SUOMINEN OYJ    SUY1V   FI0009010862

SUOMINEN OYJ (SUY1V)
Suominen Oyj : to increase prices globally

0
09/19/2018 | 02:13pm CEST

Suominen Corporation Press release September 19, 2018 at 3:00 pm (EEST)

Suominen, a globally leading nonwovens company, announces global price increases effective October 1, 2018. The price increases will vary depending on product and region but will apply to all Suominen products.

This all-encompassing price increase is a response to unprecedented increase in raw material, freight and utility prices, some of which have gone up as much as 40% this year. Suominen will be approaching its customers to communicate specifics as soon as possible.

'Our industry is living through an unusual time period when standard approaches are not applicable,' says Tapio Engström, President & CEO (interim) of Suominen. 'We remain committed to delivering outstanding quality and service to our customers globally.'

Disclaimer

Suominen Oyj published this content on 19 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2018 12:12:01 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 425 M
EBIT 2018 9,33 M
Net income 2018 3,50 M
Debt 2018 71,5 M
Yield 2018 2,81%
P/E ratio 2018 48,15
P/E ratio 2019 15,17
EV / Sales 2018 0,54x
EV / Sales 2019 0,48x
Capitalization 159 M
Technical analysis trends SUOMINEN OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 2,83 €
Spread / Average Target 3,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tapio Juhani Engström President & Chief Executive Officer
Jan Christer Johansson Chairman
Saïm Mimoun Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Markku Koivisto Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Risto Aarni Ilmari Anttonen Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUOMINEN OYJ-38.24%185
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ26.79%20 564
STORA ENSO OYJ17.10%14 436
EMPRESAS CMPC--.--%9 718
OJI HOLDINGS CORP5.53%7 054
KLABIN SA6.57%6 399
