Super Retail : 2020 Half Year Results - Investor Presentation

SUPER RETAIL GROUP LIMITED

SUPER RETAIL GROUP LIMITED

(SUL)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/19
9.11 AUD   +3.88%
10:42pSUPER RETAIL : 2020 Half Year Results Announcement
PU
10:42pSUPER RETAIL : 2020 Half Year Results - Investor Presentation
PU
01/20SUPER RETAIL OUTLOOK : Not Alone Am I
AQ
02/19/2020 | 10:42pm EST

RESULTS

FOR THE 26 WEEKS TO 28 DECEMBER 2019

ANTHONY HERAGHTY

Group Managing Director and

Chief Executive Officer

DAVID BURNS

Chief Financial Officer

20 February 2020

The release of this presentation has been authorised by the Super Retail Group Limited Board

Content

GROUP HIGHLIGHTS

2019/20 1st HALF PERFORMANCE

STRATEGY UPDATE

2019/20 TRADING AND OPERATING UPDATE

APPENDICES Performance Trends Segment Notes

AASB 16 Impact on Financial Statements

2

Results overview

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

GROUP

SEGMENT

SEGMENT

OPERATING

SALES

EBITDA

EBIT

CASHFLOW

$1,443.5m

$159.8m1

$115.4m1

$239.1m1

GROUP SALES

SEGMENT EBITDA

SEGMENT EBIT

OPERATING CASHFLOW

UP 2.9% ON PCP

DOWN 3.9% ON PCP

DOWN 7.3% ON PCP

UP 1.6% ON PCP

HIGHLIGHTS

INTERIM DIVIDEND 21.5 CENTS

INTERIM FULLY FRANKED DIVIDEND OF 21.5 CENTS PER SHARE

Solid top line

H1 peak trading sales

Group gross margin

Omni-retail

Focus on closeness to

across all brands

improved in the

execution has

customer has

growth driven by

impacted by

second quarter and

delivered 22%

resulted in higher

1.7% Group like-

bushfires and

BCF margin stabilised

growth in Group

average club

for-like sales

drought, with

in December.

online sales.

member net

growth.

outdoor businesses

promoter score (NPS)

All four core brands

most affected.

and 10.3% annual

increased their

growth in active club

online

members.

marketshare.2

S U P E R R E T A I L G R O U P

(1) Pro forma results as if AASB 16 did not apply to enable a more meaningful comparison with the pcp

(2) Based on management estimates using key competitor marketshare analysis

Strong cash flow generation supported a $42.2m reduction in net debt versus pcp.1 Interim dividend of

21.5 cents in line with previous comparative period.

3

Track record of sales growth

T H E G R O U P H A S C O N T I N U E D T O D E L I V E R S O L I D T O P L I N E G R O W T H A N D P O S I T I V E L I K E F O R L I K E S A L E S G R O W T H I N A C H A L L E N G I N G R E T A I L E N V I R O N M E N T

GROUP H1

GROUP H1

H1 SALES

H1 LFL SALES

SALES ($M)

LFL SALES GROWTH

GROWTH

GROWTH

1,216 1,296

1,324 1,403 1,444

4.3%

5.0%

2.2%

2.7%

1.7%

3.7%

2.4%

3.6%

3.3%

0.7%

(0.5%)

(0.9%)

(7.0%)

DEC 15 DEC 16

DEC 17 DEC 18 DEC 19

DEC 15

DEC 16

DEC 17

DEC 18

DEC 19

Total Group

2.9%

1.7%

S U P E R R E T A I L G R O U P

4

Impact of bushfires/drought on peak trade sales

P E A K S A L E S A C R O S S A L L B R A N D S A D V E R S E L Y I M P A C T E D B Y E X T R E M E W E A T H E R E V E N T S

H1 LFL sales - SCA

H1 LFL sales - Rebel

2.7%

2.0%

2.4%

3.1%

3.4%

3.3%

Regional stores

Sales momentum

in NSW, Victoria

in NSW, ACT and

and Queensland

Victoria slowed

most affected

post week 16

Greatest impact

compared to rest

on outdoor

of Australia

category

Wk 1-16

Wk 17-26

H1 Total

Wk 1-16

Wk 17-26

H1 Total

H1 LFL sales - BCF

H1 LFL sales - Macpac

Over 50 stores

6.5%

(5.6%)

