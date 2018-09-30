Supalai PCL : Invitation to Shareholders to Propose the Agenda for the 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, the Questions and the Names of the Qualified Candidates for Being Directors in Advance

SPL. 213 / 2018
October 1, 2018
Subject : Invitation to Shareholders to Propose the Agenda for the 2019 Annual General Meeting of
Shareholders, the Questions and the Names of the Qualified Candidates for Being Directors in Advance
To : President, The Stock Exchange of Thailand
CC : Secretary-General of the Office of the Securities and Exchange Commission
Supalai Public Company Limited (Supalai) would like to inform you that, according to the good corporate governance regarding the equitable treatment of shareholders, Supalai would like to invite the shareholders to propose the Agenda for the 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, the Questions and the names of the Qualified Candidates for being nominated as Supalai Board of Directors in accordance with the criteria as announced on the Company's website http://investor.supalai.com/meeting.htmlfrom October 1, 2018 to January 7, 2019.
Yours sincerely,
Varunee Lapitananuvat
(Mrs.Varunee Lapitananuvat)
Deputy Managing Director and Company Secretary
Disclaimer
Supalai pcl published this content on 01 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2018 01:41:01 UTC