SUPALAI PCL

SUPALAI PCL

(SPALI)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Supalai PCL : Invitation to Shareholders to Propose the Agenda for the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, the Questions and the Names of the Qualified Candidates for Being Directors in Advance

0
09/30/2019 | 09:53pm EDT

SPL.171/2019

October 1, 2019

Subject : Invitation to Shareholders to Propose the Agenda for the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, the Questions and the Names of the Qualified Candidates for Being Directors in Advance

To : President,

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

CC : Secretary-General of the Office of the Securities and Exchange Commission

Supalai Public Company Limited (Supalai) would like to inform you that, according to the good corporate governance regarding the equitable treatment of shareholders, Supalai would like to invite the shareholders to propose the Agenda for the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, the Questions and the names of the Qualified Candidates for being nominated as Supalai Board of Directors in accordance with the criteria as announced on the Company's website http://investor.supalai.com/meeting.html from October 1, 2019 to January 6, 2020.

Yours sincerely,

Varunee Lapitananuvat

(Mrs.Varunee Lapitananuvat)

Deputy Managing Director and Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Supalai pcl published this content on 01 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2019 01:52:04 UTC
Financials (THB)
Sales 2019 26 916 M
EBIT 2019 7 242 M
Net income 2019 5 997 M
Debt 2019 14 841 M
Yield 2019 5,85%
P/E ratio 2019 6,38x
P/E ratio 2020 5,94x
EV / Sales2019 1,98x
EV / Sales2020 1,80x
Capitalization 38 575 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 24,08  THB
Last Close Price 18,00  THB
Spread / Highest target 48,9%
Spread / Average Target 33,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,56%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Prateep Tangmatitham Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Varunee Lapitananuvat Secretary, Assistant MD-Finance & Accounting
Ajchara Tangmatitham Vice Chairman & Executive Vice President
Virach Aphimeteetamrong Lead Independent Director
Prasas Tangmatitham Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUPALAI PCL1 294
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED1.08%41 402
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-8.02%34 312
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED8.96%28 558
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED3.43%26 903
MITSUBISHI ESTATE CO., LTD.23.24%26 572