(0.5)%

Australian LFL

(2.1%)

(13.1%)

(7.0%)

impacted by fire/

sales declined

drought

9.5% with NSW

Camping category

and Victoria most

most affected

heavily impacted

Stores not impacted

delivered 3.0% LFL

Wk 1-16

Wk 17-26

H1 Total

Wk 1-16

Wk 17-26

H1 Total

sales growth

S U P E R R E T A I L G R O U P

5

Online sales growth of 22%

E A C H O F T H E B R A N D S I N C R E A S E D O N L I N E M A R K E T S H A R E 1

FIRST HALF ONLINE SALES ($M)

4 YR CAGR 60%

19 33 80 104 127

BRAND PERFORMANCE

1H ONLINE

ONLINE SALES

SALES ($M)

GROWTH VS PCP

37.2

24%

59.3

21%

23.7

22%

6.6

27%

Total Group

126.8

22%

DEC 15

DEC 16

DEC 17

DEC 18

DEC 19

S U P E R R E T A I L

G R O U P

(1)

Based on management estimates using key competitor market share analysis

6

Customer behaviour supports omni-retail focus

9 6 % O F S A L E S L E V E R A G E T H E S T O R E N E T W O R K

GROUP SALES BY CHANNEL1

BRAND SALES BY CHANNEL1

4%

SALES CHANNEL 4%

92%

IN-STORE

In-store

Click &

Home

Collect

Delivery

ONLINE

% OF TOTAL

SALES

ONLINE SALES

94%

4%

2%

HOME

54%

DELIVERY

90%

3%

7%

CLICK &

46%

93%

5%

2%

COLLECT

90%

nm2

10%

TOTAL GROUP

92%

4%

4%

S U P E R R E T A I L G R O U P (1)

12 months ending 28 December 2019

7

(2)

Click and collect was introduced in Macpac Australian stores part way through the period and represented 0.3% of total sales

Customer growth outpacing store growth

A C T I V E C L U B M E M B E R S H A V E I N C R E A S E D T O O V E R 6 . 4 M I L L I O N

CLUB MEMBER NPS1

641

627

640

688

697

43.1

53.5

57.9

59.6

62.4

4.4

5.3

4.8

6.4

5.8

4 year

CAGR

Active members: 9.8%

Stores:

2.1%

DEC 15

DEC 16

DEC 17

DEC 18

DEC 19

DEC 15

DEC 16

DEC 17

DEC 18

DEC 19

Store numbers

Active club members (m)

S U P E R R E T A I L G R O U P

(1) Average club member NPS for 6 months ending 28 December 2019

8

Growing loyalty

C L U B M E M B E R S H I P , C L U B M E M B E R N P S A N D % S A L E S F R O M C L U B M E M B E R S I N C R E A S E D A C R O S S A L L B R A N D S

1.70M active1

13%

2.75M active1

8%

1.52M active1

club members

club members

club members

63% NPS2

from

60% NPS2

from

64% NPS2

60%

57%

40% - sales

65% - sales

from

82% - sales

from active

from

from active

from active

38%

62%

club members

club members

club members

S U P E R R E T A I L G R O U P

(1) Active club member is a club member who purchased in last 12 months

(2) Club member NPS for 6 months ending 28 December 2019

(3) Macpac NPS not measured in pcp

8%

from

58%

from

79%

0.47M active1 club members

67% NPS2,3

69% - sales from active club members

34%

from

65%

9

GROUP HIGHLIGHTS

2019/20 1ST HALF PERFORMANCE

STRATEGY UPDATE

2019/20 TRADING AND OPERATING UPDATE

APPENDICES

Performance Trends

Segment Notes

AASB 16 Impact on Financial Statements

10

Group results

1H 2019/20

1H 2018/19

Change

$m

Pre AASB 161

Pre AASB 16

%

Total sales

1,443.5

1,403.2

2.9%

Total segment EBITDA

159.8

166.2

(3.9%)

Segment D&A

(44.4)

(41.7)

6.5%

Total segment EBIT

115.4

124.5

(7.3%)

Normalised NPAT

74.1

81.6

(9.2%)

