Supalai PCL : Disclosure of the Notice of the 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on the Company's website

SUPALAI PUBLIC COMPAMY LIMITED

SPL.025/2019

March 22, 2019

Subject:Disclosure of the Notice of the 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on the Company's website

To:President

The Stock Exchange of ThailandAccording to the resolution of the Board of Directors of Supalai Public Company Limited (the "Company") to convene the 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on April 23, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Auditorium Room, 33rd Floor, Supalai Grand Tower, 1011 Rama 3 Road, Chong Nonsi Subdistrict, Yannawa District, Bangkok in order to provide information for the agendas in advance of consideration. The Company has disclosed the Notice of the 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on the Company's website (http://www.supalai.com) for public considerations since March 22, 2019 onwards.

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours sincerely,

Varunee Lapitananuvat

(Mrs.Varunee Lapitananuvat)

Company Secretary