Supalai PCL : Resignation of Independent Director

SPL.243/2018
October 17, 2018
Subject
: Resignation of Independent Director
To
Director and Manager
The Stock Exchange of Thailand
Supalai Public Company Limited would like to inform that Mr.Prakit Pradipasen , Independent Director,Chairman of the Audit Committee and Chairman of the Nomination and Compensation Committee, has resigned due to personal matter effective from October 15, 2018 onwards.
Please be informed and publicize to public accordingly.
Yours sincerely,(Mrs.Varunee Lapitananuvat)
Company Secretary
Disclaimer
Supalai pcl published this content on 17 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2018 01:27:01 UTC