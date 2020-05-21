MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Stock Exchange of Thailand > Supalai SPALI TH0371010Z05 SUPALAI (SPALI) Add to my list Report Report End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand - 05/20 14.2 THB 0.00% 06:29a SUPALAI PUBLIC : Sustainability development report 2019 PU 05/20 SUPALAI PUBLIC : Reporting Share Repurchases in the case where repurchasing the company's own share is for financial management purposes PU 05/18 SUPALAI PUBLIC : Reporting Share Repurchases in the case where repurchasing the company's own share is for financial management purposes PU Summary Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Supalai Public : SUSTAINABILITY DEVELOPMENT REPORT 2019 0 05/21/2020 | 06:29am EDT Send by mail :

SUPALAI PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED SUSTAINABILITY DEVELOPMENT REPORT 2019 SUSTAINABILITY DEVELOPMENT REPORT 2019 117 INDEX 218 Message From Chief Executive Officer Economic Performance 548 Getting to Know Supalai Social Performance 1080 Pride of Supalai Environment Performance 14110 Policy on Sustainable Development GRI Content Index 15116 Guidelines for Sustainable Development Reader's Opinion Questionnaire SUSTAINABILITY DEVELOPMENT REPORT 2019 SUSTAINABILITY DEVELOPMENT REPORT 2019 3 Message From Chief Executive Officer Consumer demand in the modern world resulting from various factors is the driving force for rapid development of businesses in many industries especially the real estate business, one of the four factors in life that is directly related to the changing lifestyles of people at all levels of society. Supalai Public Company Limited, as a country's leading company in real estate market, plays an important role in creating innovation of housing to raise the standard of living of the people. The Company is also committed to continuously developing its products and services in Bangkok, surrounding areas and provincial regions by developing all types of residential projects up to the present, such as single detached houses, townhomes and condominiums, both in Thailand and overseas. With advantages and readiness in many aspects, the Company has been successful in expanding its international business in-depth and width. In 2019, the Company developed a mixed property development project known as the "Supalai Icon Sathorn", a magnificent complex on Sathorn road, a kingdom of happiness and success, which includes housing projects, offices, shops, and complete facilities in response to the need of new generation of residents who like multi- functions that provide full convenience in a complete range. In addition, with a vision to deliver happiness to all groups of customers, the Company has also developed housing projects to meet the lifestyles of all age groups of customers by creating the "Supalai Wellness Valley", comprising new homes for longevity of happiness that can perfectly meet the quality of life requirements during all periods of life. The heart of every step of Supalai's development consists of good business operation while attaching importance to the environment so as to be in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations. This is consistent with the Company's vision, that is, adhering to the principles of honesty, ethics, good governance in managing and supervising the organization, while also returning profits to the society by organizing various social promotion activities regularly and tangibly under the policy "Supalai…We Care for Thai Society". The Company has, at the same time, applied its success from various dimension of development to create value for the Company itself and build trust among customers all the time. The result of unwavering determination and effective operation has been a success to be proud of and has been guaranteed by honorary awards given by various leading organizations to the Company continuously up to 2019. Such awardsare,forexamples,SustainableStockAward,OutstandingInvestorRelationsAwardforListedCompanies,Outstanding Establishment Award for Labor Relations and Labor Welfare, Sustainability Disclosure Recognition Award and the Certificate of ESG100 Company Award. All these honorary awards are not only a source of encouragement and pride for the Supalai teams in every function but they are also symbol of the Company's potentials in conducting business, making Supalai the first real estate brand in the heart of consumers for a long time. Throughout the past 30 years, the Company has remained committed to development to bring about customers' satisfaction, deliver convenient products that save energy and environmentally-friendly with added value, while making profit reasonably and sustainably through the design process to develop products that add value to customers with new innovations and good and suitable materials. Such products are created by personnel with knowledge and expertise, with quality control throughout the operation period, and data has been collected for continuous improvement. The Company has always adhered to the principles of good corporate governance so as to proudly deliver holistic happiness and prosperity to all parties involved including the society and the country at present and in the future. (Dr. Prateep Tangmatitham) Chief Executive Officer SUSTAINABILITY DEVELOPMENT REPORT 2019 Supalai Icon Sathorn SUSTAINABILITY DEVELOPMENT REPORT 2019 5 01 Getting to Know Supalai Supalai Public Company Limited operates real estate developmentbusiness in the category of residential property, ranging from housing estate and land, condominium in Bangkok, its vicinities, and in provincial areas, as well as commercial property, i.e. office buildings for rent and resort as well as hotel business in the provincial areas. Vision S - SUPERIORITY To be leader in the area of sustainable real estate development by taking part in social and environmental development. Emphasizing excellence in products, services and management Mission To create and develop product and service innovation for good operating result, taking into consideration the benefits of its stakeholders. P- PROFITABILITY Taking into account benefits for all parties involved, i.e. customers, shareholders, employees, contractors, suppliers and society Supalai Philosophy L - LONGEVITY Supalai business strategy reflects principles and practices according to sustainable development principle. Operating sustainable and stable business Supalai philosophy has been the organization management concept since its establishment in June 1989. It is more than 30 years that the Company follows its vision and sustainable development in the form of operating business with caring for society and the environment. That is source of the slogan of "Supalai…. we care for Thai society", and as is evident from the result generally known to the society is its stable and continuous growth and remaining as Thailand leading real estate development company at present. SUSTAINABILITY DEVELOPMENT REPORT 2019 How Supalai Manages to be an Organization with Sustainable Development and Growth "Supalai" uses a streamlined, flexible management approaches without attaching to traditional management pattern, and is always open to wider perspective. It has combined scientific and artistic creativity that always evolves into something better on the basis of legitimacy, good professional standards. SUSTAINABILITY DEVELOPMENT REPORT 2019 7 1. Operation under ISO 9001 International Standard The Company's work processes incorporate together the ISO: 9001: 2015 standard as a management tool and the Plan- Do-Check-Act system for planning, operating and monitoring. It has always improved the outcome or obstacles so that all employees work under the same standards in order to generate faster and more accurate deliveries to satisfy the customers' needs. Most importantly is the traceability of all processes. Additional care on the clients' documents are put into the process and the quality control of the contractors, consultants, counterparties, suppliers, manufacturers, and services providers are made more intensely. Knowledge development is provided for employees as deemed appropriate for each job position. 2. Risk Management The Company has applied risk management system in its business operations according to the standard framework of The Committee of Sponsoring Organizations of the Treadway Commission (COSO) ERM as the environment is changing all the time, which may enable the operations to achieve the objectives and goals of sustainable development. The Company has, therefore, implemented a risk management process that is systematic so as to ensure that it can control the risk to be at an acceptable level. 3. Supply Chain Management The Company attaches importance to the management of supply chain by taking into account the entire process, from upstream, midstream and downstream covering the environmental and social aspects as well as good governance in order for all processes of operations between the Company and stakeholders within the supply chain network to link together effectively. This can be deemed a joint development for a sustainable system, which would provide good results for the customers, society and the environment. 4. Project feasibility analysis Supalai is a real estate developer, we work on the development of land and property in response to the requirements of clients. Scattered in Bangkok and vicinities, as well as in provincial areas, our projects encompass all types of residences from single houses, townhomes, to detached houses, and condominiums; as well as office buildings. From such advantage, we have gained accumulative and precise information which can shorten project feasibility analysis time. The concise and comprehensive 'Supalai Model' of investment analysis enables the project feasibility study that is fast, accurate, and have less risk. 5.Marketing The Company develops its price strategies by using financial principles to help marketing in which customers are given choices of varied payment terms according to their capability. In addition, our marketing communication approaches, both in advertising and PR on the Company's projects, are done in the form of providing information straightforwardly and clearly. We also provide customers with useful information, such as the knowledge on energy-saving homes, which is a way to reinforce confidence and trust in Supalai in the future. 6. Design Supalai creates such comfortable homes, that is energy- saving with the innovation of Supalai home…with comfort and happiness . The Company has been, therefore, awarded with most of the "Energy-Saving Home" awards from the Ministry of Energy, and it is the only listed company on the Stock Exchange of Thailand that receives an energy-saving label, ensuring that the homes are cool and comfortable while saving 26-30% in electricity costs. The Company's condominiums and homes are spacy and airy, with insulation and sun roof installed and trees planted to block sunlight. The open kitchen is well ventilated. The use of lightweight bricks and green reflective glass helps make the home cooler. The Company chooses only Green Products which is environmental-friendly and cause no pollution. Regarding the design, emphasis has been placed on durability, lasting beauty, along with functionality. Bathrooms are divided into wet and dry areas. In the master bedroom, walk-in closet is provided, thus reducing air-conditioned area. The houses are also designed so that there is an area for family members to do activities together. Furthermore, it has also taken into consideration the convenience and functionality for children, the elderly and the disabled. SUSTAINABILITY DEVELOPMENT REPORT 2019 The Company focuses on the energy-saving concept for the layout plan and interior design where environmentally-friendly and energy-saving materials are used. As for the landscape design, trees and plants can help absorb heat in the house. Supalai Grand Tower Building is another example of an outstanding innovative design which no one has ever done before. The building is oval-shape, which is aerodynamic. It has less wall areas around the building compared with the typical rectangular buildings. As a consequence, the construction cost is lower while the building receives less heat from outside, which helps save the energy. Furthermore, "Supalai" has also created plenty of design portfolios that are valuable work of art, unique, adding value to architecture and bringing pride to its owner. 7.Value Engineering Supalai applies value engineering or VE in order to obtain a suitable building patterns that are effective and efficient for all parties involved i.e. customers, residents, designers, building contractors, material and equipment suppliers, and the Company as an developer as well as social community around the building. Overall, an application of Value Engineering (VE) makes the buildings of Supalai perfect. All systems are balanced, the buildings are beautiful, durable and economical while residents feel comfortable in their buildings. These qualifications have become new and exclusive standards of Supalai. The Company still collects new information to constantly continue development and remove obsolete data. As time changes, taste and demand of customers change too. The Company, therefore, has to keep abreast of the customers' ever changing tastes and demand. 8.Construction Instead of using only large-sized construction contractors, the Company employs large, medium and small ones because each of them has different advantages - disadvantages. Most large contractors have more investment budget and tools but with higher price and less flexibility. Meanwhile, though medium and small contractors have less budget and tools, they are more flexible and cheaper. Therefore, the Company considers and assigns work to them as deemed appropriate. The Company also gives financial support to medium and small contractors by making fast payment, buying for them some construction materials, etc. All contractors are required to work under ISO 9001:2015 and Supalai Q.C. system to ensure standardization. In addition, the Company also provides a set of construction standards to be used by contractors and supervisors as construction and supervising criteria, to ensure that every house passes Supalai standards. All details of construction and quality control of each house are compiled in a book and kept in the same place for easy review. A home instruction manual is provided to every resident, advising them how to take care of their home. These are construction-related innovations made with true intention for the benefits of Supalai customers. 9.Procurement Supalai uses different approaches to buy plots of land, depending on objectives and need of the sellers. For sellers who prefer higher prices and do not mind to receive late payment, an aval may be issued, but for some sellers who prefer prompt payment whereas price is negotiable, appointment to transfer land ownership would be expedited and payment would be made in cash. These approaches help to make the Company's land acquisition easier. 10.Financial Management Supalai has been rated the credibility of class "A" by TRIS Institution, reflecting improved performance as expected, while the revenue base is also expected to expand. The ratings also take into consideration the Company's portfolio that is recognized in the property development market in Thailand, the brand recognition in the moderately priced housing market and the financial strength of the Company. Supalai has been rated as a very good level customer by commercial banks, which have become its main funding sources for both short-term and long-term loans with a rather low rate of interest. This results in the Company's ability to control the interest burden. In addition, in certain circumstances and opportunities, the Company can mobilize capitals through debt or equity instrument, and the Company is already prepared to mobilize funds through such instruments. Having the combination of financial management that is flexible and adapted to the circumstances at such time with the assumption to provide maximum return to its shareholders, Supalai's return on equity from the performance of the past 5 years is comparatively high when compared with other companies. 11.After-Sales Service "After-sales service" is important. This definition covers services and maintenance of home, utility systems, and community services. Supalai has forwarded this concept and policy to all parties who have contacted with the residents. All of our employees are trained to have service minded and be "thoughtful" in the after-sales service. When a customer complains about something, all possible approaches must be used until the problem gets resolved and the customers are satisfied. Supalai reiterates to its employees to have good manners, courtesy, humility, and also be "attentive", patient, punctual; give customers advice or promptly take action for them. Apart from instilling attitude to the employees, the management must be their role model. Every Supalai executive needs to go out and check the project site at least once a month to see what's going on and take information back for further improvement and development. In addition, "Supalai" has set up Supalai Smart Center provides the service of receiving complaints from customers and referring the matters to responsible departments for fast solution, as well as to follow up and make inquiry about customer satisfaction. There is also an addition of Supalai Contact Center 1720, opening for services from 8.00 - 20.00 hrs. every day. Its objective is to enable customers to contact Supalai conveniently and quickly, ranging from making inquiry, requesting repairing, ownership transfer, making complaints, community service works, etc. 12.Customer Service Supalai has continued to develop an innovative customer service system to facilitate prospective buyers, for example, an online reservation system has been introduced in its new housing project where the prospective buyers can browse a unit layout to see available units and reserved units in real time. This online reservation system has facilitated and expedited the services of the Company. SUSTAINABILITY DEVELOPMENT REPORT 2019 9 In respect of home loan payment, Supalai provides various innovative payment systems. In the past, house or condominium buyers had to go to the project site or sales office to pay their down payment, which was rather inconvenient. Now the Company has simplified payment system where the customers can pay their down payment via any bank counter and Automatic Teller Machine (ATM). The customers can use Supalai VIP Card that has barcode and magnetic strips on the back. ATM laser will read the data automatically, no need for customers to key anything but the sum of money they want to pay. Supalai also negotiated with the banks to reduce service charge for payment by direct debit to credit card account or bank account and the Company is also responsible for all charges for customers. These innovative payment systems have been initiated by Supalai before the banks extended to other property developers. From the above examples, it is apparently seen that the management on the basis of codes of ethics and good conducts, incorporated with ultra-modern management innovation, does not result in lower profits as many people think. It can be seen that management can always be developed into something better. If we have dynamic and adaptable properties, not stick to traditional theory, or something we are already familiar with, we will surely be able to create an unlimited innovative new management like a boundless sky. Beyond the sustainability of the organization, these innovations bring about benefits and satisfaction to stakeholders in all sectors, which are altogether an important driving force for Supalai to be a sustainable organization forever. 10 SUSTAINABILITY DEVELOPMENT REPORT 2019 02 The Pride of Supalai Awards for Management Potential of the Company Thailand Sustainability Investment Award (THSI) or Sustainable Stocks Award 2019 this award has been given to the Company continuously for the 5th consecutive year by the Stock Exchange of Thailand jointly with the Journal of Banking and Finance. Outstanding Investor Relations Awards 2019 this award is for the group of companies with the market securities value of Baht 30,000 - 100,000 million, which the Company has been given continuously for the 3rd consecutive year by the Stock Exchange of Thailand jointly with the Journal of Banking and Finance. Drive Award 2019 in Property and Construction from MBA Alumni Association, Faculty of Commerce and Accountancy, Chulalongkorn University. SUSTAINABILITY DEVELOPMENT REPORT 2019 11 Thailand's Most Admired Company Award 2019 for Excellent Service for the group of companies in real estate business from Brand Age Magazine. Thai Listed Companies Corporate Governance Award of Excellence 2019 which the Company received continuously for the 7th consecutive year from the Thai Institute of Directors jointly with the Stock Exchange of Thailand and the Office of the Securities and Exchange Commission. Transparency and Governance Awards T h e N a t i o n a l O u t s t a n d i n g Achievement of Labor Relations and Labor Welfare Award 2019 for large companies, which the Company has received continuously for the 2nd consecutive year from the Department of Labor Protection and Welfare, Ministry of Labor. 12 SUSTAINABILITY DEVELOPMENT REPORT 2019 Corporate Social Responsibility Awards Silver Star for Children Certificate of Honor 2019 for organizations that provide support to projects for poor and underprivileged children from UNICEF Thailand. S u s t a i n a b i l i t y D i s c l o s u r e Certificate of ESG100 Company Recognition Certificate of Honor Award 2019 at the Sustainability Disclosure Award which has been given to the Company Event 2019 from The Securities and continuously for the 4th consecutive year Exchange Commissin, Thailand and by Thaipat Institute for ESG Rating. Thaipat Institute. SUSTAINABILITY DEVELOPMENT REPORT 2019 13 Leadership in the Development of Excellent Quality Product Awards FIABCI Award - Thai PRIX D'EXCELLENCE AWARDS 2019 for Residential Condominium Category given to Supalai Monte @ Wiang Chiang Mai Project by the International Real Estate Trade Association or FIABCI -Thai. BCI Asia Top 10 Developers Awards 2019 given continuously to Supalai Riva Grand Project, Supalai City Resort Rama 8 Project, Supalai Veranda Phasi Charoen Project, and Supalai Oriental Sukhumvit 39 Project, for the 9th consecutive year by the BCI Asia Construction Information Company Limited and Future Arc Journal. Building Energy Efficiency Label 2019 at Very Good Level for Condominium Category (BEC Awards 2019) given to Supalai Veranda RattanathibetProject and Supalai City Resort, Phra Nang Klao - Chao Phraya Station Project by the Department of Alternative Energy Development and Efficiency, Ministry of Energy. 14 SUSTAINABILITY DEVELOPMENT REPORT 2019 03 Supalai Public Company Limited adheres and attaches importance to sustainable development as guideline for its business practices, which covers economic, social, Policy on environmental and good governance aspects by taking Sustainable into consideration the stakeholders involved both in the project area and the society in general. The purpose is to Development return benefits to the community, society and environment on a sustainable basis. Such policy covers the operations of its subsidiaries and associated companies, of which the guidelines are as follows The Company shall instill and raise awareness among all Board of Directors, executives and employees regarding sustainable development so as to achieve a balance in terms of economic, social, environmental and Good Governance aspects. These aspects would help create a sustainable culture of business practices. The Company shall operate by focusing on the efficiency of resource utilization as well as the reduction of energy usage, and minimizing environmental impact to the community, society, environment and quality of life of the people. The Company shall operate in compliance with the laws, regulations, standards or agreements relating to the Company's business in all aspects. The Company shall arrange projects and activities to develop communities within the project area and the society in general.

