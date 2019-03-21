Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  STOCK EXCHANGE OF THAILAND  >  Supalai PCL    SPALI   TH0371010Z05

SUPALAI PCL

(SPALI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Supalai PCL : Disclosure of the Notice of the 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on the Company's website

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/21/2019 | 09:20pm EDT

SUPALAI PUBLIC COMPAMY LIMITED

SPL.025/2019

March 22, 2019

Subject:Disclosure of the Notice of the 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on the Company's website

To:President

The Stock Exchange of ThailandAccording to the resolution of the Board of Directors of Supalai Public Company Limited (the "Company") to convene the 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on April 23, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Auditorium Room, 33rd Floor, Supalai Grand Tower, 1011 Rama 3 Road, Chong Nonsi Subdistrict, Yannawa District, Bangkok in order to provide information for the agendas in advance of consideration. The Company has disclosed the Notice of the 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on the Company's website (http://www.supalai.com) for public considerations since March 22, 2019 onwards.

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours sincerely,

Varunee Lapitananuvat

(Mrs.Varunee Lapitananuvat)

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Supalai pcl published this content on 22 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2019 01:19:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SUPALAI PCL
09:20pSUPALAI PCL : Disclosure of the Notice of the 2019 Annual General Meeting of Sha..
PU
03/12SUPALAI PCL : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/02SUPALAI PCL : sets 10% investment budget for Australia
AQ
02/26SUPALAI PCL : Notification of the 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, D..
PU
2018SUPALAI PCL : New shares of SPALI to be traded on November 1, 2018
PU
2018SUPALAI PCL : Report on the results of the Exercise of SPALI-W4 (F53-5)
PU
2018SUPALAI PCL : Resignation of Independent Director
PU
2018SUPALAI PCL : Invitation to Shareholders to Propose the Agenda for the 2019 Annu..
PU
2018SUPALAI PCL : SET reminds the last trading day of SPALI-W4 on September 25, 2018
PU
2018SUPALAI PCL : Submission of the Report on the Results of the Tender Offer of M.K..
PU
More news
Financials (THB)
Sales 2019 28 523 M
EBIT 2019 7 818 M
Net income 2019 6 216 M
Debt 2019 19 829 M
Yield 2019 5,96%
P/E ratio 2019 6,32
P/E ratio 2020 5,83
EV / Sales 2019 2,08x
EV / Sales 2020 1,92x
Capitalization 39 433 M
Chart SUPALAI PCL
Duration : Period :
Supalai PCL Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 24,3  THB
Spread / Average Target 32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Prateep Tangmatitham Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Varunee Lapitananuvat Secretary, Assistant MD-Finance & Accounting
Ajchara Tangmatitham Vice Chairman & Executive Vice President
Virach Aphimeteetamrong Independent Director
Prasas Tangmatitham Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUPALAI PCL1 246
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP19.66%48 965
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED17.46%48 215
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.8.21%41 813
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD26.74%33 582
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD16.67%31 768
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.