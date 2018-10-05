Super Micro Computer, Inc. : Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Super Micro Computer, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Financial Losses in Excess of $500,000 to Contact the Firm - SMCI

RADNOR, PA / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2018 / Kaskela Law LLC is investigating Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTC PINK: SMCI) ("Super Micro" or the "Company") on behalf of the Company's investors.

The investigation seeks to determine whether Super Micro and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices, and whether the Company's investors have been harmed as a result. For additional information about this investigation please visit http://kaskelalaw.com/case/super-micro-computer/.

On October 4, 2018, Bloomberg published an article entitled "The Big Hack: How China Used a Tiny Chip to Infiltrate U.S. Companies." The article reported how tiny spy chips had been inserted in computer motherboards manufactured in China for US-based supplier Super Micro as an attack on the U.S federal government and major American technology companies, and that "chips had been inserted during the manufacturing process, two officials say, by operatives from a unit of the People's Liberation Army. In [Super Micro], China's spies appear to have found a perfect conduit for what U.S. officials now describe as the most significant supply chain attack known to have been carried out against American companies." Following this news, shares of Super Micro's common stock declined $8.80 per share, or over 41%, to close on October 4, 2018 at $12.60, on heavy trading volume.

Super Micro investors with financial losses in excess of $500,000 are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (888) 715 - 1740, or skaskela@kaskelalaw.com, to discuss this investigation and their legal rights and potential recovery options.