It also focuses on developing and improving the quality of life, the conservation of nature and environment, culture, and the development of community's economy. The Company shall communicate with the communities in the project area and is ready to listen to constructive feedback and comments to create benefit for the community. The Company shall focus on creating understanding, communication and transparency of information disclosure to the society and stakeholders, namely, shareholders, customers, suppliers and business alliances regarding its status and facts on the Company's operations, its responsibility toward the community, society. The Company shall also be cooperative in providing information for investors, shareholders and the general public in a timely manner. The Company provides supports to public activities, which are beneficial to the community, the society and the environment in order to bring about development and self-reliance on a sustainable basis. The Company shall support a culture of learning and innovation in all its systems in order to gain body of knowledge and create new process and new products that can meet the needs of all stakeholders in economic, social and environmental aspects. The Company shall launch campaigns to provide supports to create social, environmental and natural resource awareness

among all levels of employees through activities, training session seminars and continuous participation as members of other agencies or organizations. The Company shall raise awareness and urge suppliers and business alliances to adopt sustainable practices in their businesses in order to create economic, social and environmental balance. SUSTAINABILITY DEVELOPMENT REPORT 2019 15 04 Guidelines for Sustainable Development About this Report Supalai Public Company Limited prepares its annual sustainable development report of 2019, which is the 8th year, in order to present management guidelines and results of operations on key sustainability issues to all stakeholders. It covers economic, social and environmental dimensions. The information presented is of the period from 1 January - 31 December 2019. This report has been developed from past reports, with the addition of participation of all departments in the Company in order to make the report more complete and in line with the reporting guideline of Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards - Core Option and global sustainable development goals (United Nation Sustainable Development Goals-UNSDGs) to reflect the factors that affect the sustainable business operations of the organization. It covers economic, social and environmental areas, including responsibility to all stakeholders. The annual review has been conducted by the Company every year. Priority Points Setting Identification Report Scope Definition Process for identifying material issues on sustainability 1. Identification of issues The Company, together with related agencies, selects the issues on sustainability by considering from internal factors (strategies, policies, goals, risks) and external factors (stakeholders), focusing on the importance, expectations and needs that may affect the sustainability of the Company in the economic, social and environmental areas. 2. Determination of scope Determining the scope of each issue on sustainability has been considered from the impact of operations from upstream to downstream (Supply Chain) of the whole system. 3. Prioritizing of important Issues Consideration has been placed on the priority of the issues selected from related elements. The issues on sustainability that are important to the Company and its stakeholders will be prioritized based on 2 criteria: horizontal axis: important to the Company and the vertical axis: important to stakeholders. 16 SUSTAINABILITY DEVELOPMENT REPORT 2019 Important to Stakeholders Assessment result of important issues on sustainability 5 12 11 14 8 4 13 7 9 3 10 3 1 2 5 4 6 2 1 0 1 2 3 4 5 Important to Supalai Economy Society Environment Economy Society Environment 1. Corporate Governance 8. Respect for human rights 13. Environmental management 2. Risk management and fair treatment of labor 14. Resource utilization 3. Fair business conduct 9. Participation in community 4. Supply chain and social development 5. Anti - corruption 10. Development of employees 6. Tax operations potential in teams of work and 7. Business and social daily lives innovation 11. Safety, occupational helth and working environment 12. Responsibility towards consumers SUSTAINABILITY DEVELOPMENT REPORT 2019 17 Sustainable development issues Impacts on stakeholders Sustainability Sustainability Issues Dimension Share- Govern- Customers Employees Suppliers ment Community holders Agencies Corporate governance Risk management Fair business conduct Economy Supply chain Anti - corruption Tax operations Business and social innovation Respect for human rights and fair treatment of labor Participation in community and social development Development of employees' Society potential in terms of works and daily lives Occupational safety, health and environment Responsibility towards consumers Environmental management Environment Resource utilization Report certification This report has been considered by the Executive Committee by making review of the evaluation results of important matters and content, as well as providing suggestions to make the report more complete. The disclosure of information in the report has also been approved. Channels of dissemination and contact For more information, please contact Sustainability Report Unit Supalai Public Company Limited 1011 Supalai Grand Tower, Rama 3 Road Chong Nonsi, Yan Nawa District, Bangkok 10120 Phone: 0 2725 8888 ext. 509 This report is made in two languages, both Thai and English. It is disseminated on the website of Supalai, www.supalai.com., to allow the stakeholders and those interested to access this Sustainability Report and the previous editions. 18 SUSTAINABILITY DEVELOPMENT REPORT 2019 05 Corporate Governance SUSTAINABILITY DEVELOPMENT REPORT 2019 19 The Board of Directors of Supalai Public Company Limited recognizes the importance of corporate governance (CG) and corporate social responsibility (CSR), believing that good corporate governance is the key element to drive the business success. With transparency and accountability, it will create confidence among shareholders, investors, stakeholders and all related parties. This will lead to sustainable growth, with quality and value added to the business. Understanding the roles and responsibilities to the shareholders and related parties, the Board of Directors is determined to conduct business under good corporate governance principles and aligned with best practices or regulations of the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as well as other concerned regulations. Corporate Governance Policy and Business Code of Conduct The Board of Directors has provided "Corporate Governance Policy Handbook", approved in writing by the Board Meeting. Its content includes detailed guidelines on good corporate governance, Board's responsibilities, management, and internal control. Furthermore, the Board annually reviews the Code of Conduct of directors, executives and employees. In 2019, the topics on human right principles and maintaining of confidential information have been added in the code of conduct handbook (summary version) for employees, giving the examples of do's and don'ts scenario to be aligned with SET principles of good corporate governance and best practices of the SET's project to develop the corporate governance of listed companies. Communications will be made through intranet system so that the directors, executives and employees can understand and use as guidelines when dealing with all groups of stakeholders. These guidelines are used as the standard in accordance with the five chapters of Good Corporate Governance Policy, namely, 1) Shareholders' Rights 2) Equitable Treatment of Shareholders 3) Roles of Stakeholders 4) Disclosure of Information and Transparency 5) Responsibilities of the Board of Directors: Moreover, the Company disseminated the "Corporate Governance Policy Handbook" and the "Code of Conduct" on its website to inform third parties about the guideline for encouraging, supervising, and following up with the directors, executives, and employees to ensure their compliance with the code of conduct as below: Promoting compliance with the Code of Conduct Reviewed the Code of Conduct (summary version) and disseminated to directors, executives and employees via Intranet system and company website. 20 SUSTAINABILITY DEVELOPMENT REPORT 2019 Educated new employees on compliance with the Code of Conduct in the orientation session. Preventing incidents and behaviors that are potentially unethical The Board appointed Corporate Governance Committee and clearly set up the scope of responsibility.

The meeting of the Corporate Governance Committee is organized at least once a year to report on compliance.

Directors, executives and employees of Supalai Public Company Limited and subsidiaries understand the Code of

Conduct (summary version) and sign the contract via

Google Form. Organized CG Day event to educate the employees and raise awareness for compliance with the Code of Conduct. Prepared VDO, using a character of Pu Tham, to disseminate the news and information on Code of Conduct and good corporate governance. Awarded employees who have achieved 100 full score in CG Day activities to create positive reinforcement for employees, so as to strengthen corporate culture in order to be in the same direction and be in consistent with the future path laid down by the Company, which is considered to be extremely important foundation for the success of the Company. Listening to both positive and negative opinions Provided communication on "Dare to think, Dare to propose, Dare to change" for the employees to propose comments directly to the management.

Provided hot line number 1720 to receive notifications on various problems from all stakeholders.

Analyzed comments received in order to present to the Corporate Governance Committee And the Board of Directors for instructions.

Arranged to have a meeting with stakeholders such as contractors, suppliers, customers, government agencies, banks. Monitoring and Evaluation Arranged a test through E-Learning Program once a year to measure the employees' knowledge and understanding of compliance with the Code of Conduct. Then, reported the results to the Corporate Governance Committee and the Board of Directors for acknowledgement and consideration.

E-Learning Program once a year to measure the employees' knowledge and understanding of compliance with the Code of Conduct. Then, reported the results to the Corporate Governance Committee and the Board of Directors for acknowledgement and consideration. Communicated the testing topic, on which most employees gave the wrong answer, through E-news and on CG Day. The Code of Conduct of directors, executives, and employees is regarded as disciplines that every staff must strictly adhere to. Anyone who violates or does not follow the principles will be subject to disciplinary actions. Directors, executives, and employees of the subsidiaries are Recognize the role and responsibility of the Board as the leader who creates sustainable values for the business. SUSTAINABILITY DEVELOPMENT REPORT 2019 21 obliged to follow and encourage others to follow the Code of Conduct The following actions shall be regarded as violation of the Code of Conduct: Do not comply with the Code of Conduct. Advise, encourage, or support others to act against the Code of Conduct. Be negligent and inactive when witnessing the violation or non-compliance with the Code of Conduct in case that they know or should know because it is related to the work under their responsibilities. Do not cooperate or impede the investigation and fact finding that claims the violation or non-compliance with

the Code of Conduct. Treat others unfairly due to the lack of reports in case of non-compliance with the Code of Conduct. For the unethical acts mentioned above, those committing such acts are subject to disciplinary penalties as set out by the Human Resources Department. In addition, the violators may be legally penalized if that act is against the law. Therefore, the executives, as the supervisors, must pay close attention to the matter and advise their subordinates to strictly comply with the Code of Conduct. The executive may provide them with development support as deemed appropriate. Importantly, directors, executives, and employees must strictly adhere to the Code of Conduct. The Company has placed great importance and put a focus on the development of Good Corporate Governance by promoting the continued compliance with Corporate Governance principles and reviewing eight topics of CG Code as below: In 2019, the Company applied the CG Code by integrating it as a part of business objectives and strategy. It is included in the requirements for the Board of Directors and Sub-committees, policy, and Code of Conduct Handbook (summary version). The Company also held Innovation Awards 2019 and put the corporate governance mechanism in place. It had transparent and auditable management system and respected the equal rights of shareholders and stakeholders. Furthermore, it created confidence among shareholders and stakeholders to ensure long-term performance. Thanks to the strong determination to develop good corporate governance, the Company won the following awards and received high scores on good corporate governance from external regulators in 2019: "Thailand Sustainable Investment" award 2019 by the Stock Exchange of Thailand for 5 consecutive years, which was given to listed companies with outstanding sustainable business practices and a positive impact on society.

The Company has been ranked "excellent" in the survey on good corporate governance of listed companies forseven consecutive years, from 2013 to 2019, by the Thai Institute of Directors together with the SET and the SEC.

The Company has received a perfect score of 100 on the quality of the shareholders' meeting for seven consecutive years, from 2013 to 2019. Support participation and 1 2 Set the key objective for 8 communication with sustainable business. shareholders. Maintain financial credibility 7 Good Corporate 3 Enhance the Board's and integrity of information Governance efficiency. disclosure. Ensure that appropriate risk 6 4 Recruit and develop top managementand internal control management and personnel systems are put in place. 5 management. Promote innovation and responsible business practices. 22 SUSTAINABILITY DEVELOPMENT REPORT 2019 Operation with Stakeholders The Company prioritized 12 Groups of major stakeholders, namely employees, customers, shareholders, communities / society, environment, suppliers, contractors, government agencies, external regulators, the SET, banks, competitors and the mass media. It not only provided communication channels, but also set policies to deal with Employees Customers Mass Shareholders/ Media Investoes Competitiors Community/ Society Bank Environment issues such as those relating to employees, customers, and shareholders. The Company SET Supplier/ Vendor has also assigned the responsible parties to ensure that there is a comprehensive system in response to all groups of stakeholders as follows: Government Contractor/ Agency Delivering partner Needs and Company No. expectation Outcome responses of related parties • Good welfare and • Develop career path plan • Employees have greater reasonable remuneration • Develop remuneration and satisfaction and organizational • Good environment and welfare plan commitment safety in the workplace • Develop training plan for • Employees have better quality • Promoting quality of life employees of all levels of life of employees by encour • Provide scholarships, • Turnover rate decreases aging work-life balance rewards and activities • Career advancement and • Announce the Company's security rules and regulations • Continuous development • Assess employee of knowledge satisfaction • Fair treatment • Adopt policy on employee • Recognizing importance treatment Employees of employees at all level • Adopt policy on safety, equally occupational health, and • Being assigned with work environment valuable work from the • Policy on human rights organization • Provide channels to • Being informed of provide advice and information throughout suggestions the organization Growing with the Company SUSTAINABILITY DEVELOPMENT REPORT 2019 23 Needs and Company No. expectation Outcome responses of related parties • Receiving quality and safe • Adopt policy on customer • Feeling of confidence and products/services at fair treatment commitment to products and price • Acquire ISO 9001:2015 services • Receiving rapid after-sale quality management • Customers and residents services with punctuality system have good quality of life and and accurate and • Prepare the contracts environment complete information according to standards • Sustainable growth of • A wide range of set by the Office of the operational results of the convenient communication Consumer Protection Company Customers channels Board • Receiving ownership • Provide customer transfer according to the complaint system time specified in the • Provide customer contract satisfaction survey • Respecting the right of questionnaire consumers • Increase in the price of • Return on investment • Shareholders/investors have securities • Good Corporate confidence in making • Dividends are paid Governance investment according to the dividend • The Company's Profit and policy Loss Statement • Treat shareholders equally • Receiving comments and Shareholders / • Having channels available suggestions from share Investors for comments holders/investors • Continuous growth of the • Rights of shareholders Company • Treat shareholders equally • Handling of environmental • Policy on corporate social • Better relations with surrounding is in compliance with and environment community laws and regulations responsibility • Decrease in complaints • Business operations • Public relations • Construction continues rapidly support community and • Schedule the construction and on time society period, traffic route and • Safety in construction notify the persons to minimize impact on the concerned of unsafe community areas/places • Impacts from construction • Channels/methods for are quickly resolved. receiving complaints from • Taking social responsibility the communities Community / in terms health and • Community development security activity around the Society • Raising awareness among Project site. employees to be responsible for society and the environment 24 SUSTAINABILITY DEVELOPMENT REPORT 2019 No. Environment Supplier / Vendor Contractor / Delivering partner Needs and expectation of related parties Promoting local products for income distribution to the community

Sharing experiences and knowledge with the society

Policy on human rights

Utilizing resources effectively with cost- effectiveness

No negative impact of the construction on the environment and surrounding communities.

Maintaining biodiversity in the project develop- ment areas

Receiving fair profit

Continuous buying order

Having growing business together

Cross organizational knowledge sharing

Communicating customer needs and expectations

Having clear contacting steps

Having clear criteria for selection and procurement

Fair remuneration

Continuous employment

Sharing Knowledge and enhancement of labor skill

Fair and transparent selection and evaluation

Growing business together

Communicating and understanding customer needs and expectations

Having clear contacting steps

There are clear criteria for recruiment

Providing and caring for the area / environment of workers' housing facilities Company responses Social and environmental policy

Quantities/statistics of natural resources preservation

Quantities/statistics of causes of environmental pollution

Policy on fair and equitable treatment of suppliers

Having contract and terms and conditions

Having communication channels for accepting new suppliers or receiving complaints

Vendor evaluation

Bidding under designated framework and methods

Policy on fair and equitable treatment of suppliers

Contract and conditions on employment and trading

Channels for communicat- ing or receiving complaints

Contractor evaluation

Organizing trainings to develop craftmanship potentials / construction work standards for contractors Outcome Build good ecosystem in the Project

Provide society with more green areas The Company has suppliers with expertise and quality

Suppliers have commitment with the Company, reducing the risk of lacking suppliers The Company has contractors with expertise and quality

Jointly develop construction process for greater efficiency

Contractors have commitment with the Company, reducing the risk of lacking contractor and labor SUSTAINABILITY DEVELOPMENT REPORT 2019 25 No. Government Agency SET Bank Competitiors Mass Media Needs and expectation of related parties Complying with requirements, laws/ regulations as prescribed by the government

Social and Environmental Responsibility

Cooperating with government agencies as requested

Operating business with transparency and good corporate governance

Strictly complying with SET regulations

Creating business and social innovation

Respecting human rights

Customers wishing to buy a house and apply for a loan have repayment ability/can apply for the credit limit they want (low rejection rate)

Having corporate good governance regarding competitors

Maintaining business etiquette

Receiving information from the Company to be disseminated to the public Company responses Internal or external study and training in respect of business related laws Report on Sustainable Development Operations

Corporate Governance Policy and Code of Conduct

SET requirements

Results of business and social innovation creation

Respecting human rights

Customers who apply for a loan with bank receive higher approval rate and special interest rate

Policy on competitor treatment Launching of project.

Company's work plan

Operational results

Activities Outcome Government agencies having confidence in business

operations

operations Being a good entrepreneur The external regulators, such as the SET, the Institute of Directors (IOD), Thai

Investors Association are confident in the Company as

a good entrepreneur, conducting business with transparency and good corporate governance

Investors Association are confident in the Company as a good entrepreneur, conducting business with transparency and good corporate governance Banks are confident in the

Company in terms of investment and credit granting

Company in terms of investment and credit granting Freely operating business under market mechanism Having effective communications, coordinating to provide correct, complete and timely information 26 SUSTAINABILITY DEVELOPMENT REPORT 2019 06 Risk Management The Company has realized the importance of the risk management that it is the important mechanism to drive the organization to efficient success, while it can also help to enhance the competition potential of the Company. Risk management has been, therefore, set up and developed continuously, whereby the risk management process according to the international standard of COSO Enterprise Risk Management (COSO ERM) has been used as a tool for risk management. It covers the main risk of the organization in terms of Strategic Risk, Operation Risk, Financial Risk, Compliance Risk, Anti-Corruption, Market Risk, Information Technology Risk, Social Network Risk, Customer Protection Risk, and Social and Environmental Risk. This is to ensure that the Company can operate to accomplish the targets and be ready for the environmental change at present. The risk management structure of the Company is divided into 2 levels, namely, organizational level and operational level. As for organizational level, the established Risk Management Committee is consisting of the Board of Directors, Independent Committee and senior executives in various lines of work who have been appointed to formulate policies and framework for risk management including monitoring, screening, providing comments and recommendations concerning risk management. For operational level, there are Risk Management Sub- Committees consisting of senior executives in various lines of work to monitor closely and regularly the management of risks arising from the operations of business. The Company has adopted risk management practices according to the Company's policy on risk management which specified that the risk management process has the same standards across the Company. The process for risk management has been established to be the same standards throughout the Company. The integrated risk management of the Company is managed and implemented systematically and continuously harmonization to the KPI (KPI: Key Performance Indicators) and strategic plan. The notices and recommendation are included in the risk management. Promotion and development have been carried out to provide knowledge and understanding to employees and executives at all levels, so as to promote a culture of risk management throughout the Company, through 1) activities trainings and workshops when beginning to work in the Company 3) encouraging to raise business-related risk issues by chairman of the meetings for all meetings held. SUSTAINABILITY DEVELOPMENT REPORT 2019 27 4. Emphasis is placed on proactive risk management by employees at all levels as well as having a Business Continuity Plan for important business issues The internal control system must be provided to cover all aspects including strategic, operational, financial,

legal and regulatory compliance, anti-corruption, information technology, online network, consumer protection, social and environmental. This is to ensure that the Company has a proper and efficient internal control system. All employees shall be responsible for identifying and assessing risks by taking into consideration the potential and the consequences of such risks. The employees shall, then, recommend the methods or guidelines to manage risks under their responsibility and implement the risk management plan to maintain the risk to be at acceptable level and promptly report the result according to the risk management process applied by the Company. Identify and manage risks that have impact on the Company plan, direction and strategy in a systematic manner, to make them at acceptable level. The risk management plan and its acceptable level must be reported to the Risk Management Committee if the risks are ranked at medium, high or very high level. Upon witnessing or being aware of any risks that might have impact on the Company, the employees must report to the management and the Risk Management Committee to find the best solution to manage such risks under proper situation, or report to risk@supalai.com. Arrange for the monitoring, assessing and preparing report on risk management result to be further submitted to the Risk Management Committee and the Board of Directors for acknowledgement, approval or recommendations. This includes the reviewing, updating and reporting on probable risk to reduce the impact on the achievement of the Company's objectives. 10. Encourage employees to participate in risk management and manage resource in risk management in order to prepare plans to support changes by continuously developing business, social, and environmental innovations to create different values for the business and all groups of stakeholders in terms of economic, social and environment. 28 SUSTAINABILITY DEVELOPMENT REPORT 2019 The Company has communicated the policy on risk management to the executives and the employees via emails, intranet and website of the Company. The new employees shall learn about such policy as soon as they begin to work and attend the orientation. This is for awareness and understanding of risk management In 2019, the Company has undertaken the risk management that can be concluded as follows: There were 2 meetings of the Sub-Risk Management Committee and 2 meetings of the Risk Management Committee. There were considerations and reviews of the policy on risk management and requirements of the Risk Management Committee. The Risk Map was being reviewed. The criteria for likelihood and impact were reviewed so as to assess the organizational risk to be at acceptable level. Reviewed Handbook on risk management to be guidelines for employee's risk management. Arranged for news communication "Ya Tuen" (Warning Grandma) and VDO to create knowledge and understanding about risk management. 7. Organized Guidelines for Risk Management Course for new employees and Enterprise Risk Management to supervisors. 8. Organized test of knowledge on risk management online for all employees in the Company and its subsidiaries to create knowledge and understanding on risk management. Arranged for communication channels on risk management to be extensive and can be accessed by all personnel of the Company by using Google site (Intranet) system and Line Group of risk management team. Channels for reporting risk via Google Site have been provided to enable risk management participation by employees throughout the organization. 11. Business Continuity Plan (BCP) has been prepared and exercise arranged to enable the Company to operate business continuously and build up the organizational image in terms of good management, as well as to make VDO clips with summary knowledge about emergency exercise for easy understanding by employees. SUSTAINABILITY DEVELOPMENT REPORT 2019 29 The key points of interested parties have been defined by analyzing results of meetings with contractors, suppliers and residents including visits of the projects, receiving complaints via Call Center 1720 and other channels. Each department was assigned to conduct risk assessment in the form of self-assessment and jointly organized workshop with Risk Management Unit, using Bow Tie

Analysis in various areas, namely: 1) Strategic Risk 2)

Operational Risk 3) Financial Risk 4) Compliance Risk.

