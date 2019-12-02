Log in
Super League Gaming : to Present at the LD Micro Main Event (XII) on Wednesday, December 11th

0
12/02/2019 | 04:40pm EST
Super League to Present at the LD Micro Main Event (XII) on Wednesday, December 11th
Download as PDFDecember 02, 2019 4:05pm EST

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2019 / Super League Gaming ('Super League' or the 'Company') (NasdaqCM:SLGG), a leader in bringing live and digital esports entertainment and experiences directly to everyday gamers around the world, announced it will be presenting at the 12th Annual LD Micro Main Event on Wednesday, December 11th at 8:00 AM PST / 11:00 AM EST. Super League management will be presenting and meeting with investors throughout the conference.

The presentation will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the Company's website at ir.superleague.com.

The LD Micro Main Event will take place on December 10th-12th in Los Angeles, at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel, which will feature 275 companies, and will be attended by over 1,400 individuals.

View Super League's profile here: http://www.ldmicro.com/profile/SLGG.

Profiles powered by LD Micro - News Compliments of Accesswire

About Super League Gaming

Super League Gaming, Inc. (Nasdaq CM:SLGG) is a global leader in the mission to bring live and digital esports entertainment and experiences directly to the more than 2 billion everyday gamers around the world. The company operates premium city-vs-city amateur esports leagues, produces thousands of live competitive and social gaming events around the country, and publishes multiple forms of content celebrating the love of play on its websites and all major platforms including YouTube, Twitch and Instagram. Super League's vibrant audience of players and viewers spans age groups, skill levels and game titles, including an avid community of Minecraft players on Minehut, highly engaged viewers across one of the largest social video networks in gaming through Framerate, and local communities that have developed through partnerships with high-profile venue owners such as Topgolf, Cinemark Theatres and numerous independent fast-casual restaurants. Super League also is becoming the primary consumer-facing brand on PCs in more than 600 gaming centers around the world through a partnership with ggCircuit, giving the company a daily global footprint on a true grassroots level. With firm conviction that gaming together is more fun than gaming alone, Super League provides players with a global competitive framework and engaging content designed to foster the long-term growth of esports.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space.

What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential events annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and micro-cap universe.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

Contact:

Sean McGowan and Cody Slach
Gateway Investor Relations
(949) 574-3860
SLG@gatewayir.com

SOURCE: Super League Gaming via LD Micro

Released December 2, 2019

Disclaimer

Super League Gaming Inc. published this content on 02 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2019 21:39:04 UTC
