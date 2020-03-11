Log in
Supalai Public : Reporting Share Repurchases in the case where repurchasing the company's own share is for financial management purposes

03/11/2020 | 06:44am EDT

Headline:

Reporting Share Repurchases in the case where repurchasing the company's own

share is for financial management purposes

Security Symbol:

SPALI

Announcement Details

Form for Reporting share repurchases

Subject

Reporting Share Repurchase form for financial management

purposes

Report date

11-Mar-2020

Procedure used for share repurchase

Buy on the Exchange

Last date for repurchasing shares

11-Aug-2020

Share repurchase plan

Date of Board resolution

29-Jan-2020

Total number of shares to be repurchased (shares)

120,000,000

Total shares to be repurchased as % of paid-up

5.60

shares

1. Results of share repurchase

Date of repurchase

11-Mar-2020

Number of shares repurchased (shares)

2,908,100

Repurchase or highest price (THB per share)

16.80

Lowest price (THB per share)

16.50

Total paid (THB)

48,388,650.00

2. Cumulative number of shares repurchased

Cumulative number of shares repurchased until

68,093,300

present date (including from item 1.)(shares)

Total shares repurchased as % of paid-up shares

3.18

Total value of shares repurchased (THB)

1,127,217,460.00

The company certifies that the information contained in this report is true and complete in all respects

Signature _________________

(Mrs.Siriporn Wangsapar)

Assistant Managing Director of

Accounting and Finance

Authorized to sign on behalf of the

company

This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to

the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Supalai pcl published this content on 11 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2020 10:43:22 UTC
