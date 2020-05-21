Supalai Public : SUSTAINABILITY DEVELOPMENT REPORT 2019
SUPALAI PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
SUSTAINABILITY DEVELOPMENT REPORT 2019
3
Message From Chief Executive Officer
Consumer demand in the modern world resulting from various factors is the driving force for rapid development of businesses in many industries especially the real estate business, one of the four factors in life that is directly related to the changing lifestyles of people at all levels of society. Supalai Public Company Limited, as a country's leading company in real estate market, plays an important role in creating innovation of housing to raise the standard of living of the people. The Company is also committed to continuously developing its products and services in Bangkok, surrounding areas and provincial regions by developing all types of residential projects up to the present, such as single detached houses, townhomes and condominiums, both in Thailand and overseas. With advantages and readiness in many aspects, the Company has been successful in expanding its international business in-depth and width.
In 2019, the Company developed a mixed property development project known as the "Supalai Icon Sathorn", a magnificent complex on Sathorn road, a kingdom of happiness and success, which includes housing projects, offices, shops, and complete facilities in response to the need of new generation of residents who like multi- functions
that provide full convenience in a complete range. In addition, with a vision to deliver happiness to all groups of customers, the Company has also developed housing projects to meet the lifestyles of all age groups of customers by creating the "Supalai Wellness Valley", comprising new homes for longevity of happiness that can perfectly meet the quality of life requirements during all periods of life.
The heart of every step of Supalai's development consists of good business operation while attaching importance to the environment so as to be in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations. This
is consistent with the Company's vision, that is, adhering to the principles of honesty, ethics, good governance in managing and supervising the organization, while also returning profits to the society by organizing various social
promotion activities regularly and tangibly under the policy "Supalai…We Care for Thai Society". The Company has, at the same time, applied its success from various dimension of development to create value for the Company itself and build trust among customers all the time.
The result of unwavering determination and effective operation has been a success to be proud of and has been guaranteed by honorary awards given by various leading organizations to the Company continuously up to 2019. Such
awardsare,forexamples,SustainableStockAward,OutstandingInvestorRelationsAwardforListedCompanies,Outstanding Establishment Award for Labor Relations and Labor Welfare, Sustainability Disclosure Recognition Award and the Certificate
of ESG100 Company Award. All these honorary awards are not only a source of encouragement and pride for the Supalai teams in every function but they are also symbol of the Company's potentials in conducting business, making Supalai the first
real estate brand in the heart of consumers for a long time.
Throughout the past 30 years, the Company has remained committed to development to bring about customers'
satisfaction, deliver convenient products that save energy and environmentally-friendly with added value, while making profit reasonably and sustainably through the design process to develop products that add value to customers
with new innovations and good and suitable materials. Such products are created by personnel with knowledge and expertise, with quality control throughout the operation period, and data has been collected for continuous improvement. The Company has always adhered to the principles of good corporate governance so as to proudly deliver holistic happiness and prosperity to all parties involved including the society and the country at present and in the future.
(Dr. Prateep Tangmatitham)
Chief Executive Officer
Supalai Icon Sathorn
01
Getting to Know Supalai
Supalai Public Company Limited operates real estate developmentbusiness in the category of residential property, ranging from housing estate and land, condominium in Bangkok, its vicinities, and in provincial areas, as well as commercial property, i.e. office buildings for rent and resort as well as hotel business in the provincial areas.
Vision
S - SUPERIORITY
To be leader in the area of sustainable real estate development by taking part in social and environmental development.
Emphasizing excellence in products, services and management
Mission
To create and develop product and service innovation
for good operating result, taking into consideration the benefits of its stakeholders.
P- PROFITABILITY
Taking into account benefits for all parties involved, i.e. customers, shareholders, employees, contractors, suppliers and society
Supalai Philosophy
L - LONGEVITY
Supalai business strategy reflects principles and practices
according to sustainable development principle.
Operating sustainable and stable business
Supalai philosophy has been the organization management concept since its
establishment
in June 1989.
It is more than 30 years that the Company follows its vision and sustainable
development in the form of
operating business with caring for
society and the environment. That
is source
of the slogan
of "Supalai….
we care for Thai society", and as
is evident from
the result generally
known to the society is its stable and
continuous growth and remaining as
Thailand leading
real estate development company at present.
How Supalai Manages to be an
Organization with Sustainable
Development and Growth
"Supalai" uses a streamlined, flexible management approaches without attaching to traditional management pattern, and is always open to wider perspective. It has combined scientific and artistic creativity that always evolves into something better on the basis of legitimacy, good professional standards.
SUSTAINABILITY DEVELOPMENT REPORT 2019
7
1. Operation under ISO 9001 International Standard
The Company's work processes incorporate together the ISO: 9001: 2015 standard as a management tool and the Plan- Do-Check-Act system for planning, operating and monitoring. It has always improved the outcome or obstacles so that all employees work under the same standards in order to generate faster and more accurate deliveries to satisfy the customers' needs. Most importantly is the traceability of all processes. Additional care on the clients' documents are put into the process and the quality control of the contractors, consultants, counterparties, suppliers, manufacturers, and services providers are made more intensely. Knowledge development is provided for employees as deemed appropriate for each job position.
2. Risk Management
The Company has applied risk management system in its business operations according to the standard framework of The Committee of Sponsoring Organizations of the Treadway Commission (COSO) ERM as the environment is changing all the time, which may enable the operations to achieve the objectives and goals of sustainable development. The Company has, therefore, implemented a risk management process that is systematic so as to ensure that it can control the risk to be at an acceptable level.
3. Supply Chain Management
The Company attaches importance to the management of supply chain by taking into account the entire process, from upstream, midstream and downstream covering the environmental and social aspects as well as good governance in order for all processes of operations between the Company and stakeholders within the supply chain network to link together effectively. This can be deemed a joint development for a sustainable system, which would provide good results for the customers, society and the environment.
4. Project feasibility analysis
Supalai is a real estate developer, we work on the development of land and property in response to the requirements of clients. Scattered in Bangkok and vicinities, as well as in provincial areas, our projects encompass all types of residences from single houses, townhomes, to detached
houses, and condominiums; as well as office buildings. From such advantage, we have gained accumulative and precise information which can shorten project feasibility analysis time. The concise and comprehensive 'Supalai Model' of investment analysis enables the project feasibility study that is fast, accurate, and have less risk.
5.Marketing
The Company develops its price strategies by using financial principles to help marketing in which customers are given choices of varied payment terms according to their capability. In addition, our marketing communication approaches, both in advertising and PR on the Company's projects, are done in the form of providing information straightforwardly and clearly. We also provide customers with useful information, such as
the knowledge on energy-saving homes, which is a way to reinforce confidence and trust in Supalai in the future.
6. Design
Supalai creates such comfortable homes, that is energy- saving with the innovation of Supalai home…with comfort and happiness . The Company has been, therefore, awarded with most of the "Energy-Saving Home" awards from the Ministry of Energy, and it is the only listed company on the Stock Exchange of Thailand that receives an energy-saving label, ensuring that the homes are cool and comfortable while saving 26-30% in electricity costs.
The Company's condominiums and homes are spacy and airy, with insulation and sun roof installed and trees planted
to block sunlight. The open kitchen is well ventilated. The use of lightweight bricks and green reflective glass helps make
the home cooler. The Company chooses only Green Products which is environmental-friendly and cause no pollution.
Regarding the design, emphasis has been placed on durability, lasting beauty, along with functionality. Bathrooms are divided into wet and dry areas. In the master bedroom, walk-in closet is provided, thus reducing air-conditioned area.
The houses are also designed so that there is an area for family members to do activities together. Furthermore, it has
also taken into consideration the convenience and functionality for children, the elderly and the disabled.
The Company focuses on the energy-saving concept for the layout plan and interior design where environmentally-friendly and energy-saving materials are used. As for the landscape design, trees and plants can help absorb heat in the house.
Supalai Grand Tower Building is another example of an outstanding innovative design which no one has ever done before. The building is oval-shape, which is aerodynamic. It has less wall areas around the building compared with the typical rectangular buildings. As a consequence, the construction cost
is lower while the building receives less heat from outside, which helps save the energy. Furthermore, "Supalai" has also
created plenty of design portfolios that are valuable work of art, unique, adding value to architecture and bringing pride to its owner.
7.Value Engineering
Supalai applies value engineering or VE in order to obtain a suitable building patterns that are effective and efficient
for all parties involved i.e. customers, residents, designers, building contractors, material and equipment suppliers, and the Company as an developer as well as social community around the building.
Overall, an application of Value Engineering (VE) makes the buildings of Supalai perfect. All systems are balanced,
the buildings are beautiful, durable and economical while residents feel comfortable in their buildings. These qualifications
have become new and exclusive standards of Supalai. The Company still collects new information to constantly continue development and remove obsolete data. As time changes, taste and demand of customers change too. The Company, therefore, has to keep abreast of the customers' ever changing tastes and demand.
8.Construction
Instead of using only large-sized construction contractors, the Company employs large, medium and small ones because each of them has different advantages - disadvantages. Most
large contractors have more investment budget and tools but with higher price and less flexibility. Meanwhile, though
medium and small contractors have less budget and tools, they are more flexible and cheaper. Therefore, the Company
considers and assigns work to them as deemed appropriate. The Company also gives financial support to medium and
small contractors by making fast payment, buying for them some construction materials, etc. All contractors are required to work under ISO 9001:2015 and Supalai Q.C. system to ensure standardization.
In addition, the Company also provides a set of construction standards to be used by contractors and supervisors as construction and supervising criteria, to ensure that every house passes Supalai standards. All details of construction and quality control of each house are compiled in a book and kept in the same place for easy review. A home instruction manual is provided to every resident, advising them how to take care
of their home. These are construction-related innovations made with true intention for the benefits of Supalai customers.
9.Procurement
Supalai uses different approaches to buy plots of land, depending on objectives and need of the sellers. For sellers
who prefer higher prices and do not mind to receive late payment, an aval may be issued, but for some sellers who prefer prompt payment whereas price is negotiable, appointment to transfer land ownership would be expedited and payment would be made in cash. These approaches help to make the Company's land acquisition easier.
10.Financial Management
Supalai has been rated the credibility of class "A" by TRIS Institution, reflecting improved performance as expected,
while the revenue base is also expected to expand. The ratings also take into consideration the Company's portfolio that is recognized in the property development market in Thailand,
the brand recognition in the moderately priced housing market and the financial strength of the Company.
Supalai has been rated as a very good level customer by commercial banks, which have become its main funding sources for both short-term and long-term loans with a rather low rate of interest. This results in the Company's ability to control the interest burden. In addition, in certain circumstances and opportunities, the Company can mobilize capitals through debt or equity instrument, and the Company is already prepared to mobilize funds through such instruments.
Having the combination of financial management that is flexible and adapted to the circumstances at such time with
the assumption to provide maximum return to its shareholders, Supalai's return on equity from the performance of the past 5 years is comparatively high when compared with other companies.
11.After-Sales Service
"After-sales service" is important. This definition covers services and maintenance of home, utility systems, and community services. Supalai has forwarded this concept and policy to all parties who have contacted with the residents. All of our employees are trained to have service minded and be "thoughtful" in the after-sales service. When a customer complains about something, all possible approaches must be
used until the problem gets resolved and the customers are satisfied.
Supalai reiterates to its employees to have good manners, courtesy, humility, and also be "attentive", patient, punctual; give customers advice or promptly take action for them.
Apart from instilling attitude to the employees, the management must be their role model. Every Supalai executive needs to go out and check the project site at least once a month to see what's going on and take information back for further improvement and development.
In addition, "Supalai" has set up Supalai Smart Center provides the service of receiving complaints from customers and referring the matters to responsible departments for fast solution, as well as to follow up and make inquiry about customer satisfaction. There is also an addition of Supalai Contact Center 1720, opening for services from 8.00 - 20.00 hrs. every day. Its objective is to enable customers to contact Supalai conveniently and quickly, ranging from making inquiry, requesting repairing, ownership transfer, making complaints, community service works, etc.
12.Customer Service
Supalai has continued to develop an innovative customer service system to facilitate prospective buyers, for example, an online reservation system has been introduced in its new housing project where the prospective buyers can browse a unit layout to see available units and reserved units in real time. This online reservation system has facilitated and expedited the services of the Company.
In respect of home loan payment, Supalai provides various innovative payment systems. In the past, house
or condominium buyers had to go to the project site or sales office to pay their down payment, which was rather inconvenient. Now the Company has simplified payment
system where the customers can pay their down payment via any bank counter and Automatic Teller Machine (ATM). The customers can use Supalai VIP Card that has barcode and magnetic strips on the back. ATM laser will read the data automatically, no need for customers to key anything but the sum of money they want to pay. Supalai also negotiated with the banks to reduce service charge for payment by direct debit to credit card account or bank account and the Company is also responsible for all charges for customers. These innovative payment systems have been initiated by Supalai before the banks extended to other property developers.
From the above examples, it is apparently seen that the management on the basis of codes of ethics and good conducts, incorporated with ultra-modern management innovation, does not result in lower profits as many people think. It can be seen that management can always be developed into something better. If we have dynamic and adaptable properties, not stick to traditional theory, or something we are already familiar with, we will surely be able to create an unlimited innovative new management like a boundless sky. Beyond the sustainability of the organization, these innovations bring about benefits and satisfaction to stakeholders in all sectors, which are altogether an important driving force for Supalai to be a sustainable organization forever.
02
The Pride of
Supalai
Awards for Management Potential of the Company
Thailand Sustainability
Investment Award (THSI) or
Sustainable Stocks Award
2019
this award has been given to the Company continuously for the 5th consecutive year by the Stock Exchange of Thailand jointly with the Journal of Banking and Finance.
Outstanding Investor Relations
Awards 2019
this award is for the group of companies with the market securities value of Baht 30,000 - 100,000 million, which the Company has been given continuously for the 3rd consecutive year by the Stock Exchange of Thailand jointly with the Journal of Banking and Finance.
Drive Award 2019
in Property and Construction
from MBA Alumni Association, Faculty of Commerce and Accountancy, Chulalongkorn University.
Thailand's Most Admired
Company Award 2019 for
Excellent Service
for the group of companies in
real estate business from Brand
Age Magazine.
Thai Listed Companies
Corporate Governance
Award of Excellence 2019
which the Company received continuously for the 7th consecutive year from the Thai Institute of Directors jointly with the Stock Exchange of Thailand and the Office of the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Transparency and Governance Awards
T h e N a t i o n a l O u t s t a n d i n g
Achievement of Labor Relations
and Labor Welfare Award 2019
for large companies, which the Company has received continuously for the 2nd consecutive year from the Department of Labor Protection and Welfare, Ministry of Labor.
12 SUSTAINABILITY DEVELOPMENT REPORT 2019
Corporate Social Responsibility Awards
Silver Star for Children
Certificate of Honor 2019
for organizations that provide
support to projects for poor and
underprivileged children from
UNICEF Thailand.
S u s t a i n a b i l i t y D i s c l o s u r e
Certificate of ESG100 Company
Recognition Certificate of Honor
Award 2019
at the Sustainability Disclosure Award
which has been given to the Company
Event 2019 from The Securities and
continuously for the 4th consecutive year
Exchange Commissin, Thailand and
by Thaipat Institute for ESG Rating.
Thaipat Institute.
Leadership in the Development of
Excellent Quality Product Awards
FIABCI Award - Thai PRIX D'EXCELLENCE AWARDS
2019 for Residential Condominium Category
given to Supalai Monte @ Wiang Chiang Mai Project by the
International Real Estate Trade Association or FIABCI -Thai.
BCI Asia Top 10 Developers
Awards 2019
given continuously to Supalai Riva Grand Project, Supalai City Resort Rama 8 Project, Supalai Veranda Phasi Charoen Project, and Supalai Oriental Sukhumvit 39 Project, for the 9th consecutive year by the BCI Asia Construction Information Company Limited and Future Arc Journal.
Building Energy Efficiency
Label 2019 at Very Good
Level for Condominium
Category (BEC Awards 2019)
given to Supalai Veranda
RattanathibetProject and Supalai
City Resort, Phra Nang Klao -
Chao Phraya Station Project by
the Department of Alternative
Energy Development and Efficiency,
Ministry of Energy.
03
Supalai Public Company Limited adheres and attaches
importance to sustainable development as guideline for
its business practices, which covers economic, social,
Policy on
environmental and good governance aspects by taking
Sustainable
into consideration the stakeholders involved both in the
project area and the society in general. The purpose is to
Development
return benefits to the community, society and environment
on a sustainable basis. Such policy covers the operations
of its subsidiaries and associated companies, of which the
guidelines are as follows
The Company shall instill and raise awareness among all Board of Directors, executives and employees regarding sustainable development so as to achieve a balance in terms of economic, social, environmental and Good Governance aspects. These aspects would help create a sustainable culture of business practices.
The Company shall operate by focusing on the efficiency of resource utilization as well as the reduction of energy usage, and minimizing environmental impact to the community, society, environment and quality of life of the people.
The Company shall operate in compliance with the laws, regulations, standards or agreements relating to the Company's business in all aspects.
The Company shall arrange projects and activities to develop communities within the project area and the society in general.
It also focuses on developing and improving the quality of life, the conservation of nature and environment, culture, and the development of community's economy.
The Company shall communicate with the communities in the project area and is ready to listen to constructive feedback and comments to create benefit for the community.
The Company shall focus on creating understanding, communication and transparency of information disclosure to the society and stakeholders, namely, shareholders, customers, suppliers and business alliances regarding its status and facts on the Company's operations, its responsibility toward the community, society. The Company shall also be cooperative in providing information for investors, shareholders and the general public in a timely manner.
The Company provides supports to public activities, which are beneficial to the community, the society and the environment in order to bring about development and self-reliance on a sustainable basis.
The Company shall support a culture of learning and innovation in all its systems in order to gain body of knowledge and create new process and new products that can meet the needs of all stakeholders in economic, social and environmental aspects.
The Company shall launch campaigns to provide supports to create social, environmental and natural resource awareness
among all levels of employees through activities, training session seminars and continuous participation as members of other agencies or organizations.
The Company shall raise awareness and urge suppliers and business alliances to adopt sustainable practices in their businesses in order to create economic, social and environmental balance.
04
Guidelines for
Sustainable Development
About this Report
Supalai Public Company Limited prepares its annual sustainable development report of 2019, which is the 8th year, in order to present management guidelines and results of operations on key sustainability issues to all stakeholders. It covers economic, social and environmental dimensions. The information presented is of the period from 1 January - 31 December 2019.
This report has been developed from past reports, with the addition of participation of all departments in the Company in order to make the report more complete and in line with the reporting guideline of Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards - Core Option and global sustainable development
goals (United Nation Sustainable Development Goals-UNSDGs) to reflect the factors that affect the sustainable business
operations of the organization. It covers economic, social and environmental areas, including responsibility to all stakeholders. The annual review has been conducted by the Company every year.
Priority
Points
Setting
Identification
Report Scope
Definition
Process for identifying material issues on
sustainability
1. Identification of issues
The Company, together with related agencies, selects
the issues on sustainability by considering from internal factors (strategies, policies, goals, risks) and external factors (stakeholders), focusing on the importance, expectations and needs that may affect the sustainability of the Company in the economic, social and environmental areas.
2. Determination of scope
Determining the scope of each issue on sustainability has
been considered from the impact of operations from upstream to downstream (Supply Chain) of the whole system.
3. Prioritizing of important Issues
Consideration has been placed on the priority of the issues
selected from related elements. The issues on sustainability that are important to the Company and its stakeholders will be prioritized based on 2 criteria: horizontal axis: important to the Company and the vertical axis: important to stakeholders.
Important to Stakeholders
Assessment result of important issues on sustainability
5
12
11
14
8
4
13
7
9
3
10
3
1
2
5
4
6
2
1
0
1
2
3
4
5
Important to Supalai
Economy
Society
Environment
Economy Society Environment
1.
Corporate Governance
8.
Respect for human rights
13.
Environmental management
2.
Risk management
and fair treatment of labor
14.
Resource utilization
3.
Fair business conduct
9.
Participation in community
4.
Supply chain
and social development
5.
Anti - corruption
10.
Development of employees
6.
Tax operations
potential in teams of work and
7.
Business and social
daily lives
innovation
11.
