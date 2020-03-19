Log in
Supalai Public : Disclosure of the Notice of the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on the Company's website

03/19/2020

SUPALAI PUBLIC COMPAMY LIMITED

SPL.052/2020

March 20, 2020

Subject: Disclosure of the Notice of the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on the Company's website

To: President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

According to the resolution of the Board of Directors of Supalai Public Company Limited (the "Company") to convene the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on April 21, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Auditorium Room, 33rd Floor, Supalai Grand Tower, 1011 Rama 3 Road, Chong Nonsi Subdistrict, Yannawa District, Bangkok in order to provide information for the agendas in advance of consideration. The Company has disclosed the Notice of the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on the Company's website (http://www.supalai.com) for public considerations since March 20, 2020 onwards.

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours sincerely,

Varunee Lapitananuvat

(Mrs.Varunee Lapitananuvat)

Deputy Managing Director and Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Supalai pcl published this content on 20 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2020 01:37:04 UTC
