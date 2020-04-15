Publishing of Suominen's Interim Report January–March 2020 on April 23, 2020
04/15/2020 | 02:00am EDT
Suominen Corporation’s press release on April 15, 2020 at 09:00 a.m. EEST Suominen Corporation will publish its Interim report for January 1 – March 31, 2020 on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at approximately 9:30 a.m. EEST.
Petri Helsky, President & CEO, and Toni Tamminen, CFO, will present the result in English in an audiocast and a conference call for analyst, investors and media on the same day at 11:30 a.m. (EEST). The audiocast can be followed at https://suominen.videosync.fi/2020-q1-results. The recording of the audiocast and the presentation material will be available after the event at www.suominen.fi.
Conference call participants are requested to dial on: SE: +46 856 642 651 UK: +44 333 300 0804 US: +1 855 857 0686 The confirmation code for joining the conference call is 49472689#.