Safety, occupational helth
and working environment
12. Responsibility towards consumers
Sustainable development issues
Impacts on stakeholders
Sustainability
Sustainability Issues
Dimension
Share-
Govern-
Customers Employees Suppliers
ment
Community
holders
Agencies
Corporate governance
Risk management
Fair business conduct
Economy
Supply chain
Anti - corruption
Tax operations
Business and social innovation
Respect for human rights and fair treatment of labor
Participation in community
and social development
Development of employees'
Society potential in terms of works and daily lives
Occupational safety, health and environment
Responsibility towards
consumers
Environmental management
Environment
Resource utilization
Report certification
This report has been considered by the Executive Committee by making review of the evaluation results of important matters and content, as well as providing suggestions to make the report more complete. The disclosure of information in the report has also been approved.
Channels of dissemination and contact
For more information, please contact Sustainability Report Unit
Supalai Public Company Limited
1011 Supalai Grand Tower, Rama 3 Road
Chong Nonsi, Yan Nawa District, Bangkok 10120
Phone: 0 2725 8888 ext. 509
This report is made in two languages, both Thai and English. It is disseminated on the website of Supalai, www.supalai.com., to allow the stakeholders and those interested to access this Sustainability Report and the previous editions.
Corporate Governance
The Board of Directors of Supalai Public Company Limited recognizes the importance of corporate governance (CG) and corporate social responsibility (CSR), believing that good corporate governance is the key element to drive the business success. With transparency and accountability, it will create confidence among shareholders, investors, stakeholders and all related parties. This will lead to sustainable growth, with quality and value added to the business. Understanding the roles and responsibilities to the shareholders and related parties, the Board of Directors is determined to conduct business under good corporate governance principles and aligned with best practices or regulations of the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as well as other concerned regulations.
Corporate Governance Policy and Business Code of Conduct
The Board of Directors has provided "Corporate Governance Policy Handbook", approved in writing by the Board Meeting. Its content includes detailed guidelines on good
corporate governance, Board's responsibilities, management, and internal control. Furthermore, the Board annually reviews
the Code of Conduct of directors, executives and employees.
In 2019, the topics on human right principles and maintaining of confidential information have been added in the code of
conduct handbook (summary version) for employees, giving the examples of do's and don'ts scenario to be aligned with SET principles of good corporate governance and best practices of the SET's project to develop the corporate governance of listed companies. Communications will be made through intranet system so that the directors, executives and employees can understand and use as guidelines when dealing
with all groups of stakeholders. These guidelines are used as the standard in accordance with the five chapters of
Good Corporate Governance Policy, namely, 1) Shareholders' Rights 2) Equitable Treatment of Shareholders 3) Roles of Stakeholders 4) Disclosure of Information and Transparency
5) Responsibilities of the Board of Directors:
Moreover, the Company disseminated the "Corporate Governance Policy Handbook" and the "Code of Conduct" on its website to inform third parties about the guideline for encouraging, supervising, and following up with the directors, executives, and employees to ensure their compliance with the code of conduct as below:
Promoting compliance with the Code of Conduct
Reviewed the Code of Conduct (summary version) and disseminated to directors, executives and employees via Intranet system and company website.
Educated new employees on compliance with the Code of Conduct in the orientation session.
Preventing incidents and behaviors that are
potentially unethical
The Board appointed Corporate Governance Committee and clearly set up the scope of responsibility.
The meeting of the Corporate Governance Committee is organized at least once a year to report on compliance.
Directors, executives and employees of Supalai Public Company Limited and subsidiaries understand the Code of
Conduct (summary version) and sign the contract via
Google Form.
Organized CG Day event to educate the employees and raise awareness for compliance with the Code of Conduct.
Prepared VDO, using a character of Pu Tham, to disseminate the news and information on Code of Conduct and good corporate governance.
Awarded employees who have achieved 100 full score in CG Day activities to create positive reinforcement for employees, so as to strengthen corporate culture in order to be in the same direction and be in consistent with the future path laid down by the Company, which is considered to be extremely important foundation for the success of the Company.
Listening to both positive and negative opinions
Provided communication on "Dare to think, Dare to propose, Dare to change" for the employees to propose comments directly to the management.
Provided hot line number 1720 to receive notifications on various problems from all stakeholders.
Analyzed comments received in order to present to the Corporate Governance Committee And the Board of Directors for instructions.
Arranged to have a meeting with stakeholders such as contractors, suppliers, customers, government agencies, banks.
Monitoring and Evaluation
Arranged a test through E-Learning Program once a year to measure the employees' knowledge and understanding of compliance with the Code of Conduct. Then, reported the results to the Corporate Governance Committee and the Board of Directors for acknowledgement and consideration.
Communicated the testing topic, on which most employees gave the wrong answer, through E-news and on CG Day.
The Code of Conduct of directors, executives, and employees is regarded as disciplines that every staff must strictly adhere to. Anyone who violates or does not follow the principles will be subject to disciplinary actions. Directors, executives, and employees of the subsidiaries are
Recognize the role and responsibility of the Board as the leader who creates sustainable values for the business.
obliged to follow and encourage others to follow the Code of Conduct The following actions shall be regarded as violation of the Code of Conduct:
Do not comply with the Code of Conduct.
Advise, encourage, or support others to act against the Code of Conduct.
Be negligent and inactive when witnessing the violation or non-compliance with the Code of Conduct in case that they know or should know because it is related to the work under their responsibilities.
Do not cooperate or impede the investigation and fact finding that claims the violation or non-compliance with
the Code of Conduct.
Treat others unfairly due to the lack of reports in case of non-compliance with the Code of Conduct.
For the unethical acts mentioned above, those committing such acts are subject to disciplinary penalties as set out by the Human Resources Department. In addition, the violators may be legally penalized if that act is against the law.
Therefore, the executives, as the supervisors, must pay close attention to the matter and advise their subordinates to strictly comply with the Code of Conduct. The executive may provide them with development support as deemed appropriate. Importantly, directors, executives, and employees must strictly adhere to the Code of Conduct.
The Company has placed great importance and put a focus on the development of Good Corporate Governance by promoting the continued compliance with Corporate Governance principles and reviewing eight topics of CG Code as below:
In 2019, the Company applied the CG Code by integrating it as a part of business objectives and strategy. It is included in the requirements for the Board of Directors and Sub-committees, policy, and Code of Conduct Handbook (summary version). The Company also held Innovation Awards 2019 and put the corporate governance mechanism in place. It had transparent and auditable management system and
respected the equal rights of shareholders and stakeholders. Furthermore, it created confidence among shareholders and
stakeholders to ensure long-term performance. Thanks to the strong determination to develop good corporate governance, the Company won the following awards and received high scores on good corporate governance from external regulators in 2019:
"Thailand Sustainable Investment" award 2019 by the Stock Exchange of Thailand for 5 consecutive years, which was given to listed companies with outstanding sustainable business practices and a positive impact on society.
The Company has been ranked "excellent" in the survey on good corporate governance of listed companies forseven consecutive years, from 2013 to 2019, by the Thai Institute of Directors together with the SET and the SEC.
The Company has received a perfect score of 100 on the quality of the shareholders' meeting for seven consecutive years, from 2013 to 2019.
Support participation and
1
2
Set the key objective for
8
communication with
sustainable business.
shareholders.
Maintain financial credibility
7
Good Corporate
3
Enhance the Board's
and integrity of information
Governance
efficiency.
disclosure.
Ensure that appropriate risk
6
4
Recruit and develop top
managementand internal control
management and personnel
systems are put in place.
5
management.
Promote innovation and responsible business practices.
Operation with Stakeholders
The Company prioritized 12 Groups of major stakeholders, namely employees, customers, shareholders, communities / society, environment, suppliers, contractors, government agencies, external regulators, the SET, banks, competitors and the mass media. It not only provided communication channels, but also set policies to deal with
Employees
Customers
Mass
Shareholders/
Media
Investoes
Competitiors
Community/
Society
Bank
Environment
issues such as those relating to employees, customers, and shareholders. The Company
SET
Supplier/
Vendor
has also assigned the responsible parties to ensure that there is a comprehensive system in response to all groups of stakeholders as follows:
Government Contractor/ Agency Delivering
partner
Needs and
Company
No.
expectation
Outcome
responses
of related parties
• Good welfare and
• Develop career path plan
• Employees have greater
reasonable remuneration
• Develop remuneration and
satisfaction and organizational
• Good environment and
welfare plan
commitment
safety in the workplace
• Develop training plan for
• Employees have better quality
• Promoting quality of life
employees of all levels
of life
of employees by encour
• Provide scholarships,
• Turnover rate decreases
aging work-life balance
rewards and activities
• Career advancement and
• Announce the Company's
security
rules and regulations
• Continuous development
• Assess employee
of knowledge
satisfaction
• Fair treatment
• Adopt policy on employee
• Recognizing importance
treatment
Employees
of employees at all level
• Adopt policy on safety,
equally
occupational health, and
• Being assigned with
work environment
valuable work from the
• Policy on human rights
organization
• Provide channels to
• Being informed of
provide advice and
information throughout
suggestions
the organization
Growing with the Company
Needs and
Company
No.
expectation
Outcome
responses
of related parties
• Receiving quality and safe
• Adopt policy on customer
• Feeling of confidence and
products/services at fair
treatment
commitment to products and
price
• Acquire ISO 9001:2015
services
• Receiving rapid after-sale
quality management
• Customers and residents
services with punctuality
system
have good quality of life and
and accurate and
• Prepare the contracts
environment
complete information
according to standards
• Sustainable growth of
• A wide range of
set by the Office of the
operational results of the
convenient communication
Consumer Protection
Company
Customers
channels
Board
• Receiving ownership
• Provide customer
transfer according to the
complaint system
time specified in the
• Provide customer
contract
satisfaction survey
• Respecting the right of
questionnaire
consumers
• Increase in the price of
• Return on investment
• Shareholders/investors have
securities
• Good Corporate
confidence in making
• Dividends are paid
Governance
investment
according to the dividend
• The Company's Profit and
policy
Loss Statement
• Treat shareholders equally
• Receiving comments and
Shareholders /
• Having channels available
suggestions from share
Investors
for comments
holders/investors
• Continuous growth of the
• Rights of shareholders
Company
• Treat shareholders equally
• Handling of environmental
• Policy on corporate social
• Better relations with surrounding
is in compliance with
and environment
community
laws and regulations
responsibility
• Decrease in complaints
• Business operations
• Public relations
• Construction continues rapidly
support community and
• Schedule the construction
and on time
society
period, traffic route and
• Safety in construction
notify the persons
to minimize impact on the
concerned of unsafe
community
areas/places
• Impacts from construction
• Channels/methods for
are quickly resolved.
receiving complaints from
• Taking social responsibility
the communities
Community /
in terms health and
• Community development
security
activity around the
Society
• Raising awareness among
Project site.
employees to be
responsible for society
and the environment
No.
Environment
Supplier /
Vendor
Contractor /
Delivering
partner
Needs and expectation
of related parties
Promoting local products for income distribution to the community
Sharing experiences and knowledge with the society
Policy on human rights
Utilizing resources effectively with cost- effectiveness
No negative impact of the construction on the environment and surrounding communities.
Maintaining biodiversity in the project develop- ment areas
Receiving fair profit
Continuous buying order
Having growing business together
Cross organizational knowledge sharing
Communicating customer needs and expectations
Having clear contacting steps
Having clear criteria for selection and procurement
Fair remuneration
Continuous employment
Sharing Knowledge and enhancement of labor skill
Fair and transparent selection and evaluation
Growing business together
Communicating and understanding customer needs and expectations
Having clear contacting steps
There are clear criteria for recruiment
Providing and caring for the area / environment of workers' housing facilities
Company responses
Social and environmental policy
Quantities/statistics of natural resources preservation
Quantities/statistics of causes of environmental pollution
Policy on fair and equitable treatment of suppliers
Having contract and terms and conditions
Having communication channels for accepting new suppliers or receiving complaints
Vendor evaluation
Bidding under designated framework and methods
Policy on fair and equitable treatment of suppliers
Contract and conditions on employment and trading
Channels for communicat- ing or receiving complaints
Contractor evaluation
Organizing trainings to develop craftmanship potentials / construction work standards for contractors
Outcome
Build good ecosystem in the Project
Provide society with more green areas
The Company has suppliers with expertise and quality
Suppliers have commitment with the Company, reducing the risk of lacking suppliers
The Company has contractors with expertise and quality
Jointly develop construction process for greater efficiency
Contractors have commitment with the Company, reducing the risk of lacking contractor and labor
No.
Government
Agency
SET
Bank
Competitiors
Mass Media
Needs and expectation
of related parties
Complying with requirements, laws/ regulations as prescribed by the government
Social and Environmental Responsibility
Cooperating with government agencies as requested
Operating business with transparency and good corporate governance
Strictly complying with SET regulations
Creating business and social innovation
Respecting human rights
Customers wishing to buy a house and apply for a loan have repayment ability/can apply for the credit limit they want (low rejection rate)
Having corporate good governance regarding competitors
Maintaining business etiquette
Receiving information from the Company to be disseminated to the public
Company responses
Internal or external study and training in respect of business related laws
Report on Sustainable Development Operations
Corporate Governance Policy and Code of Conduct
SET requirements
Results of business and social innovation creation
Respecting human rights
Customers who apply for a loan with bank receive higher approval rate and special interest rate
Policy on competitor treatment
Launching of project.
Company's work plan
Operational results
Activities
Outcome
Government agencies having confidence in business
operations
Being a good entrepreneur
The external regulators, such as the SET, the Institute of Directors (IOD), Thai
Investors Association are confident in the Company as
a good entrepreneur, conducting business with transparency and good corporate governance
Banks are confident in the
Company in terms of investment and credit granting
Freely operating business under market mechanism
Having effective communications, coordinating to provide correct, complete and timely information
Risk Management
The Company has realized the importance of the risk management that it is the important mechanism to drive the organization to efficient success, while it can also help to enhance the competition potential of the Company. Risk management has been, therefore, set up and developed continuously, whereby the risk management process according to the international standard of COSO Enterprise Risk Management (COSO ERM) has been used as a tool for risk management. It covers the main risk of the organization in terms of Strategic Risk, Operation Risk, Financial Risk, Compliance Risk, Anti-Corruption, Market Risk, Information Technology Risk, Social Network Risk, Customer Protection Risk, and Social and Environmental Risk. This is to ensure that the Company can operate to accomplish the targets and be ready for the environmental change at present.
The risk management structure of the Company is divided into 2 levels, namely, organizational level and operational level. As for organizational level, the established Risk Management Committee is consisting of the Board of Directors, Independent Committee and senior executives in various lines of work who have been appointed to formulate policies and framework for
risk management including monitoring, screening, providing
comments and recommendations concerning risk management. For operational level, there are Risk Management Sub-
Committees consisting of senior executives in various lines
of work to monitor closely and regularly the management of
risks arising from the operations of business.
The Company has adopted risk management practices
according to the Company's policy on risk management which specified that the risk management process has the same
standards across the Company.
The process for risk management has been established to be the same standards throughout the Company.
The integrated risk management of the Company is managed and implemented systematically and continuously harmonization to the KPI (KPI: Key Performance Indicators) and strategic plan. The notices and recommendation are included in the risk management.
Promotion and development have been carried out to provide knowledge and understanding to employees and executives at all levels, so as to promote a culture of risk management throughout the Company, through 1) activities
trainings and workshops when beginning to work in the Company 3) encouraging to raise business-related risk issues by chairman of the meetings for all meetings held.
4. Emphasis is placed on proactive risk management by employees at all levels as well as having a Business Continuity Plan for important business issues
The internal control system must be provided to cover all aspects including strategic, operational, financial,
legal and regulatory compliance, anti-corruption, information technology, online network, consumer protection, social
and environmental. This is to ensure that the Company has a proper and efficient internal control system.
All employees shall be responsible for identifying and assessing risks by taking into consideration the potential and the consequences of such risks. The employees shall, then, recommend the methods or guidelines to manage risks under their responsibility and implement the risk management plan to maintain the risk to be at acceptable level and promptly report the result according to the risk management process applied by the Company.
Identify and manage risks that have impact on the Company plan, direction and strategy in a systematic manner, to make them at acceptable level. The risk management plan and its acceptable level must be reported to the Risk Management Committee if the risks are ranked
at medium, high or very high level.
Upon witnessing or being aware of any risks that might have impact on the Company, the employees must report
to the management and the Risk Management Committee to find the best solution to manage such risks under proper
situation, or report to risk@supalai.com.
Arrange for the monitoring, assessing and preparing report on risk management result to be further submitted to the Risk Management Committee and the Board of Directors for acknowledgement, approval or recommendations.
This includes the reviewing, updating and reporting on probable risk to reduce the impact on the achievement of the Company's objectives.
10. Encourage employees to participate in risk management and manage resource in risk management in order to prepare plans to support changes by continuously developing business, social, and environmental innovations to create different values for the business and all groups of stakeholders in terms of economic, social and environment.
The Company has communicated the policy on risk management to the executives and the employees via emails, intranet and website of the Company. The new employees shall learn about such policy as soon as they begin to work and attend the orientation. This is for awareness and understanding of risk management
In 2019, the Company has undertaken the risk management that can be concluded as follows:
There were 2 meetings of the Sub-Risk Management Committee and 2 meetings of the Risk Management Committee.
There were considerations and reviews of the policy on risk management and requirements of the Risk Management Committee.
The Risk Map was being reviewed.
The criteria for likelihood and impact were reviewed so as to assess the organizational risk to be at acceptable level.
Reviewed Handbook on risk management to be guidelines for employee's risk management.
Arranged for news communication "Ya Tuen" (Warning Grandma) and VDO to create knowledge and understanding about risk management.
7. Organized Guidelines for Risk Management Course for new employees and Enterprise Risk Management to supervisors.
8. Organized test of knowledge on risk management online for all employees in the Company and its subsidiaries to create knowledge and understanding on risk management.
Arranged for communication channels on risk management to be extensive and can be accessed by all personnel of the Company by using Google site (Intranet) system and Line Group of risk management team.
Channels for reporting risk via Google Site have been provided to enable risk management participation by employees throughout the organization.
11. Business Continuity Plan (BCP) has been prepared and exercise arranged to enable the Company to operate business continuously and build up the organizational image in terms of good management, as well as to make VDO clips with summary knowledge about emergency exercise for easy understanding by employees.
The key points of interested parties have been defined by analyzing results of meetings with contractors, suppliers and residents including visits of the projects, receiving complaints via Call Center 1720 and other channels.
Each department was assigned to conduct risk assessment in the form of self-assessment and jointly organized workshop with Risk Management Unit, using Bow Tie
Analysis in various areas, namely: 1) Strategic Risk 2)
Operational Risk 3) Financial Risk 4) Compliance Risk.
The major risks were then taken for risk management planning by the Risk Management Committee.
ESG Risk Management
1. Environmental Risk:
The Company is determined to develop good quality projects. Therefore, before starting a project, it would prepare environmental impact assessment report to analyze environmental impact in terms of both positive and negative on the surrounding communities, which included the environment in every aspect, ranging from natural resources, the economy and society, in order to prevent and minimize negative impact. The environmental impact assessment would help reduce expenses for problem solving that might occur after implementation of the project.
In this regard, the environmental impact assessment would cover 4 aspects, i.e. 1) Physical environment 2) Biological environment 3) Human use value 4) Quality of life.
2. Social Risk:
2.1) Aging Society Risk: Thailand is entering the aging society, the Company has, therefore, continuously developed innovations in construction to reduce dependence on labor in the future, and has embraced a concept of home design for everyone (Universal Design) by focusing on the design and development of residences, which is the center of love, commitment, by taking into account the convenience of people of all ages, whether children, adults and the elderly. Accordingly, a single-detached house "Supharitta" was
designed, and a project has been developed to support the elderly group, specifically the "Supalai Wellness Valley" project.
Supharitta Home Design
Supalai Wellness Valley Project
2.2) Human Rights Risk: Human rights are a high priority issue today, which may have impact at community level up to the international level. The Company places great importance on social responsibility and, therefore, has a policy to comply with the United Nations Guidelines on Human Rights (UNGP) based on the law on human rights that are strictly complied with and accepted internationally. The Company has applied to all parts of its operating process, both with the supply chain which involves various stakeholders such as employees, working units, suppliers, contractors, and the customers to ensure that the Company would not be directly or indirectly involved with human rights violations.
