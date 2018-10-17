Log in
SUPALAI PCL (SPALI)
Supalai PCL : Resignation of Independent Director

10/17/2018

SPL.243/2018

October 17, 2018

Subject

: Resignation of Independent Director

To

Director and Manager

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Supalai Public Company Limited would like to inform that Mr.Prakit Pradipasen , Independent Director,Chairman of the Audit Committee and Chairman of the Nomination and Compensation Committee, has resigned due to personal matter effective from October 15, 2018 onwards.

Please be informed and publicize to public accordingly.

Yours sincerely,(Mrs.Varunee Lapitananuvat)

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Supalai pcl published this content on 17 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2018 01:27:01 UTC
Financials (THB)
Sales 2018 27 067 M
EBIT 2018 7 271 M
Net income 2018 5 844 M
Debt 2018 18 775 M
Yield 2018 4,54%
P/E ratio 2018 8,57
P/E ratio 2019 7,61
EV / Sales 2018 2,49x
EV / Sales 2019 2,28x
Capitalization 48 590 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 27,5  THB
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Prateep Tangmatitham Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Varunee Lapitananuvat Secretary, Assistant MD-Finance & Accounting
Ajchara Tangmatitham Vice Chairman & Executive Vice President
Virach Aphimeteetamrong Independent Director
Prasas Tangmatitham Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUPALAI PCL1 487
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-21.00%38 339
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-28.79%32 198
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-11.26%31 738
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD-20.52%25 876
MITSUBISHI ESTATE CO LTD-8.67%22 042
