SUPALAI

(SPALI)
  Report
Supalai Public : Notification of interim dividend payment

08/11/2020 | 08:09am EDT

Headline:

Notification of interim dividend payment

Security Symbol:

SPALI

Announcement Details

Dividend payment / Omitted dividend payment

Subject

Cash dividend payment

Date of Board resolution

11-Aug-2020

Type of dividend payment

Cash dividend payment

Record date for the right to receive dividends

26-Aug-2020

Ex-dividend date

25-Aug-2020

Payment for

Common shareholders

Cash dividend payment (baht per share)

0.50

Par value (baht)

1.00

Payment date

09-Sep-2020

Paid from

Operating period from 01-Jan-2020 to 30-Jun-2020

The company hereby certifies that the information above is correct and complete.

Signature _________________

(Mrs.Varunee Lapitananuvat) Deputy Managing Director and Company Secretary Authorized Persons to Disclose Information

This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Supalai pcl published this content on 11 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 August 2020 12:08:08 UTC