In addition, the Company also collaborates with the suppliers and contractors to develop and to be in charge of the quality of life of those who work in the construction area by focusing on safety control at work and at residence. There are also ongoing safety inspections and assessments to prevent the risk of accidents that affect the quality of life of working personnel.
Safety control at work
3. Governance Risk:
The Company has the important mission of building a corporate governance learning process for its employees at all levels to ensure their understanding and awareness to such an extent that it is absorbed into their mind, resulting in reducing risks that might occur from business operation. The employees and executives could be aware of the impacts that might occur from the various processes of the Company and might affect its stakeholders, society and the environment, which is the issue of sustainability.
In this regard, knowing the probable impacts will bring about a proper risk management process, as well as the follow- up and reporting respectively. The risk management tools used by the Company are ISO: Version 2015 and COSO-ERM.
Furthermore, the Company has arranged for learning media in order to build learning, understanding, awareness and absorbing via various channels, namely:
Executive communications: An agenda on risks were included to be mentioned by executives in every meeting.
Notice board communications: through a cartoon of Pu Tham, Ya Tuan and Nu Dee, telling about good practices in corporate governance, risks and anti-corruption areas.
Online Testing: Online test has been used on corporate governance, risks and anti-corruption to evaluate whether employees understand or not. The test was conducted as open book and allowed inquiry with colleagues, supervisors, with the objective of wide-range communications.
Cartoon VDO clips: Employees can understand difficult things that are made easy
Business continuity and crisis management
The Company has developed real estate projects in many
areas across the country. It is, therefore, likely to be prone to various threats, such as natural disasters, fires, accidents,
political unrest including the threat from information technology and other dangers that are difficult to predict. This could cause a significant loss to the operations of the Company as
it could be elevated to unpredictable crisis affecting continuity
and sustainability of the Company's business operations.
Accordingly, the Company has set up a Business Continuity Management Plan (BCM) which covers the analysis, assessment and management of risk factors due to various instability that may affect the achievement of business goals and continuity of the Company's business operations. Appropriate measures are used to create added value and business opportunities by adding a working group with a plan in response to crises that may result from the dissemination of news on social media networks, which may affect the reputation and image of the Company. There has been a step-by-step communication plan in order to respond to the crisis quickly and effectively, while integrating business continuity and crisis management with the risk culture of the organization. Such undertaking has been embedded in the normal operations of all departments and employees at all levels in order to bring about participation and to ensure that
plans and processes are practical and effective
Operation of
Business with
Fairness
Accordingly, the Company's Board of Directors has set out practical principles of "Code of Conduct" for directors, executives and employees, which indicates its business responsibility and ethical conduct of the management and employees, whereby the Company wishes that its personnel follow appropriate practices as well as treating all groups of stakeholders with integrity, honesty, transparency and fairness, while strictly complying with business code of conduct.
In addition, policy has been adopted that the executives adhere to code of conduct by being good samples and creating working atmosphere favorable to the compliance of and preventing violation of such code of conduct.
The Company has, therefore, defined the Code of Conduct so that the directors, executives and employees can use as practical guideline, which will lead to developing of an organization culture with good corporate governance principles. The content of the Code of Conduct has been disclosed on the Company's website. www.supalai.com. This will encourage
With its commitment on good governance, Supalai Public Company Limited. is committed to operate its business with honesty, transparency, and accountability including fairness to all stakeholders, and anti-corruption.
ethical behavior of all employees at all levels, whereby the
Code of Conduct Handbooks were prepared and distributed
to all personnel, and the details can also be studied in the
Company's Intranet System (http://intranet.supalai.com). There are questionnaires on disclosure of conflict of interest in the Google Form System with the following guidelines:
All employees must report a situation on conflict of interest when beginning to perform their duties, and carry out a
review once a year and every time when there are changes of situations believed to cause conflict of interest.
The employees must report to their supervisors immediately once they are suspicious that there is a conflict of interest
or there is something that may cause others to believe so.
SUSTAINABILITY DEVELOPMENT REPORT 2019 33
In addition, the Company also focuses on creating awareness of such ethical conduct for employees from the beginning of their career with Supalai. The Code of Business Conduct topics contained in the new employee orientation program which consists of details of different areas as follows:
Inquiries, information provision,
1 suggestions, notifications, and complaints.
2
Treatment of each other according
to human rights principles.
3
Human resources
4 Anti-corruption
5
Receiving and giving gifts, property
or other benefits.
6
Conflicts of Interest
7
Use of internal information.
8 Keeping Confidential Information
9 Disclosure of information
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
Record keeping, reporting and data retention
Safety, occupational health and working environment
Responsibilitytowardsthecommunity, society and the environment.
Efficient use of resources.
Treatment of stakeholders
Internal control and risk management
Political support
Anti-money laundering
Protection of personal information
10
Use and maintaining of intellectual
property.
After-salesservice
Providing services in terms of maintenance, utility provision and community care under the concept of spiritual care in providingafter-salesservices, and establishing Supalai's Smart Center to be in
charge of customers' complaints.
08
Supalai's value chain
Supalai Public Company Limited has
introduced the supply chain management
process to be its key strategy for business
operations, that is, to build business
sustainability and to increase efficiency
in all processes as well as in quality chain
for maximum benefit of all groups of its
stakeholders.
The Company has the following
management guidelines:
•
Managing risk in the supply chain to
prevent business disruption and its impact
on the trust of stakeholders.
7
• Focusing on creating a relationship with
every group of stakeholders to develop
long term capacity for joint business
operation by increasing the efficiency of its supply chain.
5
Sale
6
Providing pricing strategy that allows
customers to choose the payment
Delivery
method as deemed appropriate, and
Providing quality control system
also developing innovative online
according to Supalai standards before
booking system as well as paying
delivering products to the customers by
method by using Supalai
VIP Card.
attaching QC sticker to the house
before delivery together with
warranty paper.
1
Land acquisition
Considering the environment of land before making decision to buy by preparing fair contracts which
is flexible to meet the needs of the sellers.
2
Design
Following the concept of Green
Design with energy-saving innovation
to be a cool…happy home.
4
Construction
Developing construction system
together with materials selection while
3
controlling construction standards
according to ISO 90001: 2015 and QC
system of Supalai so that all projects
are wholly completed with balance
Procurement
in every system.
Treating its suppliers fairly
and equally according
to human rights principles.
09
Anti - Corruption
The Company is well aware that "corruption" is a social threat that has a negative impact on the sustainability of the Company as well as the economic, social, political and international confidence. The Company has, therefore, signed to join the Collective Action against Corruption (CAC), and has adopted policies which are clearly related to anti-corruption.
The Board of Directors has also assigned the Audit Committee to supervise the implementation of anti-corruption measures. There is a designated person responsible for the preparation of criteria for rules, procedure, following up, and written report. Disclosure of Information shall be made
straightforwardly and inspected in every aspect, which would be sufficient and effective in reducing the risk that may arise
from dishonest acts.
The anti-corruption policy stipulates that the directors, executives and employees of the Company, its subsidiaries or other companies under the Company's control must strictly abide by. Such policies are as follows:
Policy on anti-corruption
Policy on political support
Policy on receiving and giving gifts, assets or any other benefits
Policy on whistleblowings or complaints
Policy on providing financial support
Policy on charitable donation
In 2019, the Company has implemented measures to
ensure transparency and to prevent corruption as follows:
1. Examples of action from corporate
leaders.
Chairman of the Board of Directors jointly presented the intention to join the Thai private sector in the fight against
corruption (Collective Action Coalition-CAC).
Chairman of the Executive Committee has been appointed a member of the Subcommittee on Anti-Corruption Cooperation to consider guidelines for cooperation
to prevent corruption and increase transparency in the procurement of the Ministry of Finance.
Chairman of the Executive Committee jointly signed to be a member of the PACT Network to fight against corruption
in Thailand.
Executives cooperate in responding to the IOD's survey forms for comments from private companies regarding corruption.
The Executive Chairman provides support to the anti- corruption test through the Company's online system, and gives reward to the employees with the highest scores.
2. Communication and provision of
knowledge
Organize training for every new employee to provide knowledge on anti-corruption measures in the employee orientation.
Issue press release to provide knowledge on anti-corruption on public relations board, group line and emails of employees of the Company and employees of all subsidiaries on a quarterly basis.
SUSTAINABILITY DEVELOPMENT REPORT 2019 37
Prepare knowledge boards together with activities regarding answering questions to win prizes in the annual New Year's party of the Company, which has been well received by the employees.
Organize public relations through the Company's intranet homepage.
Arrange for online test of knowledge on anti-corruption measures from November 1 - 18, 2019, and summarizing the test results to be further submitted to the Audit Committee.
• Publicize through the Company's website.
38 SUSTAINABILITY DEVELOPMENT REPORT 2019
Public relations message "Telling story by Noo Dee", which provides knowledge along with the activities associated with anti-corruption measures.
3. Lodging complaint via hot line 1720.
4. Employees lodging complaint / proposing comments, reporting directly to the management.
3. Channels for reporting clues
The Board of Directors has established a channel to report clues or complaints on illegal acts or committing dishonest acts or violating the code of conduct or behavior that may indicate dishonest act or individual misconduct in the organization or violation of rights both from the employees and all groups of stakeholders where they can report clues or complaints via
the following channels:
1. Email to anti-corruption@supalai.com, which is a direct report to the independent directors.
2. Opinion box installed at the fire escape ladder of each floor.
4. Operations of the Compliance Unit
There has been assessment of corruption risks and reports on results and following-up results by requiring all supervisors in the organization including those of the subsidiaries to jointly assess the risk of corruption in their own department. After that, the risks must be compiled and proposed to the Audit Committee for consideration.
Annual audit plan has been prepared to cover the risk of corruption in the Company.
Internal control system has been set up by defining various work processes in order to reduce the chance that employees can commit malpractice.
Content on knowledge regarding anti-corruption has been prepared on the Company intranet by the Corporate Governance Department.
10
Tax Arrangement
The Company is well aware of tax responsibilities which are important to the
sustainable development of society and the Company itself, it, therefore, attaches
importance to tax matters by duly preparing a systematic plan and proper
management in compliance with various related laws and having had carried
out the following important actions:
Establishing key indicators for employees who are responsible for tax matters of the Company.
Providing knowledge and understanding of taxation to the employees.
Conducting analysis and assessment of tax risk by
monitoring laws and regulations related to taxation in order for the Company to abide by laws and regulations correctly and completely;
analyzing the impact of tax resulting from changes in laws or regulations in order for the Company to plan and be prepared in
response to potential impact in a timely manner.
3.3 contacting the officers of the Revenue Department for advice in case any issue arises.
Adhering to and complying with all relevant tax laws, avoiding using incorrect tax structures or creating complexities for initial tax benefits
and avoiding tax payment, while attentively exercising its tax rights and benefits according to the laws with full efficiency.
Disclosing tax information to the government and the public transparently
by abiding by the laws, rules, regulations, relevant reporting standards, such as the disclosure of tax information in financial statements, annual
report forms and the Company's annual report.
Business and Social Innovation
Supalai Public Company Limited attaches importance to design innovation that has both direct and indirect impact onbusinessandthesociety. TheCompany, therefore, creates good products so as to bring about a balance between business of the Company and environmental and social preservation.
Business Innovation
Design by taking into account business related people.
1. Residential Customers
Designed to have a variety of products to support a variety of residents, such as
1.1 Residential Condominiums
Design a room layout with a variety of space and usage, from studio type, 1-bedroom to 3-bedroom, with additional multi-purpose rooms in some designs to provide customers with various options that respond to their desired usage.
Design for the inside of the building to have good air circulation such as the design of windows in the elevator
hall and at the end of both sides of the hall to allow air to flow and reduce accumulated heat in the building so
as to create a comfortable condition for the residents etc.
Design to have a variety of common areas to support the use of customers of all ages, such as playgrounds, exercise rooms, swimming pools, multi-purpose courtyard etc.
Design to have more green space integrated into the
building, such as the green area on the rooftop, on some residential floors Including parking floors in some projects
in order to create a pleasant atmosphere with fresh air that helps reduce air pollution in residences.
Choose materials that are environmentally friendly and quality materials with product certification standards in order to provide customers with confidence and safe living
as well as selection of durable materials, easy to care for and good for long-term use that help reduce maintenance costs.
1.2 Office Building
Design to have a variety of office space for rent and the rental area can be adjusted according to the needs of
users.
Design glass frame around the building to have natural light, making the working space look spacy and airy with opening view of beautiful scenery outside.
Design to have a parking building that can park cars safely with automatic wooden barrier systems at the entrance-exit, with security guards on duty 24-hours, and enough parking space for use by both tenants and visitors for the convenience and safety of users.
There are security systems such as CCTV, security guards, key card system at entrance-exit, elevator hall, fire escape and doors to enter and exit the rental space on each floor.
There are complete facilities such as passenger elevators, cargo / fire elevators, food centers, mailing-points, banks,
and others in order to respond to current usage behavior.
1.3 Commercial buildings
Design the layout by placing the commercial buildings in the front of the project so customers can easily access, which is consistent with commercial objectives.
Design the ground floor of the buildings to be open space that can be adjusted to be multi-purpose areas to support the utilization of commercial building while the upper floors
are designed for convenient and comfortable living.
Provide parking space in front of every building for orderly purposes and easy access.
1.4 Single - Detached Houses, Duplex, and Townhomes
Design single-detached houses, duplexes and townhomes
by taking into account security to be in line with current residents' usage for efficient use of the area with maximum benefits; for the exterior of the duplexes, it is designed
to resemble a single - detached house for more privacy of the residents.
Design for indoor air flow and good ventilation to help reduce heat and create a comfortable environment for living.
Choose materials that are environmentally friendly, of which quality materials and product standards are certified in order to provide customers with confidence and safe living
while selecting durable materials, for easy care and long-term use to help reduce maintenance costs.
Provide security systems in the project's entrance area and inside the project to ensure the residents' confidence
in safety.
Provide green areas, playgrounds for children, or areas for activities in the project to be shady and to encourage
common activities of family members with a pleasant environment.
Supalai Smart Home Automation Innovation
At present, the connection of technology to life, such as
smartphones, tablets, vehicles, electrical appliances, has been
developed to be smart and be more convenient as such devices
can be operated, connected, and controlled freely to make
our daily lives more comfortable and safer. The application of the internet of things (IoT) concept has a role to improve
the quality of housing to be more perfect.
Supalai Smart Home Automation is a way to develop housing
innovations by using the concept of internet of things that
applies technology to increase convenience, safety that meet
the needs of residents in the digital age. Supalai's selection to be given to customers in the project consists of Home
Automation Technology or the system to control household
equipment automatically by using the application through a
smartphone or tablet with both iOS and Android systems. The
main need is divided into 2 categories, namely, the technology
system to create convenience and technology systems for
security. This has been done with the collaboration with True,
the leader in wireless technology that operates the Home Automation system for the project.
Supalai Smart Home Automation - Horizontal Projects
42 SUSTAINABILITY DEVELOPMENT REPORT 2019
Supalai Smart Home Automation - Condominium Project
Highlights of Home Automation System of
Supalai Project
Respond to unlimited life styles,whereby residents can control or calibrate various system operations to suit their own lifestyle by themselves by using the LifeSmart application, whether at home or anywhere in the world, making life easier in their own style.
Respond to the needs of all agesregardless of
whether it is new generation, the elderly or children, the smart home technology that Supalai chooses is the answer to both the manual control for the elderly or users who are
not familiar with controls via the application or controlled through the application; it is also easy to use from displaying
graphic image data by categories, which is easy to use and to understand.
3. Feel safe and can always be inspected so it is not
to be worried about intrusion if forgetting to turn off electrical appliances and feel confident like having someone at home
all the time.
4. Can be added or reduced easily and not complicated, the technological equipment provided in the
Supalai Project are mostly wireless; if installed, there will be a simple process; also, aside from changing the position of the
physical equipment, setting up conditions, adding-reducing or
changing the command function within an application can be done without difficulty; the project will provide demonstrations
and advice on how to use the equipment and basic
troubleshooting solutions by Home Automation system technicians during delivery of the project, including
Housing Innovation for the Elderly
Nowadays, the living society of Thailand is about to change
to be a full form of the aging society in the near future due
to the increase in population and modern medicine. As a
result, the population has a higher average life expectancy.
Supalai, a leader in residential design has taken into
considerationthe advent of aging society and, therefore, collaborated with Thaipat Institute and other partners in the Age-Friendly Business Project in the memorandum of
cooperation to promote social activities for the elderly by
focusing on designing and developing residences that take
into account the convenience of all ages known as Universal
Design. Accordingly, the children, adults, the elderly or even
the disabled can live a normal life in a design that takes into
consideration the standards and quality of life of everyone.
The Company has designed single - detached houses "Supharitta", which uses the design according to the above concept in the Supalai Ville Ramintra 117 Project and other projects in the future, which are in potential locations expected
to promote the society to have a happy life for all age groups.
Supharitta Home Design
In addition to the building, there is also a design that covers the project plan to supports the lives of the elderly.
This is called the elderly village with common area for activities
and care service section for the elderly to feel at ease in living in this project. Currently launched is the " Supalai Wellness Valley Project ", which is a project to promote good quality
of life in the society. Being well aware that Thailand is about
to become the old age society where 20% of the population
are the elderly, the Company, as a leading company for home
designs, has taken into consideration the form of housing
that provides convenience and creates lasting happiness by
focusing on designs and developing residences that take into
account the convenience of all age groups or Universal Design
for children, adults, elderly people who can live a normal life
in line with the policy "Supalai …we care for Thai society". Accordingly, Supalai Wellness Valley Project has been launched
for the quality society of age 50+, a home for the happy age
that the children and grandchildren can visit and also stay together. The important thing in the project development for
the elderly is understanding the needs of residents, not only just a design to fit in with the age but it is the understanding
of the needs to live in a quality society. Dr. Prateep Tangmatitham,
the president of Supalai Public Company Limited, is the designer of the said project.
Supalai Wellness Valley
Design Housing Project
SUSTAINABILITY DEVELOPMENT REPORT 2019 45
Suppliers
The construction of every project of the Company uses a lot of production resources, be it human resources or construction materials, of which the cost needs to be managed
as well as the construction time line while the quality still meets specified standards.
As for the construction of each project, the quality of construction is controlled through the architect team and the engineering team with knowledge, expertise and experience from the design stage, planning, and precise construction period. There has been assessment of the quality of construction materials and equipment, construction processes as well as checking the structure and layout after completion of the construction and delivery of work. After that, the Supalai team would closely inspect and control the work of the labor team. Having taken into consideration the safety of the contractors and construction workers, the Company has established standards to minimize risks in the construction
area, making the construction to be consistent with the specifications and be able to deliver quality work on time.
The Company has hired experienced subcontractors to work for certain types of work such as architecture, electrical work, plumbing, air conditioning system, telephone and communication systems, whereby each type of work of hired contractor and its quality must be under tight control of the engineering team of the Company who are knowledgeable with expertise and experiences.
At the same time, the Company attaches importance to having a good supplier that helps the Company and contractors not to waste time in comparing product prices with many suppliers, resulting in good value products that meet standards and also in consistent with the type of work. This
is because the suppliers know which materials are needed by the project and make use of them for maximum benefits with
the most cost-effective materials and shortest operating time.
3. Nvestors, Shareholders, Financial
Institutions
Up to the present, the Company has always considered
creating sustainable business results by conducting business
with clarity in terms of vision, operating policy including operational processes. Its vision is to develop housing projects
for operating results with responsibility towards stakeholders
to achieve sustainable development goals.
Moreover, despite the fact that the real estate industry
had suffered from a economic crisis in 1997, Supalai could
overcome such crisis and now becomes one of the top 5 real estate companies with the highest net profits, thus reinforcing
the strengths of both product quality and turnover. Although the sales figures of Supalai are not as high as many other
companies, its earnings are outstanding and it has been the
only one real estate company that has the highest gross margin throughout the past 10 years. The Company has adjusted
its strategy every year to be up to date with the changing
era, resulting in the Company being trusted and reliable by customers, investors, shareholders, and financial institutions. Its growth graph has been rising up to the present.
Although the Company has grown from being a real estate
developer in Bangkok over the past 30 years, the Company
is still searching for new marketing opportunities in order to
expand the business further and "upcountry" is another way
that Supalai sees growth opportunities. Therefore, it has
expanded the development to other provinces and also
managed hotels and resorts because it believes that this
approach will help increase the potential for sustainable growth
and distribute risks for the Company in the long run.
