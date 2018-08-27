Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  STOCK EXCHANGE OF THAILAND  >  Supalai PCL    SPALI   TH0371010Z05

SUPALAI PCL (SPALI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Supalai PCL : Trading Suspension and termination of listing status of SPALI-W4

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/27/2018 | 03:32am CEST

Headline:

Security Symbol:

Announcement Details

Sign posted

Subject

Suspend (SP) sign posted due to last exercise

Security Symbol

Warrant of SUPALAI PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED No. 4

(SPALI-W4)

Sign posted

Sign posted:

SP

Reason

Last exercise of warrant

Book closing date

From 28-Sep-2018 to 19-Oct-2018

Last exercise date

19-Oct-2018

Date of post "SP" sign

From 26-Sep-2018 to 19-Oct-2018

Notification period for the exercise

From 27-Sep-2018 to 18-Oct-2018

Delisting date

20-Oct-2018

Trading Suspension and termination of listing status of SPALI-W4

SET, SPALI

Disclaimer

Supalai pcl published this content on 27 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2018 01:31:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SUPALAI PCL
03:32aSUPALAI PCL : Trading Suspension and termination of listing status of SPALI-W4
PU
08/23SUPALAI PCL : Notification the final exercise and request for suspension of SPAL..
PU
08/22SUPALAI PCL : No Right Adjustment of SPALI-W4
PU
08/14SUPALAI PCL : Notification of interim dividend payment
PU
07/26SUPALAI PCL : New shares of SPALI to be traded on July 31, 2018
PU
07/20SUPALAI PCL : Report on the results of the Exercise of SPALI-W4 (F53-5)
PU
07/13SUPALAI PCL : Submission of the Announcement of Intention to Make a Tender Offer..
PU
06/27SUPALAI PCL : Notification the exercise of SPALI-W4
PU
06/05SUPALAI PCL : Ville Sriracha Project
AQ
05/07SUPALAI PCL : Disclosure of the Minutes of 2018 Annual General Meeting of Shareh..
PU
More news
Financials (THB)
Sales 2018 27 121 M
EBIT 2018 7 437 M
Net income 2018 5 942 M
Debt 2018 17 904 M
Yield 2018 4,50%
P/E ratio 2018 8,63
P/E ratio 2019 7,92
EV / Sales 2018 2,52x
EV / Sales 2019 2,33x
Capitalization 50 378 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 27,2  THB
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Prateep Tangmatitham Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Varunee Lapitananuvat Secretary, Assistant MD-Finance & Accounting
Ajchara Tangmatitham Vice Chairman & Executive Vice President
Virach Aphimeteetamrong Independent Director
Prasas Tangmatitham Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUPALAI PCL1 546
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP5.86%48 423
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-10.42%43 119
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-3.36%34 134
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD-20.43%33 674
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD-19.21%25 700
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.