SUPER MICRO COMPUTER, INC. (SMCI)
Super Micro Computer, Inc. : Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Super Micro Computer, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Financial Losses in Excess of $500,000 to Contact the Firm - SMCI

10/05/2018 | 06:10am CEST

RADNOR, PA / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2018 / Kaskela Law LLC is investigating Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTC PINK: SMCI) ("Super Micro" or the "Company") on behalf of the Company's investors.

The investigation seeks to determine whether Super Micro and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices, and whether the Company's investors have been harmed as a result. For additional information about this investigation please visit http://kaskelalaw.com/case/super-micro-computer/.

On October 4, 2018, Bloomberg published an article entitled "The Big Hack: How China Used a Tiny Chip to Infiltrate U.S. Companies." The article reported how tiny spy chips had been inserted in computer motherboards manufactured in China for US-based supplier Super Micro as an attack on the U.S federal government and major American technology companies, and that "chips had been inserted during the manufacturing process, two officials say, by operatives from a unit of the People's Liberation Army. In [Super Micro], China's spies appear to have found a perfect conduit for what U.S. officials now describe as the most significant supply chain attack known to have been carried out against American companies." Following this news, shares of Super Micro's common stock declined $8.80 per share, or over 41%, to close on October 4, 2018 at $12.60, on heavy trading volume.

Super Micro investors with financial losses in excess of $500,000 are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (888) 715 - 1740, or skaskela@kaskelalaw.com, to discuss this investigation and their legal rights and potential recovery options. Additional information about this investigation may also be found at http://kaskelalaw.com/case/super-micro-computer/.

About Kaskela Law LLC: Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in state and federal actions throughout the country. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com. This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

CONTACT:

Kaskela Law LLC
D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.
201 King of Prussia Road
Suite 650
Radnor, PA 19087
(484) 258 - 1585
(888) 715 - 1740
skaskela@kaskelalaw.com
www.kaskelalaw.com

SOURCE: Kaskela Law LLC


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 3 306 M
EBIT 2018 158 M
Net income 2018 58,7 M
Debt 2018 22,0 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 20,00
P/E ratio 2019 10,09
EV / Sales 2018 0,32x
EV / Sales 2019 0,29x
Capitalization 1 042 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 50,0 $
Spread / Average Target 134%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Liang Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Chiu-Chu Liu Liang Treasurer, Director & Senior VP-Operations
Kevin S. Bauer Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Tau Leng Senior Vice President-Technology
Hwei-Ming Tsai Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUPER MICRO COMPUTER, INC.1 042
HP INC25.75%41 238
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE17.34%24 650
NETAPP51.68%22 237
HEDY HOLDING CO., LTD.--.--%18 187
WESTERN DIGITAL-28.82%16 936