The major risks were then taken for risk management planning by the Risk Management Committee. ESG Risk Management 1. Environmental Risk: The Company is determined to develop good quality projects. Therefore, before starting a project, it would prepare environmental impact assessment report to analyze environmental impact in terms of both positive and negative on the surrounding communities, which included the environment in every aspect, ranging from natural resources, the economy and society, in order to prevent and minimize negative impact. The environmental impact assessment would help reduce expenses for problem solving that might occur after implementation of the project. In this regard, the environmental impact assessment would cover 4 aspects, i.e. 1) Physical environment 2) Biological environment 3) Human use value 4) Quality of life. 30 SUSTAINABILITY DEVELOPMENT REPORT 2019 2. Social Risk: 2.1) Aging Society Risk: Thailand is entering the aging society, the Company has, therefore, continuously developed innovations in construction to reduce dependence on labor in the future, and has embraced a concept of home design for everyone (Universal Design) by focusing on the design and development of residences, which is the center of love, commitment, by taking into account the convenience of people of all ages, whether children, adults and the elderly. Accordingly, a single-detached house "Supharitta" was designed, and a project has been developed to support the elderly group, specifically the "Supalai Wellness Valley" project. Supharitta Home Design Supalai Wellness Valley Project 2.2) Human Rights Risk: Human rights are a high priority issue today, which may have impact at community level up to the international level. The Company places great importance on social responsibility and, therefore, has a policy to comply with the United Nations Guidelines on Human Rights (UNGP) based on the law on human rights that are strictly complied with and accepted internationally. The Company has applied to all parts of its operating process, both with the supply chain which involves various stakeholders such as employees, working units, suppliers, contractors, and the customers to ensure that the Company would not be directly or indirectly involved with human rights violations. In addition, the Company also collaborates with the suppliers and contractors to develop and to be in charge of the quality of life of those who work in the construction area by focusing on safety control at work and at residence. There are also ongoing safety inspections and assessments to prevent the risk of accidents that affect the quality of life of working personnel. Safety control at work 3. Governance Risk: The Company has the important mission of building a corporate governance learning process for its employees at all levels to ensure their understanding and awareness to such an extent that it is absorbed into their mind, resulting in reducing risks that might occur from business operation. The employees and executives could be aware of the impacts that might occur from the various processes of the Company and might affect its stakeholders, society and the environment, which is the issue of sustainability. In this regard, knowing the probable impacts will bring about a proper risk management process, as well as the follow- up and reporting respectively. The risk management tools used by the Company are ISO: Version 2015 and COSO-ERM. Furthermore, the Company has arranged for learning media in order to build learning, understanding, awareness and absorbing via various channels, namely: Executive communications: An agenda on risks were included to be mentioned by executives in every meeting. Notice board communications: through a cartoon of Pu Tham, Ya Tuan and Nu Dee, telling about good practices in corporate governance, risks and anti-corruption areas. Online Testing: Online test has been used on corporate governance, risks and anti-corruption to evaluate whether employees understand or not. The test was conducted as open book and allowed inquiry with colleagues, supervisors, with the objective of wide-range communications. Cartoon VDO clips: Employees can understand difficult things that are made easy Business continuity and crisis management The Company has developed real estate projects in many areas across the country. It is, therefore, likely to be prone to various threats, such as natural disasters, fires, accidents, political unrest including the threat from information technology and other dangers that are difficult to predict. This could cause a significant loss to the operations of the Company as it could be elevated to unpredictable crisis affecting continuity and sustainability of the Company's business operations. SUSTAINABILITY DEVELOPMENT REPORT 2019 31 Accordingly, the Company has set up a Business Continuity Management Plan (BCM) which covers the analysis, assessment and management of risk factors due to various instability that may affect the achievement of business goals and continuity of the Company's business operations. Appropriate measures are used to create added value and business opportunities by adding a working group with a plan in response to crises that may result from the dissemination of news on social media networks, which may affect the reputation and image of the Company. There has been a step-by-step communication plan in order to respond to the crisis quickly and effectively, while integrating business continuity and crisis management with the risk culture of the organization. Such undertaking has been embedded in the normal operations of all departments and employees at all levels in order to bring about participation and to ensure that plans and processes are practical and effective 32 SUSTAINABILITY DEVELOPMENT REPORT 2019 07 Operation of Business with Fairness Accordingly, the Company's Board of Directors has set out practical principles of "Code of Conduct" for directors, executives and employees, which indicates its business responsibility and ethical conduct of the management and employees, whereby the Company wishes that its personnel follow appropriate practices as well as treating all groups of stakeholders with integrity, honesty, transparency and fairness, while strictly complying with business code of conduct. In addition, policy has been adopted that the executives adhere to code of conduct by being good samples and creating working atmosphere favorable to the compliance of and preventing violation of such code of conduct. The Company has, therefore, defined the Code of Conduct so that the directors, executives and employees can use as practical guideline, which will lead to developing of an organization culture with good corporate governance principles. The content of the Code of Conduct has been disclosed on the Company's website. www.supalai.com. This will encourage With its commitment on good governance, Supalai Public Company Limited. is committed to operate its business with honesty, transparency, and accountability including fairness to all stakeholders, and anti-corruption. ethical behavior of all employees at all levels, whereby the Code of Conduct Handbooks were prepared and distributed to all personnel, and the details can also be studied in the Company's Intranet System (http://intranet.supalai.com). There are questionnaires on disclosure of conflict of interest in the Google Form System with the following guidelines: All employees must report a situation on conflict of interest when beginning to perform their duties, and carry out a

review once a year and every time when there are changes of situations believed to cause conflict of interest.

review once a year and every time when there are changes of situations believed to cause conflict of interest. The employees must report to their supervisors immediately once they are suspicious that there is a conflict of interest

or there is something that may cause others to believe so. SUSTAINABILITY DEVELOPMENT REPORT 2019 33 In addition, the Company also focuses on creating awareness of such ethical conduct for employees from the beginning of their career with Supalai. The Code of Business Conduct topics contained in the new employee orientation program which consists of details of different areas as follows: Inquiries, information provision, 1 suggestions, notifications, and complaints. 2 Treatment of each other according to human rights principles. 3 Human resources 4 Anti-corruption 5 Receiving and giving gifts, property or other benefits. 6 Conflicts of Interest 7 Use of internal information. 8 Keeping Confidential Information 9 Disclosure of information 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 Record keeping, reporting and data retention Safety, occupational health and working environment Responsibilitytowardsthecommunity, society and the environment. Efficient use of resources. Treatment of stakeholders Internal control and risk management Political support Anti-money laundering Protection of personal information 10 Use and maintaining of intellectual property. After-sales service Providing services in terms of maintenance, utility provision and community care under the concept of spiritual care in providing after-sales services, and establishing Supalai's Smart Center to be in charge of customers' complaints. 34 SUSTAINABILITY DEVELOPMENT REPORT 2019 08 Supalai's value chain Supalai Public Company Limited has introduced the supply chain management process to be its key strategy for business operations, that is, to build business sustainability and to increase efficiency in all processes as well as in quality chain for maximum benefit of all groups of its stakeholders. The Company has the following management guidelines: • Managing risk in the supply chain to prevent business disruption and its impact on the trust of stakeholders. 7 • Focusing on creating a relationship with every group of stakeholders to develop long term capacity for joint business operation by increasing the efficiency of its supply chain. 5 Sale 6 Providing pricing strategy that allows customers to choose the payment Delivery method as deemed appropriate, and Providing quality control system also developing innovative online according to Supalai standards before booking system as well as paying delivering products to the customers by method by using Supalai VIP Card. attaching QC sticker to the house before delivery together with warranty paper. SUSTAINABILITY DEVELOPMENT REPORT 2019 35 1 Land acquisition Considering the environment of land before making decision to buy by preparing fair contracts which is flexible to meet the needs of the sellers. 2 Design Following the concept of Green Design with energy-saving innovation to be a cool…happy home. 4 Construction Developing construction system together with materials selection while 3 controlling construction standards according to ISO 90001: 2015 and QC system of Supalai so that all projects are wholly completed with balance Procurement in every system. Treating its suppliers fairly and equally according to human rights principles. 36 SUSTAINABILITY DEVELOPMENT REPORT 2019 09 Anti - Corruption The Company is well aware that "corruption" is a social threat that has a negative impact on the sustainability of the Company as well as the economic, social, political and international confidence. The Company has, therefore, signed to join the Collective Action against Corruption (CAC), and has adopted policies which are clearly related to anti-corruption. The Board of Directors has also assigned the Audit Committee to supervise the implementation of anti-corruption measures. There is a designated person responsible for the preparation of criteria for rules, procedure, following up, and written report. Disclosure of Information shall be made straightforwardly and inspected in every aspect, which would be sufficient and effective in reducing the risk that may arise from dishonest acts. The anti-corruption policy stipulates that the directors, executives and employees of the Company, its subsidiaries or other companies under the Company's control must strictly abide by. Such policies are as follows: Policy on anti-corruption Policy on political support Policy on receiving and giving gifts, assets or any other benefits Policy on whistleblowings or complaints Policy on providing financial support Policy on charitable donation In 2019, the Company has implemented measures to ensure transparency and to prevent corruption as follows: 1. Examples of action from corporate leaders. Chairman of the Board of Directors jointly presented the intention to join the Thai private sector in the fight against

corruption (Collective Action Coalition-CAC).

corruption (Collective Action Coalition-CAC). Chairman of the Executive Committee has been appointed a member of the Subcommittee on Anti-Corruption Cooperation to consider guidelines for cooperation

to prevent corruption and increase transparency in the procurement of the Ministry of Finance.

Anti-Corruption Cooperation to consider guidelines for cooperation to prevent corruption and increase transparency in the procurement of the Ministry of Finance. Chairman of the Executive Committee jointly signed to be a member of the PACT Network to fight against corruption

in Thailand.

in Thailand. Executives cooperate in responding to the IOD's survey forms for comments from private companies regarding corruption.

The Executive Chairman provides support to the anti- corruption test through the Company's online system, and gives reward to the employees with the highest scores. 2. Communication and provision of knowledge Organize training for every new employee to provide knowledge on anti-corruption measures in the employee orientation.

anti-corruption measures in the employee orientation. Issue press release to provide knowledge on anti-corruption on public relations board, group line and emails of employees of the Company and employees of all subsidiaries on a quarterly basis. SUSTAINABILITY DEVELOPMENT REPORT 2019 37 Prepare knowledge boards together with activities regarding answering questions to win prizes in the annual New Year's party of the Company, which has been well received by the employees.

Organize public relations through the Company's intranet homepage. Arrange for online test of knowledge on anti-corruption measures from November 1 - 18, 2019, and summarizing the test results to be further submitted to the Audit Committee. • Publicize through the Company's website. 38 SUSTAINABILITY DEVELOPMENT REPORT 2019 Public relations message "Telling story by Noo Dee", which provides knowledge along with the activities associated with anti-corruption measures. 3. Lodging complaint via hot line 1720. 4. Employees lodging complaint / proposing comments, reporting directly to the management. 3. Channels for reporting clues The Board of Directors has established a channel to report clues or complaints on illegal acts or committing dishonest acts or violating the code of conduct or behavior that may indicate dishonest act or individual misconduct in the organization or violation of rights both from the employees and all groups of stakeholders where they can report clues or complaints via the following channels: 1. Email to anti-corruption@supalai.com, which is a direct report to the independent directors. 2. Opinion box installed at the fire escape ladder of each floor. 4. Operations of the Compliance Unit There has been assessment of corruption risks and reports on results and following-up results by requiring all supervisors in the organization including those of the subsidiaries to jointly assess the risk of corruption in their own department. After that, the risks must be compiled and proposed to the Audit Committee for consideration.

following-up results by requiring all supervisors in the organization including those of the subsidiaries to jointly assess the risk of corruption in their own department. After that, the risks must be compiled and proposed to the Audit Committee for consideration. Annual audit plan has been prepared to cover the risk of corruption in the Company.

Internal control system has been set up by defining various work processes in order to reduce the chance that employees can commit malpractice.

Content on knowledge regarding anti-corruption has been prepared on the Company intranet by the Corporate Governance Department. 10 Tax Arrangement SUSTAINABILITY DEVELOPMENT REPORT 2019 39 The Company is well aware of tax responsibilities which are important to the sustainable development of society and the Company itself, it, therefore, attaches importance to tax matters by duly preparing a systematic plan and proper management in compliance with various related laws and having had carried out the following important actions: Establishing key indicators for employees who are responsible for tax matters of the Company. Providing knowledge and understanding of taxation to the employees. Conducting analysis and assessment of tax risk by monitoring laws and regulations related to taxation in order for the Company to abide by laws and regulations correctly and completely; analyzing the impact of tax resulting from changes in laws or regulations in order for the Company to plan and be prepared in response to potential impact in a timely manner. 3.3 contacting the officers of the Revenue Department for advice in case any issue arises. Adhering to and complying with all relevant tax laws, avoiding using incorrect tax structures or creating complexities for initial tax benefits

and avoiding tax payment, while attentively exercising its tax rights and benefits according to the laws with full efficiency. Disclosing tax information to the government and the public transparently

by abiding by the laws, rules, regulations, relevant reporting standards, such as the disclosure of tax information in financial statements, annual

report forms and the Company's annual report. 40 SUSTAINABILITY DEVELOPMENT REPORT 2019 11 Business and Social Innovation Supalai Public Company Limited attaches importance to design innovation that has both direct and indirect impact onbusinessandthesociety. TheCompany, therefore, creates good products so as to bring about a balance between business of the Company and environmental and social preservation. Business Innovation Design by taking into account business related people. 1. Residential Customers Designed to have a variety of products to support a variety of residents, such as 1.1 Residential Condominiums Design a room layout with a variety of space and usage, from studio type, 1-bedroom to 3-bedroom, with additional multi-purpose rooms in some designs to provide customers with various options that respond to their desired usage.

1-bedroom to 3-bedroom, with additional multi-purpose rooms in some designs to provide customers with various options that respond to their desired usage. Design for the inside of the building to have good air circulation such as the design of windows in the elevator

hall and at the end of both sides of the hall to allow air to flow and reduce accumulated heat in the building so

as to create a comfortable condition for the residents etc.

hall and at the end of both sides of the hall to allow air to flow and reduce accumulated heat in the building so as to create a comfortable condition for the residents etc. Design to have a variety of common areas to support the use of customers of all ages, such as playgrounds, exercise rooms, swimming pools, multi-purpose courtyard etc.

multi-purpose courtyard etc. Design to have more green space integrated into the

building, such as the green area on the rooftop, on some residential floors Including parking floors in some projects

in order to create a pleasant atmosphere with fresh air that helps reduce air pollution in residences.

building, such as the green area on the rooftop, on some residential floors Including parking floors in some projects in order to create a pleasant atmosphere with fresh air that helps reduce air pollution in residences. Choose materials that are environmentally friendly and quality materials with product certification standards in order to provide customers with confidence and safe living

as well as selection of durable materials, easy to care for and good for long-term use that help reduce maintenance costs. 1.2 Office Building Design to have a variety of office space for rent and the rental area can be adjusted according to the needs of

users.

users. Design glass frame around the building to have natural light, making the working space look spacy and airy with opening view of beautiful scenery outside.

Design to have a parking building that can park cars safely with automatic wooden barrier systems at the entrance-exit, with security guards on duty 24-hours, and enough parking space for use by both tenants and visitors for the convenience and safety of users.

entrance-exit, with security guards on duty 24-hours, and enough parking space for use by both tenants and visitors for the convenience and safety of users. There are security systems such as CCTV, security guards, key card system at entrance-exit, elevator hall, fire escape and doors to enter and exit the rental space on each floor.

entrance-exit, elevator hall, fire escape and doors to enter and exit the rental space on each floor. There are complete facilities such as passenger elevators, cargo / fire elevators, food centers, mailing-points, banks, and others in order to respond to current usage behavior. 1.3 Commercial buildings Design the layout by placing the commercial buildings in the front of the project so customers can easily access, which is consistent with commercial objectives.

Design the ground floor of the buildings to be open space that can be adjusted to be multi-purpose areas to support the utilization of commercial building while the upper floors

are designed for convenient and comfortable living.

multi-purpose areas to support the utilization of commercial building while the upper floors are designed for convenient and comfortable living. Provide parking space in front of every building for orderly purposes and easy access. 1.4 Single - Detached Houses, Duplex, and Townhomes Design single-detached houses, duplexes and townhomes

by taking into account security to be in line with current residents' usage for efficient use of the area with maximum benefits; for the exterior of the duplexes, it is designed

to resemble a single - detached house for more privacy of the residents.

single-detached houses, duplexes and townhomes by taking into account security to be in line with current residents' usage for efficient use of the area with maximum benefits; for the exterior of the duplexes, it is designed to resemble a single - detached house for more privacy of the residents. Design for indoor air flow and good ventilation to help reduce heat and create a comfortable environment for living.

Choose materials that are environmentally friendly, of which quality materials and product standards are certified in order to provide customers with confidence and safe living

while selecting durable materials, for easy care and long-term use to help reduce maintenance costs.

while selecting durable materials, for easy care and long-term use to help reduce maintenance costs. Provide security systems in the project's entrance area and inside the project to ensure the residents' confidence

in safety.

in safety. Provide green areas, playgrounds for children, or areas for activities in the project to be shady and to encourage

common activities of family members with a pleasant environment. SUSTAINABILITY DEVELOPMENT REPORT 2019 41 Supalai Smart Home Automation Innovation At present, the connection of technology to life, such as smartphones, tablets, vehicles, electrical appliances, has been developed to be smart and be more convenient as such devices can be operated, connected, and controlled freely to make our daily lives more comfortable and safer. The application of the internet of things (IoT) concept has a role to improve the quality of housing to be more perfect. Supalai Smart Home Automation is a way to develop housing innovations by using the concept of internet of things that applies technology to increase convenience, safety that meet the needs of residents in the digital age. Supalai's selection to be given to customers in the project consists of Home Automation Technology or the system to control household equipment automatically by using the application through a smartphone or tablet with both iOS and Android systems. The main need is divided into 2 categories, namely, the technology system to create convenience and technology systems for security. This has been done with the collaboration with True, the leader in wireless technology that operates the Home Automation system for the project. Supalai Smart Home Automation - Horizontal Projects 42 SUSTAINABILITY DEVELOPMENT REPORT 2019 Supalai Smart Home Automation - Condominium Project Highlights of Home Automation System of Supalai Project Respond to unlimited life styles, whereby residents can control or calibrate various system operations to suit their own lifestyle by themselves by using the LifeSmart application, whether at home or anywhere in the world, making life easier in their own style. Respond to the needs of all ages regardless of whether it is new generation, the elderly or children, the smart home technology that Supalai chooses is the answer to both the manual control for the elderly or users who are not familiar with controls via the application or controlled through the application; it is also easy to use from displaying graphic image data by categories, which is easy to use and to understand. 3. Feel safe and can always be inspected so it is not to be worried about intrusion if forgetting to turn off electrical appliances and feel confident like having someone at home all the time. 4. Can be added or reduced easily and not complicated, the technological equipment provided in the Supalai Project are mostly wireless; if installed, there will be a simple process; also, aside from changing the position of the physical equipment, setting up conditions, adding-reducing or changing the command function within an application can be done without difficulty; the project will provide demonstrations and advice on how to use the equipment and basic troubleshooting solutions by Home Automation system technicians during delivery of the project, including SUSTAINABILITY DEVELOPMENT REPORT 2019 43 Housing Innovation for the Elderly Nowadays, the living society of Thailand is about to change to be a full form of the aging society in the near future due to the increase in population and modern medicine. As a result, the population has a higher average life expectancy. Supalai, a leader in residential design has taken into considerationthe advent of aging society and, therefore, collaborated with Thaipat Institute and other partners in the Age-Friendly Business Project in the memorandum of cooperation to promote social activities for the elderly by focusing on designing and developing residences that take into account the convenience of all ages known as Universal Design. Accordingly, the children, adults, the elderly or even the disabled can live a normal life in a design that takes into consideration the standards and quality of life of everyone. The Company has designed single - detached houses "Supharitta", which uses the design according to the above concept in the Supalai Ville Ramintra 117 Project and other projects in the future, which are in potential locations expected to promote the society to have a happy life for all age groups. Supharitta Home Design 44 SUSTAINABILITY DEVELOPMENT REPORT 2019 In addition to the building, there is also a design that covers the project plan to supports the lives of the elderly. This is called the elderly village with common area for activities and care service section for the elderly to feel at ease in living in this project. Currently launched is the " Supalai Wellness Valley Project ", which is a project to promote good quality of life in the society. Being well aware that Thailand is about to become the old age society where 20% of the population are the elderly, the Company, as a leading company for home designs, has taken into consideration the form of housing that provides convenience and creates lasting happiness by focusing on designs and developing residences that take into account the convenience of all age groups or Universal Design for children, adults, elderly people who can live a normal life in line with the policy "Supalai …we care for Thai society". Accordingly, Supalai Wellness Valley Project has been launched for the quality society of age 50+, a home for the happy age that the children and grandchildren can visit and also stay together. The important thing in the project development for the elderly is understanding the needs of residents, not only just a design to fit in with the age but it is the understanding of the needs to live in a quality society. Dr. Prateep Tangmatitham, the president of Supalai Public Company Limited, is the designer of the said project. Supalai Wellness Valley Design Housing Project SUSTAINABILITY DEVELOPMENT REPORT 2019 45 2. Construction Work Groups, Contractors, Suppliers The construction of every project of the Company uses a lot of production resources, be it human resources or construction materials, of which the cost needs to be managed as well as the construction time line while the quality still meets specified standards. As for the construction of each project, the quality of construction is controlled through the architect team and the engineering team with knowledge, expertise and experience from the design stage, planning, and precise construction period. There has been assessment of the quality of construction materials and equipment, construction processes as well as checking the structure and layout after completion of the construction and delivery of work. After that, the Supalai team would closely inspect and control the work of the labor team. Having taken into consideration the safety of the contractors and construction workers, the Company has established standards to minimize risks in the construction area, making the construction to be consistent with the specifications and be able to deliver quality work on time. The Company has hired experienced subcontractors to work for certain types of work such as architecture, electrical work, plumbing, air conditioning system, telephone and communication systems, whereby each type of work of hired contractor and its quality must be under tight control of the engineering team of the Company who are knowledgeable with expertise and experiences. At the same time, the Company attaches importance to having a good supplier that helps the Company and contractors not to waste time in comparing product prices with many suppliers, resulting in good value products that meet standards and also in consistent with the type of work. This is because the suppliers know which materials are needed by the project and make use of them for maximum benefits with the most cost-effective materials and shortest operating time. 3. Nvestors, Shareholders, Financial Institutions Up to the present, the Company has always considered creating sustainable business results by conducting business with clarity in terms of vision, operating policy including operational processes. Its vision is to develop housing projects for operating results with responsibility towards stakeholders to achieve sustainable development goals. Moreover, despite the fact that the real estate industry had suffered from a economic crisis in 1997, Supalai could overcome such crisis and now becomes one of the top 5 real estate companies with the highest net profits, thus reinforcing the strengths of both product quality and turnover. Although the sales figures of Supalai are not as high as many other companies, its earnings are outstanding and it has been the only one real estate company that has the highest gross margin throughout the past 10 years. The Company has adjusted its strategy every year to be up to date with the changing era, resulting in the Company being trusted and reliable by customers, investors, shareholders, and financial institutions. Its growth graph has been rising up to the present. Although the Company has grown from being a real estate developer in Bangkok over the past 30 years, the Company is still searching for new marketing opportunities in order to expand the business further and "upcountry" is another way that Supalai sees growth opportunities. Therefore, it has expanded the development to other provinces and also managed hotels and resorts because it believes that this approach will help increase the potential for sustainable growth and distribute risks for the Company in the long run. Currently, Supalai has developed more than 200 residential projects. Beside developing the projects in metropolitan Bangkok, its vicinity and other 17 provinces nationwide, the Company has not stopped expanding its investment just in Thailand but also expanding overseas as well. This is to strengthen the business sustainability and to support the Company's continual growth. Despite the fact that the Company has become one of the five most profitable real estate companies with highest net profit in the market, it continues to develop itself endlessly with an important goal for Supalai's sustainable growth to be the organization for 100 years. 46 SUSTAINABILITY DEVELOPMENT REPORT 2019 Social Innovation Regarding social design, Supalai has designed the concept of environmental conservation and energy saving to be applied in the Company's housing projects and condominiums since its inception in 1989 under the concept of save our world, save your money. The design focuses on making the house cool and comfortable by natural methods (Passive Cooling) and has developed the design to be a main concept, while at the same time, there have been preparations for mechanical cooling and relying on active cooling technology that is consistent with today's lifestyle. This is to be a combination of components so as to create alternatives to save energy on the cooling load of air conditioners, to reduce the use of lighting system and other electrical appliances. In doing so, the Company's construction price is still at the same level as those of other general houses in the market, resulting in great value for money with appropriate use. Accordingly, money can be saved on electricity bills when choosing Supalai projects. From the main concepts of design to promote energy saving, it can be seen clearly at the project level, making each Supalai project similar to an Eco Land that helps the world reduce global warming and also help the nation save money by using reduced energy. 1. Energy Saving The layout would be laid for the house or building to be in the north-south direction to avoid the sun and to get good breeze. Eaves are designed to protect the house from the sun

