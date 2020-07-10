Supalai Public : To notify the end of the Share Repurchase Program for Financial Management Purpose

Log in
07/10/2020 | 06:31am EDT

SPL. 163/2020

July 10, 2020

Subject:To notify the end of the Share Repurchase Program for Financial Management Purpose

To:

Director and Manager

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Supalai Public Company Limited (SPALI) ("the Company") notified the share repurchase program for financial management purpose, the Company repurchased its shares from the Stock Exchange of Thailand from February 12, 2020 to August 11, 2020 in the maximum amount not exceeding Baht 3,000 million and the number of the shares to be repurchased is 200 million shares or approximately 9.33% of the total issued shares. The details are shown in the Share Repurchase for Financial Management Disclosure Form (Form TS-1.2) previously disclosed on March 19, 2020

The Company would like to inform that as of July 10, 2020, the total number of share repurchase amounted to 194,938,600 shares or 9.10% of the total issued shares. The total payment made was Baht 2,999,998,530. Hereby, the Company would like to announce the end of the share repurchase program for financial management purpose.

Please be informed and publicize to public accordingly.

Sincerely yours,

(Mrs.Varunee Lapitananuvat)

Deputy Managing Director

Disclaimer

Supalai pcl published this content on 10 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2020 10:30:05 UTC