Other items not included in normalised NPAT

12.7

9.9

28.3%

Profit attributable to owners (pre AASB 16)

61.4

71.7

(14.4%)

AASB 16 adjustment

4.0

n/a

n/a

Profit attributable to owners (statutory)

57.4

71.7

(19.9%)

(1) Pro forma as if AASB 16 did not apply to enable a more meaningful comparison with the pcp

(2) For detail on impact of AASB on consolidated income statement refer to the Appendix

S U P E R R E T A I L G R O U P

11

First half EBIT margin drivers

F O C U S O N D E L I V E R I N G H I G H E R G R O S S M A R G I N A N D C O S T S A V I N G S F R O M B U S I N E S S S I M P L I F I C A T I O N T O O F F S E T H I G H E R L A B O U R A N D R E N T A L C O S T S

First half EBIT margins

EBIT margins declined by 90bps from 8.9% in pcp to 8.0% primarily due to:

- increase in store based wages due to new stores, additional hours and impact of EA

impacted by labour costs

- less cost fractionalisation due to lower peak trading sales; and

and reduced operating leverage

- higher depreciation charges reflecting ongoing investment in omni retail

Higher levels of promotional activities in the first quarter successfully generated top line growth but

Strong gross margin

adversely impacted margins

Group gross margin expanded in the second quarter

delivery in second quarter

BCF gross margin stabilised in December

Positive gross margin momentum bodes well for the second half

CODB reduction initiatives offset rent increase and transition costs relating to new support offices in Sydney and

Rent inflation offset by cost

Brisbane

management

Procurement and technology led business simplification projects have delivered cost efficiencies

Supply chain costs per unit have decreased year on year

S U P E R R E T A I L G R O U P

12

Segment results

FIRST HALF EBIT CONTRIBUTION (BY BRAND)

$m

1H 2019/20

1H 2018/19

Segment

Sales

EBIT1

Sales

EBIT

2%

Supercheap Auto

550.7

57.3

530.8

57.1

9%

Rebel

542.8

53.7

523.9

54.4

46%

BCF

283.5

12.1

281.4

15.4

43%

Macpac

66.5

2.3

67.1

7.5

Group and

(10.0)

(9.9)

Unallocated

Total

1,443.5

115.4

1,403.2

124.5

S U P E R R E T A I L G R O U P

(1) Pro forma as if AASB 16 did not apply to enable a more meaningful comparison with the pcp

13

Supercheap Auto

Total sales growth of 3.7% driven by like-for-like sales growth and contribution from new stores

Like-for-like sales growth of 2.4% driven by growth in average transaction value

Auto maintenance delivered the strongest category growth. Like- for-like sales growth was achieved in all categories except tools and outdoors which continues to experience strong competition.

Gross margin momentum improved in the second quarter

Segment EBITDA increased by 1.6% to $75.5m. EBITDA growth was dampened by higher store labour costs, driven by increased investment in hours and increased wage costs

Segment EBIT increased by 0.4% to $57.3m and was impacted by higher depreciation and amortisation expenses

Online sales grew by 24%

Active Club Plus membership increased to 1.70m and club members represented 40% of total sales

SCA opened 3 new stores and closed 1 store with 325 stores at period end

1H 2019/20

1H 2018/19

Change

$m

Pre AASB 161

Pre AASB 16

on PCP

Sales

550.7

530.8

3.7%

LFL sales growth

2.4%

Segment EBITDA

75.5

74.3

1.6%

EBITDA margin %

13.7%

14.0%

(0.3%)

Segment EBIT

57.3

57.1

0.4%

Segment EBIT margin %

10.4%

10.8%

(0.4%)

S U P E R R E T A I L G R O U P

(1) Pro forma as if AASB 16 did not apply to enable a more meaningful comparison with the pcp

14

Rebel

Total sales growth of 3.6% driven by like-for-like sales growth

Like-for-like sales growth of 3.3% was supported by transaction growth and increased units per sale driving higher average transaction value

Footwear and hardgoods were the strongest performing categories

Rebel delivered strong sales and gross margin performance in the second quarter

Segment EBITDA increased by 0.3% to $68.4m. EBITDA growth was dampened by higher store labour costs, driven by increased investment in hours and increased wage costs