with appropriate degree to generate large amount of air to absorb heat from the roof; and with supplementary insulation

and air vents at the eaves, hot air would be released out of the building. The multi-directional doors and windows are designed for good air ventilation; the wind can blow through thoroughly

as the openings opposite each other would be the most consistent in order to encourage ventilation using natural methods, and therefore, no need to turn on the air conditioner. Planting big trees to shade the house so as to reduce heat transfer into the building. Building airy fence for good ventilation while hygienic garbage storage is provided. Choosing materials with low thermal conductivity. Choosing materials that can help reflect heat. Choosing Electrical equipment that can save energy. Choosing materials that prevent cold loss in case of using the air conditioner. Choosing water saving faucets, 3-liter and 6-liter toilet sets that can be selected to use appropriately and save water. Choosing UPVC doors and windows to prevent sound and air leakage at the joints corners of the frame and between

the frame and the door, thus, reducing the cooling costs of air conditioners, as they are durable, non-flammable, and

using low energy in the production process, choosing

FIBER mosquito screens to prevent mosquitoes and insects not to come in to disturb dwellers. Using green tinted glass of 5 mm thick to tone down the

light due to low SHGC value but high VT (energy conservation glass no. 5). Door frames of bedroom, bathrooms, and washing exits are

WPC frames (wood + plastic), the material used to replace real wood and can prevent swelling, breakage and are not food for termites, thus reducing the use of natural wood. Using aerated bricks of 7.5 cm thickness as they are more

porous than that of lightweight clay bricks and retain less heat (lower OTTV). Installing 3-inch insulation upon the ceiling and 6 inches in some projects. Reducing moisture in the home by lining wall paper in every wall of every room because wall paper is a vinyl sheet that can prevent water from passing through and can also reduce moisture accumulating in the wall to prevent moisture entering and exiting the wall. Paying meticulous attention on details of the construction

materials: using 2 "x5" bathroom frame to be at the same level of the tiles in the bathroom; using wooden eaves

and ceilings painted with Timber Shield to better preserves the wood and more beautiful than oil paint etc. Using both internal and external energy-saving light bulbs

(LED) as they have lower power consumption and longer service life, which help save electricity cost and reduce

long-term lamp maintenance fees with automatic on-off switch system controlled by sun light (Photo Switch) for

the gate lamps to reduce unnecessary use of electricity. Using air conditioners with number 5 label because the

EER value is higher than 11 Btu / hr / w. Using electricity ground wire system to prevent danger with additional earth leak circuit breaker to ensure safety

and prevent danger to residents while the electric waterproof wire (NYY) are used in the courtyard. Using various sanitary wares, such as shower faucets, water taps and toilet fixtures, which are water saving models certified with green label and toilet lid is the type

to prevent and inhibit bacteria with Microban. Using the roof tiles of 25 degrees, which is the degree that retains air mass under the roof to be suitable for

Supalai homes to prevent heat transfer from the roof into the house; also the color of the roof is in light shade, reducing the heat transmittance value of the roof (RTTV)

to be lower. Using UPVC materials for exterior ceiling with ventilation holes to ventilate the heat under the roof, reducing heat transfer from the roof to the house. SUSTAINABILITY DEVELOPMENT REPORT 2019 47 2. Environmentally Friendly 2.1 Building Design to be Environmentally Friendly In the design process, emphasis has been placed on environmental impact resulting from the construction of buildings or residences on the neighboring communities and society. The construction process and the operation period depend on the attention and determination from the beginning of the project design where studies must be done in various aspects. As for drainage system, there is a cleaning of drainage pipe in the housing project after the construction of the

house is completed, and the drainage pipe must be cleaned before the rainy season to prevent floods.

house is completed, and the drainage pipe must be cleaned before the rainy season to prevent floods. As for waste management, the waste disposal in various projects are under the responsibility of the district office and the project has coordinated with such office and

monitored to ensure that the employees of the district office collect the waste according to the schedule. In

case of disposal of tree branches, there will be coordination for collection as a special case on a regular basis.

monitored to ensure that the employees of the district office collect the waste according to the schedule. In case of disposal of tree branches, there will be coordination for collection as a special case on a regular basis. There is a grease trap and waste water treatment system to treat household water before releasing to public sewers. 2.2 Design for Air Pollution Management The design has been done for air quality, such as designing for vertical green areas at some suitable parts of the walls of the parking building and the walls of other buildings. planting trees around the fence of the project (for high-rise building) to help reduce vehicle noise from inside the building, which also helps reduce light at night and filter dust in the air, while maintaining moisture in the surrounding areas and making the scenery beautiful. 2.3 Design for Waste Management The design has been done by using the size of standard materials in the market, such as the size of the open channels by taking into consideration the size of standard glass (in metric scale), for bathroom by considering the width and length of the bathroom, where the size of the tiles can be arranged according to the desired utility space using modular system, etc. With such designs, the leftover materials can be managed to make use accordingly. The purpose is to reduce scrap materials and use resources for maximum benefits. 48 SUSTAINABILITY DEVELOPMENT REPORT 2019 SOCIAL PERFORMANCE SUSTAINABILITY DEVELOPMENT REPORT 2019 49 12 Respect for Human Rights and Fair Labor Treatment The Company attaches great importance to respecting human rights in accordance with the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights (UNGP), of which main principle is to avoid violating the human rights of others and taking care of the negative impacts if the Company is involved in violations of the basis of the internationally recognized human rights law in 7 areas as follows: Convention for Non-Racial Discrimination Convention on Non-Discrimination Against Women Convention for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Convention on the Rights of Children Convention Against Torture International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural

Rights All aspects of such human right principles cover all process regarding stakeholders, which consists of customers, suppliers, contractors, the surrounding communities and the Company's employees. The Company has disseminated the policy to all stakeholders via website: www.supalai.com, whereby all directors, executives and employees of the Company, its subsidiaries and associated companies Including its suppliers and contractors must strictly abide by. In addition to creating an understanding of human rights for employees and suppliers, the Company also proactively places emphasis on preventing human rights violation through various activities that help improve the living conditions of employees and support fair treatment of workers, covering the Company's employees, suppliers and contractors. As a result, the Company has not been related to any event relating to human rights violation in 2019. 1. Human Rights Practices Towards Customers The Company has a policy to provide customer services without discrimination in terms of nationality, race, gender, age, physical fitness, occupation and income or political and religious belief. The customers would be provided with services on an equal basis. Also, to access to goods and services of the Company, there is no discrimination that is in conflict with human rights principles. The Company has developed skills to provide services and instilled non-discriminatory attitudes for employees at all levels through trainings as well as supervising the services of suppliers and contractors given to the Company's customers to be in line with the same standards, whereby effectiveness is evaluated through customer feedback after receiving services and through complaint channel of telephone line 1720. 2. Human Rights Practice Towards Suppliers and Contractors The Company has a policy not to be involved with organizations or agencies that have issues regarding human rights violations by specifying human rights expectations from suppliers and contractors beginning from the screening process of suppliers, while evaluations of effectiveness has been carried out on a regular basis. The Company has also adopted remedial policies and guidelines for those affected by violations made by suppliers and contractors. In addition to overseeing human rights violations, such as the control of child labor, the fair and equitable treatment of migrant workers, etc., the Company also organized various activities to improve living conditions and prevent risks from violations of the rights of employees by suppliers and contractors. Such activies consist of insurance knowledge programs on social security matters for contractors so as to develop access to employee health insurance systems, clean drinking water dispensers and coin operated washing machines at affordable price to improve the quality of life of workers in the construction projects. 50 SUSTAINABILITY DEVELOPMENT REPORT 2019 The Company supports persons with disabilities to live independently, the same as others in the society while enjoying full and effective social participation under an environment that they can access and make use of. Disabled people are given opportunity to work with the Company. 2 disabled persons 1 men and 1 woman were employed in 2019. As for gender equality, the Company places great importance on the equitable treatment of both sexes and offers opportunities for competent persons to join the management team. At present, the Company's Management Committee comprises 14members with 5 female executives included. 3. Human Rights Practice for Nearby Communities The Company attaches great importance to the right to live in a good environment of the nearby communities of the Company's projects, such as access to water resources, non-encroaching on residential land, control of pollution caused by construction, etc. All such activities are carried out strictly according to the environmental requirements of government agencies. Public hearings have also been organized to analyze the risk of violations, accepting suggestions and complaints from the communities through various channels as well as conducting relationship activities to improve the quality of life of people in the communities, such as the project "Nong Im Di - Pi Im Suk"(Younger Ones' Stomomachs are Full, Older Ones are Happy) that helps develop food and drinking water sources for children in schools with shortcomings, which helps reduce the risk factors that cause child labor. 4. Treating employees fairly and equally. Non-discrimination and Equal Opportunities in Employment

The Company implements the recruitment policy with adherence to ethical principles without discrimination or exclusion due to diversity, race, religion, language, sex, or political opinion. Recruitment decisions are made based upon individuals' qualifications needed for each role and responsibility, without child labor being employed. Our recruitment and selection system reaches high standard and always offers equal opportunities for those interested in joining the Company. In 2019, the Company had a total of 1,558 employees with the close ratios of men to women that is 816 : 742 Our employees vary in terms of age, gender, level of education and nature of operations. All are treated fairly and equally without discrimination despite their differences 2019 Employee Data Proportion of Number Percentage employees (of people) Classified by gender Male 816 52.37 Female 742 47.63 total 1,558 100.00 Classified by level Executives and supervisors 213 13.67 Operating 1,056 67.78 Part Time 289 18.55 Classified by age range Less than 30 years 574 36.84 More than 30 years 984 63.16 Terminated employees classified by gender Male 88 59.16 Female 61 40.94 Terminated employees classified by age range Less than 30 years 81 54.36 More than 30 years 68 45.64 New employees Male 114 55.34 Female 92 44.66 New employees classified by age range Less than 30 years 156 75.73 More than 30 years 50 24.27 Maternity leave Employees on maternity leave 24 1.54 Disabled employees Male 1 50 Female 1 50 Appropriate Employee Remuneration and Welfare Importance is attached to all employees who are treated with dignity, mercy and compassion. A fair and appropriate policy on employee remuneration management has been developed accordingly in comparison with other companies in the same industry. Remuneration is provided to employees in an equal manner taking into account their duties and responsibilities as well as their capabilities. Employee compensation has been adjusted so as to be competitive when compared to others in the same business group and motivate existing employees to continuously improve their operations The convenience of employees with disabilities is also taken into consideration. In this regard, the Company's thoughtfully designed building facilities for disabled people such as ramps, disabled accessible toilets and reserved parking space Welfare Committee The Company has set up a welfare committee with 7 members to represent employees in discussions, supervision and offering of opinions on welfare matters of the employees to be proposed to senior executives. This will help promote relations and mutual understanding between the employer and the employees regarding the welfare and the improvement of working environment. It would also boost the morale of the employees in working, which would result in increasing performance. Employee Welfare Incentives, Commissions

Medical expenses

Accident insurance

Long Service award

Provident fund

Scholarships for The Degrees

Trainings and development and overseas study visits

Fitness room

Special discount on Supalai residential projects

Other financial aids, such as school scholarships for employees' children

Wedding allowance SUSTAINABILITY DEVELOPMENT REPORT 2019 51 The Company has taken care of its employees' welfare by adopting 8 categories of happiness in the workplace, they comprise; 8 Happy Workplace Happy Happy Happy Body Money Relax Happy Happy Happy Brain Soul Heart Happy Happy Society Family 1. Happy Body Happy body means being physically and mentally healthy, knowing how to live, what to eat and when to sleep, by provding: Fitness facilities for employees to exercise before work, during lunch break and after work

Pre-entry and annual health check-ups

and annual health check-ups Medical expenses, dental fees and accident insurance

Nursing room for sick employees during working time

Activities to provide knowledge on health care Supalai Sport Club Employee Annual Checkup 52 SUSTAINABILITY DEVELOPMENT REPORT 2019 2. Happy Heart To have a generous mind, with the following provided; Service Excellence Award to the employees who provide constant heartfelt service is to instill the service mind into employee mindset and to help build culture that leads to excellent service. Service Excellence Award 3. Happy Relax To have a relaxing attitude towards life and work, with the following provided Welfare such as staying at the Company's affiliated hotels.

Budget for cross-functional trainings and seminars. Supalai Resort & Spa Phuket 4. Happy Brain The happiness from continuous learning to gain knowledge and for self-development at all times will lead to professionalism and career security by provding: Innovation Award 2019 project for employees to participate in the contest by submitting their entries with

proposal on new methods of working and improvements which are beneficial to the Company, and there were

105 proposals submitted. The Company has applied

usefule suggestions that sparked creative thinking leading to improvement of work to be more efficient and achieve

common goals at the unit and organizational levels.

proposal on new methods of working and improvements which are beneficial to the Company, and there were 105 proposals submitted. The Company has applied usefule suggestions that sparked creative thinking leading to improvement of work to be more efficient and achieve common goals at the unit and organizational levels. Creation of a learning organization by providing an employee library for the employees to search for

additional knowledge, introducing new interesting books and providing new knowledge review every month;

budget has been allocated for annual trainings which are in line with the Company's policy and goals;

there has been development of employees according to the established plan continuously to improve employees' performance.

additional knowledge, introducing new interesting books and providing new knowledge review every month; budget has been allocated for annual trainings which are in line with the Company's policy and goals; there has been development of employees according to the established plan continuously to improve employees' performance. Undergraduate and graduate scholarships both in and out of the country.

Study visits both in the country and abroad Local Field Trip Supalai Pasak Resort and Spa Innovation Award 2019 SUSTAINABILITY DEVELOPMENT REPORT 2019 53 5. Happy Soul Happiness from one's wit and wisdom of the "Peaceful and Virtuous Path", that is to have faith in one's religion and to lead a moral life with a sense of shame and fear for wrongdoings, with the following provided; Permission granted to employees to take leave for

religious observances, e.g. ordination, undertaking the

Hajj Pilgrimage to Mecca, Saudi Arabia, etc.

religious observances, e.g. ordination, undertaking the Hajj Pilgrimage to Mecca, Saudi Arabia, etc. Arrange the Kathin Robe Offering ceremony.

Arrage 2019 New Year Merit maleing Philanthropy New Year 6. Happy Money Financial happiness means knowing how to save and spend money, while living appropriate life with suitable compensation in the form of salary, special remuneration and suitable operating expenses. Provident Fund at the rate of 3 - 10% according to the years of service, whereby the Company's contribution is the same rate as that of the employees' deduction. This is a concrete practice of the Company for long-term care of employees, and also to create financial security for employees in case of resignation, retirement, disabled or death, which creates good relationship in the organization and increases working incentives for employees so as to have good quality of life. Financial assistance to employees, such as allowance for funeral, wedding and financial support for employees and families facing difficulties.

Special car Insurance rate for employees and their family members.

Providing knowledge on savings plans and financial investment for employees, such as courses on early planning for retirement, managing urgent retirement package, managing income and debt in a happy manner and planning on savings and investments. 5 strategies to overcome taxes 7. Happy Family Having a warm and secure family, with the following provided: A broad range of benefit allowances. Top executives attach importance and regard every employee as their family members who must be cared for. They attend important

ceremonies of all employees, who are also entitled to benefit allowances, such as wedding allowance, get-well

gift baskets, childbirth allowance, and funeral allowance.

ceremonies of all employees, who are also entitled to benefit allowances, such as wedding allowance, get-well gift baskets, childbirth allowance, and funeral allowance. Providing scholarships for employees' children who get good grades in school according to the established scholarship program for education of the employees' children. The scholarships have been given to children of employees of the Company, its subsidiaries from primary school up to university level who get average grade not lower than 3.00 with unlimited number of applicants

Such provision of scholarship has been carried out for 20 consecutive years. In 2019, there were 91

students having received such scholarships. Scholarships for employees' children • Employees are provided with special privilege in buying residential places under the Company's and its subsidiaries' projects with special discount. This is to provide a chance to employees to have their own houses or to expand or change residence in proper to the family size. 54 SUSTAINABILITY DEVELOPMENT REPORT 2019 8. Happy Society Coaches to train new employees.

New Year party

The Company has the policy to strengthen the love and bonds between its employees and the organization according to the "Promote from Within" & "Recognize" policy, for long year-of-service employees. There has been recognition event and awards given to employees with 5, 10, 15, 20, 25 and 30 years of service. Furthermore, it has been emphasized to the employees to behave in a good and virtuous way so as to be quality persons of the society. They are encouraged to participate in religious

observances, e.g. meditation, study tour to the Land of Buddha, the four holy places of Buddhism in India, etc. Employees with good potential are also promoted under the "Outstanding Employee of the Year" Program and

"Service Award" Program. The award was set up to instill

in them service mind and to help build culture that leads to excellent service as well as the "Excellent Creative

Award" which is created in order to build an innovation organization. Day 1 Orientation of New Employees Supalai Way to Excellence New Year Party Outstanding Employee of the Years For training courses, the Team Learning & Development

course has been organized namely "Supalai Way to

Excellence". This program aimed for efficiency development and boosting up woring power under Core Competency,

which will make behavior change and reinforcement of new working culture. Every employee is encouraged to

have good attitude and conscience towards oneself, colleagues and the organization by way of self potential development, both physically and mentally.There is a combination of team building and supporting to develop a team with attitude, knowledge and skill in the same direction

course has been organized namely "Supalai Way to Excellence". This program aimed for efficiency development and boosting up woring power under Core Competency, which will make behavior change and reinforcement of new working culture. Every employee is encouraged to have good attitude and conscience towards oneself, colleagues and the organization by way of self potential development, both physically and mentally.There is a combination of team building and supporting to develop a team with attitude, knowledge and skill in the same direction Sports Day, internal sporting event, and friendship games between the Company and the Press and the Company and real estate business groups.

