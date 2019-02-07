Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  SunTrust Banks    STI

SUNTRUST BANKS (STI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Wolf Popper LLP : Investigates the Proposed Acquisition of SunTrust Banks, Inc. by BB&T Corporation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/07/2019 | 02:47pm EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Popper LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE: STI) concerning the proposed acquisition of SunTrust by BB&T Corporation (NYSE: BBT).  According to Carl Stine, a partner at Wolf Popper, "The exchange ratio for this transaction is at a low valuation for SunTrust shareholders considering where the stock has been trading and where analysts see it going." 

Under the terms of the proposed acquisition, SunTrust shareholders will receive 1.295 BB&T shares for each SunTrust share for a value of $62.85 per share based on BB&T's February 6, 2019 closing stock price of $48.53 per share for a total transaction value of over $28 billion. However, the proposed offer price is below the 52-week average and high stock prices of $66.06 and $74.71 per share, respectively and below the median and high Street price targets of $68.22 and $88.00 per share, respectively.

Wolf Popper is investigating claims on behalf of investors in SunTrust concerning the transaction. SunTrust's shareholders seeking more information about the transaction or Wolf Popper's investigation can contact Mr. Stine at (212) 759-4600 or cstine@wolfpopper.com.

Wolf Popper has extensive experience representing investors in mergers and acquisition lawsuits.  Nine Wolf Popper attorneys were named Super Lawyers or Rising Stars in the 2018 Super Lawyers New York City Metro Edition, including Wolf Popper partner Carl Stine, who was included in the Super Lawyers Top 100 List for the New York City Metro area.  View Wolf Popper attorney biographies at www.wolfpopper.com.

Attorney Advertising: Prior Results Do Not Guarantee A Similar Outcome.

Wolf Popper LLP
845 Third Avenue
New York, New York 10022
Telephone: 212-759-4600
Toll Free Tel: 877-370-7703
Toll Free Fax: 877-370-7704
Email: cstine@wolfpopper.com

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wolf-popper-llp-investigates-the-proposed-acquisition-of-suntrust-banks-inc-by-bbt-corporation-300791939.html

SOURCE Wolf Popper LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SUNTRUST BANKS
02:47pWOLF POPPER LLP : Investigates the Proposed Acquisition of SunTrust Banks, Inc. ..
PR
02:20pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Retreat As U.S.-China Trade War Fears Reignite
DJ
01:42pSUNTRUST BANKS : BB&T to Combine in All-Stock Merger -- 4th Update
DJ
01:27pBB&T : to buy SunTrust in biggest U.S. bank deal in a decade
RE
12:56pSUNTRUST BANKS, INC. Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation of Merger
BU
12:51pShares drop on weak Europe data, renewed U.S.-China worries
RE
12:37pALERT : Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of SunTrust Banks,..
PR
11:34aWeissLaw LLP Investigates SunTrust Banks, Inc.
PR
10:51aSunTrust Banks Up Nearly 9% After Deal Announcement -- Data Talk
DJ
09:18aSUNTRUST BANKS : BB&T to Combine in All-Stock Merger -- 3rd Update
DJ
More news
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.