Segment EBIT declined by 1.3% to $53.7m due to an increase in D&A reflecting increased investment in omni-retail capability

Online sales grew by 21%

Active club membership increased to 2.75m and club member sales represented 65% of Rebel sales

Rebel closed 1 store resulting in 160 stores at period end

$m

1H 2019/20

1H 2018/19

Change on

Pre AASB 161

Pre AASB 16

PCP

Sales

542.8

523.9

3.6%

LFL sales growth

3.3%

Segment EBITDA

68.4

68.2

0.3%

EBITDA margin %

12.6%

13.0%

(0.4%)

Segment EBIT

53.7

54.4

(1.3%)

Segment EBIT margin %

9.9%

10.4%

(0.5%)

S U P E R R E T A I L G R O U P

(1) Pro forma as if AASB 16 did not apply to enable a more meaningful comparison with the pcp

15

BCF

Total sales increased by 0.7% to $283.5 million

Like-for-like sales decreased by 0.5% primarily due to the impact of extreme weather events in the peak trading period

BCF stores not impacted by fire/drought delivered 3.0% like-for-like sales growth for the period

Levels of competition and promotional intensity remain high, but margin stabilised late in the second quarter

Segment EBITDA and Segment EBIT were both lower than pcp as a result of the like-for-like sales decline

Online sales grew by 22%

Active club membership increased to 1.52m and club member sales represented 82% of BCF sales

BCF opened 4 stores and closed 1 store, resulting in 139 stores at period end

$m

1H 2019/20

1H 2018/19

Change

Pre AASB 161

Pre AASB 16

on PCP

Sales

283.5

281.4

0.7%

LFL sales growth

(0.5%)

Segment EBITDA

22.1

24.8

(10.9%)

EBITDA margin %

7.8%

8.8%

(1.0%)

Segment EBIT

12.1

15.4

(21.4%)

Segment EBIT margin %

4.3%

5.5%

(1.2%)

S U P E R R E T A I L G R O U P

(1) Pro forma as if AASB 16 did not apply to enable a more meaningful comparison with the pcp

16

Macpac

Sales fell by 0.9% as a result of a 7.0% decline in like-for-like sales

In Australia, like-for-like sales decreased by 9.5% as a result of the impact of summer bushfires on peak trading, with Victoria and NSW worst affected. New Zealand like-for-like sales fell by 2.9%.

Cost inflation driven by depreciation of NZD against USD reduced gross margin. Sales in the period were impacted by a change in promotional strategy due to margin pressures and a delay in price increases.

Segment EBIT decreased to $2.3 million and EBIT margin declined due to lower sales and gross margin

Online sales grew by 27%

Active club membership increased to 0.47m and club members represented 69% of Macpac sales

Click and collect operational in all Australian stores

Macpac opened 3 stores, resulting in 73 stores at period end

$m

1H 2019/20

1H 2018/19

Change on

Pre AASB 161

Pre AASB 16

PCP

Sales

66.5

67.1

(0.9%)

LFL sales growth

(7.0%)

Segment EBITDA

3.7

8.7

(57.5%)

EBITDA margin %

5.6%

13.0%

(7.4%)

Segment EBIT

2.3

7.5

(69.3%)

Segment EBIT margin %

3.5%

11.2%

(7.7%)

S U P E R R E T A I L G R O U P

(1) Pro forma as if AASB 16 did not apply to enable a more meaningful comparison with the pcp

17

Group & unallocated

Group and unallocated includes:

Corporate costs not allocated to segments

Commercial operations

Omni-retail development

Total costs of ($10.0m) (EBIT) in line with guidance provided in January trading update

Corporate costs $0.4 million lower than pcp

Un-utilised distribution centre costs $0.1m higher than pcp

Omni-retail and digital costs reflect the focus of the Group on developing its omni-retailing capability

$m

1H 2019/20

1H 2018/19

Change on

Pre AASB 161

Pre AASB 16

PCP

EBIT

(10.0)

(9.9)

(0.1)

Comprising:

Corporate costs

(5.4)

(5.8)

0.4

Un-utilised distribution

(1.9)

(1.8)

(0.1)

centre costs

Digital and omni-retail

(2.7)

(2.3)