Cross-functional seminar held among divisions. This is to promote harmony while encouraging communications and informal cooperation among employees, which yield better results than issuing written requests.

seminar held among divisions. This is to promote harmony while encouraging communications and informal cooperation among employees, which yield better results than issuing written requests. Supalai Club, an ideal platform for holding activities aiming to achieve unity among employees. Here, everyone can express their opinions freely and work together without the boss-subordinate attitude. SUSTAINABILITY DEVELOPMENT REPORT 2019 55 Outstandinge to give to employee with 5, 10, 15, 25 and 30 years Supalai Sport Day 2019 Cross-functional seminar 56 SUSTAINABILITY DEVELOPMENT REPORT 2019 Focus has been placed on reinforcing great company culture and working environment along with fair treatment of all employees. The Company had, therefore, prescribed the Code of Conduct for directors, executives and employees to strictly follow. Also, the 2019 motto was created so as to be a guideline for operations of all level of employees, ensuring their performance in response to the Company's vision and mission. Communications, consultation and listening to employees' feedback The Company's top executives always communicate with employees at all levels so as to provide opportunities for employees to express their opinions and participate in the development and improvement of business operations and for upward communication from all employees to senior executives through various channels, such as the grand orientation for new employees who begin working with the Company, site visit project as well as communication and listening to opinions informatlly through social media, such as Line Supalai. Also, for the convenience and coverage of all employees, the Company has provided an opinion box so employees can express their opinions and needs, whereby the executives will answer all questions and clarify issues and concerns in all cases via email to all employees. The Company has organized an annual engagement survey of employees in the HR Communication Forum to provide opportunities and channels for accessing and communicating with employees, to create better understanding and address the issues that need to be further developed and improved. This has been done with the slogan "All your valuable ideas are all growth and progress forward with the Company". This is for continual business expansion. HR Communication 5. Projects for Promoting Child-Friendly Business Operations The Company's business operations naturally involve with children indirectly, either with children living in the Company's projects, children of employees, workers or contractors including the children of customers who come in contact with the Company. Having been well aware of children's rights, the Company has collaborated with Thaipat Institute to organize SUSTAINABILITY DEVELOPMENT REPORT 2019 57 activities that promote child-friendly business practices so as to encourage the Company's employees to participate in the said activities. Such activities consist of knowledge and guidelines sharing on children' s rights for the employees' operations, for instance: Adopting policies and working group to be committed to the protection and promotion of children's rights Adopting policies on human rights covering the respect and support of children's rights.

Establishing a working group on children's rights comprising

voluntary employees of the Company to create activities for children in the projects, namely, children of workers, children of people in the residential projects, children in

surrounding communities. • Encourage the customers and the outsiders to provide protection and promote the children's rights Adopt the policy that the manufacturers / suppliers of

raw materials, goods and services to operate business with respect of the children's rights.

raw materials, goods and services to operate business with respect of the children's rights. Adopt the practices of non-violation of human rights that includes the non-violation of children's right as their

guidelines for selection and assessment of their suppliers. Providing work for young people who have inappropriate job

Hiring daily staff by providing opportunity for young people

aged 18 and over to work with the Company by taking into consideration appropriate nature of the job.

aged 18 and over to work with the Company by taking into consideration appropriate nature of the job. Providing multi - educational projects for students who are interested in participating in an internship with the Company to promote the work for students.

Preparing projects to promote children's rights

Organizing Breastfeeding Project to encourage employees

who are breastfeeding their children by providing knowledge about the benefits of breastfeeding, and preparing separate

area of the clinical room as a "Saiyai Rak" corner to provide a place for mothers to pump milk for their children with a refrigerator to store breast milk.

who are breastfeeding their children by providing knowledge about the benefits of breastfeeding, and preparing separate area of the clinical room as a "Saiyai Rak" corner to provide a place for mothers to pump milk for their children with a refrigerator to store breast milk. Promoting awareness regarding children's rights through products and services

Providing a children's corner for customers who bring their children to visit the project to be specifically for children

to play.

to play. Providing a playground for children in the projects of the

Company. 58 SUSTAINABILITY DEVELOPMENT REPORT 2019 13 Participation in Community and Social Development Social and Community Health SUPALAI...WE CARE FOR THAI SOCIETY Environment Families Education Art and Culture For over 30 years, Supalai has been committed to operating real estate development business coupled with the concept of "Supalai...we care for Thai Society" by focusing on creating better quality of life for people in society based on the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) towards sustainable development according to the SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals) and drive the sustainable development of the organization to CSR- IN-PROCESS. The Company attaches importance to the stakeholders in every production process, through a variety of activities, ranging from provision of knowledge and education on family, health, the environment and arts and culture that are truly beneficial to the society. SUSTAINABILITY DEVELOPMENT REPORT 2019 59 • Dissemination of Knowledge in Various Disciplines to Improve Quality of Life The Company, in cooperation with leading organizations, organized seminars to provide knowledge and understanding on various interesting topics that can be put into practice in daily life, such as investing tips in various areas, self-care, and DIY activities that are all useful in enhancing the quality of life, aiming for the general public to put into practice for sustainable happiness. Money makes Money Miracle Method for Good Eyesight SKT Meditation Therapy for Health, Stroke Prevention Watching Economic Issues & Best Stocks for Investment in the Second Half of the Year Maneevej for Body Balancing, Illness Curing Lucky Home, Lucky Residents 60 SUSTAINABILITY DEVELOPMENT REPORT 2019 Educational Development

Nong Im Dee, Phi Im Suk Project (Full of Food for Children, Full of Joy for Provider) The Company has initiated the project "Nong Im Dee, Phi Im Suk" (Full of Food for Children, Full of Joy for Provider), a project that gives children quality lunch forever. It can also give long-term benefits in accordance with the sufficiency economy philosophy, which is a sustainable way of happiness. The first school that has been selected to participate in the project is Bannamuang School, Ubon Ratchathani Province. The school had been short of lunch and water storage tank, including clean drinking water sources. The Company had arranged for land improement to create sources of food, making vegetable plots, cement fish pond, mushroom house, in the form of clean and safe organic agriculture to create clean, safe, sustainable food sources. It also provided comprehensive knowledge, covering distribution that will build working capital as fund for lunch forever. Bannamuang School, Ubon Ratchathani Province SUSTAINABILITY DEVELOPMENT REPORT 2019 61 Huai Hang Pa Sa School, Chiang Rai Province The Company continues the project "Nong Im Dee, Phi Im Suk Year 2" (Full of Food for Children, Full of Joy for Provider) continuously. The second school that was selected to join the project is Huai Hang Pa Sa School, Chiang Rai Province. The school had been lacking in school building and lunch. The Company had, therefore, renovated the school building, including electrical systems within the building. The budget for renovation of school building had been provided to give students learning space and with more happiness under better learning environment. There was also land improvement to create sources of food, making vegetable plots, mushroom house, improving the chicken and duck pen, in the form of clean and safe organic agriculture. The Company received cooperation from Local Wisdom Center for Sustainable Agriculture to provide knowledge to students and school personnel about organic agriculture and animal-raising in order to create clean, safe, sustainable food sources. It also provided comprehensive knowledge, covering distribution that will build working capital as fund for lunch forever. 62 SUSTAINABILITY DEVELOPMENT REPORT 2019 • Promotion of Art and Culture The Company, together with the Prateep-Ajchara Tangmatitham Foundation, organized a book introduction event and opened the "Prateep's Vision 3 Photo Exhibition" of 111 photos for charities at the Bangkok Art and Culture Centre. Gross proceeds of Baht 1,157,000 were given to the Bangkok Art and Culture Centre to support its operations. Books and photos displayed at the exhibition were given to those who made donation as remembrance. • Participation in Community and Social Development CSR Agents Project

The Company has built the CSR Agents team for the second consecutive year by providing training courses for employees on the topic of CSR Engagement in the CSR Day event. It is an activity to exchange knowledge among employees regarding the Company's corporate social responsibility by providing knowledge and understanding in their works and being able to supervise the work with CSR-in-Process in every department for satisfaction to all relevant parties, which led to a successful drive of CSR both internally and externally. • Happiness Camp Project The Company has turned the area in the workers' camp into an organic kitchen garden, with clean and safe vegetables for eating. A course has been organized to teach the technique for growing chemical-free vegetables. The Company also provides planting materials, along with a wide variety of vegetable seeds for construction workers to make a concerted effort to create a large kitchen garden in the camp. There is also a close follow up to improve the quality of life of construction workers so as to be happier. In addition, the Company has continued the "Happiness Camp" project for the 2nd consecutive year by organizing training activities on social security fund benefits for contractors. The purpose was to raise awareness for construction workers to pay attention and receive thorough and continuous health care services. SUSTAINABILITY DEVELOPMENT REPORT 2019 63 Furthermore, the Company Donated Baht 1,500,000 to Chumchon Wat Samornkot School (Yu Poon Rat Bamrung) for restoration and landscape improvements of the ancient remains of Wat Samornkot, with cooperation from the Fine Arts Department, to maintain the value and being a learning source of the community. The ancient remains are in the nearby community of Supalai Veranda Rattanathibet Project. The Company also donated an air conditioner to Chumchon Wat Samornkot School (Yu Poon Rat Bamrung) to be installed in the library, creating a good environment for information researching and promoting educational development. • Assistance and Restoration Projects for Surrounding The Company has sent help to flood victims in Ubon Ratchathani Province, and rovided advice on how to select residential location away from flooding areas. The volunteer staff went to the area to give 400 survival bags to flood victims in 4 areas with the Wat Ban Dong Bang Nua Donation Center, Ubon Ratchathani Highway District 1 Donation Center, Muang Ubon Ratchathani District, Ban Hong Hor, Sawang Wirawong District, and Ban Nong Kin Phlur, Warin Chamrap District, to relieve difficulties from floods. 64 SUSTAINABILITY DEVELOPMENT REPORT 2019 • Development Project of Public Utility Systems for Surrounding Communities The Company emphasizes on keeping the project environment in good condition at all times. The development project was carried out in several areas and not only in the scope of the project but It also includes the development of utilities to neighboring communities, such as land, roads, sewers, electricity, water supply, etc., for example, Activities Benefits for Community Improve the road To drain water and facilitate and set up drainage travel of the people. pipe. Improve public • To facilitate people to travel roads. conveniently and quickly with safely to life and property. • To develop infrastructure and reduce road accidents. Extend electricity The surrounding Communities of and tap water the project have better electricity area coverage and water supply systems. Examples of Area Development in Each Project Public Road Improvement and Drainage Pipe Installation Electricity Area Extension for Installation of Street LED Lights for Surrounding Communities • Family Institution Promotion The Company continuously attaches importance to promoting good relationships in the family so as to be a foundation for strong Thai society by organizing activities such as "Meditation with Supalai", focusing on practicing mindfulness- meditation for self-development and applying in daily life, as well as to strengthen family bonds. SUSTAINABILITY DEVELOPMENT REPORT 2019 65 • Health and Hygienic Promotion The Company, led by the management and staff, organized the Supalai Family Run 2019 mini marathon, in response to the Company's policy to encourage employees to turn to exercise, with health consciousness. It also brought about happiness and good relations among employees. The types of running were divided according to the distance, i.e. 10 km / 5 km / 3 km More than 400 employees and their families joined the event under the warm atmosphere. The Company invited teams of doctors and nurses from leading hospitals to provide free medical checkup service, health knowledge on interesting topics by organizing health seminars and alternative medicine seminars. The Supalai families and the general public have been invited to participate. Charity events such as "Blood Donation" are also organized to donate blood to the National Blood Center, Thai Red Cross Society at Supalai Grand Tower, L Floor. The tenants of Supalai Grand Tower and Supalai employees are encouraged to participate. 66 SUSTAINABILITY DEVELOPMENT REPORT 2019 • Participation in Environmental Conservation The Company also gives importance to the responsibility for environmental conservation as a response to its policy of creating energy-saving homes that are environmentally friendly to be in line with the word "Supalai Save Our World Save Your Money" which has been transferred into environmental conservation activities. The Company, together with the Prateep-Atchara Tangmatitham Foundation, organized a community reforestation activity under the "Suphapanalai" project to increase natural forest areas for the country, maintaining the ecological balance and better quality of life for people in the community, as well as to build soil fertility, at Khon Buri District, Nakhon Ratchasima Province. The Company has cooperated with the Nakhon Ratchasima Provincial Land Reform Office and villagers in Khon Buri community, which has been a community psychological operation that built lasting relationships between the projects + communities, using activities that would lead to the community's recognition and awareness of good wishes and caring for Thai society. It has been an ongoing activity with continuing follow up of every 1-2 years to check the results of reforestation or carry out maintenance / repair works. Supalai Property Management Co., Ltd., which is a subsidiary of the Company, operates the Supalai Pasak Resort and Spa by following King Rama IX's initiative on the Sufficiency Economy Philosophy aiming for the creation of sustainable economic growth for the country and improving the quality of life of the people. These are the main ideas for implementing the project, which consists of 3 sub-projects under the name of "Supalai Chiva Vithee (Bio-way) Project", which are as follows: Organic Vegetable Project

It is based on the grinding of food waste into liquid fertilizer, taking leafage andcoconut coir to make dry fertilizer to nourish the soil forgrowing plants, and using

fermented micro-organisms fromherbs as pest control formula. Vegetables grown underthis project are, therefore,

chemical-free and used for cooking in the Resort and sold to people who are interested. Environmental Products for the Environment Project

This is process of taking the skin of fruits to produce

multipurpose liquids for dishwashing, glass cleaning, laundry, floor cleaning, car washing, washroom cleaning, etc. In

addition, local Thai herbs have been used to produce various products such as turmeric liquid soap, butterfly pea shampoo, and kaffir lime shampoo all of which have been

registered as controlled cosmetics with the Ministry of Public Health for the safety of consumers. Besides being useful for the consumers, the products do not damage the environment. Training Project on Making Bio-way Products

The trainingis a source of knowledge for interested students, people, who visit the project by demonstrating

the production processes of various products, organic vegetable plot, which can be taken for further development to create work and career. The production processes are environmental friendly from upstream to downstream, in order to maintain the abundance of natural ecosystem. SUSTAINABILITY DEVELOPMENT REPORT 2019 67 Supalai Chiva Vithee (Bio way) Project 68 SUSTAINABILITY DEVELOPMENT REPORT 2019 14 Employees' Potential Development at Workplace and in Daily Life The Company attaches great importance to all personnel of the organization as they are deemed valuable human resources and an important part in driving the policy and achievement of the established goals of the organization, while at the same time, personnel is the driving force to support the Company to have sustainable growth. To ensure that the Company is ready for the change in the era of Thailand 4.0, in which there is rapid change all the time, the Company, therefore, is focused on investinginhumanresources,aimingtoseeemployees being developed continuously both physically and mentally. This goalas achieved by integrating into the humanresources management process, which includes trainings and development of employees to have knowledge suitable for their job. Supalai Way to Excellence Grand Orientation of New Employees SUSTAINABILITY DEVELOPMENT REPORT 2019 69 Course on Supalai Real Estate Course on Professional Presentation Development Course on Risk Management Course on Process Improvement Course on Internal Auditor Course on Counseling Coaching and Feedback Course on Service Excellence Course on Smart Engineer Course on English Language Course on Smart Sales Course on Personality Development Course on Safety at Work 70 SUSTAINABILITY DEVELOPMENT REPORT 2019 Capability Development for Employees' Career Advancement The Company realizes that the true success of the business depends on a quality staff. All personnel must be systematically and continuously trained and developed to develop their capabilities higher and be able to perform their tasks efficiently and in accordance with the established goals. The training and development department shall process the result and capability of individual employee based on a Competency Gap Assessment and prepare an Individual Development Plan (IDP) for the selection of talents and develop these group of employees to support the succession plan, especially for critical positions of the organization (key strategic position). Trainings provided to employees in 2019 are as follows: Average numbers of hours/person/year Information on employee training Average numbers of training 25.14 hours (hrs/person/year) Average numbers of training hours classified by sex Female 23.08 Male 26.58 Average numbers of training hours classified according to employee level Executive level (Supervisor 26.67 level or above) Employee level 20.35 Education and Continuous Development Education In addition to the training and development of employees, the Company continues to focus on Continuing Education through sponsorship in the form of scholarships at the undergraduate and graduate levels in both domestic and international institutions. Currently, 93 scholarships have been granted and 74 employees have been graduated, while 18 employees are studying in Thailand and 1 is studying abroad. And promoting self-learning at the Company's library, and conducting site visits. On top of that, other activities in support of employee development are regularly held, such as arranging a mentor to offer advice and help new employees prepare for their work during probation and coaching those in supervisory positions and higher levels. Our employees are also provided with opportunities to improve existing knowledge and capabilities which have been transferred to the students in the co-operative education program jointly organized with leading educational institutes. The Company had also promoted employees with excellent performance by selecting the outstanding employee of the year. Employees with employment period of 5 ,10 ,15 , 20 , 25 and 30 years, considered as valuable resource of the Company, were granted awards, to encourage their love for and committed to the Company. Moreover, the HRMS system has been implemented in the Company to raise the capabilities and efficiency of personnel management and human resource development. Management : guidelines for the organization's risk management in the new era, human resource management for supervisors, performance management system, quality management system (ISO 9001:2008), etc. Change of Behavior : to create a shared value for employees of every level and every project to have a servicing culture to move forwards to achieve Supalai - Service Excellence, Supalai Way Activity, to build up unity among employees. The Key Performance Indicator (KPI) had been used to assess individual performance, causing employees to have work targets with a fair assessment in place, etc. Increase of Efficiency : to make all the works performed with consistency until achieving the goals, the Company has laid down the Supalai-7 R policy to increase efficiency of its teams. The Supalai-7R strategy is an idea to build up efficiency of every department concerned, both internal and external, sharing the same objectives and targets, comprising; SUSTAINABILITY DEVELOPMENT REPORT 2019 71 PR CRM Supalai and Supalai and the media customers CSR SUPALAI ER Supalai and 7R Supalai and the society employees IR GR Supalai and relevant Supalai and govemment agencies shareholders SCR Supalai and suppliers and contractors 1. CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) : Supalai and the society, by aiming at corporate social responsibility and returning of profit to the society, building relations between the society and Supalai, making the Company to be talked about with better image. PR (Public Relations) : Supalai and the media , e.g. public and media relations, by focusing on building good relations with the public and mass media, making familiarity between the management and the media with the wish to make the media a part of the organization in a constructive manner to strengthen cooperation. CRM (Customer Relations Management) : Supalai and customers , by aiming at better relations between the Company

and its customers by organizing various useful activities for customers' satisfaction. ER (Employee Relations) : Supalai and employees , by emphasizing good relations with employees to make every employee live and work in unity like family members and enjoy their work IR (Investor and Shareholder Relation) : Supalai and shareholders , by creating better understanding among

shareholders and investors so as to be better informed about the Company in order to have a positive feeling about the Company and become long-term shareholders. The Company also aims for operational results satisfactory to investors and shareholders SCR (Supplier Contractor Relations) : Supalai and suppliers and contractors , by attaching importance to

