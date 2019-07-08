SunTrust Banks : Won't Finance Private Prison Management Companies in Future

By Allison Prang



SunTrust Banks Inc. said Monday it will no longer "provide future financing to companies that manage private prisons and immigration holding facilities."

SunTrust said in a statment "this decision was made after extensive consideration of the views of our stakeholders on this deeply complex issue."

The news was earlier reported by Bloomberg News.

SunTrust is merging with BB&T Corp., based in Winston-Salem, N.C. The deal, when it was announced, had a value of $28.2 billion.

Bank of America Corp. recently said it was going to stop doing business with private prisons. But Bank of America's announcement came not long after it agreed to make a $90 million loan to one of those companies, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Write to Allison Prang at allison.prang@wsj.com