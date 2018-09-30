Log in
Supalai PCL : Invitation to Shareholders to Propose the Agenda for the 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, the Questions and the Names of the Qualified Candidates for Being Directors in Advance

09/30/2018 | 09:42pm EDT

SPL. 213 / 2018

October 1, 2018

Subject : Invitation to Shareholders to Propose the Agenda for the 2019 Annual General Meeting of

Shareholders, the Questions and the Names of the Qualified Candidates for Being Directors in Advance

To : President, The Stock Exchange of Thailand

CC : Secretary-General of the Office of the Securities and Exchange Commission

Supalai Public Company Limited (Supalai) would like to inform you that, according to the good corporate governance regarding the equitable treatment of shareholders, Supalai would like to invite the shareholders to propose the Agenda for the 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, the Questions and the names of the Qualified Candidates for being nominated as Supalai Board of Directors in accordance with the criteria as announced on the Company's website http://investor.supalai.com/meeting.htmlfrom October 1, 2018 to January 7, 2019.

Yours sincerely,

Varunee Lapitananuvat

(Mrs.Varunee Lapitananuvat)

Deputy Managing Director and Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Supalai pcl published this content on 01 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2018 01:41:01 UTC
Financials (THB)
Sales 2018 27 033 M
EBIT 2018 7 250 M
Net income 2018 5 836 M
Debt 2018 18 799 M
Yield 2018 4,30%
P/E ratio 2018 8,87
P/E ratio 2019 8,02
EV / Sales 2018 2,58x
EV / Sales 2019 2,37x
Capitalization 50 894 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 27,5  THB
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Prateep Tangmatitham Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Varunee Lapitananuvat Secretary, Assistant MD-Finance & Accounting
Ajchara Tangmatitham Vice Chairman & Executive Vice President
Virach Aphimeteetamrong Independent Director
Prasas Tangmatitham Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUPALAI PCL1 575
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-12.64%42 199
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-19.60%36 725
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-3.16%34 296
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD-14.48%28 314
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD-33.67%27 470
