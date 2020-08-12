Suominen increases its capacity in Europe by upgrading and restarting one of its existing production lines in Italy

Suominen Corporation’s press release on August 12, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. (EEST)



Suominen increases its spunlace capacity in Europe by upgrading and restarting one of its existing production lines in Cressa, Italy. The investment will strengthen Suominen’s capabilities in Europe and it is made in line with the strategy aiming for growth.

“Demand for nonwovens products is increasing in all regions. With this investment we are able to support our customers in responding to the growing demand,” says Petri Helsky, President and CEO of Suominen.

The total value of the investment is approx. EUR 8 million and the investment project will be finalized during the second half of 2021.

Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen’s nonwovens, such as wet wipes, feminine care products and swabs, are present in people’s daily life worldwide. Suominen’s net sales in 2019 were EUR 411.4 million and we have nearly 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more at www.suominen.fi.





