Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  STOCK EXCHANGE OF THAILAND  >  Supalai PCL    SPALI   TH0371010Z05

SUPALAI PCL (SPALI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Supalai PCL : SET reminds the last trading day of SPALI-W4 on September 25, 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/21/2018 | 03:29am CEST

Headline: Security Symbol:

SET reminds the last trading day of SPALI-W4 on September 25, 2018

SET, SPALI

Announcement Details

Investor reminding

Reminding of warrants' last trading date (SPALI-W4)Warrant of SUPALAI PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED No. 4 (SPALI-W4)

25-Sep-2018

From 28-Sep-2018 to 19-Oct-2018

19-Oct-2018

From 26-Sep-2018 to 19-Oct-2018

From 27-Sep-2018 to 18-Oct-2018

20-Oct-2018

Disclaimer

Supalai pcl published this content on 21 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2018 01:28:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SUPALAI PCL
03:29aSUPALAI PCL : SET reminds the last trading day of SPALI-W4 on September 25, 2018
PU
09/10SUPALAI PCL : Submission of the Report on the Results of the Tender Offer of M.K..
PU
08/31SUPALAI PCL : Submission of the Report on the Preliminary Results of the Tender ..
PU
08/28SUPALAI PCL : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
08/27SUPALAI PCL : Trading Suspension and termination of listing status of SPALI-W4
PU
08/23SUPALAI PCL : Notification the final exercise and request for suspension of SPAL..
PU
08/22SUPALAI PCL : No Right Adjustment of SPALI-W4
PU
08/14SUPALAI PCL : Notification of interim dividend payment
PU
07/26SUPALAI PCL : New shares of SPALI to be traded on July 31, 2018
PU
07/20SUPALAI PCL : Report on the results of the Exercise of SPALI-W4 (F53-5)
PU
More news
Financials (THB)
Sales 2018 27 037 M
EBIT 2018 7 283 M
Net income 2018 5 871 M
Debt 2018 18 799 M
Yield 2018 4,24%
P/E ratio 2018 9,14
P/E ratio 2019 8,29
EV / Sales 2018 2,65x
EV / Sales 2019 2,44x
Capitalization 52 883 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 27,4  THB
Spread / Average Target 8,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Prateep Tangmatitham Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Varunee Lapitananuvat Secretary, Assistant MD-Finance & Accounting
Ajchara Tangmatitham Vice Chairman & Executive Vice President
Virach Aphimeteetamrong Independent Director
Prasas Tangmatitham Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUPALAI PCL1 633
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-10.65%43 140
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-4.58%42 946
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.0.00%34 989
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD-26.34%30 735
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD-12.37%28 722
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.