Currently, Supalai has developed more than 200 residential projects. Beside developing the projects in metropolitan
Bangkok, its vicinity and other 17 provinces nationwide, the Company has not stopped expanding its investment just in
Thailand but also expanding overseas as well. This is to
strengthen the business sustainability and to support the Company's continual growth.
Despite the fact that the Company has become one of the five most profitable real estate companies with highest net profit in the market, it continues to develop itself endlessly
with an important goal for Supalai's sustainable growth to be
the organization for 100 years.
Social Innovation
Regarding social design, Supalai has designed the concept
of environmental conservation and energy saving to be applied in the Company's housing projects and condominiums since
its inception in 1989 under the concept of save our world,
save your money. The design focuses on making the house cool and comfortable by natural methods (Passive Cooling)
and has developed the design to be a main concept, while at
the same time, there have been preparations for mechanical
cooling and relying on active cooling technology that is consistent with today's lifestyle. This is to be a combination
of components so as to create alternatives to save energy
on the cooling load of air conditioners, to reduce the use of lighting system and other electrical appliances. In doing so,
the Company's construction price is still at the same level as
those of other general houses in the market, resulting in great
value for money with appropriate use. Accordingly, money can be saved on electricity bills when choosing Supalai projects.
From the main concepts of design to promote energy saving, it can be seen clearly at the project level, making each Supalai project similar to an Eco Land that helps the
world reduce global warming and also help the nation save
money by using reduced energy.
1. Energy Saving
The layout would be laid for the house or building to be in the north-south direction to avoid the sun and to get good breeze.
Eaves are designed to protect the house from the sun
with appropriate degree to generate large amount of air to absorb heat from the roof; and with supplementary insulation
and air vents at the eaves, hot air would be released out of the building.
The multi-directional doors and windows are designed for good air ventilation; the wind can blow through thoroughly
as the openings opposite each other would be the most consistent in order to encourage ventilation using natural methods, and therefore, no need to turn on the air conditioner.
Planting big trees to shade the house so as to reduce heat transfer into the building.
Building airy fence for good ventilation while hygienic garbage storage is provided.
Choosing materials with low thermal conductivity.
Choosing materials that can help reflect heat.
Choosing Electrical equipment that can save energy.
Choosing materials that prevent cold loss in case of using the air conditioner.
Choosing water saving faucets, 3-liter and 6-liter toilet sets that can be selected to use appropriately and save water.
Choosing UPVC doors and windows to prevent sound and air leakage at the joints corners of the frame and between
the frame and the door, thus, reducing the cooling costs of air conditioners, as they are durable, non-flammable, and
using low energy in the production process, choosing
FIBER mosquito screens to prevent mosquitoes and insects not to come in to disturb dwellers.
Using green tinted glass of 5 mm thick to tone down the
light due to low SHGC value but high VT (energy conservation glass no. 5).
Door frames of bedroom, bathrooms, and washing exits are
WPC frames (wood + plastic), the material used to replace real wood and can prevent swelling, breakage and are not food for termites, thus reducing the use of natural wood.
Using aerated bricks of 7.5 cm thickness as they are more
porous than that of lightweight clay bricks and retain less heat (lower OTTV).
Installing 3-inch insulation upon the ceiling and 6 inches in some projects.
Reducing moisture in the home by lining wall paper in every wall of every room because wall paper is a vinyl sheet that can prevent water from passing through and can also reduce moisture accumulating in the wall to prevent moisture entering and exiting the wall.
Paying meticulous attention on details of the construction
materials: using 2 "x5" bathroom frame to be at the same level of the tiles in the bathroom; using wooden eaves
and ceilings painted with Timber Shield to better preserves the wood and more beautiful than oil paint etc.
Using both internal and external energy-saving light bulbs
(LED) as they have lower power consumption and longer service life, which help save electricity cost and reduce
long-term lamp maintenance fees with automatic on-off switch system controlled by sun light (Photo Switch) for
the gate lamps to reduce unnecessary use of electricity.
Using air conditioners with number 5 label because the
EER value is higher than 11 Btu / hr / w.
Using electricity ground wire system to prevent danger with additional earth leak circuit breaker to ensure safety
and prevent danger to residents while the electric waterproof wire (NYY) are used in the courtyard.
Using various sanitary wares, such as shower faucets, water taps and toilet fixtures, which are water saving models certified with green label and toilet lid is the type
to prevent and inhibit bacteria with Microban.
Using the roof tiles of 25 degrees, which is the degree that retains air mass under the roof to be suitable for
Supalai homes to prevent heat transfer from the roof into the house; also the color of the roof is in light shade, reducing the heat transmittance value of the roof (RTTV)
to be lower.
Using UPVC materials for exterior ceiling with ventilation holes to ventilate the heat under the roof, reducing heat transfer from the roof to the house.
2.
Environmentally Friendly
2.1
Building Design to be Environmentally Friendly
In the design process, emphasis has been placed
on
environmental impact resulting from the construction of buildings
or residences on the neighboring communities and society.
The construction process and the operation period depend
on the attention and determination from the beginning of the project design where studies must be done in various aspects.
As for drainage system, there is a cleaning of drainage pipe in the housing project after the construction of the
house is completed, and the drainage pipe must be cleaned before the rainy season to prevent floods.
As for waste management, the waste disposal in various projects are under the responsibility of the district office and the project has coordinated with such office and
monitored to ensure that the employees of the district office collect the waste according to the schedule. In
case of disposal of tree branches, there will be coordination for collection as a special case on a regular basis.
There is a grease trap and waste water treatment system to treat household water before releasing to public sewers.
2.2 Design for Air Pollution Management
The design has been done for air quality, such as designing
for vertical green areas at some suitable parts of the walls of
the parking building and the walls of other buildings. planting trees around the fence of the project (for high-rise building)
to help reduce vehicle noise from inside the building, which also helps reduce light at night and filter dust in the air, while
maintaining moisture in the surrounding areas and making the
scenery beautiful.
2.3 Design for Waste Management
The design has been done by using the size of standard
materials in the market, such as the size of the open
channels by taking into consideration the size of standard glass (in metric scale), for bathroom by considering the width and
length of the bathroom, where the size of the tiles can be
arranged according to the desired utility space using modular
system, etc. With such designs, the leftover materials can be
managed to make use accordingly. The purpose is to reduce scrap materials and use resources for maximum benefits.
12
Respect for Human Rights and Fair Labor Treatment
The Company attaches great importance to respecting
human rights in accordance with the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights (UNGP), of which main principle
is to avoid violating the human rights of others and taking
care of the negative impacts if the Company is involved in
violations of the basis of the internationally recognized human
rights law in 7 areas as follows:
Convention for Non-Racial Discrimination
Convention on Non-Discrimination Against Women
Convention for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities
Convention on the Rights of Children
Convention Against Torture
International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights
International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural
Rights
All aspects of such human right principles cover all process
regarding stakeholders, which consists of customers, suppliers, contractors, the surrounding communities and the Company's
employees. The Company has disseminated the policy to
all stakeholders via website: www.supalai.com, whereby all
directors, executives and employees of the Company, its subsidiaries and associated companies Including its suppliers
and contractors must strictly abide by.
In addition to creating an understanding of human rights
for employees and suppliers, the Company also proactively
places emphasis on preventing human rights violation through
various activities that help improve the living conditions of
employees and support fair treatment of workers, covering the Company's employees, suppliers and contractors. As a result,
the Company has not been related to any event relating to
human rights violation in 2019.
1. Human Rights Practices Towards
Customers
The Company has a policy to provide customer services
without discrimination in terms of nationality, race, gender, age, physical fitness, occupation and income or political and
religious belief. The customers would be provided with services
on an equal basis. Also, to access to goods and services of the Company, there is no discrimination that is in conflict
with human rights principles.
The Company has developed skills to provide services and instilled non-discriminatory attitudes for employees at all levels through trainings as well as supervising the services of suppliers and contractors given to the Company's customers to be in line with the same standards, whereby effectiveness is evaluated through customer feedback after receiving services and through complaint channel of telephone line 1720.
2. Human Rights Practice Towards Suppliers
and Contractors
The Company has a policy not to be involved with organizations or agencies that have issues regarding human rights violations by specifying human rights expectations from suppliers and contractors beginning from the screening process of suppliers, while evaluations of effectiveness has been carried out on a regular basis. The Company has also adopted remedial policies and guidelines for those affected by violations made by suppliers and contractors.
In addition to overseeing human rights violations, such as the control of child labor, the fair and equitable treatment of migrant workers, etc., the Company also organized various activities to improve living conditions and prevent risks from violations of the rights of employees by suppliers and contractors. Such activies consist of insurance knowledge programs on social security matters for contractors so as to develop access to employee health insurance systems, clean drinking water dispensers and coin operated washing machines
at affordable price to improve the quality of life of workers in the construction projects.
The Company supports persons with disabilities to live independently, the same as others in the society while enjoying
full and effective social participation under an environment that
they can access and make use of. Disabled people are given
opportunity to work with the Company. 2 disabled persons 1
men and 1 woman were employed in 2019.
As for gender equality, the Company places great
importance on the equitable treatment of both sexes and offers opportunities for competent persons to join the management
team. At present, the Company's Management Committee
comprises 14members with 5 female executives included.
3. Human Rights Practice for Nearby
Communities
The Company attaches great importance to the right to
live in a good environment of the nearby communities of the Company's projects, such as access to water resources,
non-encroaching on residential land, control of pollution caused
by construction, etc. All such activities are carried out strictly
according to the environmental requirements of government
agencies. Public hearings have also been organized to analyze
the risk of violations, accepting suggestions and complaints
from the communities through various channels as well as
conducting relationship activities to improve the quality of life of people in the communities, such as the project "Nong Im Di - Pi Im Suk"(Younger Ones' Stomomachs are Full, Older Ones are Happy) that helps develop food and drinking water
sources for children in schools with shortcomings, which helps
reduce the risk factors that cause child labor.
4. Treating employees fairly and equally.
Non-discriminationand Equal Opportunities in Employment
The Company implements the recruitment policy with adherence to ethical principles without discrimination or
exclusion due to diversity, race, religion, language, sex,
or political opinion. Recruitment decisions are made based upon individuals' qualifications needed for each role and
responsibility, without child labor being employed. Our
recruitment and selection system reaches high standard and always offers equal opportunities for those interested in joining
the Company.
In 2019, the Company had a total of 1,558 employees with the close ratios of men to women that is 816 : 742 Our employees vary in terms of age, gender, level of education and nature of operations. All are treated fairly and equally without discrimination despite their differences
2019 Employee Data
Proportion of
Number
Percentage
employees
(of people)
Classified by gender
Male
816
52.37
Female
742
47.63
total
1,558
100.00
Classified by level
Executives and supervisors
213
13.67
Operating
1,056
67.78
Part Time
289
18.55
Classified by age range
Less than 30 years
574
36.84
More than 30 years
984
63.16
Terminated employees classified by gender
Male
88
59.16
Female
61
40.94
Terminated employees classified by age range
Less than 30 years
81
54.36
More than 30 years
68
45.64
New employees
Male
114
55.34
Female
92
44.66
New employees classified by age range
Less than 30 years
156
75.73
More than 30 years
50
24.27
Maternity leave
Employees on maternity leave
24
1.54
Disabled employees
Male
1
50
Female
1
50
Appropriate Employee Remuneration
and Welfare
Importance is attached to all employees who are treated
with dignity, mercy and compassion. A fair and appropriate
policy on employee remuneration management has been
developed accordingly in comparison with other companies in
the same industry. Remuneration is provided to employees
in an equal manner taking into account their duties and responsibilities as well as their capabilities. Employee compensation has been adjusted so as to be competitive when
compared to others in the same business group and motivate
existing employees to continuously improve their operations
The convenience of employees with disabilities is also taken into consideration. In this regard, the Company's thoughtfully
designed building facilities for disabled people such as ramps,
disabled accessible toilets and reserved parking space
Welfare Committee
The Company has set up a welfare committee with 7
members to represent employees in discussions, supervision
and offering of opinions on welfare matters of the employees
to be proposed to senior executives. This will help promote
relations and mutual understanding between the employer and
the employees regarding the welfare and the improvement of working environment. It would also boost the morale of
the employees in working, which would result in increasing
performance.
Employee
Welfare
Incentives, Commissions
Medical expenses
Accident insurance
Long Service award
Provident fund
Scholarships for The Degrees
Trainings and development and overseas study visits
Fitness room
Special discount on Supalai residential projects
Other financial aids, such as school scholarships for employees' children
Wedding allowance
SUSTAINABILITY DEVELOPMENT REPORT 2019 51
by adopting 8 categories of happiness in the workplace, they comprise;
8 Happy Workplace
Happy
Happy
Happy
Body
Money
Relax
Happy
Happy
Happy
Brain
Soul
Heart
Happy Happy
Society Family
1. Happy Body
Happy body means being physically and mentally healthy, knowing how to live, what to eat and when to sleep, by provding:
Fitness facilities for employees to exercise before work, during lunch break and after work
Pre-entryand annual health check-ups
Medical expenses, dental fees and accident insurance
Nursing room for sick employees during working time
Activities to provide knowledge on health care
Supalai Sport Club
Employee Annual Checkup
2. Happy Heart
To have a generous mind, with the following provided;
Service Excellence Award to the employees who provide constant heartfelt service is to instill the service mind into employee mindset and to help build culture that leads to excellent service.
Service Excellence Award
3. Happy Relax
To have a relaxing attitude towards life and work, with
the following provided
Welfare such as staying at the Company's affiliated hotels.
Budget for cross-functional trainings and seminars.
Supalai Resort & Spa Phuket
4. Happy Brain
The happiness from continuous learning to gain knowledge
and for self-development at all times will lead to professionalism
and career security by provding:
Innovation Award 2019 project for employees to participate in the contest by submitting their entries with
proposal on new methods of working and improvements which are beneficial to the Company, and there were
105 proposals submitted. The Company has applied
usefule suggestions that sparked creative thinking leading to improvement of work to be more efficient and achieve
common goals at the unit and organizational levels.
Creation of a learning organization by providing an employee library for the employees to search for
additional knowledge, introducing new interesting books and providing new knowledge review every month;
budget has been allocated for annual trainings which are in line with the Company's policy and goals;
there has been development of employees according to the established plan continuously to improve employees' performance.
Undergraduate and graduate scholarships both in and out of the country.
Study visits both in the country and abroad
Local Field Trip
Supalai Pasak Resort and Spa
Innovation Award 2019
5. Happy Soul
Happiness from one's wit and wisdom of the "Peaceful and Virtuous Path", that is to have faith in one's religion
and to lead a moral life with a sense of shame and fear for wrongdoings, with the following provided;
Permission granted to employees to take leave for
religious observances, e.g. ordination, undertaking the
Hajj Pilgrimage to Mecca, Saudi Arabia, etc.
Arrange the Kathin Robe Offering ceremony.
Arrage 2019 New Year Merit maleing
Philanthropy New Year
6. Happy Money
Financial happiness means knowing how to save and spend money, while living appropriate life with suitable compensation in the form of salary, special remuneration and suitable operating expenses.
Provident Fund at the rate of 3 - 10% according to the years of service, whereby the Company's contribution is the same rate as that of the employees' deduction. This is a concrete practice of the Company for long-term care of employees, and also to create
financial security for employees in case of resignation, retirement, disabled or death, which creates good relationship in the organization and increases working incentives for employees so as to have good quality of life.
Financial assistance to employees, such as allowance for funeral, wedding and financial support for employees and families facing difficulties.
Special car Insurance rate for employees and their family members.
Providing knowledge on savings plans and financial investment for employees, such as courses on early planning for retirement, managing urgent retirement package, managing income and debt in a happy manner and planning on savings and investments.
5 strategies to overcome taxes
7. Happy Family
Having a warm and secure family, with the following provided:
A broad range of benefit allowances. Top executives attach importance and regard every employee as their family members who must be cared for. They attend important
ceremonies of all employees, who are also entitled to benefit allowances, such as wedding allowance, get-well
gift baskets, childbirth allowance, and funeral allowance.
Providing scholarships for employees' children who get good grades in school according to the established scholarship program for education of the employees' children. The scholarships have been given to children of employees of the Company, its subsidiaries from primary school up to university level who get average grade not lower than 3.00 with unlimited number of applicants
Such provision of scholarship has been carried out for 20 consecutive years. In 2019, there were 91
students having received such scholarships.
Scholarships for employees' children
• Employees are provided with special privilege in buying
residential places under the Company's and its subsidiaries' projects with special discount. This is to provide
a chance to employees to have their own houses or to expand or change residence in proper to the family size.
54 SUSTAINABILITY DEVELOPMENT REPORT 2019
8. Happy Society
Coaches to train new employees.
New Year party
The Company has the policy to strengthen the love and bonds between its employees and the organization according to the "Promote from Within" & "Recognize" policy, for long year-of-service employees. There has been recognition event and awards given to employees with 5, 10, 15, 20, 25 and 30 years of service. Furthermore, it has been emphasized to the employees to behave in a good and virtuous way so as to be quality persons of the society. They are encouraged to participate in religious
observances, e.g. meditation, study tour to the Land of Buddha, the four holy places of Buddhism in India, etc. Employees with good potential are also promoted under the "Outstanding Employee of the Year" Program and
"Service Award" Program. The award was set up to instill
in them service mind and to help build culture that leads to excellent service as well as the "Excellent Creative
Award" which is created in order to build an innovation organization.
Day 1 Orientation of New Employees
Supalai Way to Excellence
New Year Party
Outstanding Employee of the Years
For training courses, the Team Learning & Development
course has been organized namely "Supalai Way to
Excellence". This program aimed for efficiency development and boosting up woring power under Core Competency,
which will make behavior change and reinforcement of new working culture. Every employee is encouraged to
have good attitude and conscience towards oneself, colleagues and the organization by way of self potential development, both physically and mentally.There is a combination of team building and supporting to develop a team with attitude, knowledge and skill in the same direction
Sports Day, internal sporting event, and friendship games between the Company and the Press and the Company and real estate business groups.
Cross-functionalseminar held among divisions. This is to promote harmony while encouraging communications and informal cooperation among employees, which yield better results than issuing written requests.
Supalai Club, an ideal platform for holding activities aiming to achieve unity among employees. Here, everyone can express their opinions freely and work together without the boss-subordinate attitude.
Outstandinge to give to
employee with 5, 10, 15, 25
and 30 years
Supalai Sport Day 2019
Cross-functional seminar
Focus has been placed on reinforcing great company culture and working environment along with fair treatment of all employees. The Company had, therefore, prescribed the Code of Conduct for directors, executives and employees to strictly follow. Also, the 2019 motto was created so as to be a guideline for operations of all level of employees, ensuring their performance in response to the Company's vision and mission.
Communications, consultation and listening to employees' feedback
The Company's top executives always communicate with employees at all levels so as to provide opportunities for employees to express their opinions and participate in the development and improvement of business operations and for upward communication from all employees to senior executives through various channels, such as the grand orientation for
new employees who begin working with the Company, site visit project as well as communication and listening to opinions
informatlly through social media, such as Line Supalai. Also, for the convenience and coverage of all employees, the Company has provided an opinion box so employees can express their opinions and needs, whereby the executives will answer all questions and clarify issues and concerns in all cases via email to all employees.
The Company has organized an annual engagement survey of employees in the HR Communication Forum to provide opportunities and channels for accessing and communicating with employees, to create better understanding and address the issues that need to be further developed and improved. This has been done with the slogan "All your valuable ideas are all growth and progress forward with the Company". This is for continual business expansion.
HR Communication
5. Projects for Promoting Child-Friendly
Business Operations
The Company's business operations naturally involve with children indirectly, either with children living in the Company's projects, children of employees, workers or contractors
including the children of customers who come in contact with the Company. Having been well aware of children's rights, the Company has collaborated with Thaipat Institute to organize
activities that promote child-friendly business practices so
as to encourage the Company's employees to participate in
the said activities. Such activities consist of knowledge and guidelines sharing on children' s rights for the employees'
operations, for instance:
Adopting policies and working group to be committed to the protection and promotion of children's rights
Adopting policies on human rights covering the respect and support of children's rights.
Establishing a working group on children's rights comprising
voluntary employees of the Company to create activities for children in the projects, namely, children of workers, children of people in the residential projects, children in
surrounding communities.
• Encourage the customers and the outsiders to provide protection and promote the children's rights
Adopt the policy that the manufacturers / suppliers of
raw materials, goods and services to operate business with respect of the children's rights.
