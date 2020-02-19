Super Retail : 2020 Half Year Results - Investor Presentation 0 02/19/2020 | 10:42pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields RESULTS FOR THE 26 WEEKS TO 28 DECEMBER 2019 ANTHONY HERAGHTY Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer DAVID BURNS Chief Financial Officer 20 February 2020 The release of this presentation has been authorised by the Super Retail Group Limited Board Content GROUP HIGHLIGHTS 2019/20 1st HALF PERFORMANCE STRATEGY UPDATE 2019/20 TRADING AND OPERATING UPDATE APPENDICES Performance Trends Segment Notes AASB 16 Impact on Financial Statements 2 Results overview FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE GROUP SEGMENT SEGMENT OPERATING SALES EBITDA EBIT CASHFLOW $1,443.5m $159.8m1 $115.4m1 $239.1m1 GROUP SALES SEGMENT EBITDA SEGMENT EBIT OPERATING CASHFLOW UP 2.9% ON PCP DOWN 3.9% ON PCP DOWN 7.3% ON PCP UP 1.6% ON PCP HIGHLIGHTS INTERIM DIVIDEND 21.5 CENTS INTERIM FULLY FRANKED DIVIDEND OF 21.5 CENTS PER SHARE Solid top line H1 peak trading sales Group gross margin Omni-retail Focus on closeness to across all brands improved in the execution has customer has growth driven by impacted by second quarter and delivered 22% resulted in higher 1.7% Group like- bushfires and BCF margin stabilised growth in Group average club for-like sales drought, with in December. online sales. member net growth. outdoor businesses promoter score (NPS) All four core brands most affected. and 10.3% annual increased their growth in active club online members. marketshare.2 S U P E R R E T A I L G R O U P (1) Pro forma results as if AASB 16 did not apply to enable a more meaningful comparison with the pcp (2) Based on management estimates using key competitor marketshare analysis Strong cash flow generation supported a $42.2m reduction in net debt versus pcp.1 Interim dividend of 21.5 cents in line with previous comparative period. 3 Track record of sales growth T H E G R O U P H A S C O N T I N U E D T O D E L I V E R S O L I D T O P L I N E G R O W T H A N D P O S I T I V E L I K E F O R L I K E S A L E S G R O W T H I N A C H A L L E N G I N G R E T A I L E N V I R O N M E N T GROUP H1 GROUP H1 H1 SALES H1 LFL SALES SALES ($M) LFL SALES GROWTH GROWTH GROWTH 1,216 1,296 1,324 1,403 1,444 4.3% 5.0% 2.2% 2.7% 1.7% 3.7% 2.4% 3.6% 3.3% 0.7% (0.5%) (0.9%) (7.0%) DEC 15 DEC 16 DEC 17 DEC 18 DEC 19 DEC 15 DEC 16 DEC 17 DEC 18 DEC 19 Total Group 2.9% 1.7% S U P E R R E T A I L G R O U P 4 Impact of bushfires/drought on peak trade sales P E A K S A L E S A C R O S S A L L B R A N D S A D V E R S E L Y I M P A C T E D B Y E X T R E M E W E A T H E R E V E N T S H1 LFL sales - SCA H1 LFL sales - Rebel • 2.7% 2.0% 2.4% 3.1% 3.4% 3.3% Regional stores • Sales momentum in NSW, Victoria in NSW, ACT and and Queensland Victoria slowed • most affected post week 16 Greatest impact compared to rest on outdoor of Australia category Wk 1-16 Wk 17-26 H1 Total Wk 1-16 Wk 17-26 H1 Total H1 LFL sales - BCF H1 LFL sales - Macpac • Over 50 stores 6.5% (5.6%) (0.5)% • Australian LFL (2.1%) (13.1%) (7.0%) impacted by fire/ sales declined drought • 9.5% with NSW Camping category and Victoria most most affected heavily impacted • Stores not impacted delivered 3.0% LFL Wk 1-16 Wk 17-26 H1 Total Wk 1-16 Wk 17-26 H1 Total sales growth S U P E R R E T A I L G R O U P 5 Online sales growth of 22% E A C H O F T H E B R A N D S I N C R E A S E D O N L I N E M A R K E T S H A R E 1 FIRST HALF ONLINE SALES ($M) 4 YR CAGR 60% 19 33 80 104 127 BRAND PERFORMANCE 1H ONLINE ONLINE SALES SALES ($M) GROWTH VS PCP 37.2 24% 59.3 21% 23.7 22% 6.6 27% Total Group 126.8 22% DEC 15 DEC 16 DEC 17 DEC 18 DEC 19 S U P E R R E T A I L G R O U P (1) Based on management estimates using key competitor market share analysis 6 Customer behaviour supports omni-retail focus 9 6 % O F S A L E S L E V E R A G E T H E S T O R E N E T W O R K GROUP SALES BY CHANNEL1 BRAND SALES BY CHANNEL1 4% SALES CHANNEL 4% 92% IN-STORE In-store Click & Home Collect Delivery ONLINE % OF TOTAL SALES ONLINE SALES 94% 4% 2% HOME 54% DELIVERY 90% 3% 7% CLICK & 46% 93% 5% 2% COLLECT 90% nm2 10% TOTAL GROUP 92% 4% 4% S U P E R R E T A I L G R O U P (1) 12 months ending 28 December 2019 7 (2) Click and collect was introduced in Macpac Australian stores part way through the period and represented 0.3% of total sales Customer growth outpacing store growth A C T I V E C L U B M E M B E R S H A V E I N C R E A S E D T O O V E R 6 . 