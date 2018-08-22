Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

SunTrust Banks : to Present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference

08/22/2018 | 07:01pm CEST

ATLANTA, Aug. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE: STI) is scheduled to make a presentation at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference in New York on Wednesday, September 12, 2018.

Time:               

9:00 a.m. (ET)

Presenter:        

Allison Dukes, Chief Financial Officer



Webcast/Presentation:     

The live webcast and accompanying slides will be available at http://investors.suntrust.com.

Replay Information:          

A replay is expected to be available approximately one hour after the presentation on September 12, 2018, and will remain available for 180 days.

About SunTrust Banks, Inc.
SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE: STI) is a purpose-driven company dedicated to Lighting the Way to Financial Well-Being for the people, businesses, and communities it serves. SunTrust leads onUp, a national movement inspiring Americans to build financial confidence. Headquartered in Atlanta, the Company has two business segments: Consumer and Wholesale. Its flagship subsidiary, SunTrust Bank, operates an extensive branch and ATM network throughout the high-growth Southeast and Mid-Atlantic states, along with 24-hour digital access. Certain business lines serve consumer, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients nationally. As of June 30, 2018, SunTrust had total assets of $208 billion and total deposits of $161 billion. The Company provides deposit, credit, trust, investment, mortgage, asset management, securities brokerage, and capital market services. Learn more at suntrust.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/suntrust-to-present-at-the-barclays-global-financial-services-conference-300701071.html

SOURCE SunTrust Banks, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