(0.4)

development

S U P E R R E T A I L G R O U P

(1) Pro forma as if AASB 16 did not apply to enable a more meaningful comparison with the pcp

18

Group balance sheet

Inventory has increased by $3.2m from December 2018 and reflects ongoing focus on ensuring in-stock availability in peak trading period

Supercheap Auto inventory has increased due to currency movements and new stores

Rebel inventory per store has increased reflecting both currency movements and decision to improve in-store availability

BCF inventory per store has increased due to currency and lower sales delivery in the period

Macpac inventory in line with pcp notwithstanding network expansion

Net inventory has decreased by $16.3m compared to December 2018

Net debt has decreased by $42.2m to $251.8m compared to December 2018

Statutory net debt reflects AASB 16 implementation

Statutory

Pro Forma

Jun 19

Dec 19

$m

Dec 191

Pre AASB 16

pre AASB 162

Inventory

Supercheap Auto

212.5

212.5

200.9

Rebel

207.1

207.1

181.1

BCF

158.8

158.8

135.6

Macpac

42.7

42.7

42.6

Total Inventory

621.1

621.1

560.2

Trade & other payables

(543.2)

(546.3)

(360.0)

Net inventory investment

77.9

74.8

200.2

Property, plant and

equipment & computer

355.6

362.3

369.2

software

Net external debt

1,184.5

251.8

386.7

S U P E R R E T A I L G R O U P

(1)

Statutory includes the impact of AASB 16 which came into effect on 1 July 2019

19

(2)

Pro forma as if AASB 16 did not apply to enable a more meaningful comparison with the pcp

Group cash flow

Strong operating cash flow of $239.1m (pre AASB 16)

The overall profile of the Group's capital expenditure reflects continued investment in omni-retail capabilities while moderating spend on new stores and store refurbishment

Investment in store capex is split: $2.3m in Supercheap Auto, $1.6m in Rebel, $3.4m in BCF and $1.3m in Macpac

Other capital expenditure includes investments in omni- retailing capabilities, data, cyber, networking, core information systems, order management system and inventory planning and execution projects

$m

1H 2019/20

1H 2019/20

1H 2018/19

Statutory

Pre AASB 161

Pre AASB 16

Operating cash flow (pre store

349.3

247.8

248.3

set up investment)

Store set up investment

(8.7)

(8.7)

(12.9)

Operating cash flow

340.6

239.1

235.4

Stores

(8.6)

(8.6)

(9.4)

Other Capex

(29.2)

(29.2)

(31.0)

Payment of Subsidiaries/JV

(0.1)

(0.1)

(0.4)

Investing Cash flow

(37.9)

(37.9)

(40.8)

Dividends & interest

(84.7)

(66.2)

(67.1)

Finance Leases

(84.6)

(1.6)

(1.7)

External debt repayment

(84.0)

(84.0)

(78.0)

Financing Cash flow

(253.3)

(151.8)

(146.8)

Net Cash flow

49.4

49.4

47.8

S U P E R R E T A I L G R O U P

(1) Pro forma as if AASB 16 did not apply to enable a more meaningful comparison with the pcp

20

Impact of AASB 16 on balance sheet, earnings and cash flow

Approach to AASB 16

The Group has adopted AASB 16 from 30 June 2019 with retrospective adjustments

The adjustments arising from the new leasing rules are recognised in the opening balance sheet on 30 June 2019

Balance sheet

Recognition of right of use asset and lease liability

Right of use asset - initial increase of $843.4m at 30 June 2019 ($847.6m at 28 December 2019)

Lease liability - initial increase of $930.1m at 30 June 2019 ($938.2m at 28 December 2019)

Segment EBITDA increased by $99.5m and Segment EBIT increased by $12.7m as a result of

Profit and Loss

operating lease expenses being replaced by depreciation and finance costs

Overall impact on first half FY20 NPAT - decrease of $4.0 million

Earnings per share decreased by 2.0c per share in the first half as a result of the adoption of AASB 16

Increase in first half operating cashflows of $101.5 million reflecting lower operating lease expenses

Cash flow

Increase in first half cashflows from financing activities of $101.5 million reflecting lease principal repayments

($83.0m) and interest paid ($18.5m)

No net impact on cashflows

S U P E R R E T A I L G R O U P

(1) For further details on lease liabilities refer to Note 18 in the Interim Financial Report