suppliers by treating suppliers and contractors with fairness and sincerity to obtain good returns and trust. GR (Government Relations) : Supalai and relevant government agencies, by emphasizing relations between government agencies and the Company for coordination and flexibility; the Company complies with laws and regulation, and provides cooperation, both directly and indirectly. 72 SUSTAINABILITY DEVELOPMENT REPORT 2019 15 Safety, Occupational Health and Working Environment The Company has a policy on safety, occupational health and working environment on part that affects all employees including the community and the society by adhering strictly to the laws, regulations and relevant official announcements. The Committee on Safety, Occupational Health and Working Environment has been appointed to represent the Company in the operations on safety, occupational health and working environment. In 2019, the Company has organized activities regarding safety, occupational health and working environment as follows: 4. Organize training to provide knowledge on basic firefighting and drill on fire evacuation in high-rise buildings together with the Supalai Grand Tower. Safety Explore the work area in terms of safety, occupational health and working environment; the results would be considered in the meeting, while there is a monitoring, correction and recommendations on corrective action in case of inappropriate solutions. Introduce methods and / or give instruction to address working condition that may cause harm according to reporting project on unsafe working conditions. Arrange for contractors' workers to use the fire extinguishers so as to be able to operate properly in case of emergency. 5. Ensure that there be strict safety controls at all stages of construction, such as proper work attire, installation of sign boards on construction details and installation of sign boards on working rules and regulations, operation practices under dangerous condition. 6. Organize Safety Talk every Saturday before starting to work and inspect safety equipment as well as always cleaning the inside and outside areas of the project. 7. Provide protection occupational safety and health in the workplace such as safety helmets, safety shoes, earplugs, noise and dust masks. SUSTAINABILITY DEVELOPMENT REPORT 2019 73 8. Ensure that there be dust prevention during construction using mesh sheet to be installed around the building and 3.00 -meters-higher from the floor on which there is construction. 9. Provide prevention of dengue fever from mosquitoes by spraying mosquito repellent after every period of 2 months or when there is a report on a great number of mosquitoes. 10. Launch preventive campaigns on various kinds of safety for employees, such as safe driving in every long holiday season, campaigns on turning off the lights, unplugging electrical appliances and office equipment in all long holiday seasons. 74 SUSTAINABILITY DEVELOPMENT REPORT 2019 Information on Work Safety 2019 Safety Information Unit Contractor Male Female Daily Outsider Staff Staff Employee Accident rate No. - - 1 - 1 Rate of employees injured Person - - 1 - 3 from work Rate of work day off due to Day - - - - - illness from work Rate of employees who stop work due to illness from Person - - - - - work Dates of absence due to Day - - - - - sickness from work Rate of employee absent Person - - - - - due to sickness from work Number of persons die due Person - - - - - to work Occupational Health 1. Provide a sterilize foam sprayer for washing hands 3. Launch campaigns to maintain healthy mouth and teeth. located in important areas of the Company, such as at the lobby in the lift areas on both sides and at the entrance to the fitness room of the Company. 2. Launch campaigns for employees to protect themselves from illness, such as dengue fever, pneumonia, office syndrome and diseases coming with winter 4. Provide vaccination to prevent influenza. SUSTAINABILITY DEVELOPMENT REPORT 2019 75 16 Corporate Responsibility Towards Consumers Supply Chain Management CSR IN PROCESS INTERNAL RISK Management Supplier BOQ Customers Ownership transfer Land Acquisition After-sales service Increasing Sales Growth Performance Service mind Supalai is committed and intends to create quality housing and society for Thailand. It also recognizes the importance of responsibility towards consumers, which begins from quality production processes to after-sales services in a variety of standardized forms. This is for the satisfaction of customers or consumers because the key factor for the sustainability of a business comes from the confidence, commitment and impression of the product or service of the business. 76 SUSTAINABILITY DEVELOPMENT REPORT 2019 1. Policy on Quality Supalai Public Company Limited conducts business under ISO 9001 international standard, operating in compliance with international quality management system and requirements, paying importance to every process from planning, controlling, verifying, data analyzing, that will lead to improvement and development of its system continuously. The Company aims to develop its products and services constantly for consumer benefit and mainly to be in compliance with legal requirements, professional standards, agreements with customers while also taking into consideration its stakeholders. Its intention has been declared in the quality policy and communicated to every employee for acknowledgment and strictly compliance. That is, "Supalai Public Company Limited focuses on "quality" development continuously in the systems of layout, designing, constructing, selling and providing community services, to be in compliance with legal requirements, professional standards, written agreements with customers while also taking into consideration its stakeholders". The Company has been certified ISO 9001: 2015 that focuses on the process of management in every step systematically, which can be retrospectively examined. Also, requirements on the organizational context have been added with understanding of the needs and expectations of stakeholders and paying attention to risk operations. The Company also takes into consideration the opportunities relating to operations at the operational level, which is subdivided from corporate risk because it is an important basis to enable the Company to aim for sustainable development. Improvement and Development of Operations Since the Company has been certified ISO 9001: 2015, there have been improvement of various processes, such as 1. Define the organizational context regarding the objectives, quality, strategy and impact on the organization's ability to achieve the expected results, which are considered from issues related to law, society, environment, culture as well as issues relating to corporate values, organizational culture, knowledge, and competency of the organization. 2. Define the topic on stakeholders involved in the quality management system of the Company such as employees, customers, shareholders / investors, community / society, environment, suppliers / shops / contractors, government agencies, the Stock Exchange of Thailand, banks including competitors in the same business that affects the ability of the Company in delivering products in accordance with agreements made with customers, legal requirements and related regulations. 3. Define the organizational knowledge necessary for the operation of various processes in order not to be lost and reviewing the knowledge to be up to date. 4. Consider the risks and opportunities in every process of the quality management system in order for all employees to know how to manage risk and foresee an opportunity that will lead to the development of products and services. This will enable the quality management system to achieve the goal. 2. Construction and service processes 2.1 Product development under the concept of Supalai Save Our World Save Your Money. The Company is very attentive and careful to create quality housing by taking into account the reduction of energy consumption accurately and cost-effective starting from project planning, laying out direction of the house, choosing good construction materials, increasing of green space. Also, the designs have been done for energy conservation, environmental protection with modern style responsive to all functions. This has been done by focusing on the design of the house and the building to be naturally cool (Passive Cooling) and to cool it mechanically as well as relying on technology (Active Cooling) to be a blend of components. This provides an alternative to save energy on the cooling of the air conditioner, reduce the use of electrical lights and other electrical appliances, while the construction cost is still at the same level as the houses in the market in general. As a result, the price is cost-effective due to the design concept to promote energy saving. Accordingly, each Supalai project is similar to eco land that helps the world to reduce global warming. SUSTAINABILITY DEVELOPMENT REPORT 2019 77 Supalai Save Our World Save Your Money 1. Keeping out sunlight - opening up to wind by designing the house in north-southalignment, emphasizing large tree planting in the south and west to protect against sun and prevent heat from entering the house. 2. Tile roof with 25 degree angle upwards as this will keep the proper volume of air mass under the roof, preventing the transfer of heat from the roof to the house. The roof color is in light shade, resulting in low roof thermal transfer value. 3. Selecting construction materials that reduce heat from entering the house, e.g. insulation of 3 inches or 6 inches thick, installing above ceiling board. Wall materials made of lightweight concrete which is porous, resulting in low overall thermal transfer value (OTTV). Using SMG GREEN with low solar heat gain coefficient (SHGC) but high visible transmittance (VT). 6. Heat release under the roof by using lath for ventilation around the eave uses UPVC material with ventilation holes. 7. Reducing solar heat reflection on concrete floor into the building by having a lawn or garden around the house. 8. Using heat reflection exterior paint, which is made of acrylic with good adhesion on walls, with high flexibility, cracking prevention and mold prevention. Door frames - window frames are UPVC with soundproofing and air leak prevention. Waterproofing interior walls to reduce damp by covering with wallpaper, which is waterproof vinyl sheet, preventing damp into and out of the wall. 11. Several directions of doorways - windows to allow winds blowing without any need to turn on air conditioner. 12. Having the design that is open, airy and comfortable. 2.2 Manufacturing by using technologies and processes that meet environmental standards, this is done by attaching importance to waste disposal process to ensure that it will not cause environmental pollution, such as wastewater treatment system from every house, whereby wastewater disposed from the Project to public water sources will have quality according to the prescribed standard and will be randomly checked under the criteria of the Pollution Control Department. 3. Community Service and After Sales Service 3.1 Establishment of housing estate juristic person: Housing estate juristic person starts to take a more active role in Thai society because, to live together in a housing estate community, it is necessary to have a juristic person to be in charge of things subsequent to the entrepreneur who had already taken care for the period prescribed by law. As a result, Supalai encourages, supports and assists its various projects to be able to establish a juristic person to be in charge and manage things as desired by most members and to add value to the house in the future, and not being a burden to relevant agencies. 78 SUSTAINABILITY DEVELOPMENT REPORT 2019 3.2 A variety of channels to receive comments from customers, which will lead to improvement of products and services for maximum benefits and satisfactions to customers. There are several communication channels for receiving complaints, suggestions or comments, such as; Via community service officer of the Project

Community service officer at Head Office

Supalai Smart Center

provides the service of receiving complaints from customers and referring the matters to responsible departments for fast solution, as well as to follow up and make inquiry about customer satisfaction. There is also an addition of Supalai Contact Center 1720, opening for services from 8.00 - 20.00 hrs. every day. Its objective is to enable customers to contact Supalai conveniently and quickly, ranging from making inquiry, requesting repairing, ownership transfer, making complaints, community service works, etc. 3.3 Communication in various forms such as in San Sai Yai Magazine, PR documents, PR announcements, to give useful information to those live in the Project and with the aim to bring about cooperation for sustainable and peaceful co-living with comfort and happiness. 3.4 Relationship building activity Supalai attaches importance to taking care of customers or those live in its projects to ensure that they are familiar, feel connected with one another, which will help make a co-living with generosity, understanding as the typically Thai society, for examples, Making merit and offering food to the monks to welcome auspiciousness to the life on the occasion of New Year.

Sharing activity, to promote Supalai as a center of kindness, being a sharing society in which those live in the various projects join together to pass on happiness and comfort to the underprivileged by willingly giving unused things to those who are underprivileged without expecting anything in return. 3.5 Creating a society of quality Supalai also places emphasis on strengthening family relationships. A warm family is very important and will lead to a good society. As a result, it has taken Supalai Family to join the "Praying with Supalai" activity twice a year. This activity had been organized 29 times already without any expense in order to enable the members to learn and reflect from activity through direct experience to bring wisdom to apply in life, which will result in a co-living with love, warmth and understanding. SUSTAINABILITY DEVELOPMENT REPORT 2019 79 4. Provision of Accurate and Clear Information on Advertisement and Public Relations Supalai Public Company Limited deems it very important in preparing the message for advertisement and public relations so as to provide useful information on products, that is accurate and true with accountability so as to be fair to consumers as follows: 1. Statements used in advertisement and public relations regarding products. The Company uses advertising messages to create understanding of consumers on details of the products in a complete manner, namely, product names, product forms (Single Detached House, Townhome, New Model Home and Condominium), location, price, telephone number, website and pictures of products in the advertisement, in particular, the message in Legal Line, whereby the Company attaches importance to the completeness and accuracy pursuant to the Consumer Protection Act B.E. 2522 (1979). 2. Illustrated images in the advertisement and public relations. The Company has a policy to focus on the use of pictures of single detached houses, townhomes, new model homes and condominiums taken from real projects in all forms of advertisement to allow consumers to clearly see the real products. In case the actual product is still unfinished, it would be designed in a project scenario that is close to the actual product, and the statement "project scenario" would always be added for consumers to understand correctly. 3. Advertising on television media will be controlled by the Film Censorship Committee. Every time when the Company makes advertising film or VTR for television broadcasting, whether on Free TV, Cable TV or Digital TV, the official trailers along with confirmation document must be sent to the Film Censorship Committee for censoring to ensure that such advertising provides clear information, without overstating. Upon approval by the Committee, the Company will send the film to television station for broadcasting. 4. Statements about promotion/special conditions for sales promotion, where the Company gives special privileges to customers in the form of sales promotion, the advertising statements will provide clear details about discount and giveaway, specifying the beginning and ending dates of such special privileges for the same understanding between the Company and customers. 5. Provision of safety, assistance and convenience for customers in the projects. Use of Access Card Control System and installed CCTV cameras to capture license plates so as to reduce potential mischief with surveillance system to provide security of persons and premises, this can also be used as evidence in litigation, or to prevent allegations in case of unexpected events. Use of sliding enter - exit gate of the project instead of barrier gate to prevent unauthorized access, and to reduce or prevent the risk of theft. Having Smoke @ Heat Detector Fire Alarm System with security guards 24 hours a day to increase safety for customers living in the project. Preparation and delivery of emergency equipment to the Condominium Juristic Person, such as stretchers, wheeled stretchers and firefighters to help move patients and for emergency support. 6. Preventive maintenance After delivering common facilities to be managed by the Condominium Juristic Person of each project, the Company will send a survey team to examine and maintain the safety related machines. The team will also go out to educate the Condominium Juristic Person how to maintain the equipment after every period of 6 months, 1 year and 2 years in order to ensure smooth maintenance process of high-rise building projects. In such a manner, the delivery of goods and services would be well passed on and furthered to customers who will be eventually facilitated with convenience. 80 SUSTAINABILITY DEVELOPMENT REPORT 2019 ENVIRONMENT PERFORMANCE SUSTAINABILITY DEVELOPMENT REPORT 2019 81 17 Environmental Management In order to develop housing projects, a large number of resources for construction is required, such as construction materials, water resources, usage of land, transportation, including impacts on the environment and communities around construction sites. The Company, therefore, place emphasis on the environmental management to balance the business development and reduce the environmental impact through environmental corporatesocialresponsibilitypolicy(SustainableDevelopmentPolicy)starting from land procurement process for project development, both during and after project construction to ensure the Company's operating guidelines. Rehabilitation of natural environment and bio-diversities within the projects For the construction, there must be a preparation of the area for the construction and laying of foundations as well as landscape designing to reduce the number of trees to be cut by taking into consideration the environmental impact while preparing the plan for utilizing space and natural resources for maximum benefit and maintaining bio-diversities for the benefit of local people, plants and animals. Also, it is necessary to maintain the balance in soil, water and air in the surrounding area. Quality control of soil reclamation in the project For construction, the Company attaches importance to the preparation of the area, specifically, the soil used for land reclamation and compaction has to be tested and verified that its pH value is in the medium level, which is suitable for planting trees with no rubbles from the construction. It must not be the soil from the landfill in order to prevent chemical substance being drained into rivers/canals by rainwater. Maintenance of big trees in the project The Company is, therefore, well aware of the value and importance of the existing trees on the land before it is developed. Accordingly, big trees are to be maintained and preserved for environmental management and green landscape to be in line with business development plan. Trees not only improve the quality of life, but also reduce heat and the impact of air pollution. The creation of green areas in high-rise and horizontal building projects can also reduce greenhouse gas emissions as well. Maintenance of environmental preventive measures As the Company's determination is to develop a better- quality project, therefor, before starting the project, the Company would prepare an environmental impact assessment (EIA) report to analyze both positive and negative environmental impacts of the development project, which would affect the environment in all aspects, in terms of natural, economic and social resources. The objective is to prevent negative impact that may occur to be the least possible. The environmental impact analysis would help reduce problem solving cost that may be incurred after completion of the project, whereby the composition of the EIA report would cover four environmental aspects as follows: 82 SUSTAINABILITY DEVELOPMENT REPORT 2019 Physical Environment Biological Environment ResourcesResources Environmental Impact Assessment : EIA Human Use Values Quality of Life Values 1. Physical environmental resources - study the effects on physical environment, such as terrain, soil erosion, air quality, noise and vibration levels, water quality. 2. Biological environmental resources - study changes in various aspects of the ecological system, such as forest, wildlife, aquatic animals. 3. Human Use Value - study the utilization of physical and biological resources, which are the land use complying with the regulations and city plan of such area, transportation and traffic, public utility system, drainage, solid waste management. 4. Quality Life Values - study the impact on human beings, communities, economic system, livelihood, public participation, culture and traditions, beliefs, values, scenery, beauty value. The Company has prepared, for every construction project, a report on the environmental impact assessment according to the requirements of the Office of Natural Resources and Environmental Policy and Planning and the Environmental Impact Evaluation Bureau according to the following operational scope: 1. Preparation of project details whereby the study has been made significantly on project design information which identifies type, size, project location, characteristics of activities, elements of the project, details of public utility systems and other facilities, such as water usage, drainage, wastewater and sewage treatment, solid waste management, fire prevention and extinguishing system and arrangement of green areas in the project. SUSTAINABILITY DEVELOPMENT REPORT 2019 83 2. Study of current environmental information of the areas nearby the project which covers 4 aspects of the environment, namely, the physical environmental resources, biological environmental resources, the human use value and the quality life values; by collecting data from relevant educational studies and / or current environment study surveys. 3. Environmental impact assessment by preparing information and activities of the project coupled with the current environment of the project location and its nearby areas to be studied regarding potential positive and negative impacts which may be incurred on the environment during the construction and post-construction periods. 4. Establishment of measures to prevent, correct and reduce the impact on the environment as well as adopting monitoring measures to examine proper quality of the environment. Procedures for Preparing Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and Housing Projects 84 SUSTAINABILITY DEVELOPMENT REPORT 2019 The benefits of Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Report are as follows: For efficient environmental planning

For consideration of environmental impacts and severity generated from project development

For the Company to properly define preventive and corrective measures against the potential impacts, and correctly predict key environmental issues.

For used as supporting data in making decision to invest for environmental management The construction in each project may cause impacts to the environment and other resources, both during and after construction period as follows: During construction period: It is the period in whichthe communities surrounding the project site are concerned that the construction might causeenvironmental pollution such as air pollution, dust, noise, vibration, wastewater, garbage, as well as a lack of safety of life and property from the project construction. After construction period: Dwelling in the place by project's customers might cause transport and traffic impacts, blocking of scenery to the vicinity, water quality problem in public water source and solid waste problem. To prevent these potential impacts, the Company has defined preventive and corrective measures against environmental impacts which are strictly complied by the Company and its contractors. SUSTAINABILITY DEVELOPMENT REPORT 2019 85 Summary of the Environmental Impact, Prevention and Mitigation Measures of Supalai Public Company Limited Project Construction Period Environmental Element and Environmental Impact Environmental Impact Prevention and Significant Potential Impact Monitoring Measures Mitigation Measures Abiotic Resources 1.1 Topography In the construction, there shall be 1. Construct building in accordance 1. Engineers supervise and monitor the soil excavation to lay public utility with project design and relevant construction to ensure compliance system underground, and the ground laws with the approved design. level will be raised. Thus, there will be 2. Arrange the construction site and 2. There shall be staff members to only little change of the topography. keep materials orderly in stack. inspect the construction and keep 3. Install opaque fence of about 3 the construction area in order meters high and canvas fence of throughout the construction period. about 3 meters high or metal sheet fence around the construction site. The front area used as the entry to the project site will have canvas door or other proper ways. 1.2 Soil Erosion In the construction, there shall 1. Avoid laying foundation and There shall be staff members to be soil excavation to lay public utility underground public utility systems check on soil piling up to ensure system underground and to lay building during rainy season or on raining that it won't affect the vicinity, foundation. days to mitigate impact from on-site and to prevent eroded soil from All the excavated soils will be used erosion from rainwater. being washed away into drainpipes for landfill and landscape of the area. 2. In excavating soil for laying The inspection must be made However, the piles of excavated soils foundation and underground public periodically throughout the waiting to be reused might cause soil utility systems, sheet pile according construction period. erosion or sinking, especially if the to engineering standards must construction takes place in rainy season. be set up to prevent soil erosion or sinking. Soil excavated from piling work and foundation will be put in stack in the project site, to be used for ground leveling and project landscaping. Install rainwater drainage system around the project area by having sedimentation pond before discharging into public drainpipes, to prevent the washing away of eroded soil from construction site. 86 SUSTAINABILITY DEVELOPMENT REPORT 2019 Environmental Element and Significant Potential Impact 1.3 Air Quality Construction activity must not exceed the atmospheric dust standard set at 0.330 milligram/cubic meter. However, wind might cause dust diffusion from construction site, and transportation of materials to project area also causes dust diffusion from the materials and the driving of transport trucks. This will affect air quality, cause a nuisance and have impact on the health of those living in the vicinity. Environmental Impact Prevention and Mitigation Measures 1. Transportation Spray water over the construction site and its entries at least 2 times a day, morning and evening, or more often as proper. An area shall be provided for wheel cleaning before leaving the construction site. Trucks transporting construction materials must be covered or tied up in the carrying part to prevent diffusion or falling of materials. Construct temporary road instead of laying iron sheets to reduce noise and to prevent bumping by trucks. Transporting construction materials. Arrange cleaning of the entrance of project area by staff members on daily basis. Organize transport trucks not to park around public roads. 2. Construction Activities Construction, demolition of a building part that is more than 10 meters above the ground must be controlled, with canvas cover or other similar materials, fastening to scaffolding outside with the height of not less than the height of the building under construction process, and kept in good condition throughout the construction period. Provide Spray Water Protection capillaries surrounding the building control system with automatic water pump. To reduce dust, Provide temporary chute or other proper method for dropping things or construction materials to prevent dust from the construction. Environmental Impact Monitoring Measures Project engineer and construction supervisor inspect the work performed by contractor to ensure strict compliance with mitigation measures against dust impact from construction, management of material waste and transport. Listen to opinions and complaints from nearby residents for information and further correction. Measure ambient air quality in parameter atmosphere, that is, the