Adopt the practices of non-violation of human rights that includes the non-violation of children's right as their
guidelines for selection and assessment of their suppliers.
Providing work for young people who have inappropriate job
Hiring daily staff by providing opportunity for young people
aged 18 and over to work with the Company by taking into consideration appropriate nature of the job.
Providing multi - educational projects for students who are interested in participating in an internship with the Company to promote the work for students.
Preparing projects to promote children's rights
Organizing Breastfeeding Project to encourage employees
who are breastfeeding their children by providing knowledge about the benefits of breastfeeding, and preparing separate
area of the clinical room as a "Saiyai Rak" corner to provide a place for mothers to pump milk for their children with a refrigerator to store breast milk.
Promoting awareness regarding children's rights through products and services
Providing a children's corner for customers who bring their children to visit the project to be specifically for children
to play.
Providing a playground for children in the projects of the
Company.
Participation in Community
and Social Development
Social and Community
Health
SUPALAI...WE CARE
FOR THAI SOCIETY
Environment
Families
Education
Art and Culture
For over 30 years, Supalai has been committed to operating real estate development business coupled with the concept of "Supalai...we care for Thai Society" by focusing on creating better quality of life for people in society based on the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) towards sustainable development according to the SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals) and drive the sustainable development of the organization to CSR- IN-PROCESS. The Company attaches importance to the stakeholders in every production process, through a variety of activities, ranging from provision of knowledge and education on family, health, the environment and arts and culture that are truly beneficial to the society.
• Dissemination of Knowledge in Various
Disciplines to Improve Quality of Life
The Company, in cooperation with leading organizations,
organized seminars to provide knowledge and understanding
on various interesting topics that can be put into practice in
daily life, such as investing tips in various areas, self-care, and DIY activities that are all useful in enhancing the quality
of life, aiming for the general public to put into practice for
sustainable happiness.
Money makes Money
Miracle Method for Good Eyesight
SKT Meditation Therapy for Health, Stroke Prevention
Watching Economic Issues & Best Stocks for
Investment in the Second Half of the Year
Maneevej for Body Balancing, Illness Curing
Lucky Home, Lucky Residents
Nong Im Dee, Phi Im Suk Project (Full of Food for
Children, Full of Joy for Provider)
The Company has initiated the project "Nong Im Dee, Phi Im Suk" (Full of Food for Children, Full of Joy for Provider), a project that gives children quality lunch forever. It can also give long-term benefits in accordance with the sufficiency
economy philosophy, which is a sustainable way of happiness.
The first school that has been selected to participate in the project is Bannamuang School, Ubon Ratchathani Province.
The school had been short of lunch and water storage tank,
including clean drinking water sources. The Company had
arranged for land improement to create sources of food, making vegetable plots, cement fish pond, mushroom house, in the
form of clean and safe organic agriculture to create clean, safe, sustainable food sources. It also provided comprehensive
knowledge, covering distribution that will build working capital
as fund for lunch forever.
Bannamuang School, Ubon Ratchathani Province
SUSTAINABILITY DEVELOPMENT REPORT 2019 61
Huai Hang Pa Sa School, Chiang Rai Province
The Company continues the project "Nong Im Dee, Phi Im Suk Year 2" (Full of Food for Children, Full of Joy for Provider) continuously. The second school that was selected to join the project is Huai Hang Pa Sa School, Chiang Rai
Province. The school had been lacking in school building and
lunch. The Company had, therefore, renovated the school
building, including electrical systems within the building. The
budget for renovation of school building had been provided
to give students learning space and with more happiness
under better learning environment. There was also land
improvement to create sources of food, making vegetable
plots, mushroom house, improving the chicken and duck
pen, in the form of clean and safe organic agriculture. The
Company received cooperation from Local Wisdom Center for
Sustainable Agriculture to provide knowledge to students and
school personnel about organic agriculture and animal-raising in order to create clean, safe, sustainable food sources. It
also provided comprehensive knowledge, covering distribution
that will build working capital as fund for lunch forever.
62 SUSTAINABILITY DEVELOPMENT REPORT 2019
The Company, together with the Prateep-Ajchara
Tangmatitham Foundation, organized a book introduction event and opened the "Prateep's Vision 3 Photo Exhibition" of 111
photos for charities at the Bangkok Art and Culture Centre. Gross proceeds of Baht 1,157,000 were given to the Bangkok Art and Culture Centre to support its operations. Books and photos displayed at the exhibition were given to those who made donation as remembrance.
• Participation in Community and Social
Development
CSR Agents Project
The Company has built the CSR Agents team for the second
consecutive year by providing training courses for employees on the topic of CSR Engagement in the CSR Day event. It is an activity to exchange knowledge among employees regarding the Company's corporate social responsibility by
providing knowledge and understanding in their works and
being able to supervise the work with CSR-in-Process in every
department for satisfaction to all relevant parties, which led
to a successful drive of CSR both internally and externally.
• Happiness Camp Project
The Company has turned the area in the workers' camp into an organic kitchen garden, with clean and safe vegetables for eating. A course has been organized to teach the technique for growing chemical-free vegetables. The Company also provides planting materials, along with a wide variety of vegetable seeds for construction workers to make a concerted effort to create a large kitchen garden in the camp. There is also a close follow up to improve the quality of life of construction workers so as to be happier.
In addition, the Company has continued the "Happiness Camp" project for the 2nd consecutive year by organizing training activities on social security fund benefits for contractors. The
purpose was to raise awareness for construction workers to
pay attention and receive thorough and continuous health care
services.
Furthermore, the Company Donated Baht 1,500,000 to Chumchon Wat Samornkot School (Yu Poon Rat Bamrung)
for restoration and landscape improvements of the ancient
remains of Wat Samornkot, with cooperation from the Fine
Arts Department, to maintain the value and being a learning
source of the community. The ancient remains are in the nearby community of Supalai Veranda Rattanathibet Project.
The Company also donated an air conditioner to Chumchon Wat Samornkot School (Yu Poon Rat Bamrung) to be installed
in the library, creating a good environment for information
researching and promoting educational development.
• Assistance and Restoration Projects for
Surrounding
The Company has sent help to flood victims in Ubon
Ratchathani Province, and rovided advice on how to select residential location away from flooding areas. The volunteer staff went to the area to give 400 survival bags to flood
victims in 4 areas with the Wat Ban Dong Bang Nua Donation
Center, Ubon Ratchathani Highway District 1 Donation Center,
Muang Ubon Ratchathani District, Ban Hong Hor, Sawang
Wirawong District, and Ban Nong Kin Phlur, Warin Chamrap District, to relieve difficulties from floods.
• Development Project of Public Utility
Systems for Surrounding Communities
The Company emphasizes on keeping the project
environment in good condition at all times. The development project was carried out in several areas and not only in the scope of the project but It also includes the development
of utilities to neighboring communities, such as land, roads,
sewers, electricity, water supply, etc., for example,
Activities
Benefits for Community
Improve the road
To drain water and facilitate
and set up drainage
travel of the people.
pipe.
Improve
public
• To facilitate people to travel
roads.
conveniently
and quickly with
safely to life and property.
• To
develop
infrastructure
and
reduce
road accidents.
Extend electricity
The surrounding Communities of
and tap
water
the project have better electricity
area coverage
and water supply systems.
Examples of Area Development in Each Project
Public Road Improvement and Drainage Pipe Installation
Electricity Area Extension for Installation of Street
LED Lights for Surrounding Communities
• Family Institution Promotion
The Company continuously attaches importance to promoting good relationships in the family so as to be a foundation for strong Thai society by organizing activities such as "Meditation with Supalai", focusing on practicing mindfulness- meditation for self-development and applying in daily life, as well as to strengthen family bonds.
• Health and Hygienic Promotion
The Company, led by the management and staff, organized
the Supalai Family Run 2019 mini marathon, in response to the Company's policy to encourage employees to turn to exercise, with health consciousness. It also brought about happiness
and good relations among employees. The types of running
were divided according to the distance, i.e. 10 km / 5 km / 3 km More than 400 employees and their families joined the
event under the warm atmosphere.
The Company invited teams of doctors and nurses from leading hospitals to provide free medical checkup service, health knowledge on interesting topics by organizing health seminars and alternative medicine seminars. The Supalai families and the general public have been invited to participate. Charity events such as "Blood Donation" are also organized to donate blood to the National Blood Center, Thai Red Cross Society at Supalai Grand Tower, L Floor. The tenants of Supalai Grand Tower and Supalai employees are encouraged to participate.
66 SUSTAINABILITY DEVELOPMENT REPORT 2019
• Participation in Environmental Conservation
The Company also gives importance to the responsibility
for environmental conservation as a response to its policy of
creating energy-saving homes that are environmentally friendly
to be in line with the word "Supalai Save Our World Save
Your Money" which has been transferred into environmental
conservation activities.
The Company, together with the Prateep-Atchara
Tangmatitham Foundation, organized a community reforestation activity under the "Suphapanalai" project to increase natural
forest areas for the country, maintaining the ecological balance
and better quality of life for people in the community, as
well as to build soil fertility, at Khon Buri District, Nakhon
Ratchasima Province. The Company has cooperated with the Nakhon Ratchasima Provincial Land Reform Office and
villagers in Khon Buri community, which has been a community
psychological operation that built lasting relationships between the projects + communities, using activities that would lead to
the community's recognition and awareness of good wishes and caring for Thai society. It has been an ongoing activity
with continuing follow up of every 1-2 years to check the
results of reforestation or carry out maintenance / repair works.
Supalai Property Management Co., Ltd., which is a
subsidiary of the Company, operates the Supalai Pasak Resort and Spa by following King Rama IX's initiative on the Sufficiency Economy Philosophy aiming for the creation of
sustainable economic growth for the country and improving
the quality of life of the people. These are the main ideas for implementing the project, which consists of 3 sub-projects under the name of "Supalai Chiva Vithee (Bio-way) Project",
which are as follows:
Organic Vegetable Project
It is based on the grinding of food waste into liquid fertilizer, taking leafage andcoconut coir to make dry fertilizer to nourish the soil forgrowing plants, and using
fermented micro-organisms fromherbs as pest control formula. Vegetables grown underthis project are, therefore,
chemical-free and used for cooking in the Resort and sold to people who are interested.
Environmental Products for the Environment Project
This is process of taking the skin of fruits to produce
multipurpose liquids for dishwashing, glass cleaning, laundry, floor cleaning, car washing, washroom cleaning, etc. In
addition, local Thai herbs have been used to produce various products such as turmeric liquid soap, butterfly pea shampoo, and kaffir lime shampoo all of which have been
registered as controlled cosmetics with the Ministry of Public Health for the safety of consumers. Besides being useful for the consumers, the products do not damage the environment.
Training Project on Making Bio-way Products
The trainingis a source of knowledge for interested students, people, who visit the project by demonstrating
the production processes of various products, organic vegetable plot, which can be taken for further development to create work and career. The production processes are environmental friendly from upstream to downstream, in order to maintain the abundance of natural ecosystem.
Employees' Potential
Development at Workplace
and in Daily Life
The Company attaches great importance to all personnel of the organization as they are deemed valuable human resources and an important part in driving the policy and achievement of the established goals of the organization, while at the same time, personnel is the driving force to support the Company to have sustainable growth.
To ensure that the Company is ready for the change in the era of Thailand 4.0, in which there is rapid change all the time, the Company, therefore, is focused on investinginhumanresources,aimingtoseeemployees being developed continuously both physically and mentally. This goalas achieved by integrating into the humanresources management process, which includes trainings and development of employees to have knowledge suitable for their job.
Supalai Way to Excellence
Grand Orientation of New Employees
Course on Supalai Real Estate
Course on Professional Presentation
Development
Course on Risk Management
Course on Process Improvement
Course on Internal Auditor
Course on Counseling Coaching
and Feedback
Course on Service Excellence
Course on Smart Engineer
Course on English Language
Course on Smart Sales
Course on Personality Development
Course on Safety at Work
Capability Development for Employees'
Career Advancement
The Company realizes that the true success of the business depends on a quality staff. All personnel must be systematically
and continuously trained and developed to develop their capabilities higher and be able to perform their tasks efficiently
and in accordance with the established goals. The training and development department shall process the result and capability of individual employee based on a Competency Gap Assessment and prepare an Individual Development Plan (IDP) for the selection of talents and develop these group of employees to support the succession plan, especially for critical positions of the organization (key strategic position).
Trainings provided to employees in 2019
are as follows:
Average numbers of hours/person/year
Information on employee training
Average numbers of training
25.14
hours (hrs/person/year)
Average numbers of training hours classified by sex
Female
23.08
Male
26.58
Average numbers of training hours classified according to employee level
Executive level
(Supervisor
26.67
level or above)
Employee level
20.35
Education and Continuous Development
Education
In addition to the training and development of employees, the Company continues to focus on Continuing Education through sponsorship in the form of scholarships at the undergraduate and graduate levels in both domestic and
international institutions. Currently, 93 scholarships have been granted and 74 employees have been graduated, while 18 employees are studying in Thailand and 1 is studying abroad.
And promoting self-learning at the Company's library, and conducting site visits. On top of that, other activities in support of employee development are regularly held, such as arranging a mentor to offer advice and help new employees prepare for their work during probation and coaching those in supervisory positions and higher levels. Our employees are also provided with opportunities to improve existing knowledge and capabilities which have been transferred to the students in the co-operative education program jointly organized with leading educational institutes.
The Company had also promoted employees with excellent performance by selecting the outstanding employee of the year. Employees with employment period of 5 ,10 ,15 , 20 , 25 and 30 years, considered as valuable resource of the Company, were granted awards, to encourage their love for and committed to the Company. Moreover, the HRMS system
has been implemented in the Company to raise the capabilities and efficiency of personnel management and human resource
development.
Management : guidelines for the organization's risk management in the new era, human resource management for supervisors, performance management system, quality management system (ISO 9001:2008), etc.
Change of Behavior : to create a shared value for employees of every level and every project to have a servicing culture to move forwards to achieve Supalai - Service Excellence, Supalai Way Activity, to build up unity among employees. The Key Performance Indicator (KPI) had been used to assess individual performance, causing employees to have work targets with a fair assessment in place, etc.
Increase of Efficiency : to make all the works performed
with consistency until achieving the goals, the Company has laid down the Supalai-7 R policy to increase efficiency of its teams. The Supalai-7R strategy is an idea to build up efficiency
of every department concerned, both internal and external, sharing the same objectives and targets, comprising;
PR
CRM
Supalai and
Supalai and
the media
customers
CSR
SUPALAI
ER
Supalai and
7R
Supalai and
the society
employees
IR
GR
Supalai and relevant
Supalai and
govemment agencies
shareholders
SCR
Supalai and suppliers
and contractors
1. CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) : Supalai and the society, by aiming at corporate social responsibility and returning of profit to the society, building relations between
the society and Supalai, making the Company to be talked
about with better image.
PR (Public Relations) : Supalai and the media, e.g. public and media relations, by focusing on building good relations with the public and mass media, making familiarity between the management and the media with the wish to make the media a part of the organization in a constructive manner to strengthen cooperation.
CRM (Customer Relations Management) : Supalai and customers, by aiming at better relations between the Company
and its customers by organizing various useful activities for customers' satisfaction.
ER (Employee Relations) : Supalai and employees, by emphasizing good relations with employees to make every employee live and work in unity like family members and enjoy their work
IR (Investor and Shareholder Relation) : Supalai and shareholders, by creating better understanding among
shareholders and investors so as to be better informed about the Company in order to have a positive feeling about the Company and become long-term shareholders. The Company also aims for operational results satisfactory to investors and shareholders
SCR (Supplier Contractor Relations) : Supalai and suppliers and contractors, by attaching importance to
suppliers by treating suppliers and contractors with fairness and sincerity to obtain good returns and trust.
GR (Government Relations) : Supalai and relevant
government agencies, by emphasizing relations between
government agencies and the Company for coordination and flexibility; the Company complies with laws and regulation,
and provides cooperation, both directly and indirectly.
Safety, Occupational Health and Working Environment
The Company has a policy on safety, occupational health and working environment on part that affects all employees including the community and the society by adhering strictly to the laws, regulations and relevant official announcements. The Committee on Safety, Occupational Health and Working Environment has been appointed to represent the Company in the operations on safety, occupational health and working environment.
In 2019, the Company has organized activities regarding safety, occupational health and working environment as follows:
4. Organize training to provide knowledge on basic firefighting and drill on fire evacuation in high-rise buildings
together with the Supalai Grand Tower.
Safety
Explore the work area in terms of safety, occupational health and working environment; the results would be considered in the meeting, while there is a monitoring, correction and recommendations on corrective action in case of inappropriate solutions.
Introduce methods and / or give instruction to address working condition that may cause harm according to reporting project on unsafe working conditions.
Arrange for contractors' workers to use the fire
extinguishers so as to be able to operate properly in case of emergency.
5. Ensure that there be strict safety controls at all stages of construction, such as proper work attire, installation of sign boards on construction details and installation of sign boards on working rules and regulations, operation practices under dangerous condition.
6. Organize Safety Talk every Saturday before starting to work and inspect safety equipment as well as always cleaning the inside and outside areas of the project.
7. Provide protection occupational safety and health in the workplace such as safety helmets, safety shoes, earplugs, noise and dust masks.
SUSTAINABILITY DEVELOPMENT REPORT 2019 73
8. Ensure that there be dust prevention during construction
using mesh sheet to be installed around the building and 3.00 -meters-higher from the floor on which there is construction.
9. Provide prevention of dengue fever from mosquitoes by spraying mosquito repellent after every period of 2 months or when there is a report on a great number of mosquitoes.
10. Launch preventive campaigns on various kinds of safety for employees, such as safe driving in every long
holiday season, campaigns on turning off the lights, unplugging electrical appliances and office equipment in all long holiday
seasons.
Information on Work Safety 2019
Safety Information
Unit
Contractor
Male
Female
Daily
Outsider
Staff
Staff
Employee
Accident rate
No.
-
-
1
-
1
Rate of employees injured
Person
-
-
1
-
3
from work
Rate of work day off due to
Day
-
-
-
-
-
illness from work
Rate of employees who stop
work due to illness from
Person
-
-
-
-
-
work
Dates of absence due to
Day
-
-
-
-
-
sickness from work
Rate of employee absent
Person
-
-
-
-
-
due to sickness from work
Number of persons die due
Person
-
-
-
-
-
to work
Occupational Health
1. Provide a sterilize
foam sprayer for
washing
hands
3. Launch campaigns to maintain healthy mouth and teeth.
located in important areas
of the Company,
such as
at the
lobby in the lift areas on both sides and at the entrance to the fitness room of the Company.
2. Launch campaigns for employees to protect themselves from illness, such as dengue fever, pneumonia, office syndrome
and diseases coming with winter
4. Provide vaccination to prevent influenza.
Corporate Responsibility
Towards Consumers
Supply Chain Management
CSR IN PROCESS
INTERNAL
RISK
Management
Supplier
BOQ
Customers
Ownership transfer
Land Acquisition
After-sales service
Increasing
Sales Growth
Performance
Service mind
Supalai is committed and intends to create quality housing and society for Thailand. It also recognizes the importance of responsibility towards consumers, which begins from quality production processes to after-sales services in a variety of standardized forms. This is for the satisfaction of customers or consumers because the key factor for the sustainability of a business comes from the confidence, commitment and impression of the product or service of the business.
1. Policy on Quality
Supalai Public Company Limited conducts business under ISO 9001 international standard, operating in compliance with international quality management system and requirements, paying importance to every process from planning, controlling, verifying, data analyzing, that will lead to improvement and development of its system continuously. The Company aims
to develop its products and services constantly for consumer benefit and mainly to be in compliance with legal requirements,
professional standards, agreements with customers while also taking into consideration its stakeholders. Its intention has been declared in the quality policy and communicated to every employee for acknowledgment and strictly compliance. That is, "Supalai Public Company Limited focuses on "quality" development continuously in the systems of layout, designing, constructing, selling and providing community services, to be in compliance with legal requirements, professional standards, written agreements with customers while also taking into consideration its stakeholders".
The Company has been certified ISO 9001: 2015 that focuses on the process of management in every step systematically, which can be retrospectively examined. Also, requirements on the organizational context have been added with understanding of the needs and expectations of stakeholders and paying attention to risk operations. The Company also takes into consideration the opportunities relating to operations at the operational level, which is subdivided from corporate risk because it is an important basis to enable the Company to aim for sustainable development.
