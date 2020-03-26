Super Micro Computer : Supermicro Expands Enterprise Server SAP HANA-Based Solutions for VMware Hyperconverged Infrastructure (HCI)

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Super Micro Computer, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMCI), a global leader in enterprise computing, storage, networking solutions, and green computing technology, announced the availability of new SAP HANA® servers certified by SAP for VMware HCI. With certification on VMware vSphere and vSAN, Supermicro servers fueled by 2nd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors including Intel Optane persistent memory enable the integration of mission-critical SAP HANA deployments on HCI, giving customers enterprise database abilities and the opportunity to leverage the value, benefit, and simplicity of HCI for their SAP workloads.

"With Supermicro servers certified for VMware HCI powered by vSAN, SAP customers now have the best of breed solutions for enterprises to efficiently scale, manage, and virtualize their SAP infrastructures for maximum ROI," said Raju Penumatcha, senior vice president and chief product officer, Supermicro.

Supermicro's SYS-2029U-E1CRT and SYS-6029U-E1CRT4 systems have been certified on VMWare vSAN version 6.6, vSphere version 6.7, and SAP HANA 2.0. Supermicro is one of the first hardware vendors using the new 2nd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors as well as Intel Optane persistent memory to enable enterprises to achieve the highest performance, capability and value from their SAP HANA deployments. Moreover, since the CPUs include unique built-in AI acceleration capabilities of Intel DL Boost, these platforms provide the agility to extract further insights from AI-infused workloads.

"SAP recognizes that HCI is one of the fastest-growing enterprise architectures in the industry," said Martin Heisig, Head of SAP HANA Technology Innovation Network. "When deploying SAP S/4HANA on VMware HCI, customers are able to gain tremendous benefit from the latest HW/SW technologies to drive scalability and lower operational costs for SAP HANA deployments."

Supermicro's collaboration with VMware delivers an alternative to the traditional Fiber Channel SAN-based virtualization infrastructure, which is well-known for its complexity and interoperability challenges. HCI powered by VMware vSAN brings compute, storage, and the hypervisor together into a single system to reduce data center complexity and increase scalability. This approach overcomes the obstacles of conventional architectures, especially SAN and NAS storage, including their networking challenges or issues. HCI uses direct-attached storage in a Software-Defined Storage (SDS) architecture backed by the growth of storage-dense servers and high-performance flash drives.

"VMWare is pleased to partner with Supermicro to bring the latest SAP HANA certified platforms based on VMware vSAN," said Lee Caswell, vice president, Marketing HCI Business Unit, VMware. "High-performance databases are the latest workloads to embrace the undeniable price-performance of Hyperconverged Infrastructure (HCI). With VMware vSAN and Supermicro, customers can run their largest SAP HANA dev ops and production deployments with up to 64 nodes and a maximum of 192 terabytes of memory."

For more information on Supermicro's certified solutions for SAP HANA, visit: https://www.supermicro.com/en/solutions/sap

