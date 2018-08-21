Super Micro Computer : Supermicro® Announces Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2018 Preliminary Financial Information

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI), a global leader in
high-performance, high-efficiency server, storage technology and green
computing, today announced preliminary financial information for its
fiscal fourth quarter ended June 30, 2018.
Preliminary Fiscal Fourth Quarter Highlights
The Company expects to report the following financial results for the
quarter ended June 30, 2018:
-
Net sales in a range of $986 million to $996 million compared to its
previous guidance range of $800 million to $860 million
-
GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin in the range of 12.8% to 13.0%
-
GAAP fully diluted earnings per share in the range of $0.51 to $0.55;
non-GAAP fully diluted earnings per share in the range of $0.75 to
$0.79
GAAP gross margin for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2018 that the Company
expects to report is in the range of 12.8% to 13.0% and GAAP fully
diluted earnings per share in the range of $0.51 to $0.55.
Non-GAAP gross margin for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2018 that the
Company expects to report is in the range of 12.8% to 13.0% which
excludes stock-based compensation expense of $0.4 million. Non-GAAP
fully diluted earnings per share is in the range of $0.75 to $0.79 which
excludes stock-based compensation expense of $6.0 million and Audit
Committee investigation and review expense of $15.0 million and the
related tax effect of both.
As of June 30, 2018, total cash, cash equivalents and short term
investments was $94.1 million and bank debt was $116.2 million.
Financial Information Is Preliminary and May Be Subject To Change
The unaudited interim financial information presented in this press
release is preliminary. The final financial results reported for this
period may also differ from the results reported in this release as a
result of the work necessary for the preparation of financial statements
taking into account the results of the Audit Committee investigation and
other testing.
First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Guidance
The Company expects net sales in a range of $810 million to $870 million
for the first quarter of fiscal year 2019 ending September 30, 2018.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements
Statements contained in this press release that are not historical fact
may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of
the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange
Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements may relate to, among other
things, the preliminary financial information for the quarter ended June
30, 2018 and guidance for the first quarter of fiscal year 2019 ending
September 30, 2018. Such forward-looking statements do not constitute
guarantees of future performance and are subject to a variety of risks
and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ
materially from those anticipated, including the impact of any
adjustments to the Company’s historical or current financial results as
a result of the Audit Committee investigation and further testing, and
the timing and consequences of the delays in the Company’s regaining
compliance with its SEC filing obligations. Additional factors that
could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or
suggested in any forward-looking statements are contained in our filings
with the SEC, including those factors discussed under the caption "Risk
Factors" in such filings.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Non-GAAP gross margin and fully diluted earnings per share discussed in
this press release exclude as applicable stock-based compensation
expense, costs associated with the Audit Committee investigation
described above, and the related tax effect of the applicable items.
Management presents non-GAAP financial measures because it considers
them to be important supplemental measures of performance. Management
uses the non-GAAP financial measures for planning purposes, including
analysis of the Company's performance against prior periods, the
preparation of operating budgets and to determine appropriate levels of
operating and capital investments. Management also believes that the
non-GAAP financial measures provide additional insight for analysts and
investors in evaluating the Company's financial and operational
performance. However, these non-GAAP financial measures have limitations
as an analytical tool, and are not intended to be an alternative to
financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Pursuant to the
requirements of SEC Regulation G, the reconciliation between the
Company's GAAP gross margin and non-GAAP gross margin is stock-based
compensation of $0.4 million and the reconciliation between the
Company’s GAAP fully diluted earnings per share and non-GAAP fully
diluted earnings per share is stock-based compensation of $6.0 million,
and Audit Committee investigation and review expense of $15.0 million
less related tax effect of $7.1 million.
About Super Micro Computer, Inc.
Supermicro® (NASDAQ: SMCI), the leading innovator in high-performance,
high-efficiency server technology is a premier provider of advanced
Server Building Block Solutions® for Data Center, Cloud Computing,
Enterprise IT, Hadoop/Big Data, HPC and Embedded Systems worldwide.
Supermicro is committed to protecting the environment through its “We
Keep IT Green®” initiative and provides customers with the most
energy-efficient, environmentally-friendly solutions available on the
market.