Improvement and Development of
Operations
Since the Company has been certified ISO 9001: 2015, there have been improvement of various processes, such as
1. Define the organizational context regarding the
objectives, quality, strategy and impact on the organization's ability to achieve the expected results, which are considered from issues related to law, society, environment, culture as well as issues relating to corporate values, organizational culture, knowledge, and competency of the organization.
2. Define the topic on stakeholders involved in the
quality management system of the Company such as employees, customers, shareholders / investors, community / society, environment, suppliers / shops / contractors, government agencies, the Stock Exchange of Thailand, banks including competitors in the same business that affects the ability of the Company in delivering products in accordance with agreements made with customers, legal requirements and related regulations.
3. Define the organizational knowledge necessary for
the operation of various processes in order not to be lost and reviewing the knowledge to be up to date.
4. Consider the risks and opportunities in every process of the quality management system in order for all employees to know how to manage risk and foresee an opportunity that will lead to the development of products and services. This will enable the quality management system to achieve the goal.
2. Construction and service processes
2.1 Product development under the concept of Supalai Save Our World Save Your Money.
The Company is very attentive and careful to create quality housing by taking into account the reduction of energy consumption accurately and cost-effective starting from project planning, laying out direction of the house, choosing good construction materials, increasing of green space. Also, the designs have been done for energy conservation, environmental protection with modern style responsive to all functions. This has been done by focusing on the design of the house and the building to be naturally cool (Passive Cooling) and to cool it mechanically as well as relying on technology (Active Cooling) to be a blend of components. This provides an alternative to save energy on the cooling of the air conditioner, reduce the use of electrical lights and other electrical appliances, while the construction cost is still at the same level as the houses in the market in general. As a result, the price is cost-effective due to the design concept to promote energy saving. Accordingly, each Supalai project is similar to eco land that helps the world to reduce global warming.
Supalai Save Our World Save Your Money
1. Keeping out sunlight - opening up to wind by designing the house innorth-southalignment, emphasizing large tree planting in the south and west to protect against sun and
prevent heat from entering the house.
2. Tile roof with 25 degree angle upwards as this will keep the proper volume of air mass under the roof, preventing the transfer of heat from the roof to the house. The roof color
is in light shade, resulting in low roof thermal transfer value.
3. Selecting construction materials that reduce heat from entering the house, e.g. insulation of 3 inches or 6 inches
thick, installing above ceiling board.
Wall materials made of lightweight concretewhich is porous, resulting in low overall thermal transfer value (OTTV).
Using SMG GREEN with low solar heat gain coefficient
(SHGC) but high visible transmittance (VT).
6. Heat release under the roof by using lath for ventilation
around the eave uses UPVC material with ventilation holes. 7. Reducing solar heat reflection on concrete floor into the building by having a lawn or garden around the house.
8. Using heat reflection exterior paint, which is made of acrylic with good adhesion on walls, with high flexibility,
cracking prevention and mold prevention.
Door frames - window frames are UPVC with soundproofing and air leak prevention.
Waterproofing interior wallsto reduce damp by covering with wallpaper, which is waterproof vinyl sheet, preventing damp into and out of the wall.
11. Several directions of doorways - windows to allow
winds blowing without any need to turn on air conditioner.
12. Having the design that is open, airy and comfortable.
2.2 Manufacturing by using technologies and processes that meet environmental standards,
this is done by attaching importance to waste disposal process to ensure that it will not cause environmental pollution, such as wastewater treatment system from every house, whereby wastewater disposed from the Project to public water sources will have quality according to the prescribed standard and will be randomly checked under the criteria of the Pollution Control Department.
3. Community Service and After Sales
Service
3.1 Establishment of housing estate juristic person:
Housing estate juristic person starts to take a more
active role in Thai society because, to live together in a housing estate community, it is necessary to have a juristic person to be in charge of things subsequent to the entrepreneur who had already taken care for the period prescribed by law. As a result, Supalai encourages, supports
and assists its various projects to be able to establish
a juristic person to be in charge and manage things as desired by most members and to add value to the house in the future, and not being a burden to relevant agencies.
3.2 A variety of channels to receive comments
from customers, which will lead to improvement of products and services for maximum benefits and satisfactions
to customers. There are several communication channels for
receiving complaints, suggestions or comments, such as;
Via community service officer of the Project
Community service officer at Head Office
Supalai Smart Center
provides the service of receiving complaints from customers
and referring the matters to responsible departments for fast solution, as well as to follow up and make inquiry about customer satisfaction. There is also an addition of Supalai Contact Center 1720, opening for services from 8.00 - 20.00 hrs. every day. Its objective is to enable customers to contact Supalai conveniently and quickly, ranging from making inquiry, requesting repairing, ownership transfer, making complaints, community service works, etc.
3.3 Communication in various forms
such as in San Sai Yai Magazine, PR documents, PR announcements, to give useful information to those live in the Project and with the aim to bring about cooperation for sustainable and peaceful co-living with comfort and happiness.
3.4 Relationship building activity
Supalai attaches importance to taking care of customers or those live in its projects to ensure that they are familiar, feel connected with one another, which will help make a co-living with generosity, understanding as the typically Thai society, for examples,
Making merit and offering food to the monks to welcome auspiciousness to the life on the occasion of New Year.
Sharing activity, to promote Supalai as a center of kindness, being a sharing society in which those live in the various projects join together to pass on happiness and comfort to the underprivileged by willingly giving unused things to those who are underprivileged without expecting anything in return.
3.5 Creating a society of quality
Supalai also places emphasis on strengthening family relationships. A warm family is very important and will lead to a good society. As a result, it has taken Supalai Family to join the "Praying with Supalai" activity twice a year. This
activity had been organized 29 times already without any expense in order to enable the members to learn and reflect
from activity through direct experience to bring wisdom to apply in life, which will result in a co-living with love, warmth and understanding.
4. Provision of Accurate and Clear Information on Advertisement and
Public Relations
Supalai Public Company Limited deems it very important in preparing the message for advertisement and public relations so as to provide useful information on products, that is accurate and true with accountability so as to be fair to consumers as follows:
1. Statements used in advertisement and public relations regarding products.
The Company uses advertising messages to create understanding of consumers on details of the products in a complete manner, namely, product names, product forms (Single Detached House, Townhome, New Model Home and Condominium), location, price, telephone number, website and pictures of products in the advertisement, in particular, the message in Legal Line, whereby the Company attaches importance to the completeness and accuracy pursuant to the Consumer Protection Act B.E. 2522 (1979).
2. Illustrated images in the advertisement and public
relations.
The Company has a policy to focus on the use of pictures
of single detached houses, townhomes, new model homes
and condominiums taken from real projects in all forms of
advertisement to allow consumers to clearly see the real products. In case the actual product is still unfinished, it would
be designed in a project scenario that is close to the actual
product, and the statement "project scenario" would always
be added for consumers to understand correctly.
3. Advertising on television media
will be controlled by the Film Censorship Committee. Every time when the Company makes advertising film or VTR for
television broadcasting, whether on Free TV, Cable TV or Digital TV, the official trailers along with confirmation document must
be sent to the Film Censorship Committee for censoring to
ensure that such advertising provides clear information, without
overstating. Upon approval by the Committee, the Company will send the film to television station for broadcasting.
4. Statements about promotion/special conditions for sales promotion,
where the Company gives special privileges to customers in the form of sales promotion, the advertising statements will provide clear details about discount and giveaway, specifying the beginning and ending dates of such special privileges for the same understanding between the Company and customers.
5. Provision of safety, assistance and
convenience for customers in the projects.
Use of Access Card Control System and installed CCTV cameras to capture license plates so as to reduce potential mischief with surveillance system to provide security of persons and premises, this can also be used as evidence in litigation, or to prevent allegations in case of unexpected events.
Use of sliding enter - exit gate of the project instead of barrier gate to prevent unauthorized access, and to reduce or prevent the risk of theft.
Having Smoke @ Heat Detector Fire Alarm System with security guards 24 hours a day to increase safety for customers living in the project.
Preparation and delivery of emergency equipment to
the Condominium Juristic Person, such as stretchers, wheeled stretchers and firefighters to help move patients and for
emergency support.
6. Preventive maintenance
After delivering common facilities to be managed by the Condominium Juristic Person of each project, the Company will send a survey team to examine and maintain the safety related machines. The team will also go out to educate the Condominium Juristic Person how to maintain the equipment after every period of 6 months, 1 year and 2 years in order to ensure smooth maintenance process of high-rise building projects. In such a manner, the delivery of goods and services would be well passed on and furthered to customers who will be eventually facilitated with convenience.
Environmental
Management
In order to develop housing projects, a large number of resources for construction is required, such as construction materials, water resources, usage of land, transportation, including impacts on the environment and communities around construction sites. The Company, therefore, place emphasis on the environmental management to balance the business development and reduce the environmental impact through environmental corporatesocialresponsibilitypolicy(SustainableDevelopmentPolicy)starting from land procurement process for project development, both during and after project construction to ensure the Company's operating guidelines.
Rehabilitation of natural environment and bio-diversities within the projects
For the construction, there must be a preparation of the area for the construction and laying of foundations as well as landscape designing to reduce the number of trees to be cut by taking into consideration the environmental impact while preparing
the plan for utilizing space and natural resources for maximum benefit and maintaining bio-diversities for the benefit of local
people, plants and animals. Also, it is necessary to maintain the balance in soil, water and air in the surrounding area.
Quality control of soil reclamation in the project
For construction, the Company attaches importance to the preparation of the area, specifically, the soil used for land reclamation and compaction has to be tested and verified
that its pH value is in the medium level, which is suitable for
planting trees with no rubbles from the construction. It must not be the soil from the landfill in order to prevent chemical
substance being drained into rivers/canals by rainwater.
Maintenance of big trees in the project
The Company is, therefore, well aware of the value and importance of the existing trees on the land before it is developed. Accordingly, big trees are to be maintained and preserved for environmental management and green landscape to be in line with business development plan. Trees not only
improve the quality of life, but also reduce heat and the impact of air pollution. The creation of green areas in high-rise and
horizontal building projects can also reduce greenhouse gas emissions as well.
Maintenance of environmental preventive
measures
As the Company's determination is to develop a better- quality project, therefor, before starting the project, the Company would prepare an environmental impact assessment (EIA) report to analyze both positive and negative environmental impacts of the development project, which would affect the environment in all aspects, in terms of natural, economic and social resources. The objective is to prevent negative impact that may occur to be the least possible. The environmental impact analysis would help reduce problem solving cost that may be incurred after completion of the project, whereby the composition of the EIA report would cover four environmental aspects as follows:
Physical Environment
Biological Environment
ResourcesResources
Environmental Impact
Assessment : EIA
Human Use Values
Quality of Life Values
1. Physical environmental resources - study the effects on physical environment, such as terrain, soil erosion, air quality, noise and vibration levels, water quality.
2. Biological environmental resources - study changes in various aspects of the ecological system, such as forest, wildlife, aquatic animals.
3. Human Use Value - study the utilization of physical and
biological resources, which are the land use complying with
the regulations and city plan of such area, transportation and traffic, public utility system, drainage, solid waste management.
4. Quality Life Values - study the impact on human beings, communities, economic system, livelihood, public participation, culture and traditions, beliefs, values, scenery, beauty value.
The Company has prepared, for every construction project,
a report on the environmental impact assessment according to the requirements of the Office of Natural Resources and
Environmental Policy and Planning and the Environmental
Impact Evaluation Bureau according to the following operational scope:
1. Preparation of project details
whereby the study has been made significantly on project design information which identifies type, size, project location,
characteristics of activities, elements of the project, details
of public utility systems and other facilities, such as water
usage, drainage, wastewater and sewage treatment, solid waste management, fire prevention and extinguishing system
and arrangement of green areas in the project.
2. Study of current environmental information of the areas nearby the project
which covers 4 aspects of the environment, namely, the physical environmental resources, biological environmental resources, the human use value and the quality life values; by collecting data from relevant educational studies and / or current environment study surveys.
3. Environmental impact assessment by preparing information and activities of the project
coupled with the current environment of the project
location and its nearby areas to be studied regarding potential
positive and negative impacts which may be incurred on the environment during the construction and post-construction
periods.
4. Establishment of measures to prevent,
correct and reduce the impact on the environment as well
as adopting monitoring measures to examine proper quality
of the environment.
Procedures for Preparing Environmental Impact
Assessment (EIA) and Housing Projects
The benefits of Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA)
Report are as follows:
For efficient environmental planning
For consideration of environmental impacts and severity generated from project development
For the Company to properly define preventive and corrective measures against the potential impacts, and correctly predict key environmental issues.
For used as supporting data in making decision to invest for environmental management
The construction in each project may cause impacts to the environment and other resources, both during and after construction period as follows:
During construction period:
It is the period in whichthe communities surrounding the project site are concerned that the construction might causeenvironmental pollution such as air pollution, dust, noise, vibration, wastewater, garbage, as well as a lack of safety of life and property from the project construction.
After construction period:
Dwelling in the place by project's customers might cause transport and traffic impacts, blocking of scenery to the
vicinity, water quality problem in public water source and
solid waste problem. To prevent these potential impacts, the Company has defined preventive and corrective measures
against environmental impacts which are strictly complied by the Company and its contractors.
Summary of the Environmental Impact, Prevention and
Mitigation Measures of Supalai Public Company Limited
Project Construction Period
Environmental Element and
Environmental Impact
Environmental Impact
Prevention and
Significant Potential Impact
Monitoring Measures
Mitigation Measures
Abiotic Resources
1.1 Topography
In the construction, there shall be
1.
Construct building in accordance
1. Engineers supervise and monitor the
soil excavation to lay public utility
with project design and relevant
construction to ensure compliance
system underground, and the ground
laws
with the approved design.
level will be raised. Thus, there will be
2. Arrange the construction site and
2. There shall be staff members to
only little change of the topography.
keep materials orderly in stack.
inspect the construction and keep
3. Install opaque fence of about 3
the construction area in order
meters high and canvas fence of
throughout the construction period.
about 3 meters high or metal sheet
fence around the construction site.
The front area used as the entry to
the project site will have canvas
door or other proper ways.
1.2 Soil Erosion
In the construction, there shall
1.
Avoid laying foundation and
There shall be staff members to
be soil excavation to lay public utility
underground public utility systems
check on soil piling up to ensure
system underground and to lay building
during rainy season or on raining
that it won't affect the vicinity,
foundation.
days to mitigate impact from on-site
and to prevent eroded soil from
All the excavated soils will be used
erosion from rainwater.
being washed away into drainpipes
for landfill and landscape of the area.
2. In excavating soil for laying
The inspection must be made
However, the piles of excavated soils
foundation and underground public
periodically throughout the
waiting to be reused might cause soil
utility systems, sheet pile according
construction period.
erosion or sinking, especially if the
to engineering standards must
construction takes place in rainy season.
be set up to prevent soil erosion
or sinking.
Soil excavated from piling work and foundation will be put in stack in the project site, to be used for ground leveling and project landscaping.
Install rainwater drainage system around the project area by having sedimentation pond before discharging into public drainpipes, to prevent the washing away of eroded soil from construction site.
86 SUSTAINABILITY DEVELOPMENT REPORT 2019
Environmental Element and Significant Potential Impact
1.3 Air Quality
Construction activity must not exceed the atmospheric dust standard set at 0.330 milligram/cubic meter.
However, wind might cause dust diffusion from construction site, and transportation of materials to project area also causes dust diffusion from the materials and the driving of transport trucks. This will affect air quality, cause a nuisance and have impact on the health of those living in the vicinity.
Environmental Impact
Prevention and
Mitigation Measures
1. Transportation
Spray water over the construction site and its entries at least 2 times a day, morning and evening, or more often as proper. An area shall be provided for wheel cleaning before leaving the construction site.
Trucks transporting construction materials must be covered or tied up in the carrying part to prevent diffusion or falling of materials.
Construct temporary road instead of laying iron sheets to reduce noise and to prevent bumping by trucks. Transporting construction materials.
Arrange cleaning of the entrance of project area by staff members on daily basis.
Organize transport trucks not to park around public roads.
2. Construction Activities
Construction, demolition of a building part that is more than 10 meters above the ground must be controlled, with canvas cover or other similar materials, fastening to scaffolding outside with the height of not less than the height of the building under construction process, and kept in good condition throughout the construction period.
Provide Spray Water Protection capillaries surrounding the building control system with automatic water pump. To reduce dust,
Provide temporary chute or other proper method for dropping things or construction materials to prevent dust from the construction.
Environmental Impact Monitoring Measures
Project engineer and construction supervisor inspect the work performed by contractor to ensure strict compliance with mitigation measures against dust impact from construction, management of material waste and transport.
Listen to opinions and complaints from nearby residents for information and further correction.
Measure ambient air quality in parameter atmosphere, that is, the
Total Suspended Particulate (TSP), small size particles (PM-10), wind
speed and direction, all of which should be made periodically throughout the construction period.
Environmental Element and
Environmental Impact
Environmental Impact
Significant Potential Impact
Prevention and
Monitoring Measures
Mitigation Measures
4. Install temporary fence, opaque
and strong, of about 3 meters
high, and canvas fence of 3
meters high, along the boundary
adjacent to the neighboring areas.
5. Water or chemical substances must
be sprayed on the surface
continuously for drilling, cutting or
rubbing of material surface by using
machinery or engine that producing
dust unless dust screening tool or
dust filter has already been
installed.
6. Concrete mixing or any action that
causes air pollution must be made
in a roofed room with walls on 3
sides or in an area covered with
fabric or done by other proper
methods.
3. Materials and management of stacked materials and material waste
Stacking of construction materials must be made within project construction area only, with a building arranged for stacking construction materials. For those kept outdoor, they must be covering or under control to prevent diffusion.
To transfer any materials that produce dust, they must be sprayed with water before transferring.
4. Handling of material waste
Material waste left from the construction must be kept within project construction area only, placing in order, not blocking the path, and completely covered with fabric or any other materials over the top and on 3 sides.
Material waste must be screened out for using in road leveling.
Environmental Element
Environmental Impact
Environmental Impact
and Significant Potential
Prevention and
Monitoring Measures
Impact
Mitigation Measures
3. Transferring of material waste and
solid waste out of construction area
must be made at least once a
week. If not readily for
transferring yet, there must
be bin or proper container with
cover; while there is ongoing
cleaning of the area where the
bin is located.
1.4 Level of noise and vibration
Construction activities generate
1. Install temporary opaque or metal
1. Monitor and ensure that the
loud noise and vibration, arising from
sheet fence of not lower than 3
contractors strictly comply with
operating of machines, engines used
meters around the area (covering
preventive and mitigation measures
in the construction. It might have
the top with canvas of about 3
against noise level in construction
impact on people living nearby.
meters high).
area.
2. Using Franki Piles for foundation to
2. Provide unit for opinion listening
mitigate noise and vibration
and complaints, as well as to make
impacts.
inquiry about the impacts from
3. Concrete mixing or any action that
those living nearby for information
generates loud noise must be made
and correction.
in a roofed room with walls on 3
3. Measure vibration in the vicinity.
sides or in an area covered with
Measuring will be made 1 time on
fabric or done by other proper
the beginning day of piling work,
methods.
and every 1 month afterwards.
4. Construction activities that generate
loud noise and vibration shall be
done on Mondays-Saturdays from
8.00-17.00 hrs. (stopped on Sundays
and major public holidays). Where
there is a need to work overtime,
the neighboring community shall be
informed in advance of the
schedule.
5. Work performed on Sundays shall
be non-laboring, or work that is
needed to be done continuously
and not causing loud noise, e.g.
cleaning, and inspection work of
contractor, etc.
Environmental Element and
Environmental Impact
Environmental Impact
Prevention and
Significant Potential Impact
Monitoring Measures
Mitigation Measures
6. Maintain all machines and
equipment used in the construction
under good condition to reduce
loud noise from friction or bumping
of equipment parts.
7. There is a partitioned room within
the project to be used for
construction activities that might
generate severe noise impact such
as cutting, grinding, grating, welding
and milling, etc.
8. Provide channel for receiving
complaints with steps for
corrections and inform the
complainants of the results.