21

(2) For further details on impact of AASB 16 on consolidated balance sheet refer to the Appendix

Returns and capital ratios

Normalised EPS of 37.5 cents was 9.2% lower than pcp

Basic EPS (Pre AASB 16) of 31.1 cents was 14.3% lower than pcp

Normalised fixed charge cover ratio of 2.1 approaching target of 2.2 times

Debt facilities are operating comfortably in compliance with financial covenants

Return on Capital of 14.4% remains above WACC

Effective AUD/USD rate for the period was 0.686 down from 0.735 in pcp. The AUD/USD hedge rate for next 12 months is circa 0.702

(1) Based on normalised net profit after tax

(2) Statutory Basic EPS for 1H 2019/20 was 29.1 cents

(3) Pro forma as if AASB 16 did not apply to enable a more meaningful comparison

Pro Forma

1H 2018/19

1H 2019/20

Pre AASB163

Pre AASB 16

Normalised EPS1

37.5c

41.3c

36.3c

Basic EPS (Pre AASB 16)2

31.1c

12 mths to

12 mths to

Dec 19

Jun 19

Reported Annualised Post Tax Return on

14.4%

13.3%

Capital (ROC)1

Fixed charge cover - normalised EBITDAL

2.1x

2.1x

Net Debt / EBITDA - normalised

0.8x

1.2x

Average Net Debt

$431m

$448m

S U P E R R E T A I L G R O U P

22

GROUP HIGHLIGHTS 2019/20 1ST HALF PERFORMACE

STRATEGY UPDATE

2019/20 TRADING AND OPERATING UPDATE

APPENDICES

Performance Trends

Segment Notes

AASB 16 Impact on Financial Statements

23

Our strategy

T H E T H R E E P R I M A R Y V A L U E L E V E R S

GROW

BE AN

FOCUS ON

ORGANIC

ANNUAL

EFFICIENT

GROWTH &

CUSTOMER

OMNI-

CAPITAL

VALUE

RETAILER

DISCIPLINE

5 S T R A T E G I C D R I V E R S

GROW THE CORE

LEVERAGE CLOSENESS

CONNECTED OMNI-

SIMPLIFY THE

EXCEL IN OMNI-

4 BRANDS

TO OUR CUSTOMER

RETAIL SUPPLY CHAIN

BUSINESS

RETAIL EXECUTION

S U P E R R E T A I L G R O U P

24

Strategy execution

GROW THE CORE

LEVERAGE CLOSENESS

CONNECTED OMNI-

4 BRANDS

TO OUR CUSTOMER

RETAIL SUPPLY CHAIN

Current Focus Areas

SIMPLIFY THE BUSINESS

EXCEL IN OMNI- RETAIL EXECUTION

All 4 core brands have

increased online

marketshare1

New concept Rebel Doncaster store opening in March

Macpac Miranda store opening in Q4

5-year organic brand strategies and private brand review in train

6.4m active club members

Reduced supply chain

Improved average club

cost per unit

member NPS

Macpac Australian DC

Investment in analytical

commenced operation

insight & customer

Group sourcing

strategy leadership in

optimisation and 5 year

place

supply chain strategy in

Initial pricing strategy

train

implementation delivering

positive results

Organisation-first KPIs in place for all Senior Leadership team

5 year IS strategy in train

22% growth in online sales

Record Black Friday online sales

Improved conversion rates across all brands

Introduced click & collect in all Macpac Australian stores. NZ roll out to commence in H2

S U P E R R E T A I L G R O U P

(1) Management estimates based on key competitor market share analysis

25

GROUP HIGHLIGHTS

2019/20 1ST HALF PERFORMACE STRATEGY UPDATE

2019/20 TRADING AND OPERATING UPDATE

APPENDICES

Performance Trends

Segment Notes

AASB 16 impact on financial statements

26

Trading and operating update

Trading update

Group like-for like sales growth

H1 (weeks 1-26)

H2 (weeks 27-33)

Year to date (weeks 1-33)

Supercheap Auto

2.4%

3.1%

2.6%

Rebel

3.3%

5.8%

3.8%

BCF

(0.5%)

(8.0%)

(2.1%)

Macpac

(7.0%)

(0.4%)

(5.8%)

Supercheap Auto and Rebel have traded well in the first seven weeks of the second half, with like-for-like sales growth accelerating in in both businesses

Macpac small format stores have achieved positive LFL sales growth in the second half. The Group maintains expectations that, assuming normal weather conditions, Macpac second half EBIT will be higher than the $5.5m delivered in the pcp

The performance of BCF continues to reflect subdued demand in the camping and outdoors category following an unprecedented summer bushfire season. Trading remained soft in the key month of January, which typically contributes the majority of second half BCF earnings.

