SUNWORKS INC

(SUNW)
Sunworks to Present at the 8th Annual Gateway Investor Conference on September 5th

08/20/2019 | 04:06pm EDT

ROSEVILLE, Calif., Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunworks, Inc. (Nasdaq: SUNW), a provider of solar power solutions for agriculture, commercial and industrial (ACI), public works and residential markets, today announced it has been invited to participate at the 8th Annual Gateway Investor Conference, which is being held September 4-5, 2019 at the Four Seasons Hotel in San Francisco, CA.

Chuck Cargile, CEO of Sunworks is scheduled to present at the Conference on Thursday, September 5th at 4:00 p.m. Pacific time, with one-on-one meetings held throughout the conference.

The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay http://wsw.com/webcast/gateway/sunw/ and on the Gateway Conference website at www.gateway-conference.com/presenters.

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email conference@gatewayir.com.

About Sunworks, Inc.

Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) is a premier provider of high performance solar power systems. We are committed to quality business practices that exceed industry standards and uphold our ideals of ethics and safety. Sunworks continues to grow its presence, expanding nationally with regional and local offices. We strive to consistently deliver high quality, performance-oriented solutions for customers in a wide range of industries including agricultural, commercial and industrial, federal, public works, and residential. Our dedication to excellence is reflected in our 25-year warranty, a benchmark that we stand by to support our customers above and beyond their expectations. Sunworks’ diverse, seasoned workforce includes distinguished veterans who bring a sense of pride, discipline, and professionalism to their interaction with customers. All our employees uphold our company’s guiding principles each day. Sunworks is a member of the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) and is a proud advocate for the advancement of solar power. For more information, visit www.sunworksusa.com

About the Gateway Conference

The 8th Annual Gateway Conference is an invite-only conference presented by Gateway Investor Relations, a full-service financial communications firm. Gateway was created to bring together the most compelling companies with the nation’s top institutional investors and analysts. This year’s event features over 100 companies from a number of growth industries, including technology, business and financial services, consumer, digital media, clean technology and life sciences. The format has been designed to give attendees direct access to senior management via company presentations, Q&A sessions and one-on-one meetings. Follow the Gateway Conference on Twitter and join the conversation using the #GatewayIRConference hashtag. For more information, visit gatewayir.com/conference.

Investor Relations Contact:

Rob Fink
FNK  IR
646-809-4048   
rob@fnkir.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 68,4 M
EBIT 2019 -3,60 M
Net income 2019 -4,40 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -2,47x
P/E ratio 2020 14,0x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,19x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,16x
Capitalization 12,9 M
Chart SUNWORKS INC
Duration : Period :
Sunworks Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUNWORKS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,40  $
Last Close Price 0,42  $
Spread / Highest target 233%
Spread / Average Target 233%
Spread / Lowest Target 233%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles F. Cargile Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joshua E. Schechter Chairman
Paul Clayton McDonnel Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Mikhail V. Podnebesnyy Director-Engineering
Rhone A. Resch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUNWORKS INC60.31%13
FIRST SOLAR, INC.48.56%6 647
ENPHASE ENERGY INC606.13%4 074
SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC139.66%4 035
SUNPOWER CORPORATION166.20%1 886
SUNRUN INC44.81%1 855