4 M I L L I O N CLUB MEMBER NPS1 641 627 640 688 697 43.1 53.5 57.9 59.6 62.4 4.4 5.3 4.8 6.4 5.8 4 year CAGR Active members: 9.8% Stores: 2.1% DEC 15 DEC 16 DEC 17 DEC 18 DEC 19 DEC 15 DEC 16 DEC 17 DEC 18 DEC 19 Store numbers Active club members (m) S U P E R R E T A I L G R O U P (1) Average club member NPS for 6 months ending 28 December 2019 8 Growing loyalty C L U B M E M B E R S H I P , C L U B M E M B E R N P S A N D % S A L E S F R O M C L U B M E M B E R S I N C R E A S E D A C R O S S A L L B R A N D S 1.70M active1 13% 2.75M active1 8% 1.52M active1 club members club members club members 63% NPS2 from 60% NPS2 from 64% NPS2 60% 57% 40% - sales 65% - sales from 82% - sales from active from from active from active 38% 62% club members club members club members S U P E R R E T A I L G R O U P (1) Active club member is a club member who purchased in last 12 months (2) Club member NPS for 6 months ending 28 December 2019 (3) Macpac NPS not measured in pcp 8% from 58% from 79% 0.47M active1 club members 67% NPS2,3 69% - sales from active club members 34% from 65% 9 GROUP HIGHLIGHTS 2019/20 1ST HALF PERFORMANCE STRATEGY UPDATE 2019/20 TRADING AND OPERATING UPDATE APPENDICES Performance Trends Segment Notes AASB 16 Impact on Financial Statements 10 Group results 1H 2019/20 1H 2018/19 Change $m Pre AASB 161 Pre AASB 16 % Total sales 1,443.5 1,403.2 2.9% Total segment EBITDA 159.8 166.2 (3.9%) Segment D&A (44.4) (41.7) 6.5% Total segment EBIT 115.4 124.5 (7.3%) Normalised NPAT 74.1 81.6 (9.2%) Other items not included in normalised NPAT 12.7 9.9 28.3% Profit attributable to owners (pre AASB 16) 61.4 71.7 (14.4%) AASB 16 adjustment 4.0 n/a n/a Profit attributable to owners (statutory) 57.4 71.7 (19.9%) (1) Pro forma as if AASB 16 did not apply to enable a more meaningful comparison with the pcp (2) For detail on impact of AASB on consolidated income statement refer to the Appendix S U P E R R E T A I L G R O U P 11 First half EBIT margin drivers F O C U S O N D E L I V E R I N G H I G H E R G R O S S M A R G I N A N D C O S T S A V I N G S F R O M B U S I N E S S S I M P L I F I C A T I O N T O O F F S E T H I G H E R L A B O U R A N D R E N T A L C O S T S First half EBIT margins • EBIT margins declined by 90bps from 8.9% in pcp to 8.0% primarily due to: - increase in store based wages due to new stores, additional hours and impact of EA impacted by labour costs - less cost fractionalisation due to lower peak trading sales; and and reduced operating leverage - higher depreciation charges reflecting ongoing investment in omni retail • Higher levels of promotional activities in the first quarter successfully generated top line growth but Strong gross margin adversely impacted margins • Group gross margin expanded in the second quarter delivery in second quarter • BCF gross margin stabilised in December • Positive gross margin momentum bodes well for the second half • CODB reduction initiatives offset rent increase and transition costs relating to new support offices in Sydney and Rent inflation offset by cost Brisbane management • Procurement and technology led business simplification projects have delivered cost efficiencies • Supply chain costs per unit have decreased year on year S U P E R R E T A I L G R O U P 12 Segment results FIRST HALF EBIT CONTRIBUTION (BY BRAND) $m 1H 2019/20 1H 2018/19 Segment Sales EBIT1 Sales EBIT 2% Supercheap Auto 550.7 57.3 530.8 57.1 9% Rebel 542.8 53.7 523.9 54.4 46% BCF 283.5 12.1 281.4 15.4 43% Macpac 66.5 2.3 67.1 7.5 Group and (10.0) (9.9) Unallocated Total 1,443.5 115.4 1,403.2 124.5 S U P E R R E T A I L G R O U P (1) Pro forma as if AASB 16 did not apply to enable a more meaningful comparison with the pcp 13 Supercheap Auto • Total