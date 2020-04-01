Supalai Public : Reporting Share Repurchases in the case where repurchasing the company's own share is for financial management purposes

|
Headline:
|
Reporting Share Repurchases in the case where repurchasing the company's own
|
share is for financial management purposes
|
|
Security Symbol:
|
SPALI
|
|
|
Announcement Details
|
|
|
|
Form for Reporting share repurchases
|
|
Subject
|
Reporting Share Repurchase form for financial management
|
|
purposes
|
|
|
Report date
|
01-Apr-2020
|
|
|
Procedure used for share repurchase
|
Buy on the Exchange
|
|
|
Last date for repurchasing shares
|
11-Aug-2020
|
|
|
Share repurchase plan
|
|
|
|
Date of Board resolution
|
17-Mar-2020
|
|
|
Total number of shares to be repurchased (shares)
|
200,000,000
|
|
|
Total shares to be repurchased as % of paid-up
|
9.33
|
shares
|
|
|
|
1. Results of share repurchase
|
|
|
|
Date of repurchase
|
01-Apr-2020
|
|
|
Number of shares repurchased (shares)
|
5,221,300
|
|
|
Repurchase or highest price (THB per share)
|
15.20
|
|
|
Lowest price (THB per share)
|
15.00
|
|
|
Total paid (THB)
|
79,081,430.00
|
|
|
2. Cumulative number of shares repurchased
|
|
|
|
Cumulative number of shares repurchased until
|
142,406,200
|
present date (including from item 1.)(shares)
|
|
|
|
Total shares repurchased as % of paid-up shares
|
6.64
|
|
|
Total value of shares repurchased (THB)
|
2,194,073,300.00
|
|
The company certifies that the information contained in this report is true and complete in all respects
Signature _________________
(Mrs.Siriporn Wangsapar)
Assistant Managing Director of
Accounting and Finance
Authorized to sign on behalf of the
company
