Super Micro Computer : Supermicro Extends Industry-Leading Portfolio of NVIDIA GPU Servers with New Systems at GTC China

SUZHOU, China, Nov. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI), a global leader in enterprise computing, storage, networking solutions and green computing technology, today is sharing the company's industry-leading portfolio of NVIDIA® GPU servers at the GPU Technology Conference (GTC) in Suzhou, China, at the Jinji Lake Shilla Hotel, Booth A1-P4 from November 21-22.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and deep learning are quickly becoming crucial components to business success now and in the foreseeable future. Today, the necessity of deploying powerful computing platforms that can accelerate and cost-effectively scale their AI-based products and services has become vital for successful enterprises.

'To address the rapidly emerging high-throughput inference market driven by technologies such as 5G, Smart Cities and IoT devices that generate huge amounts of data and require real-time decision making, our new SuperServer 6049GP-TRT provides the superior performance required to vertically scale the technology of modern AI,' said Charles Liang, president and CEO of Supermicro. To achieve maximum GPU density and performance, this 4U server supports up to 20 NVIDIA® Tesla® T4 Tensor Core GPUs, three terabytes of memory, and 24 hot-swappable 3.5' drives. This system also features four 2000-watt Titanium level efficiency (2+2) redundant power supplies to help optimize the power efficiency, uptime and serviceability.

'We designed T4 to bring GPU acceleration to scale-out high performance computing environments and accelerate AI training, inference and machine learning workloads,' said Ian Buck, vice president and general manager of Accelerated Computing at NVIDIA. 'Enterprise customers will benefit from a dramatic boost in throughput, utilization and power efficiency from the NVIDIA Tesla T4 GPUs in Supermicro's new high-density servers.'

Supermicro has an entire family of 4U GPU systems that support the ultra-efficient NVIDIA Tesla T4, which is designed to accelerate deep learning training, inference and machine learning workloads in any scale-out server. The hardware-accelerated transcode engine in NVIDIA T4 delivers multiple HD video streams in real-time and allows integrating deep learning into the video transcoding pipeline to enable a new class of smart video applications. To achieve responsiveness, these models are deployed on powerful Supermicro servers with NVIDIA GPUs to deliver maximum throughput for inference workloads.

To help simplify the deployment of AI and HPC applications in the data center, SuperServer 4029GP-TVRT is NGC-Ready. Customers can now run GPU-accelerated software from the NGC container registry, including its expanded HPC and AI software library with new machine learning and analytics containers, with confidence on the 4029GP-TVRT, which is a 4U system with eight NVIDIA V100 Tensor Core GPUs with NVIDIA NVLink™.

HPC applications are continuing to grow in complexity as they unlock new scientific insights. Supermicro's new NVIDIA® HGX-2 based SuperServer, 9029GP-TNVRT, supports 16 NVIDIA V100 Tensor Core 32GB GPUs connected via NVIDIA NVLink and NVSwitch™ to leverage over 80,000 CUDA cores and delivers unmatched performance accelerating AI and HPC on premises and in the cloud. This new system can deliver up to 2 PetaFLOPS of performance and occupies just ten units of rack space.

For comprehensive information on Supermicro NVIDIA system product lines featuring NVIDIA GPUs, please go to https://www.supermicro.com/products/nfo/gpu.cfm.

