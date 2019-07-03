Suominen introduces new product FIBRELLA® Combo with excellent topsheet softness and superior fluid management

Suominen Corporation’s press release July 3, 2019 at 2.00 p.m. (EET)

Suominen, a globally leading nonwovens company, launches FIBRELLA® Combo. It is a spunlaced dual product for excellent topsheet softness packed with superior fluid management of an acquisition and distribution layer (ADL) – all in one nonwoven. It is designed to replace topsheet and ADL in an absorbent hygiene product such as incontinence and feminine hygiene pads and pantyliners, and can be used directly on top of the core.

“This new product feels very soft and lofty making it really comfortable against skin and delicate areas. Excellent fluid management properties further enhance the user comfort as FIBRELLA® Combo can provide excellent feeling of dryness,“ says Johanna Sirén, Category Manager at Suominen.

FIBRELLA® Combo combines two products into one and it means that the end-product properties can be improved significantly. The product offers for example consistent performance as no multiple separate layers are needed. For this reason FIBRELLA® Combo is able to support ultra-thin product design.

“We can incorporate two different products into one nonwoven with our carding and spunlacing technology and strong R&D expertise. Making nonwovens that others cannot is one cornerstone of our strategy – and we haven’t yet encountered a product on the market that could challenge FIBRELLA® Combo in terms of delivering superior product performance,” Johanna Sirén concludes.

Read more: https://www.suominen.fi/en/products/hygiene-products/fibrella-combo/

For more information: Johanna Sirén, Category Manager, Suominen Corporation johanna.siren@suominencorp.com tel. +358 50 520 5360