10pm EDT

By Allison Prang

SunTrust Banks Inc. said Monday it will no longer "provide future financing to companies that manage private prisons and immigration holding facilities."

SunTrust said in a statment "this decision was made after extensive consideration of the views of our stakeholders on this deeply complex issue."

The news was earlier reported by Bloomberg News.

SunTrust is merging with BB&T Corp., based in Winston-Salem, N.C. The deal, when it was announced, had a value of $28.2 billion.

Bank of America Corp. recently said it was going to stop doing business with private prisons. But Bank of America's announcement came not long after it agreed to make a $90 million loan to one of those companies, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Write to Allison Prang at allison.prang@wsj.com

0
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 9 556 M
EBIT 2019 3 780 M
Net income 2019 2 521 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,28%
P/E ratio 2019 11,3x
P/E ratio 2020 11,1x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,97x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,90x
Capitalization 28 387 M
Chart SUNTRUST BANKS
Duration : Period :
SunTrust Banks Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUNTRUST BANKS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 69,9  $
Last Close Price 64,0  $
Spread / Highest target 26,6%
Spread / Average Target 9,35%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Henry Rogers Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark A. Chancy Vice-Chairman & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Hugh S. Cummins Co-Chief Operating Officer & Corporate EVP
L. Allison Dukes Chief Financial Officer
Scott Case Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUNTRUST BANKS26.80%28 387
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY16.26%368 105
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA7.18%283 547
BANK OF AMERICA18.75%278 210
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY3.67%214 695
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION18.37%203 826