9. There is measure to compensate
to the damage incurred from
project construction and to provide
a team for emergency repair (free
service)
1.5 Water Quality
Wastewater shall be collected into
1. Ensure that workers don't throw
Inspect the water quality before
aqua septic biofilm system and put under
solid waste into drainpipes.
discharging into public drainage
treatment until meeting the standard for
2. Keep piles of soil in specific area,
system once a month throughout
discharging into public drainage system.
surrounding with ridges or with
the construction period.
For wastewater from construction, in the
covering.
initial stages, it will be left for absorption
3. Upon completion of the construction
into soil. Upon the laying of main
of main drainage system of the
drainage system, the system will, then,
project, wastewater from
be used, passing through sedimentation
construction activities shall be
process before discharging into public
discharged into the main drainage
drainage system. Therefore, the impact
system, with cesspools put in
on water quality is low or none.
between and solids removed before
discharging into public drainage
system in order not to have any
further impact to the water quality.
4. Provide adequate toilets for workers
in construction area, with sewage
treatment facility before discharging
into public drainage system.
Environmental Element and
Environmental Impact
Environmental Impact
Prevention and
Significant Potential Impact
Monitoring Measures
Mitigation Measures
2. Biotic Resources
Undertake work according to measures
in respect of water quality and solid
waste, to the extent that the wastes
from construction do not incur impact
to environmental quality.
3. Human use value
3.1 Use of land in accordance with
1. Construction of buildings shall be
Engineers and construction
regulations and city plan
in accordance with city plan
supervisors ensure that the
requirements, including other
construction is made in
relevant laws.
accordance with the designs and
2. Construction activities shall be
relevant requirements, within the
limited within the construction area,
construction area and not
not encroaching on public land or
encroaching on public land or
other people's land.
other people's land.
3.2 Transportation and Traffic
Consider the value of V/C Ratio to
1. Avoid transporting of construction
see whether the impact is great or not
materials during rush hours (07.00-
09.00 hrs.)
2. Ensure that the truck weight
carrying construction materials does
not exceed the limit or road
capacity, and using speed prescribed
by law when entering urban areas.
3. Organize the transport of
construction materials so as not to
park outside the project area.
4. Set out regulations for transport of
materials, to be handled with
care so that no scrap of materials is
dropped on public path, and main
tain the entry passage in good
condition throughout the construction
period.
5. Provide traffic control personnel at
the entry area to construction site
to reduce obstruction of traffic,
especially during rush hours.
6. Organize training for drivers and
traffic control personnel to assist
managing traffic efficiently.
Environmental Element and
Environmental Impact
Environmental Impact
Prevention and
Significant Potential Impact
Monitoring Measures
Mitigation Measures
7. Install traffic signs such as slow
down sign, construction zone, etc.,
both in the construction area and
when approaching the entry to
construction area, with project
name
and clear directional arrows.
8. Coordinate for understanding with
those living nearby, giving
telephone
numbers for contacting.
9. Manage cement trucks during
foundation laying by setting proper
number of trucks so that there
won't be too many trucks in
waiting. The work must be
performed on holidays and/or avoid
rush hours (7.00-9.00 hrs.).
3.3 Public Utility System
1. Electricity
Demand for electricity during
1. Electricity usage within construction
1. Arrange for staff to check up
construction, e.g. for welding and cutting
area must be in line with the rules
on electrical devices in
of metal, is not high and in use during
and permission of Metropolitan
construction area to ensure
some construction periods only. Thus,
Electricity Authority/Provincial
that they are in good
there is no impact on electricity usage of
Electricity Authority.
condition.
the community. The power will be
2. Installation of electrical devices
2. Ensure that there is no defect
supplied through temporary electricity
within construction area must be
or leakage of equipment in
meter from Metropolitan Electricity
under proper standards. There is
the waterworks system, and
Authority/Provincial Electricity Authority.
electricity savings campaign, e.g.
promptly inform the officer of
For water usage by workers,
turn off lights or electrical
any defect for further
temporary meter will be installed by
appliances after use.
correction.
Metropolitan Waterworks Authority or
3. There is electrical technician to
Provincial Waterworks Authority.
supervise work.
2. Water Use
1. Arrange for adequate water reservation by requesting permission for installing of temporary water meter from Metropolitan Waterworks Authority or Provincial
Waterworks Authority to prevent conflicts in using water with
neighboring communities or areas.
2. Provide enough drinking water for workers.
Environmental Element and
Environmental Impact
Environmental Impact
Prevention and
Significant Potential Impact
Monitoring Measures
Mitigation Measures
3. Organize campaign/oversee workers
to ensure water savings, not to
keep the water running or leaking
without use.
3.4 Drainage System
In the initial stages, wastewater from
1. The soil excavated in the
Upon completion of the construction of
construction and rainwater will be left for
construction area and pending to
drainage system, it shall be used for
absorption into soil. Upon the
be used, must be kept in specific
discharging of water, and with
construction of drainage system, they
area, away from neighboring areas
monitoring personnel to check up on
will be discharged into the main drainage
and drainpipes, so as not to be
the system. If there is any blockade,
system, passing through sedimentation
washed away into drainpipes.
it must be dredged or cleaned.
pond and sewage screening unit before
2. Ensure that the material wastes
discharging into public drainage system.
left from construction or transport
The construction will be made in the
trucks do not fall on roads,
construction area only, so, it will not
drainage system, or any public
be a blockade to the existing drainage
places that will be a blockade to
system of the community.
the existing drainage system of the
community.
3. Build major utility systems first, i.e.
main drainage system with cesspool
and sewage screening unit, to
enable proper and efficient drainage
from construction site.
3.5 Solid Waste Management
The contractor must provide litter
1 Provide litter bins with covers,
There is inspecting personnel to ensure
bins in construction site for solid waste
putting in various construction areas
that the construction area and material
generated by workers, with separate
for convenience with enough
storing area are kept clean and in order,
bins for garbage and trash. Each day,
quantity for the waste volume
especially the garbage placement area,
responsible workers will collect them,
generated by workers.
ensuring that there is no garbage left
readily to be picked up by garbage truck
2. There must be specific area to keep
uncollected. There must be cleaning on
for further disposal. Scraps from
these material wastes in order
a regular basis so that it won't become
construction such as scraps of wood,
within specific boundary or with
a breeding source of disease.
brick and iron, etc., might cause work
covering.
accident or become a breeding ground of
disease-carrying animals. If there is good
management of these scraps, impacts
from solid waste and scraps from project
construction will be low.
Environmental Element and
Environmental Impact
Environmental Impact
Prevention and
Significant Potential Impact
Monitoring Measures
Mitigation Measures
3. Arrange for transfer of scraps and
solid waste from construction site
once a week. If not yet ready
for transfer, they must be covered
completely to prevent being a
breeding ground of insects and
disease-carrying animals.
4. Material wastes left from the
construction shall be sold. For any
parts that cannot be sold or
unusable, it must be ensured that
the contractors contact the office
or municipality for collection on
regular basis.
4. Quality of Life Value
4.1 Social and economic aspects
During construction period, there
1. Strictly comply with mitigation
Set up a service unit to listen to opinions
shall be a large number of workers,
measures against construction
and complaints from nearby residents for
which will be a motivation for vendors
impacts throughout the construction
information and further correction.
in the nearby area to sell goods or food
period, e.g. measures on air quality,
near the construction site. This is a
loud noise, vibration, drainage and
traffic, etc.
boost to spending and income
distribution to the community, deeming
2. Construction activities that generate
as a positive impact.
loud noise and vibration shall be
done on Mondays-Saturdays from
During construction period, according
to a sample survey, most of them are
8.00-17.00 hrs. (stopped on
concerned about traffic problem, change
Sundays and major public holidays).
in way of life, trouble from loud noise,
Where there is a need to work
dust diffusion during construction period,
overtime, the neighboring
rising of crimes and drug problems.
community shall be informed in
advance of the schedule.
3. There shall be room for construction
activities that might generate severe
noise impact such as cutting,
grinding, grating, etc. to reduce
noise level.
4. Work performed on Sundays shall
be non-laboring, or work that is
needed to be done continuously
and not causing loud noise, e.g.
cleaning, and inspection work of
contractors, etc.
Environmental Element and
Environmental Impact
Environmental Impact
Prevention and
Significant Potential Impact
Monitoring Measures
Mitigation Measures
5. Lay down rules and regulations to
be observed by workers with strict
supervision. In case of violation,
there must be punishment.
6. Prepare workers' personal record
with photos, and require them to
display ID cards at all times during
working time.
7. No illegal migrant workers shall be
hired.
8. Install temporary signs such as
slow -down sign, construction zone,
etc., both in the construction area
and when approaching the entry to
construction area, project name sign
with clear directional arrows.
9. Provide channel for gathering
opinions or complaints in case of
potential impact from construction,
e.g. installing of suggestion boxes
with telephone numbers for contact.
Summary of the Environmental Impact, Prevention and Mitigation Measures of Supalai Public Company Limited
Post-Construction Period
Environmental Element and
Environmental Impact
Environmental Impact
Prevention and
Significant Potential Impact
Monitoring Measures
Mitigation Measures
1. Abiotic Resources
1.1 Topography
Implement the project construction
-
The project has raised land level
according to the approved designs, i.e.
which slightly affected existing
ensuring that the building height, utility
space, FAR and OSR values are in
topographical characteristics. However,
the project activities are in line with
accordance with applicable laws.
nearby areas.
1.2 Soil Erosion
The project area consists of residential
Cover the open soil surface in the
buildings, roads and green areas, which
unused space of the project with trees
-
cover soil surface more and lessen soil
and grass in order to reduce soil
erosion accordingly.
erosion.
1.3 Air Quality
Traffic in the project area may
1. Maintain the project access road in
-
cause air pollution, i.e. dust particles and
good conditions to prevent dust
carbon monoxide (CO) emission from
diffusion caused by road traffic.
automobiles. The amount of CO emission
2. Grow plants and arrange green
must be estimated.
zone in the project area as a dust
buffer zone.
3. Set speed limit for drivers not
to drive over 30 km. /hr. within the
project area. Also ask for
cooperation from drivers to switch
off their engine if they need to idle
long enough in the project area.
Environmental Element and
Environmental Impact
Environmental Impact
Prevention and
Significant Potential Impact
Monitoring Measures
Mitigation Measures
1.4 Level of Noise and Vibration
Normal residence and activities in
1.
Control car speed in the project
-
the project area would not cause noise
area by showing speed limit sign
and vibration impact. Only personal cars
or placing speed bumps to slow
are expected in the projects, no use of
cars down. Also display signs
heavy truck.
asking for cooperation not to use
horn or rev up an engine that
makes disturbing noise.
2. Grow trees and plants, and arrange
green zone in the project area and
along fences as a noise barrier
zone.
1.5 Water Quality/Wastewater
Wastewater from consumption
1.
All wastewater from residential
1. Monitor and record the operation,
activities in the project area will be
activities in the project must be
inspection and maintenance of the
treated until it meets wastewater
treated using activated sludge
wastewater treatment system,
standard. Part of the treated wastewater
process until its quality meets
or set up a maintenance schedule
will be used to water the plants in the
standard before released to a public
throughout the operation duration.
project area while the remaining will be
drainage system.
2. Monitor the operation of water
released through screening to a public
2. Wastewater from kitchens must be
pumping and water transmission
drainage system.
held in a grease trap before passed
piping system, general conditions
on to the project's wastewater
of water storage tanks, to prevent
treatment system.
any damage and leakage.
3. Wastewater from waste collection
Abnormalities will be immediately
room must be treated before
reported to responsible officers for
discharged into a public drainage
prompt action to be taken
system.
throughout the operation duration.
4. Monitor sludge and scum level.
3. Record a monthly water
Remove it once a week or more
consumption volume which will
frequently according to its amount
reflect effectiveness of water
Dry sludge/scum in sunlight to
saving measures and also indicate
reduce its volume, then put it in
abnormality in case there is leakage
a plastic bag and store in a waste
of water in underground pipe.
collection room, waiting to be
4. Check quality of water before and
collected by municipal personnel.
after treatment at least once a
5. Monitor sediment level and pump it
month throughout the operation
out every 30 days or more
duration.
frequently if the sediment volume
increases.
6. Assign full-time officers or use
some private company's service
to look after wastewater treatment,
water pumping, and drainage
systems of the project to ensure
their efficient operation.
Environmental Element and
Environmental Impact
Environmental Impact
Significant Potential Impact
Prevention and
Monitoring Measures
Mitigation Measures
1.6 Air and Heat Ventilation
In a construction plan, setback space 1. Provide green zone in the
and distance has been provided as part
project area as designed in a
of the impact mitigation measures in the
landscape architectural plan. Grow
first place. Nevertheless, some impact
perennial plants and always
may be caused by the residents' use of
maintain green zone in good
air conditioner. Also, road traffic in the
conditions to reduce heat incurred.
project area can cause heat emission
2. Limit car speed in the project
into the atmosphere.
area and manage drivers switch off
their engine if they need to idle
long enough.
1.7 Obscuring of Light and Wind
direction
The design and floor plan of the
1. The project has provided a setback
-
project's buildings might cause
space according to the approved
obscuring of light and wind direction
construction designs, which is more
impact in some period of time or in
than what is required by law. The
some seasons such as during summer
setback space helps improve air
and winter.
ventilation and reduce the wind
direction impact caused by the
building.
2. Inform people living within 300
meters around the project site to
report to the project's owner if
they were affected from light
obscuring or has wind direction
impact. They can submit a claim
form after construction completion
until one year after the
condominium juristic person
committee is appointed.
3. In case the claim of light obscuring
is proved to be true, the project
will consider providing compensation
to the affected as deemed
appropriate.
Environmental Element and
Environmental Impact
Environmental Impact
Prevention and
Significant Potential Impact
Monitoring Measures
Mitigation Measures
2. Biotic Resources
Depends on each case, if the land
-
-
was unoccupied or abandoned before,
the project development will not cause
any impact on biotic resources.
3. Human Use Values
3.1 Land use
-
Check the land use according to
Ensure the construction compliance
existing urban planning and other related
with existing urban planning and other
laws and regulations.
related laws and regulations.
3.2 Transportation and Traffic
1. Open an entrance-exit according to
After the project commencement,
-
the number of vehicles will increase and
the Highway Department's
may affect traffic volume on nearby road
standards.
networks and consequently cause a rise
2. Cut off a footpath corner in order
in V/C Ratio.
to facilitate cars making a turn into
the project area.
3. Display clear traffic signs in the
project area.
4. Display warning signs urging road
users to be mindful of accidents in
the project area.
5. Assign security guards to facilitate
road users and keep parking lots in
good order throughout 24 hours.
6. Install a booth for visitor pass card
exchange in the project area. Try
to keep the booth away from the
main road as much as possible in
order to prevent queuing up cars
from disturbing other vehicles on
the main road.
7. Provide a taxi light inviting a taxi
driver to fetch passengers in the
project area.
8. Provide substantial parking lots, not
less than legal requirement.
9. Carry out PR activities to encourage
the residents to drive with care,
especially at the entrance and exit
of the project. Also urge them to
use public mass transit.
Environmental Element and Significant Potential Impact
3.3 Public Utility Systems
The project demands public utilities, i.e. water and electricity supply in substantially high volume. These supplies must come from public service units; therefore, existing utility users around the project area might be impacted.
Environmental Impact
Environmental Impact
Prevention and
Monitoring Measures
Mitigation Measures
Electricity
1. Set up energy saving measures
1. Assign officers to maintain all
since the first stage of the project,
electrical appliances of the
i.e. design to use energy saving
project in good conditions. If
light bulbs and lamps such as LED
any damage is found, a prompt
tube light or LED bulbs.
repair must be made.
2. Use supporting measures to save
2. Assign officers to take care of
energy, such as turning of the
equipment in waterworks system.
lights where it is unnecessary or
Any damage or leakage must be
designing to utilize natural light in
reported to the project manager for
many sections.
prompt repair.
3. Promote understanding of benefits
3. Record a monthly water consumption
of energy saving and methods
volume to check effectiveness of
to achieve it. Use various incentive
water saving measures.
measures.
Prepare backup power system to be ready to use in emergency cases.
Design buildings and install materials and equipment in the buildings to promote energy saving.
Consumption water supply
1. The project has a backup water
supply system (which includes- water for fire extinguishing) to
avoid impact in case the residents use water simultaneously in large volume.
Check water piping system, water pump and storage tanks to ensure their good conditions. If any damage is reported, a prompt repair must be done.
Implement a water saving campaign with the residents and the project itself. The project should bring treated water for reuse, as part of a water conservation attempt.
Environmental Element and
Environmental Impact
Environmental Impact
Significant Potential Impact
Prevention and
Monitoring Measures
Mitigation Measures
3.4 Energy Conservation
The project obviously has energy
conservation measures for both the
residents' area and the project's area.
1. Public Utility Systems
1. Project
1. All utility space receives natural
sunlight or has natural sunlight
channel provided for at least 15%
of the total space.
2. More than 90% of the main utility
space has air ventilation channels
on both sides.
3. Use energy saving light bulbs and/
or 100% fluorescent tubes.
4. Arrange for someone (like security
guard) to look around the area and
turn off the light in some
unnecessary points.
5. Post stickers, inviting people to take
the stairs instead of the elevator
for travel between two floors.
Check and repair all pipes and
valves to ensure no leakage. Reuse
water for some purposes, such as
to water the plants.
2. Residents
Use only standard electrical appliances that have No.5 energy
saving label attached.
Switch off all electrical appliances every time before leaving the room.
Unplug electrical appliances every
time after use.
4 A refrigerator should be installed at
least 15 centimeters from the wall
to allow good heat ventilation.
Always defrost a refrigerator if an accumulating ice of over 5 cm. thick is seen.
Turn off water valves after use.
Take stairs instead of the elevator for travel between two floors.
Always keep plants and green zone in good conditions.
Environmental Element and
Environmental Impact
Environmental Impact
Prevention and
Significant Potential Impact
Monitoring Measures
Mitigation Measures
2. Air Conditioning System
1. Project
-
1. Use spilt type air conditioners to
allow good airflow; choose air
conditioners that have No.5 energy
saving label attached and use
none-CFC.
2.
Grow plants around the project
area.
3.
Arrange for cleaners to clean the
air conditioners of the project on a
regular basis.
2.
Residents
1. Switch off an air conditioner every
time before leaving the room.
2.
Set an air conditioner temperature at
25 degree Celsius.
3.
Always keep one's own air
conditioner clean.
3. Transportation System
1. Residents
1. Use public transport as much as can
be done.
2.
Switch off the car engine every time
when parking for a long time.
3.5 Drainage System
When the project is developed, the
1. Arrange for inspection of the
Monitor and inspect the maintenance
area has then contained residential
drainage system and the project's
of pipelines, cesspool and other
buildings, roads, parking lots and green
cesspool on a regular basis.
equipments on a monthly basis to
space resulting in rain- runoff with an
2. Monitor and inspect the operation
ensure readiness for efficient use as
increased draining flow rate.
of the drainage system and other
well as inspecting the sewers to
equipment on a monthly basis and /
ensure good condition and not
or as indicated in the manual of
clogged especially during the rainy
each particular equipment to ensure
season.
readiness for efficient use.
Environmental Element and
Environmental Impact
Prevention and
Significant Potential Impact
Mitigation Measures
3.6 Solid Waste Management
Solid waste from residents of the
1. Arrange for a solid waste collection
project comprises dry, wet and
room, divided for storage of
hazardous waste which needs to be
solid waste and dry waste. Ensure
collected and stored appropriately in
the room's capacity for storage of
order to prevent bad odors and the
the quantity for not less than 3
breeding place for disease-carrying
days.
animals.
2. Provide garbage bins / containers
with covers and separate them to
be used for wet and dry /
hazardous waste.
3. Before transferring the solid waste
to the solid waste room, make sure
that the top of the garbage bags
are tightly tied and there is no
spillings or leakage while being
lifted and put into carts for
transferring to the project's solid
waste room which will be done
once a day.
4. Assign the employees to inspect
and clean the solid waste room
whenever the transfer of the solid
waste is made.
5. Provide protective equipment and
require the employees who
transport the waste to wear the
protective equipment provided by
the project.
6. The solid waste collection room
must include sewer ditch connected
to the wastewater treatment
system of the project for the
wastewater to be treated up to the
standards of sewage water before
being discharged into the public
sewage system.
7. Set up regulations, terms and
campaigns as well as motivation for
the residents to separate
garbage and tightly tie the bags
before throwing into the bins made
available according to the type of
the garbage.
