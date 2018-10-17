Supalai PCL : Resignation of Independent Director

SPL.243/2018

October 17, 2018

Subject

: Resignation of Independent Director

To

Director and Manager

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Supalai Public Company Limited would like to inform that Mr.Prakit Pradipasen , Independent Director,Chairman of the Audit Committee and Chairman of the Nomination and Compensation Committee, has resigned due to personal matter effective from October 15, 2018 onwards.

Please be informed and publicize to public accordingly.

Yours sincerely,(Mrs.Varunee Lapitananuvat)

Company Secretary