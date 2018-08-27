|
Supalai PCL : Trading Suspension and termination of listing status of SPALI-W4
08/27/2018 | 03:32am CEST
Headline:
Security Symbol:
Announcement Details
Sign posted
Subject
Suspend (SP) sign posted due to last exercise
Security Symbol
Warrant of SUPALAI PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED No. 4
(SPALI-W4)
Sign posted
Sign posted:
SP
Reason
Last exercise of warrant
Book closing date
From 28-Sep-2018 to 19-Oct-2018
Last exercise date
19-Oct-2018
Date of post "SP" sign
From 26-Sep-2018 to 19-Oct-2018
Notification period for the exercise
From 27-Sep-2018 to 18-Oct-2018
Delisting date
20-Oct-2018
Supalai pcl published this content on 27 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2018 01:31:03 UTC
Sales 2018
27 121 M
EBIT 2018
7 437 M
Net income 2018
5 942 M
Debt 2018
17 904 M
Yield 2018
4,50%
P/E ratio 2018
8,63
P/E ratio 2019
7,92
EV / Sales 2018
2,52x
EV / Sales 2019
2,33x
Capitalization
50 378 M
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|
OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|
19
|Average target price
|
27,2 THB
|Spread / Average Target
|
13%