Group and unallocated costs are expected to be lower in the second half than in the first half

Store development program for the second half

Supercheap Auto: open one new store, refurbish six stores and undertake two relocations

Rebel: expand three stores, refurbish one store and undertake one relocation

BCF: refurbish one store

Macpac: open one new store, refurbish two stores and undertake one relocation

S U P E R R E T A I L G R O U P

27

Trading and operating update continued

Enterprise Agreement

The Enterprise Agreement (EA) for retail and clerical team members was approved by the Fair Work Commission in February 2020

The Group previously flagged that wage inflation resulting from the EA is expected to have an incremental EBITDA impact of approximately $9 million in its first year of operation

In anticipation of the approval of the EA, the Group activated higher penalty rates for all eligible team members in April 2019 and recognised the base rate for all team members from mid December 2019

As a result, approximately one third of the estimated wage inflation impact has already been absorbed by the Group, with the remainder to be incurred over the course of calendar year 2020

Team Member Underpayment Remediation

The Group has updated its total estimate for team member back payments from $53.2 million as at 29 December 2018 to $61.2 million as at 28 December 2019, excluding execution costs.

The estimate increase of $8.0 million since December 2018 has resulted in a $9.5 million after tax expense in the current six month period.

The movement in this estimate has two elements. The total amount of retail manager and set-up team member underpayments is lower than initially estimated. Offsetting this decrease is the identification of additional team members also impacted by overtime underpayments. Costs to execute the remediation of $3.1 million after tax have been incurred in the period.

Total costs to execute the remediation including the prior period were $8.6 million after tax.

Coronavirus (COVID-19)

A significant proportion of the Group's products are sourced from China, across all brands

The Group currently only sources from two factories located in the city of Wuhan in the province of Hubei, which supply products to Rebel and Macpac

There is no expectation of a material impact on availability of product in the short term given current inventory levels

The Group will continue to monitor ongoing developments in China and undertake appropriate contingency planning

S U P E R R E T A I L G R O U P

28

GROUP HIGHLIGHTS

2019/20 1ST HALF PERFORMANCE

STRATEGY UPDATE

2019/20 TRADING AND OPERATING UPDATE

APPENDICES

Performance Trends

Segment Notes

AASB 16 Impact on Financial Statements

29

Performance trends

Reported Sales ($m)

Reported Total Segment EBIT ($m)

413 464 562

1,037 1,096 1,159 1,216 1,296 1,324 1,403 1,444

759

99.8 101.1 94.1 93.1

61.6

23.6 28.3 41.4

115.2 113.6 124.5 115.4

Reported EPS (c)

Reported Post Tax ROC (%)

37.7

36.6

36.3

30.9

31.3

29.1

18.3

22.0

22.8

17.0

11.8

13.5

15.5

17.1

19.8

19.4

15.8

14.9

14.6

13.2

14.9

14.4

11.2

11.2

S U P E R R E T A I L G R O U P

30

Segment note

2 0 1 9 / 2 0

S U P E R R E T A I L G R O U P

31

Segment note

2 0 1 8 / 1 9

S U P E R R E T A I L G R O U P

32

AASB 16 Leases impact on Consolidated Income Statement

S U P E R R E T A I L G R O U P

33

AASB 16 Leases impact on Consolidated Balance Sheet (1 of 3)

S U P E R R E T A I L G R O U P

34

AASB 16 Leases impact on Consolidated Balance Sheet (2 of 3)

S U P E R R E T A I L G R O U P

35

AASB 16 Leases impact on Consolidated Balance Sheet (3 of 3)

S U P E R R E T A I L G R O U P

36

Disclaimer

Super Retail Group Limited published this content on 20 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2020 03:41:01 UTC
