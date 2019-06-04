Log in
The Board of Directors of Suominen resolved on incentive plan for key employees

06/04/2019 | 06:01am EDT

Suominen Corporation’s stock exchange release on June 4, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. (EET)

The Board of Directors of Suominen Corporation has resolved to establish a new share-based incentive plan for selected Group key employees. The aim is to align the objectives of the shareholders and key employees in order to increase the value of the company in the long-term, to retain key employees at the company, and to offer them a competitive reward plan that is based on acquiring, receiving and accumulating the company´s shares.

The Matching Restricted Share Plan is directed to selected key employees in the Suominen Group. The prerequisite for receiving a reward from the plan is that a participant acquires the company’s shares, amounting to the number resolved by the Board.

If the prerequisites set for a participant have been fulfilled and his or her employment or service in a company belonging to the Suominen Group is in force at the time of the reward payment, he or she will receive matching shares as a reward.

The plan includes vesting periods, the duration of which is resolved by the Board. The potential reward will be paid partly in shares and partly in cash after a vesting period. The cash proportion is intended to cover taxes and tax-related costs arising from the rewards to the plan participants.

The prerequisite for reward payment is that a participant’s employment or service is in force upon reward payment. The plan rewards to be allocated in 2019—2021 will amount to a maximum total of 200,000 Suominen Corporation shares including also the proportion to be paid in cash.

Suominen Corporation
The Board of Directors

For additional information, please contact
Petri Helsky, President & CEO, tel. +358 (0)10 214 3080

Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes as well as for medical and hygiene products. The end products made of Suominen’s nonwovens – wet wipes, feminine care products and swabs, for instance – bring added value to the daily life of consumers worldwide. Suominen is the global market leader in nonwovens for wipes and employs nearly 700 people in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen’s net sales in 2018 amounted to EUR 431.1 million. The Suominen share (SUY1V) is listed in Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange (Mid Cap). Read more at www.suominen.fi.

© GlobeNewswire 2019