Total Suspended Particulate (TSP), small size particles (PM-10), wind

speed and direction, all of which should be made periodically throughout the construction period. SUSTAINABILITY DEVELOPMENT REPORT 2019 87 Environmental Element and Environmental Impact Environmental Impact Significant Potential Impact Prevention and Monitoring Measures Mitigation Measures 4. Install temporary fence, opaque and strong, of about 3 meters high, and canvas fence of 3 meters high, along the boundary adjacent to the neighboring areas. 5. Water or chemical substances must be sprayed on the surface continuously for drilling, cutting or rubbing of material surface by using machinery or engine that producing dust unless dust screening tool or dust filter has already been installed. 6. Concrete mixing or any action that causes air pollution must be made in a roofed room with walls on 3 sides or in an area covered with fabric or done by other proper methods. 3. Materials and management of stacked materials and material waste Stacking of construction materials must be made within project construction area only, with a building arranged for stacking construction materials. For those kept outdoor, they must be covering or under control to prevent diffusion. To transfer any materials that produce dust, they must be sprayed with water before transferring. 4. Handling of material waste Material waste left from the construction must be kept within project construction area only, placing in order, not blocking the path, and completely covered with fabric or any other materials over the top and on 3 sides. Material waste must be screened out for using in road leveling. 88 SUSTAINABILITY DEVELOPMENT REPORT 2019 Environmental Element Environmental Impact Environmental Impact and Significant Potential Prevention and Monitoring Measures Impact Mitigation Measures 3. Transferring of material waste and solid waste out of construction area must be made at least once a week. If not readily for transferring yet, there must be bin or proper container with cover; while there is ongoing cleaning of the area where the bin is located. 1.4 Level of noise and vibration Construction activities generate 1. Install temporary opaque or metal 1. Monitor and ensure that the loud noise and vibration, arising from sheet fence of not lower than 3 contractors strictly comply with operating of machines, engines used meters around the area (covering preventive and mitigation measures in the construction. It might have the top with canvas of about 3 against noise level in construction impact on people living nearby. meters high). area. 2. Using Franki Piles for foundation to 2. Provide unit for opinion listening mitigate noise and vibration and complaints, as well as to make impacts. inquiry about the impacts from 3. Concrete mixing or any action that those living nearby for information generates loud noise must be made and correction. in a roofed room with walls on 3 3. Measure vibration in the vicinity. sides or in an area covered with Measuring will be made 1 time on fabric or done by other proper the beginning day of piling work, methods. and every 1 month afterwards. 4. Construction activities that generate loud noise and vibration shall be done on Mondays-Saturdays from 8.00-17.00 hrs. (stopped on Sundays and major public holidays). Where there is a need to work overtime, the neighboring community shall be informed in advance of the schedule. 5. Work performed on Sundays shall be non-laboring, or work that is needed to be done continuously and not causing loud noise, e.g. cleaning, and inspection work of contractor, etc. SUSTAINABILITY DEVELOPMENT REPORT 2019 89 Environmental Element and Environmental Impact Environmental Impact Prevention and Significant Potential Impact Monitoring Measures Mitigation Measures 6. Maintain all machines and equipment used in the construction under good condition to reduce loud noise from friction or bumping of equipment parts. 7. There is a partitioned room within the project to be used for construction activities that might generate severe noise impact such as cutting, grinding, grating, welding and milling, etc. 8. Provide channel for receiving complaints with steps for corrections and inform the complainants of the results. 9. There is measure to compensate to the damage incurred from project construction and to provide a team for emergency repair (free service) 1.5 Water Quality Wastewater shall be collected into 1. Ensure that workers don't throw Inspect the water quality before aqua septic biofilm system and put under solid waste into drainpipes. discharging into public drainage treatment until meeting the standard for 2. Keep piles of soil in specific area, system once a month throughout discharging into public drainage system. surrounding with ridges or with the construction period. For wastewater from construction, in the covering. initial stages, it will be left for absorption 3. Upon completion of the construction into soil. Upon the laying of main of main drainage system of the drainage system, the system will, then, project, wastewater from be used, passing through sedimentation construction activities shall be process before discharging into public discharged into the main drainage drainage system. Therefore, the impact system, with cesspools put in on water quality is low or none. between and solids removed before discharging into public drainage system in order not to have any further impact to the water quality. 4. Provide adequate toilets for workers in construction area, with sewage treatment facility before discharging into public drainage system. 90 SUSTAINABILITY DEVELOPMENT REPORT 2019 Environmental Element and Environmental Impact Environmental Impact Prevention and Significant Potential Impact Monitoring Measures Mitigation Measures 2. Biotic Resources Undertake work according to measures in respect of water quality and solid waste, to the extent that the wastes from construction do not incur impact to environmental quality. 3. Human use value 3.1 Use of land in accordance with 1. Construction of buildings shall be Engineers and construction regulations and city plan in accordance with city plan supervisors ensure that the requirements, including other construction is made in relevant laws. accordance with the designs and 2. Construction activities shall be relevant requirements, within the limited within the construction area, construction area and not not encroaching on public land or encroaching on public land or other people's land. other people's land. 3.2 Transportation and Traffic Consider the value of V/C Ratio to 1. Avoid transporting of construction see whether the impact is great or not materials during rush hours (07.00- 09.00 hrs.) 2. Ensure that the truck weight carrying construction materials does not exceed the limit or road capacity, and using speed prescribed by law when entering urban areas. 3. Organize the transport of construction materials so as not to park outside the project area. 4. Set out regulations for transport of materials, to be handled with care so that no scrap of materials is dropped on public path, and main tain the entry passage in good condition throughout the construction period. 5. Provide traffic control personnel at the entry area to construction site to reduce obstruction of traffic, especially during rush hours. 6. Organize training for drivers and traffic control personnel to assist managing traffic efficiently. SUSTAINABILITY DEVELOPMENT REPORT 2019 91 Environmental Element and Environmental Impact Environmental Impact Prevention and Significant Potential Impact Monitoring Measures Mitigation Measures 7. Install traffic signs such as slow down sign, construction zone, etc., both in the construction area and when approaching the entry to construction area, with project name and clear directional arrows. 8. Coordinate for understanding with those living nearby, giving telephone numbers for contacting. 9. Manage cement trucks during foundation laying by setting proper number of trucks so that there won't be too many trucks in waiting. The work must be performed on holidays and/or avoid rush hours (7.00-9.00 hrs.). 3.3 Public Utility System 1. Electricity Demand for electricity during 1. Electricity usage within construction 1. Arrange for staff to check up construction, e.g. for welding and cutting area must be in line with the rules on electrical devices in of metal, is not high and in use during and permission of Metropolitan construction area to ensure some construction periods only. Thus, Electricity Authority/Provincial that they are in good there is no impact on electricity usage of Electricity Authority. condition. the community. The power will be 2. Installation of electrical devices 2. Ensure that there is no defect supplied through temporary electricity within construction area must be or leakage of equipment in meter from Metropolitan Electricity under proper standards. There is the waterworks system, and Authority/Provincial Electricity Authority. electricity savings campaign, e.g. promptly inform the officer of For water usage by workers, turn off lights or electrical any defect for further temporary meter will be installed by appliances after use. correction. Metropolitan Waterworks Authority or 3. There is electrical technician to Provincial Waterworks Authority. supervise work. 2. Water Use 1. Arrange for adequate water reservation by requesting permission for installing of temporary water meter from Metropolitan Waterworks Authority or Provincial Waterworks Authority to prevent conflicts in using water with neighboring communities or areas. 2. Provide enough drinking water for workers. 92 SUSTAINABILITY DEVELOPMENT REPORT 2019 Environmental Element and Environmental Impact Environmental Impact Prevention and Significant Potential Impact Monitoring Measures Mitigation Measures 3. Organize campaign/oversee workers to ensure water savings, not to keep the water running or leaking without use. 3.4 Drainage System In the initial stages, wastewater from 1. The soil excavated in the Upon completion of the construction of construction and rainwater will be left for construction area and pending to drainage system, it shall be used for absorption into soil. Upon the be used, must be kept in specific discharging of water, and with construction of drainage system, they area, away from neighboring areas monitoring personnel to check up on will be discharged into the main drainage and drainpipes, so as not to be the system. If there is any blockade, system, passing through sedimentation washed away into drainpipes. it must be dredged or cleaned. pond and sewage screening unit before 2. Ensure that the material wastes discharging into public drainage system. left from construction or transport The construction will be made in the trucks do not fall on roads, construction area only, so, it will not drainage system, or any public be a blockade to the existing drainage places that will be a blockade to system of the community. the existing drainage system of the community. 3. Build major utility systems first, i.e. main drainage system with cesspool and sewage screening unit, to enable proper and efficient drainage from construction site. 3.5 Solid Waste Management The contractor must provide litter 1 Provide litter bins with covers, There is inspecting personnel to ensure bins in construction site for solid waste putting in various construction areas that the construction area and material generated by workers, with separate for convenience with enough storing area are kept clean and in order, bins for garbage and trash. Each day, quantity for the waste volume especially the garbage placement area, responsible workers will collect them, generated by workers. ensuring that there is no garbage left readily to be picked up by garbage truck 2. There must be specific area to keep uncollected. There must be cleaning on for further disposal. Scraps from these material wastes in order a regular basis so that it won't become construction such as scraps of wood, within specific boundary or with a breeding source of disease. brick and iron, etc., might cause work covering. accident or become a breeding ground of disease-carrying animals. If there is good management of these scraps, impacts from solid waste and scraps from project construction will be low. SUSTAINABILITY DEVELOPMENT REPORT 2019 93 Environmental Element and Environmental Impact Environmental Impact Prevention and Significant Potential Impact Monitoring Measures Mitigation Measures 3. Arrange for transfer of scraps and solid waste from construction site once a week. If not yet ready for transfer, they must be covered completely to prevent being a breeding ground of insects and disease-carrying animals. 4. Material wastes left from the construction shall be sold. For any parts that cannot be sold or unusable, it must be ensured that the contractors contact the office or municipality for collection on regular basis. 4. Quality of Life Value 4.1 Social and economic aspects During construction period, there 1. Strictly comply with mitigation Set up a service unit to listen to opinions shall be a large number of workers, measures against construction and complaints from nearby residents for which will be a motivation for vendors impacts throughout the construction information and further correction. in the nearby area to sell goods or food period, e.g. measures on air quality, near the construction site. This is a loud noise, vibration, drainage and traffic, etc. boost to spending and income distribution to the community, deeming 2. Construction activities that generate as a positive impact. loud noise and vibration shall be done on Mondays-Saturdays from During construction period, according to a sample survey, most of them are 8.00-17.00 hrs. (stopped on concerned about traffic problem, change Sundays and major public holidays). in way of life, trouble from loud noise, Where there is a need to work dust diffusion during construction period, overtime, the neighboring rising of crimes and drug problems. community shall be informed in advance of the schedule. 3. There shall be room for construction activities that might generate severe noise impact such as cutting, grinding, grating, etc. to reduce noise level. 4. Work performed on Sundays shall be non-laboring, or work that is needed to be done continuously and not causing loud noise, e.g. cleaning, and inspection work of contractors, etc. 94 SUSTAINABILITY DEVELOPMENT REPORT 2019 Environmental Element and Environmental Impact Environmental Impact Prevention and Significant Potential Impact Monitoring Measures Mitigation Measures 5. Lay down rules and regulations to be observed by workers with strict supervision. In case of violation, there must be punishment. 6. Prepare workers' personal record with photos, and require them to display ID cards at all times during working time. 7. No illegal migrant workers shall be hired. 8. Install temporary signs such as slow -down sign, construction zone, etc., both in the construction area and when approaching the entry to construction area, project name sign with clear directional arrows. 9. Provide channel for gathering opinions or complaints in case of potential impact from construction, e.g. installing of suggestion boxes with telephone numbers for contact. SUSTAINABILITY DEVELOPMENT REPORT 2019 95 Summary of the Environmental Impact, Prevention and Mitigation Measures of Supalai Public Company Limited Post-Construction Period Environmental Element and Environmental Impact Environmental Impact Prevention and Significant Potential Impact Monitoring Measures Mitigation Measures 1. Abiotic Resources 1.1 Topography Implement the project construction - The project has raised land level according to the approved designs, i.e. which slightly affected existing ensuring that the building height, utility space, FAR and OSR values are in topographical characteristics. However, the project activities are in line with accordance with applicable laws. nearby areas. 1.2 Soil Erosion The project area consists of residential Cover the open soil surface in the buildings, roads and green areas, which unused space of the project with trees - cover soil surface more and lessen soil and grass in order to reduce soil erosion accordingly. erosion. 1.3 Air Quality Traffic in the project area may 1. Maintain the project access road in - cause air pollution, i.e. dust particles and good conditions to prevent dust carbon monoxide (CO) emission from diffusion caused by road traffic. automobiles. The amount of CO emission 2. Grow plants and arrange green must be estimated. zone in the project area as a dust buffer zone. 3. Set speed limit for drivers not to drive over 30 km. /hr. within the project area. Also ask for cooperation from drivers to switch off their engine if they need to idle long enough in the project area. 96 SUSTAINABILITY DEVELOPMENT REPORT 2019 Environmental Element and Environmental Impact Environmental Impact Prevention and Significant Potential Impact Monitoring Measures Mitigation Measures 1.4 Level of Noise and Vibration Normal residence and activities in 1. Control car speed in the project - the project area would not cause noise area by showing speed limit sign and vibration impact. Only personal cars or placing speed bumps to slow are expected in the projects, no use of cars down. Also display signs heavy truck. asking for cooperation not to use horn or rev up an engine that makes disturbing noise. 2. Grow trees and plants, and arrange green zone in the project area and along fences as a noise barrier zone. 1.5 Water Quality/Wastewater Wastewater from consumption 1. All wastewater from residential 1. Monitor and record the operation, activities in the project area will be activities in the project must be inspection and maintenance of the treated until it meets wastewater treated using activated sludge wastewater treatment system, standard. Part of the treated wastewater process until its quality meets or set up a maintenance schedule will be used to water the plants in the standard before released to a public throughout the operation duration. project area while the remaining will be drainage system. 2. Monitor the operation of water released through screening to a public 2. Wastewater from kitchens must be pumping and water transmission drainage system. held in a grease trap before passed piping system, general conditions on to the project's wastewater of water storage tanks, to prevent treatment system. any damage and leakage. 3. Wastewater from waste collection Abnormalities will be immediately room must be treated before reported to responsible officers for discharged into a public drainage prompt action to be taken system. throughout the operation duration. 4. Monitor sludge and scum level. 3. Record a monthly water Remove it once a week or more consumption volume which will frequently according to its amount reflect effectiveness of water Dry sludge/scum in sunlight to saving measures and also indicate reduce its volume, then put it in abnormality in case there is leakage a plastic bag and store in a waste of water in underground pipe. collection room, waiting to be 4. Check quality of water before and collected by municipal personnel. after treatment at least once a 5. Monitor sediment level and pump it month throughout the operation out every 30 days or more duration. frequently if the sediment volume increases. 6. Assign full-time officers or use some private company's service to look after wastewater treatment, water pumping, and drainage systems of the project to ensure their efficient operation. SUSTAINABILITY DEVELOPMENT REPORT 2019 97 Environmental Element and Environmental Impact Environmental Impact Significant Potential Impact Prevention and Monitoring Measures Mitigation Measures 1.6 Air and Heat Ventilation In a construction plan, setback space 1. Provide green zone in the and distance has been provided as part project area as designed in a of the impact mitigation measures in the landscape architectural plan. Grow first place. Nevertheless, some impact perennial plants and always may be caused by the residents' use of maintain green zone in good air conditioner. Also, road traffic in the conditions to reduce heat incurred. project area can cause heat emission 2. Limit car speed in the project into the atmosphere. area and manage drivers switch off their engine if they need to idle long enough. 1.7 Obscuring of Light and Wind direction The design and floor plan of the 1. The project has provided a setback - project's buildings might cause space according to the approved obscuring of light and wind direction construction designs, which is more impact in some period of time or in than what is required by law. The some seasons such as during summer setback space helps improve air and winter. ventilation and reduce the wind direction impact caused by the building. 2. Inform people living within 300 meters around the project site to report to the project's owner if they were affected from light obscuring or has wind direction impact. They can submit a claim form after construction completion until one year after the condominium juristic person committee is appointed. 3. In case the claim of light obscuring is proved to be true, the project will consider providing compensation to the affected as deemed appropriate. 98 SUSTAINABILITY DEVELOPMENT REPORT 2019 Environmental Element and Environmental Impact Environmental Impact Prevention and Significant Potential Impact Monitoring Measures Mitigation Measures 2. Biotic Resources Depends on each case, if the land - - was unoccupied or abandoned before, the project development will not cause any impact on biotic resources. 3. Human Use Values 3.1 Land use - Check the land use according to Ensure the construction compliance existing urban planning and other related with existing urban planning and other laws and regulations. related laws and regulations. 3.2 Transportation and Traffic 1. Open an entrance-exit according to After the project commencement, - the number of vehicles will increase and the Highway Department's may affect traffic volume on nearby road standards. networks and consequently cause a rise 2. Cut off a footpath corner in order in V/C Ratio. to facilitate cars making a turn into the project area. 3. Display clear traffic signs in the project area. 4. Display warning signs urging road users to be mindful of accidents in the project area. 5. Assign security guards to facilitate road users and keep parking lots in good order throughout 24 hours. 6. Install a booth for visitor pass card exchange in the project area. Try to keep the booth away from the main road as much as possible in order to prevent queuing up cars from disturbing other vehicles on the main road. 7. Provide a taxi light inviting a taxi driver to fetch passengers in the project area. 8. Provide substantial parking lots, not less than legal requirement. 9. Carry out PR activities to encourage the residents to drive with care, especially at the entrance and exit of the project. Also urge them to use public mass transit. SUSTAINABILITY DEVELOPMENT REPORT 2019 99 Environmental Element and Significant Potential Impact 3.3 Public Utility Systems The project demands public utilities, i.e. water and electricity supply in substantially high volume. These supplies must come from public service units; therefore, existing utility users around the project area might be impacted. Environmental Impact Environmental Impact Prevention and Monitoring Measures Mitigation Measures Electricity 1. Set up energy saving measures 1. Assign officers to maintain all since the first stage of the project, electrical appliances of the i.e. design to use energy saving project in good conditions. If light bulbs and lamps such as LED any damage is found, a prompt tube light or LED bulbs. repair must be made. 2. Use supporting measures to save 2. Assign officers to take care of energy, such as turning of the equipment in waterworks system. lights where it is unnecessary or Any damage or leakage must be designing to utilize natural light in reported to the project manager for many sections. prompt repair. 3. Promote understanding of benefits 3. Record a monthly water consumption of energy saving and methods volume to check effectiveness of to achieve it. Use various incentive water saving measures. measures. Prepare backup power system to be ready to use in emergency cases. Design buildings and install materials and equipment in the buildings to promote energy saving. Consumption water supply 1. The project has a backup water supply system (which includes- water for fire extinguishing) to avoid impact in case the residents use water simultaneously in large volume. Check water piping system, water pump and storage tanks to ensure their good conditions. If any damage is reported, a prompt repair must be done. Implement a water saving campaign with the residents and the project itself. The project should bring treated water for reuse, as part of a water conservation attempt. 100 SUSTAINABILITY DEVELOPMENT REPORT 2019 Environmental Element and Environmental Impact Environmental Impact Significant Potential Impact Prevention and Monitoring Measures Mitigation Measures 3.4 Energy Conservation The project obviously has energy conservation measures for both the residents' area and the project's area. 1. Public Utility Systems 1. Project 1. All utility space receives natural sunlight or has natural sunlight channel provided for at least 15% of the total space. 2. More than 90% of the main utility space has air ventilation channels on both sides. 3. Use energy saving light bulbs and/ or 100% fluorescent tubes. 4. Arrange for someone (like security guard) to look around the area and turn off the light in some unnecessary points. 5. Post stickers, inviting people to take the stairs instead of the elevator for travel between two floors. Check and repair all pipes and valves to ensure no leakage. Reuse water for some purposes, such as to water the plants. 2. Residents Use only standard electrical appliances that have No.5 energy

