SUOMINEN OYJ    SUY1V   FI0009010862

SUOMINEN OYJ

(SUY1V)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD. - 01/20 05:10:00 am
2.41 EUR   +0.42%
03:00aPublishing of Suominen's Financial Statements Release on January 29, 2020
GL
01/13Suominen's revised Sustainability agenda for 2020-2025
GL
01/08Suominen's new strategy and financial targets 2020–2025
GL
Publishing of Suominen's Financial Statements Release on January 29, 2020

01/20/2020 | 03:00am EST

Suominen Corporation’s press release on January 20, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. EET

Suominen will publish its Q4 and full-year 2019 financial result in a Financial Statement Release on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 approximately at 12:00 noon (EET).

Petri Helsky, President & CEO, and Toni Tamminen, CFO, will present the financial result in English at a news conference for analysts, investors and media on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. (EET). The conference will take place at Suominen’s Head Office, address Karvaamokuja 2B, Helsinki.

Kindly enroll in to Eeva Oinonen at eeva.oinonen@suominencorp.com or by phone at +358 10 214 3551. 

The news conference can also be followed through a live webcast at https://suominen.videosync.fi/2019-results. The live webcast starts at 1:30 p.m. (EET). The recording of the webcast and the presentation material will be available after the conference at www.suominen.fi.


The event can also be followed in Finnish on Twitter at twitter.com/SuominenOyj
                     
SUOMINEN CORPORATION
Corporate Communications

For more information: Emilia Peltola, VP, Communications, IR and Sustainability, tel. +358 10 214 3082

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
Main media
www.suominen.fi


Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen’s nonwovens, such as wet wipes, feminine care products and swabs, are present in people’s daily life worldwide. Suominen’s net sales in 2018 were EUR 431.1 million and we have nearly 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more at www.suominen.fi.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 425 M
EBIT 2019 9,10 M
Net income 2019 2,10 M
Debt 2019 71,0 M
Yield 2019 1,46%
P/E ratio 2019 60,0x
P/E ratio 2020 15,0x
EV / Sales2019 0,49x
EV / Sales2020 0,44x
Capitalization 138 M
Chart SUOMINEN OYJ
Duration : Period :
Suominen Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUOMINEN OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 2,25  €
Last Close Price 2,40  €
Spread / Highest target -6,25%
Spread / Average Target -6,25%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Petri Olavi Helsky President & Chief Executive Officer
Jan Christer Johansson Chairman
Saïm Mimoun Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Toni Tamminen Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Timo Rautakorpi Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUOMINEN OYJ3.90%153
UPM-KYMMENE-5.89%17 210
STORA ENSO OYJ-6.09%10 949
SVENSKA CELLULOSA-3.60%6 780
EMPRESAS CMPC--.--%6 720
OJI HOLDINGS CORPORATION2.43%5 293