8. Monitor the solid waste collection
carried out by the municipality to
ensure regular collection.
Environmental Impact Monitoring Measures
-
Environmental Element and
Environmental Impact
Environmental Impact
Prevention and
Significant Potential Impact
Monitoring Measures
Mitigation Measures
4. Quality of Life Value
4.1 Socio-economic Situation
When the project is fully operated
1. Strictly comply with the measures to
Follow up the complaints, suggestions
resulting in a big community in the area,
reduce the impact on air quality,
and comments from the residents and
there will be the expansion of the
noise, and traffic. Set out rules
those from nearby communities by
economy, trading and service business
and regulations for residents to
analyzing the complaints from both
in the community to accommodate the
ensure tidiness and order in the
inside and outside the project every
increasing demand. This is considered a
project.
month to evaluate the effectiveness of
positive impact that would support and
2. Launch public relations among
the compliance with mitigation measures.
promote the trading and the service
residents of the areas nearby to
business of the people in the
inform them about various activities
neighborhood. However, the existing
of the project or provide
community members might be worried
communication channels for lodging
about the following problems, particu-
complaints such as lodging
larly the problems of traffic congestion,
complaint directly to the juristic
air pollution, / dust,
the insecurity of
persons.
lives and properties
including the light
3. Arrange for inspection and close
obscuring and the wind direction.
attention to the entry and the exit
of the project to ensure no outsider
sneaking into the project without
permission.
4. Provide 24- hour security guards
throughout the project area.
5. Install traffic signs, warning signs
such as signs of no-parking,
cooperation to turn off car engines
when stopping for a long time with
no unnecessary use of horn.
6. Arrange for personnel to care for
and to carry out various operations
at the common facilities of the
project.
7. Organize the traffic system in the
project in order to ease the traffic.
8. Coordinate with the local police
station to request the police to
inspect the project area and the
surrounding communities.
Environmental Element and
Environmental Impact
Environmental Impact
Prevention and
Significant Potential Impact
Monitoring Measures
Mitigation Measures
4.2 Participation of the Public.
During the project operation,
1. Provide channels for communication
stakeholders might be worried about
or for receiving comments from
-
the problems of traffic congestion, air
residents of the project and
pollution / dust, noise and vibration, the
outsiders who may be affected by
insecurity of lives and properties
the project.
including the light obscuring and the
2. Install billboards to display the
wind direction.
name of the project along with
the telephone numbers in the front
of the project and assign the Public
Relations Unit to listen to
comments on the project and
receive possible complaints.
3. Arrange for detailed records of
complaints, such as the
complainant's name, telephone
number, details of the complaint
and the responses or corrective
actions according to the complaint
and notify the complainant on the
actions taken.
4.3 Health
4.3.1 Use of Vehicles
During the implementation of, the
1. Provide green space and trees
-
project, the volume of traffic on the road
which would help absorb carbon
will increase and may cause impact on
dioxide.
the traffic in front of the project and
2. Launch a campaign on turning off
also the potential increase of accid ents.
the car engine when parking for a
Besides, the use of cars and the road
long time.
would cause emissions from the engines,
3. Comply with the measure on air
such as carbon monoxide, dust and
quality to prevent dust such as
smog that may affect people's health
maintaining the road to be in good
if there is high quantity and if such a
condition, undamaged and clean,
pollutant stays in the environment for a
plant trees and create green areas
long time.
in accordance with the
requirements.
4. Comply with the measure on noise
pollution by controlling speed and
preventing the speed acceleration
of cars driven in the project.
Environmental Element and
Environmental Impact
Environmental Impact
Prevention and
Significant Potential Impact
Monitoring Measures
Mitigation Measures
4.3.2 Wastewater from the Project
If the project does not carry out
1. Provide wastewater treatment using
wastewater treatment to be in
the Activated Sludge system.
-
compliance with the standards for
2. Comply with the measure of water
wastewater, the place receiving such
quality by monitoring the water
wastewater would be affected.
quality before and after the
treatment on a monthly basis.
4.3.3 Solid waste from the Project
If the solid waste from the project
1. Apply the method of segregation of
is not managed properly in accordance
waste, such as dry, wet and
-
with the sanitary standards, it will cause
hazardous waste. Then compile the
dirtiness, bad odors and sources of
waste in the solid waste collection
food and breeding for disease-carrying
room for each type and use
animals.
suitable containers.
However, there are two groups of
2. Comply with the measure on solid
people whose health could be directly
waste management by providing
affected. They are the project's
adequate garbage containers with
employees who serve as garbage
functional lids and cleaning the
collectors and the garbage collectors
solid waste room regularly. The
from the local authorities. They could
waste water from washing the
be exposed to effects such bad odors,
room must be sent to the
germs and injuries from sharp items.
wastewater treatment system.
3. Provide appropriate protective
equipment for the cleaners and
the garbage collectors to protect
their health and safety such as
gloves, face masks and aprons.
4.3.4 Air Conditioning System
When the air conditioning system is
Clean the air conditioners by launching a
not clean, there shall be accumulation
campaign for the residents to clean their
-
of bacteria that can spread germs
own air conditioners and air conditioners
causing the respiratory disease among
in the common areas.
the residents, especially children and
patients with allergies who are sensitive
to the effects.
Environmental Element and
Environmental Impact
Environmental Impact
Prevention and
Significant Potential Impact
Monitoring Measures
Mitigation Measures
4.4 Fire Prevention and Extinguishing
system
For residential buildings with a great
1. Provide the fire alarm system, the
1. Inspect all equipment of the fire
number of residents, there are
fire prevention and extinguishing
prevention system and the fire
activities such as the use of electrical
systems not less than legal
alarm
appliances to cook without care or with
requirement.
system installed in the project
negligence may cause electrical problems
2. Examine the effectiveness of tools
according to the manual of each
or fire.
and fire extinguishers regularly after
type
every period of 3 months.
on a regular basis to ensure their
3. Attach instruction label on how to
good condition and readiness for
use fire prevention equipment for
use.
the residents and demonstrate how
2. Check the power supply back up
to use the equipment for their
system every period of 3 months
understanding to be able to use it
to
instantly and safely when
ensure its readiness for use.
necessary.
4.5 Scenery and Aesthetics
When the project is completed, the
1. The design of the building and the
Assign personnel to take care and
scenery of the area would change as
proportion of its use have been
maintain the green areas to be shady,
well as the aesthetics of the place.
done according to the terms
pleasant and beautiful throughout the
determined in the city planning
operation.
regulations.
2. Arrange for the creation of beautiful
architectural landscape by
developinggreen space and growing
shady trees.
3. Carry out maintenance of the green
areas in the project to retain shady
and beautiful scenery throughout
the operation.
4. Plant trees along the fence of the
project.
18
Resource Utilization
The Company has expressed its intention and commitment to conserve energy by developing the energy conservation policy according to the objectives and goals for energy conservation, which is consistent with the status of energy usage and suitability for controlled buildings. The Company has prepared a four-year plan (2018-2021) to become an energy - saving real estate company. Accordingly, it must prepare electricity and water management measures for the period before, during and after the construction in order to reduce the energy and environment impact.
Announcement
Re Policy on Energy Conservation
Supalai Public Company Limited has started the management of buildings for office and commercial leasing as well as car park since 2006, and realized that the country is currently experiencing an energy problem, which is important and has considerable impact on the livelihood of the employees and the overall economic system of the country. Therefore, the Company has implemented the energy management system within the Company as it deems that energy conservation is important and it is the duty of all employees to work together to manage energy continuously for its sustainability.
Therefore, the Company has developed energy conservation policy to be guideline for operations in terms of energy and to promote efficient use of energy for maximum benefit as follows:
The Company shall operate and develop an appropriate energy management system by including energy conservation as a part of the Company's operations in compliance with the laws and other relevant requirements.
The Company shall continuously improve its energy utilizing efficiency that is suitable with its business, technology and best practice.
The Company shall set up energy conservation plans and goals each year and communicate them to all employees for correct understanding and implementation.
The Company shall consider energy conservation the duty and responsibility of the owners, executives and employees of the Company at all levels to cooperate in the implementation of the required measures to monitor and report to the Energy Management Working Group.
The Company shall provide necessary support including human resources, budget, working time, training and participation in presenting ideas for the development of work on energy.
The executives and the energy management team shall review and revise the policy, goals and energy plans annually.
1. Energy management in buildings
The company set up a project to reduce energy consumption in buildings Supalai Grand Tower to achieve energy savings. The media campaign through the building's tenants include the Email. To create awareness and contribute to energy conservation.
2. Water Management
The Company has adopted measures to control water usage in its head office and Supalai Projects as follows:
There is a public relationscampaign to turn off the faucets in the office building when not in use and after
work.
Wastewater treatment,there is a water quality analysis in the project once a month throughout the construction period.
Maintenance of water supply and wastewater
treatment systems has been carried out to be always in effective condition in the office buildings and construction
projects; this will help reduce the loss of water due to damaged equipment. In addition, after the establishment of a condominium juristic entity, the Company would send the survey team to inspect and maintain the integrity of the machine regularly every period of 6 months, 1 year and 2 years so as to have the machine ready to be used.
Use of recirculating water systems to water plants in the common areas of the project.
3. Electricity Management
The Company has the following measures to control
electricity consumption:
• Using LED bulbs (Light Emitting Diode (LED) instead of fluorescent light bulbs in the inside and outside
areas of Supalai projects, such as the lighting on walkways in the building, in the parking building, on the roads, etc.
This is to save electricity as they are small LED bulbs with the longest life (50,000-100,000 hours) with low heat.
Accordingly, they help reduce electricity bills up to 2 times of regular light bulbs, and they have no harmful substances that have impact on human beings and the environment.
Use of recirculating water systems
Use of drip system for watering plantsto help
save water more than other watering systems because the opening-closing of system can be controlled and the water usage efficiency is higher than allowing flooding.
Road lighting in the project
Lighting in the parking building
• Interior Maintenance / Cleaning Plan for electrical
system and appliances on a regularly basis in order to work safely with full efficiency, and to reduce electricity
consumption from repair; also, to prevent potential damage
to the electrical system and business loss
• Public relations campaign to always turn off the electricity switches in office building when not in use and
after work.
GRI Content Index
GRI Standard
Disclosure
Page
Omission /
Number
Remark
GENERAL DISCLOSURES
GRI 102 :
General Disclosures 2016
102-1
Name of the organization
5
-
102-2
Activities, brands, products, and
6-9
-
services
102-3
Location of headquarters
Back cover
Refer to Annual
Report on Content :
General Information
and Announcement
and Corporate Profile
102-4
Location of operations
-
Refer to Annual
Report on Content :
Corporate Profile
102-5
Ownership and legal form
-
Refer to Annual
Report on Content :
General Information
and Announcement
and Corporate Profile
102-6
Markets served
-
Refer to Annual
Report on Content :
Corporate Profile
102-7
Scale of the organization
-
Refer to Annual
Report on Content :
Corporate Profile
102-8
Information on employees and other
50
-
workers
102-9
Supply chain
34-35,
-
75-79
102-10
Significant changes to the organization
22-25
Refer to Annual
and its supply chain
Report on Content :
Corporate Profile
102-11
Precautionary principle or approach
26-31
-
102-12
External initiatives
10-13, 14,
-
81-84, 107
102-13
Membership of associations
36-38
Refer to Annual
Report on Content :
Corporate Governance
Committee
102-14
Statement from senior decision-maker
3
-
102-15
Key impacts, risks, and opportunities
26-31,
-
40-47
102-16
Values, principles, standards, and norms
5
-
of behavior
102-17
Mechanisms for advice and concerns
37-38
-
about ethics
GRI Standard
Disclosure
Page
Omission /
Number
Remark
GENERAL DISCLOSURES
102-18
Governance structure
19-21
Refer to Annual Report
on Content : Corporate
Governance Committee
102-19
Delegation authority
-
Refer to Annual Report
on Content : Corporate
Governance Committee
102-20
Executive-level responsibility for
14
-
economic, environmental, and
social topics
102-21
Consulting stakeholders on economic,
17,
-
environmental, and social topics
22-25
102-22
Composition of the highest governance
-
Refer to Annual
body and its committees
Report on Content :
Corporate Governance
Committee
102-23
Chair of the highest governance body
-
Refer to Annual
Report on Content :
Report of Risk Man-
agement Committee
102-24
Nominating and selecting the highest
-
Refer to Annual Report
governance body
on Content : Report of
Corporate Governance
Committee
102-26
Role of highest governance body in
-
Refer to Annual Report
setting purpose, values, and strategy
on Content : Report of
Corporate Governance
Committee
102-27
Collective knowledge of highest
-
Refer to Annual Report
governance body
on Content : Report of
Corporate Governance
Committee
102-28
Evaluating the highest governance
-
Refer to Annual Report
body's performance
on Content : Corporate
Governance Committee
102-29
Identifying and managing economic,
26-31
-
environmental, and social impacts
102-30
Effectiveness of risk management
26-31
-
processes
102-31
Review of economic, environmental,
14,
-
and social topics
15-17
102-32
Highest governance body's role in
3
-
sustainability reporting
112 SUSTAINABILITY DEVELOPMENT REPORT 2019
GRI Standard
Disclosure
Page
Omission /
Number
Remark
GENERAL DISCLOSURES
102-33
Communicating critical concerns
20-21,
-
28-29,
37-38
102-34
Nature and total number of critical
20-21,
-
concerns
28-29,
37-38
102-35
Remuneration policies
-
Refer to Annual
Report on Content :
Report of Corporate
Governance Committee
102-36
Process for determining remuneration
-
Refer to Annual
Report on Content :
Report of Corporate
Governance Committee
102-37
Stakeholders' involvement in remuneration
-
Refer to Annual
Report on Content :
Report of Corporate
Governance Committee
102-40
List of stakeholder groups
22-25
-
102-41
Collective bargaining agreements
22-25
-
102-42
Identifying and selecting stakeholders
22-25
-
102-43
Approach to stakeholder engagement
22-25
-
102-44
Key topics and concerns raised
22-25
-
102-45
Entities included in the consolidated
15-16
-
financial statements
102-46
Defining report content and topic boundaries
15-16
-
102-47
List of material topics
17
-
102-48
Restatements of information
-
Refer to Annual
Report on Content :
Performance Review
102-49
Changes in reporting
15
-
102-50
Reporting period
15
-
102-51
Date of most recent report
15
-
102-52
Reporting cycle
15
-
102-53
Contact point for questions regarding the report
17
-
102-54
Claims of reporting in accordance with
15
-
the GRI Standards
102-55
GRI content index
110-115
-
102-56
External assurance
-
No external assur-
ance of report
GRI Standard
Disclosure
Page
Omission /
Number
Remark
MATERIAL TOPICS
ANTI-CORRUPTION
GRI 103:
103-1
Explanation of the material topic and its Boundary
15-17, 36
-
Management
103-2
The management approach and its components
37-38
-
Approach 2016
103-3
Evaluation of the management approach
37-38
-
GRI 205:
205-1
Operations assessed for risks related
36-38
-
Anti-corruption
to corruption
2016
205-2
Communication and training about
36-38
-
anti-corruption policies and procedures
205-3
Confirmed incidents of corruption and
36-38
-
actions taken
EMPLOYMENT
GRI 103:
103-1
Explanation of the material topic and its Boundary
15-17
-
Management
103-2
The management approach and its components
49-57
-
Approach 2016
103-3
Evaluation of the management approach
49-57,
-
68-71
GRI 401:
401-1
New employee hires and employee turnover
50
-
Employment
401-2
Benefits provided to full-time employees
51
-
2016
that are not provided to temporary or
part-time employees
401-3
Parental leave
51-55
-
OCCUPATIONAL HEALTH AND SAFETY
GRI 103:
103-1
Explanation of the material topic and its Boundary
15-17
-
Management
103-2
The management approach and its components
72-74
-
Approach 2016
103-3
Evaluation of the management approach
72-74
-
GRI 403:
403-2
Types of injury and rates of injury,
74
-
Occupational
occupational diseases, lost days, and absen-
Health and
teeism, and number of work-related fatalities
Safety 2016
403-3
Workers with high incidence or high risk of
74
-
diseases related to their occupation
403-4
Health and safety topics covered in
72-74
-
formal agreements with trade unions
TRAINING AND EDUCATION
GRI 103:
103-1
Explanation of the material topic and its Boundary
15-17
-
Management
103-2
68-71
-
Approach 2016
The management approach and its components
103-3
Evaluation of the management approach
68-71
-
GRI Standard
Disclosure
Page
Omission /
Number
Remark
GRI 404
404-1
Average hours of training per year per employee
70
-
Training and
404-2
68-71
-
Education 2016
Programs for upgrading employee skills and
transition assistance programs
404-3
Percentage of employees receiving regular
70
-
performance and career development reviews
LOCAL COMMUNITIES
GRI 103:
103-1
Explanation of the material topic and its Boundary
15-17
-
Management
103-2
The management approach and its components
81-106
-
Approach 2016
103-3
Evaluation of the management approach
81-106
-
GRI 413 :
413-1
Operations with local community engagement,
81-106
-
Local
impact assessments, and development programs
Communities
413-2
Operations with significant actual and potential
81-106
-
2016
negative impacts on local communities
ADDITIONAL TOPICS
SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT
GRI 204 :
204-1
Proportion of spending on local suppliers
75
-
Procurement
Practices 2016
GRI 308 :
308-1
New suppliers that were screened using
45,
-
Supplier
environmental criteria
49-50
Environmental
Assessment
2016
GRI 414 :
414-1
New suppliers that were screened using
45,
-
Supplier Social
social criteria
49-50
Assessment
2016
ENVIRONMENT IMPACT OF PROJECT DEVELOPMENT
GRI 301 :
301-1
Materials used by weight or volume
81-106
-
Materials 2016
GRI 302 :
302-1
Energy consumption within the
81-106
-
Energy 2016
organization
GRI 303 :
303-1
Water withdrawal by source
81-106
-
Water 2016
GRI 307 :
307-1
Non-compliance with environmental laws
81-106
-
Environmental
and regulations
Compliance
2016
LOW CARBON SOCIETY
GRI 302 :
302-1
Energy consumption within
107-109
-
Energy 2016
the organization
SUSTAINABILITY DEVELOPMENT REPORT 2019 115
GRI Standard
Disclosure
Page
Omission /
Number
Remark
GRI 305 :
305-1
Direct (Scope 1) GHG emissions
107-109
-
Emissions 2016
305-2
Energy indirect (Scope 2) GHG emissions
107-109
-
ECO-FRIENDLY PRODUCT
GRI 308 :
308-2
Negative environmental impacts in the
75-79
-
Supplier
supply chain and actions taken
Environmental
Assessment 2016
GRI 416 :
416-1
Assessment of the health and safety
40-47,
-
Customer Health
impacts of product and service categories
75-79
and Safety
416-2
Incidents of non-compliance concerning
40-47,
-
2016
the health and safety impacts of
75-79
products and services
CORPORATE SOCIAL INVESTMENT
GRI 201 :
201-1
Direct economic value generated and
58-67
-
Economic
distributed
Performance 2016
DIVERSITY & INCLUSION
GRI 405 :
405-1
Diversity of governance bodies and employees
50
-
Diversity and Equal
405-2
Ratio of basic salary and remuneration
50-51
-
Opportunity 2016
of women to men
HUMAN RIGHT
GRI 406 :
406-1
Incidents of discrimination and corrective
49-57,
-
Non-discrimination
Actions taken
72-74
GRI 407 :
407-1
Operations and suppliers in which the right
34-35
-
Freedom of
to freedom of association and collective
Association
bargaining may be at risk
and Collective
Bargaining 2016
GRI 408 :
408-1
Operations and suppliers at significant risk
57
-
Child Labor 2016
for incidents of child labor
GRI 409 :
409-1
Operations and suppliers at significant risk
34-35,
-
Forced or Compulsory
for incidents of forced or compulsory labor
49-57,
Labor 2016
72-74
GRI 410 :
410-1
Security personnel trained in human rights
49-57,
-
Security
policies or procedure
72-74
Practices 2016
PRODUCT RESPONSIBILITY
GRI 416 :
416-1
Assessment of the health and safety
40-47,
-
Customer Health
impacts of product and service categories
75-79
and Safety 2016
416-2
Incidents of non-compliance concerning
40-47,
-
the health and safety impacts of
75-79
products And services
116 SUSTAINABILITY DEVELOPMENT REPORT 2019