saving label attached. Switch off all electrical appliances every time before leaving the room. Unplug electrical appliances every time after use. 4 A refrigerator should be installed at least 15 centimeters from the wall to allow good heat ventilation. Always defrost a refrigerator if an accumulating ice of over 5 cm. thick is seen. Turn off water valves after use. Take stairs instead of the elevator for travel between two floors. Always keep plants and green zone in good conditions. SUSTAINABILITY DEVELOPMENT REPORT 2019 101 Environmental Element and Environmental Impact Environmental Impact Prevention and Significant Potential Impact Monitoring Measures Mitigation Measures 2. Air Conditioning System 1. Project - 1. Use spilt type air conditioners to allow good airflow; choose air conditioners that have No.5 energy saving label attached and use none-CFC. 2. Grow plants around the project area. 3. Arrange for cleaners to clean the air conditioners of the project on a regular basis. 2. Residents 1. Switch off an air conditioner every time before leaving the room. 2. Set an air conditioner temperature at 25 degree Celsius. 3. Always keep one's own air conditioner clean. 3. Transportation System 1. Residents 1. Use public transport as much as can be done. 2. Switch off the car engine every time when parking for a long time. 3.5 Drainage System When the project is developed, the 1. Arrange for inspection of the Monitor and inspect the maintenance area has then contained residential drainage system and the project's of pipelines, cesspool and other buildings, roads, parking lots and green cesspool on a regular basis. equipments on a monthly basis to space resulting in rain- runoff with an 2. Monitor and inspect the operation ensure readiness for efficient use as increased draining flow rate. of the drainage system and other well as inspecting the sewers to equipment on a monthly basis and / ensure good condition and not or as indicated in the manual of clogged especially during the rainy each particular equipment to ensure season. readiness for efficient use. 102 SUSTAINABILITY DEVELOPMENT REPORT 2019 Environmental Element and Environmental Impact Prevention and Significant Potential Impact Mitigation Measures 3.6 Solid Waste Management Solid waste from residents of the 1. Arrange for a solid waste collection project comprises dry, wet and room, divided for storage of hazardous waste which needs to be solid waste and dry waste. Ensure collected and stored appropriately in the room's capacity for storage of order to prevent bad odors and the the quantity for not less than 3 breeding place for disease-carrying days. animals. 2. Provide garbage bins / containers with covers and separate them to be used for wet and dry / hazardous waste. 3. Before transferring the solid waste to the solid waste room, make sure that the top of the garbage bags are tightly tied and there is no spillings or leakage while being lifted and put into carts for transferring to the project's solid waste room which will be done once a day. 4. Assign the employees to inspect and clean the solid waste room whenever the transfer of the solid waste is made. 5. Provide protective equipment and require the employees who transport the waste to wear the protective equipment provided by the project. 6. The solid waste collection room must include sewer ditch connected to the wastewater treatment system of the project for the wastewater to be treated up to the standards of sewage water before being discharged into the public sewage system. 7. Set up regulations, terms and campaigns as well as motivation for the residents to separate garbage and tightly tie the bags before throwing into the bins made available according to the type of the garbage. 8. Monitor the solid waste collection carried out by the municipality to ensure regular collection. Environmental Impact Monitoring Measures - SUSTAINABILITY DEVELOPMENT REPORT 2019 103 Environmental Element and Environmental Impact Environmental Impact Prevention and Significant Potential Impact Monitoring Measures Mitigation Measures 4. Quality of Life Value 4.1 Socio-economic Situation When the project is fully operated 1. Strictly comply with the measures to Follow up the complaints, suggestions resulting in a big community in the area, reduce the impact on air quality, and comments from the residents and there will be the expansion of the noise, and traffic. Set out rules those from nearby communities by economy, trading and service business and regulations for residents to analyzing the complaints from both in the community to accommodate the ensure tidiness and order in the inside and outside the project every increasing demand. This is considered a project. month to evaluate the effectiveness of positive impact that would support and 2. Launch public relations among the compliance with mitigation measures. promote the trading and the service residents of the areas nearby to business of the people in the inform them about various activities neighborhood. However, the existing of the project or provide community members might be worried communication channels for lodging about the following problems, particu- complaints such as lodging larly the problems of traffic congestion, complaint directly to the juristic air pollution, / dust, the insecurity of persons. lives and properties including the light 3. Arrange for inspection and close obscuring and the wind direction. attention to the entry and the exit of the project to ensure no outsider sneaking into the project without permission. 4. Provide 24- hour security guards throughout the project area. 5. Install traffic signs, warning signs such as signs of no-parking, cooperation to turn off car engines when stopping for a long time with no unnecessary use of horn. 6. Arrange for personnel to care for and to carry out various operations at the common facilities of the project. 7. Organize the traffic system in the project in order to ease the traffic. 8. Coordinate with the local police station to request the police to inspect the project area and the surrounding communities. 104 SUSTAINABILITY DEVELOPMENT REPORT 2019 Environmental Element and Environmental Impact Environmental Impact Prevention and Significant Potential Impact Monitoring Measures Mitigation Measures 4.2 Participation of the Public. During the project operation, 1. Provide channels for communication stakeholders might be worried about or for receiving comments from - the problems of traffic congestion, air residents of the project and pollution / dust, noise and vibration, the outsiders who may be affected by insecurity of lives and properties the project. including the light obscuring and the 2. Install billboards to display the wind direction. name of the project along with the telephone numbers in the front of the project and assign the Public Relations Unit to listen to comments on the project and receive possible complaints. 3. Arrange for detailed records of complaints, such as the complainant's name, telephone number, details of the complaint and the responses or corrective actions according to the complaint and notify the complainant on the actions taken. 4.3 Health 4.3.1 Use of Vehicles During the implementation of, the 1. Provide green space and trees - project, the volume of traffic on the road which would help absorb carbon will increase and may cause impact on dioxide. the traffic in front of the project and 2. Launch a campaign on turning off also the potential increase of accid ents. the car engine when parking for a Besides, the use of cars and the road long time. would cause emissions from the engines, 3. Comply with the measure on air such as carbon monoxide, dust and quality to prevent dust such as smog that may affect people's health maintaining the road to be in good if there is high quantity and if such a condition, undamaged and clean, pollutant stays in the environment for a plant trees and create green areas long time. in accordance with the requirements. 4. Comply with the measure on noise pollution by controlling speed and preventing the speed acceleration of cars driven in the project. SUSTAINABILITY DEVELOPMENT REPORT 2019 105 Environmental Element and Environmental Impact Environmental Impact Prevention and Significant Potential Impact Monitoring Measures Mitigation Measures 4.3.2 Wastewater from the Project If the project does not carry out 1. Provide wastewater treatment using wastewater treatment to be in the Activated Sludge system. - compliance with the standards for 2. Comply with the measure of water wastewater, the place receiving such quality by monitoring the water wastewater would be affected. quality before and after the treatment on a monthly basis. 4.3.3 Solid waste from the Project If the solid waste from the project 1. Apply the method of segregation of is not managed properly in accordance waste, such as dry, wet and - with the sanitary standards, it will cause hazardous waste. Then compile the dirtiness, bad odors and sources of waste in the solid waste collection food and breeding for disease-carrying room for each type and use animals. suitable containers. However, there are two groups of 2. Comply with the measure on solid people whose health could be directly waste management by providing affected. They are the project's adequate garbage containers with employees who serve as garbage functional lids and cleaning the collectors and the garbage collectors solid waste room regularly. The from the local authorities. They could waste water from washing the be exposed to effects such bad odors, room must be sent to the germs and injuries from sharp items. wastewater treatment system. 3. Provide appropriate protective equipment for the cleaners and the garbage collectors to protect their health and safety such as gloves, face masks and aprons. 4.3.4 Air Conditioning System When the air conditioning system is Clean the air conditioners by launching a not clean, there shall be accumulation campaign for the residents to clean their - of bacteria that can spread germs own air conditioners and air conditioners causing the respiratory disease among in the common areas. the residents, especially children and patients with allergies who are sensitive to the effects. 106 SUSTAINABILITY DEVELOPMENT REPORT 2019 Environmental Element and Environmental Impact Environmental Impact Prevention and Significant Potential Impact Monitoring Measures Mitigation Measures 4.4 Fire Prevention and Extinguishing system For residential buildings with a great 1. Provide the fire alarm system, the 1. Inspect all equipment of the fire number of residents, there are fire prevention and extinguishing prevention system and the fire activities such as the use of electrical systems not less than legal alarm appliances to cook without care or with requirement. system installed in the project negligence may cause electrical problems 2. Examine the effectiveness of tools according to the manual of each or fire. and fire extinguishers regularly after type every period of 3 months. on a regular basis to ensure their 3. Attach instruction label on how to good condition and readiness for use fire prevention equipment for use. the residents and demonstrate how 2. Check the power supply back up to use the equipment for their system every period of 3 months understanding to be able to use it to instantly and safely when ensure its readiness for use. necessary. 4.5 Scenery and Aesthetics When the project is completed, the 1. The design of the building and the Assign personnel to take care and scenery of the area would change as proportion of its use have been maintain the green areas to be shady, well as the aesthetics of the place. done according to the terms pleasant and beautiful throughout the determined in the city planning operation. regulations. 2. Arrange for the creation of beautiful architectural landscape by developinggreen space and growing shady trees. 3. Carry out maintenance of the green areas in the project to retain shady and beautiful scenery throughout the operation. 4. Plant trees along the fence of the project. 18 Resource Utilization SUSTAINABILITY DEVELOPMENT REPORT 2019 107 The Company has expressed its intention and commitment to conserve energy by developing the energy conservation policy according to the objectives and goals for energy conservation, which is consistent with the status of energy usage and suitability for controlled buildings. The Company has prepared a four-year plan (2018-2021) to become an energy - saving real estate company. Accordingly, it must prepare electricity and water management measures for the period before, during and after the construction in order to reduce the energy and environment impact. Announcement Re Policy on Energy Conservation Supalai Public Company Limited has started the management of buildings for office and commercial leasing as well as car park since 2006, and realized that the country is currently experiencing an energy problem, which is important and has considerable impact on the livelihood of the employees and the overall economic system of the country. Therefore, the Company has implemented the energy management system within the Company as it deems that energy conservation is important and it is the duty of all employees to work together to manage energy continuously for its sustainability. Therefore, the Company has developed energy conservation policy to be guideline for operations in terms of energy and to promote efficient use of energy for maximum benefit as follows: The Company shall operate and develop an appropriate energy management system by including energy conservation as a part of the Company's operations in compliance with the laws and other relevant requirements. The Company shall continuously improve its energy utilizing efficiency that is suitable with its business, technology and best practice. The Company shall set up energy conservation plans and goals each year and communicate them to all employees for correct understanding and implementation. The Company shall consider energy conservation the duty and responsibility of the owners, executives and employees of the Company at all levels to cooperate in the implementation of the required measures to monitor and report to the Energy Management Working Group. The Company shall provide necessary support including human resources, budget, working time, training and participation in presenting ideas for the development of work on energy. The executives and the energy management team shall review and revise the policy, goals and energy plans annually. 108 SUSTAINABILITY DEVELOPMENT REPORT 2019 1. Energy management in buildings The company set up a project to reduce energy consumption in buildings Supalai Grand Tower to achieve energy savings. The media campaign through the building's tenants include the Email. To create awareness and contribute to energy conservation. 2. Water Management The Company has adopted measures to control water usage in its head office and Supalai Projects as follows: There is a public relations campaign to turn off the faucets in the office building when not in use and after work. Wastewater treatment, there is a water quality analysis in the project once a month throughout the construction period.

Maintenance of water supply and wastewater treatment systems has been carried out to be always in effective condition in the office buildings and construction projects; this will help reduce the loss of water due to damaged equipment. In addition, after the establishment of a condominium juristic entity, the Company would send the survey team to inspect and maintain the integrity of the machine regularly every period of 6 months, 1 year and 2 years so as to have the machine ready to be used. Use of recirculating water systems to water plants in the common areas of the project. SUSTAINABILITY DEVELOPMENT REPORT 2019 109 3. Electricity Management The Company has the following measures to control electricity consumption: • Using LED bulbs (Light Emitting Diode (LED) instead of fluorescent light bulbs in the inside and outside areas of Supalai projects, such as the lighting on walkways in the building, in the parking building, on the roads, etc. This is to save electricity as they are small LED bulbs with the longest life (50,000-100,000 hours) with low heat. Accordingly, they help reduce electricity bills up to 2 times of regular light bulbs, and they have no harmful substances that have impact on human beings and the environment. Use of recirculating water systems Use of drip system for watering plants to help save water more than other watering systems because the opening-closing of system can be controlled and the water usage efficiency is higher than allowing flooding. Road lighting in the project Lighting in the parking building • Interior Maintenance / Cleaning Plan for electrical system and appliances on a regularly basis in order to work safely with full efficiency, and to reduce electricity consumption from repair; also, to prevent potential damage to the electrical system and business loss • Public relations campaign to always turn off the electricity switches in office building when not in use and after work. 110 SUSTAINABILITY DEVELOPMENT REPORT 2019 GRI Content Index GRI Standard Disclosure Page Omission / Number Remark GENERAL DISCLOSURES GRI 102 : General Disclosures 2016 102-1 Name of the organization 5 - 102-2 Activities, brands, products, and 6-9 - services 102-3 Location of headquarters Back cover Refer to Annual Report on Content : General Information and Announcement and Corporate Profile 102-4 Location of operations - Refer to Annual Report on Content : Corporate Profile 102-5 Ownership and legal form - Refer to Annual Report on Content : General Information and Announcement and Corporate Profile 102-6 Markets served - Refer to Annual Report on Content : Corporate Profile 102-7 Scale of the organization - Refer to Annual Report on Content : Corporate Profile 102-8 Information on employees and other 50 - workers 102-9 Supply chain 34-35, - 75-79 102-10 Significant changes to the organization 22-25 Refer to Annual and its supply chain Report on Content : Corporate Profile 102-11 Precautionary principle or approach 26-31 - 102-12 External initiatives 10-13, 14, - 81-84, 107 102-13 Membership of associations 36-38 Refer to Annual Report on Content : Corporate Governance Committee 102-14 Statement from senior decision-maker 3 - 102-15 Key impacts, risks, and opportunities 26-31, - 40-47 102-16 Values, principles, standards, and norms 5 - of behavior 102-17 Mechanisms for advice and concerns 37-38 - about ethics SUSTAINABILITY DEVELOPMENT REPORT 2019 111 GRI Standard Disclosure Page Omission / Number Remark GENERAL DISCLOSURES 102-18 Governance structure 19-21 Refer to Annual Report on Content : Corporate Governance Committee 102-19 Delegation authority - Refer to Annual Report on Content : Corporate Governance Committee 102-20 Executive-level responsibility for 14 - economic, environmental, and social topics 102-21 Consulting stakeholders on economic, 17, - environmental, and social topics 22-25 102-22 Composition of the highest governance - Refer to Annual body and its committees Report on Content : Corporate Governance Committee 102-23 Chair of the highest governance body - Refer to Annual Report on Content : Report of Risk Man- agement Committee 102-24 Nominating and selecting the highest - Refer to Annual Report governance body on Content : Report of Corporate Governance Committee 102-26 Role of highest governance body in - Refer to Annual Report setting purpose, values, and strategy on Content : Report of Corporate Governance Committee 102-27 Collective knowledge of highest - Refer to Annual Report governance body on Content : Report of Corporate Governance Committee 102-28 Evaluating the highest governance - Refer to Annual Report body's performance on Content : Corporate Governance Committee 102-29 Identifying and managing economic, 26-31 - environmental, and social impacts 102-30 Effectiveness of risk management 26-31 - processes 102-31 Review of economic, environmental, 14, - and social topics 15-17 102-32 Highest governance body's role in 3 - sustainability reporting 112 SUSTAINABILITY DEVELOPMENT REPORT 2019 GRI Standard Disclosure Page Omission / Number Remark GENERAL DISCLOSURES 102-33 Communicating critical concerns 20-21, - 28-29, 37-38 102-34 Nature and total number of critical 20-21, - concerns 28-29, 37-38 102-35 Remuneration policies - Refer to Annual Report on Content : Report of Corporate Governance Committee 102-36 Process for determining remuneration - Refer to Annual Report on Content : Report of Corporate Governance Committee 102-37 Stakeholders' involvement in remuneration - Refer to Annual Report on Content : Report of Corporate Governance Committee 102-40 List of stakeholder groups 22-25 - 102-41 Collective bargaining agreements 22-25 - 102-42 Identifying and selecting stakeholders 22-25 - 102-43 Approach to stakeholder engagement 22-25 - 102-44 Key topics and concerns raised 22-25 - 102-45 Entities included in the consolidated 15-16 - financial statements 102-46 Defining report content and topic boundaries 15-16 - 102-47 List of material topics 17 - 102-48 Restatements of information - Refer to Annual Report on Content : Performance Review 102-49 Changes in reporting 15 - 102-50 Reporting period 15 - 102-51 Date of most recent report 15 - 102-52 Reporting cycle 15 - 102-53 Contact point for questions regarding the report 17 - 102-54 Claims of reporting in accordance with 15 - the GRI Standards 102-55 GRI content index 110-115 - 102-56 External assurance - No external assur- ance of report SUSTAINABILITY DEVELOPMENT REPORT 2019 113 GRI Standard Disclosure Page Omission / Number Remark MATERIAL TOPICS ANTI-CORRUPTION GRI 103: 103-1 Explanation of the material topic and its Boundary 15-17, 36 - Management 103-2 The management approach and its components 37-38 - Approach 2016 103-3 Evaluation of the management approach 37-38 - GRI 205: 205-1 Operations assessed for risks related 36-38 - Anti-corruption to corruption 2016 205-2 Communication and training about 36-38 - anti-corruption policies and procedures 205-3 Confirmed incidents of corruption and 36-38 - actions taken EMPLOYMENT GRI 103: 103-1 Explanation of the material topic and its Boundary 15-17 - Management 103-2 The management approach and its components 49-57 - Approach 2016 103-3 Evaluation of the management approach 49-57, - 68-71 GRI 401: 401-1 New employee hires and employee turnover 50 - Employment 401-2 Benefits provided to full-time employees 51 - 2016 that are not provided to temporary or part-time employees 401-3 Parental leave 51-55 - OCCUPATIONAL HEALTH AND SAFETY GRI 103: 103-1 Explanation of the material topic and its Boundary 15-17 - Management 103-2 The management approach and its components 72-74 - Approach 2016 103-3 Evaluation of the management approach 72-74 - GRI 403: 403-2 Types of injury and rates of injury, 74 - Occupational occupational diseases, lost days, and absen- Health and teeism, and number of work-related fatalities Safety 2016 403-3 Workers with high incidence or high risk of 74 - diseases related to their occupation 403-4 Health and safety topics covered in 72-74 - formal agreements with trade unions TRAINING AND EDUCATION GRI 103: 103-1 Explanation of the material topic and its Boundary 15-17 - Management 103-2 68-71 - Approach 2016 The management approach and its components 103-3 Evaluation of the management approach 68-71 - 114 SUSTAINABILITY DEVELOPMENT REPORT 2019 GRI Standard Disclosure Page Omission / Number Remark GRI 404 404-1 Average hours of training per year per employee 70 - Training and 404-2 68-71 - Education 2016 Programs for upgrading employee skills and transition assistance programs 404-3 Percentage of employees receiving regular 70 - performance and career development reviews LOCAL COMMUNITIES GRI 103: 103-1 Explanation of the material topic and its Boundary 15-17 - Management 103-2 The management approach and its components 81-106 - Approach 2016 103-3 Evaluation of the management approach 81-106 - GRI 413 : 413-1 Operations with local community engagement, 81-106 - Local impact assessments, and development programs Communities 413-2 Operations with significant actual and potential 81-106 - 2016 negative impacts on local communities ADDITIONAL TOPICS SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT GRI 204 : 204-1 Proportion of spending on local suppliers 75 - Procurement Practices 2016 GRI 308 : 308-1 New suppliers that were screened using 45, - Supplier environmental criteria 49-50 Environmental Assessment 2016 GRI 414 : 414-1 New suppliers that were screened using 45, - Supplier Social social criteria 49-50 Assessment 2016 ENVIRONMENT IMPACT OF PROJECT DEVELOPMENT GRI 301 : 301-1 Materials used by weight or volume 81-106 - Materials 2016 GRI 302 : 302-1 Energy consumption within the 81-106 - Energy 2016 organization GRI 303 : 303-1 Water withdrawal by source 81-106 - Water 2016 GRI 307 : 307-1 Non-compliance with environmental laws 81-106 - Environmental and regulations Compliance 2016 LOW CARBON SOCIETY GRI 302 : 302-1 Energy consumption within 107-109 - Energy 2016 the organization SUSTAINABILITY DEVELOPMENT REPORT 2019 115 GRI Standard Disclosure Page Omission / Number Remark GRI 305 : 305-1 Direct (Scope 1) GHG emissions 107-109 - Emissions 2016 305-2 Energy indirect (Scope 2) GHG emissions 107-109 - ECO-FRIENDLY PRODUCT GRI 308 : 308-2 Negative environmental impacts in the 75-79 - Supplier supply chain and actions taken Environmental Assessment 2016 GRI 416 : 416-1 Assessment of the health and safety 40-47, - Customer Health impacts of product and service categories 75-79 and Safety 416-2 Incidents of non-compliance concerning 40-47, - 2016 the health and safety impacts of 75-79 products and services CORPORATE SOCIAL INVESTMENT GRI 201 : 201-1 Direct economic value generated and 58-67 - Economic distributed Performance 2016 DIVERSITY & INCLUSION GRI 405 : 405-1 Diversity of governance bodies and employees 50 - Diversity and Equal 405-2 Ratio of basic salary and remuneration 50-51 - Opportunity 2016 of women to men HUMAN RIGHT GRI 406 : 406-1 Incidents of discrimination and corrective 49-57, - Non-discrimination Actions taken 72-74 GRI 407 : 407-1 Operations and suppliers in which the right 34-35 - Freedom of to freedom of association and collective Association bargaining may be at risk and Collective Bargaining 2016 GRI 408 : 408-1 Operations and suppliers at significant risk 57 - Child Labor 2016 for incidents of child labor GRI 409 : 409-1 Operations and suppliers at significant risk 34-35, - Forced or Compulsory for incidents of forced or compulsory labor 49-57, Labor 2016 72-74 GRI 410 : 410-1 Security personnel trained in human rights 49-57, - Security policies or procedure 72-74 Practices 2016 PRODUCT RESPONSIBILITY GRI 416 : 416-1 Assessment of the health and safety 40-47, - Customer Health impacts of product and service categories 75-79 and Safety 2016 416-2 Incidents of non-compliance concerning 40-47, - the health and safety impacts of 75-79 products And services 116 SUSTAINABILITY DEVELOPMENT REPORT 2019 Questionnaire for readers' opinions on sustainable development report 2019 1. What group of readers are you in? Investors / shareholders / financial institutions Business partners / supplier / contractors Government agencies Community and society Customer / resident / tenant Supalai's employees Other (specify ................................... ) 2. Which channels have you received sustainable development report? General Meeting of Shareholders Supalai'a website www.supalai.com Supalai's employees Other (specify ................................... ) 3. Satisfaction with sustainability report format 3.1 Completeness of the report Very Medium Less Not Satisfied 3.2 Topics of the report Very Medium Less Not Satisfied 3.3 Interesting content in the report Very Medium Less Not Satisfied 3.4 Easy- to- understand content Very Medium Less Not Satisfied 3.5 Design of the report book Very Medium Less Not Satisfied 3.6 Satisfaction with the overall report Very Medium Less Not Satisfied 4. Which of the topics are you most interested in? (Please specify the reason) ................................................................................................................................................................. 5. Additional suggestions for developing future reports. ................................................................................................................................................................. Please return the questionnaire to Supalai Public Company Limited. Thank you for your kind cooperation. Your comments will be of great benefit for the development and improvement of quality of future reports. SUSTAINABILITY DEVELOPMENT REPORT 2019 117 Supalai Public Company Limited 1011 Supalai Grand Tower Building, Rama III Road, Chong Nonsee, Yannawa, Bangkok 10120 Thailand Phone +66 (0) 2725 8888 www.supalai.com Attachments Original document

