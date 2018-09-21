Supalai PCL : SET reminds the last trading day of SPALI-W4 on September 25, 2018

Headline: Security Symbol:
SET reminds the last trading day of SPALI-W4 on September 25, 2018
SET, SPALI
Announcement Details
Reminding of warrants' last trading date (SPALI-W4)Warrant of SUPALAI PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED No. 4 (SPALI-W4)
25-Sep-2018
From 28-Sep-2018 to 19-Oct-2018
19-Oct-2018
From 26-Sep-2018 to 19-Oct-2018
From 27-Sep-2018 to 18-Oct-2018
20-Oct-2018
Disclaimer