sales growth of 3.7% driven by like-for-like sales growth and contribution from new stores • Like-for-like sales growth of 2.4% driven by growth in average transaction value • Auto maintenance delivered the strongest category growth. Like- for-like sales growth was achieved in all categories except tools and outdoors which continues to experience strong competition. • Gross margin momentum improved in the second quarter • Segment EBITDA increased by 1.6% to $75.5m. EBITDA growth was dampened by higher store labour costs, driven by increased investment in hours and increased wage costs • Segment EBIT increased by 0.4% to $57.3m and was impacted by higher depreciation and amortisation expenses • Online sales grew by 24% • Active Club Plus membership increased to 1.70m and club members represented 40% of total sales • SCA opened 3 new stores and closed 1 store with 325 stores at period end 1H 2019/20 1H 2018/19 Change $m Pre AASB 161 Pre AASB 16 on PCP Sales 550.7 530.8 3.7% LFL sales growth 2.4% Segment EBITDA 75.5 74.3 1.6% EBITDA margin % 13.7% 14.0% (0.3%) Segment EBIT 57.3 57.1 0.4% Segment EBIT margin % 10.4% 10.8% (0.4%) S U P E R R E T A I L G R O U P (1) Pro forma as if AASB 16 did not apply to enable a more meaningful comparison with the pcp 14 Rebel • Total sales growth of 3.6% driven by like-for-like sales growth • Like-for-like sales growth of 3.3% was supported by transaction growth and increased units per sale driving higher average transaction value • Footwear and hardgoods were the strongest performing categories • Rebel delivered strong sales and gross margin performance in the second quarter • Segment EBITDA increased by 0.3% to $68.4m. EBITDA growth was dampened by higher store labour costs, driven by increased investment in hours and increased wage costs • Segment EBIT declined by 1.3% to $53.7m due to an increase in D&A reflecting increased investment in omni-retail capability • Online sales grew by 21% • Active club membership increased to 2.75m and club member sales represented 65% of Rebel sales • Rebel closed 1 store resulting in 160 stores at period end $m 1H 2019/20 1H 2018/19 Change on Pre AASB 161 Pre AASB 16 PCP Sales 542.8 523.9 3.6% LFL sales growth 3.3% Segment EBITDA 68.4 68.2 0.3% EBITDA margin % 12.6% 13.0% (0.4%) Segment EBIT 53.7 54.4 (1.3%) Segment EBIT margin % 9.9% 10.4% (0.5%) S U P E R R E T A I L G R O U P (1) Pro forma as if AASB 16 did not apply to enable a more meaningful comparison with the pcp 15 BCF • Total sales increased by 0.7% to $283.5 million • Like-for-like sales decreased by 0.5% primarily due to the impact of extreme weather events in the peak trading period • BCF stores not impacted by fire/drought delivered 3.0% like-for-like sales growth for the period • Levels of competition and promotional intensity remain high, but margin stabilised late in the second quarter • Segment EBITDA and Segment EBIT were both lower than pcp as a result of the like-for-like sales decline • Online sales grew by 22% • Active club membership increased to 1.52m and club member sales represented 82% of BCF sales • BCF opened 4 stores and closed 1 store, resulting in 139 stores at period end $m 1H 2019/20 1H 2018/19 Change Pre AASB 161 Pre AASB 16 on PCP Sales 283.5 281.4 0.7% LFL sales growth (0.5%) Segment EBITDA 22.1 24.8 (10.9%) EBITDA margin % 7.8% 8.8% (1.0%) Segment EBIT 12.1 15.4 (21.4%) Segment EBIT margin % 4.3% 5.5% (1.2%) S U P E R R E T A I L G R O U P (1) Pro forma as if AASB 16 did not apply to enable a more meaningful comparison with the pcp 16 Macpac • Sales fell by 0.9% as a result of a 7.0% decline in like-for-like sales • In Australia, like-for-like sales decreased by 9.5% as a result of the impact of summer bushfires on peak trading, with Victoria and NSW worst affected. New Zealand like-for-like sales fell by 2.9%. • Cost inflation driven by depreciation of NZD against USD reduced gross margin. Sales in the period were impacted by a change in promotional strategy due to margin pressures and a delay in price increases. • Segment EBIT decreased to $2.3 million and EBIT margin declined due to lower sales and gross margin • Online sales grew by 27% • Active club membership increased to 0.47m and club members represented 69% of Macpac sales • Click and collect operational in all Australian stores • Macpac opened 3 stores, resulting in 73 stores at period end $m 1H 2019/20 1H 2018/19 Change on Pre AASB 161 Pre AASB 16 PCP Sales 66.5 67.1 (0.9%) LFL sales growth (7.0%) Segment EBITDA 3.7 8.7 (57.5%) EBITDA margin % 5.6% 13.0% (7.4%) Segment EBIT 2.3 7.5 (69.3%) Segment EBIT margin % 3.5% 11.2% (7.7%) S U P E R R E T A I L G R O U P (1) Pro forma as if AASB 16 did not apply to enable a more meaningful comparison with the pcp 17 Group & unallocated • Group and unallocated includes: • Corporate costs not allocated to segments • Commercial operations • Omni-retail development • Total costs of ($10.0m) (EBIT) in line with guidance provided in January trading update • Corporate costs $0.4 million lower than pcp • Un-utilised distribution centre costs $0.1m higher than pcp • Omni-retail and digital costs reflect the focus of the Group on developing its omni-retailing capability $m 1H 2019/20 1H 2018/19 Change on Pre AASB 161 Pre AASB 16 PCP EBIT (10.0) (9.9) (0.1) Comprising: Corporate costs (5.4) (5.8) 0.4 Un-utilised distribution (1.9) (1.8) (0.1) centre costs Digital and omni-retail (2.7) (2.3) (0.4) development S U P E R R E T A I L G R O U P (1) Pro forma as if AASB 16 did not apply to enable a more meaningful comparison with the pcp 18 Group balance sheet • Inventory has increased by $3.2m from December 2018 and reflects ongoing focus on ensuring in-stock availability in peak trading period • Supercheap Auto inventory has increased due to currency movements and new stores • Rebel inventory per store has increased reflecting both currency movements and decision to improve in-store availability • BCF inventory per store has increased due to currency and lower sales delivery in the period • Macpac inventory in line with pcp notwithstanding network expansion • Net inventory has decreased by $16.3m compared to December 2018 • Net debt has decreased by $42.2m to $251.8m compared to December 2018 • Statutory net debt reflects AASB 16 implementation Statutory Pro Forma Jun 19 Dec 19 $m Dec 191 Pre AASB 16 pre AASB 162 Inventory Supercheap Auto 212.5 212.5 200.9 Rebel 207.1 207.1 181.1 BCF 158.8 158.8 135.6 Macpac 42.7 42.7 42.6 Total Inventory 621.1 621.1 560.2 Trade & other payables (543.2) (546.3) (360.0) Net inventory investment 77.9 74.8 200.2 Property, plant and equipment & computer 355.6 362.3 369.2 software Net external debt 1,184.5 251.8 386.7 S U P E R R E T A I L G R O U P (1) Statutory includes the impact of AASB 16 which came into effect on 1 July 2019 19 (2) Pro forma as if AASB 16 did not apply to enable a more meaningful comparison with the pcp Group cash flow • Strong operating cash flow of $239.1m (pre AASB 16) • The overall profile of the Group's capital expenditure reflects continued investment in omni-retail capabilities while moderating spend on new stores and store refurbishment • Investment in store capex is split: $2.3m in Supercheap Auto, $1.6m in Rebel, $3.4m in BCF and $1.3m in Macpac • Other capital expenditure includes investments in omni- retailing capabilities, data, cyber, networking, core information systems, order management system and inventory planning and execution projects $m 1H 2019/20 1H 2019/20 1H 2018/19 Statutory Pre AASB 161 Pre AASB 16 Operating cash flow (pre store 349.3 247.8 248.3 set up investment) Store set up investment (8.7) (8.7) (12.9) Operating cash flow 340.6 239.1 235.4 Stores (8.6) (8.6) (9.4) Other Capex (29.2) (29.2) (31.0) Payment of Subsidiaries/JV (0.1) (0.1) (0.4) Investing Cash flow (37.9) (37.9) (40.8) Dividends & interest (84.7) (66.2) (67.1) Finance Leases (84.6) (1.6) (1.7) External debt repayment (84.0) (84.0) (78.0) Financing Cash flow (253.3) (151.8) (146.8) Net Cash flow 49.4 49.4 47.8 S U P E R R E T A I L G R O U P (1) Pro forma as if AASB 16 did not apply to enable a more meaningful comparison with the pcp 20 Impact of AASB 16 on balance sheet, earnings and cash flow Approach to AASB 16 • The Group has adopted AASB 16 from 30 June 2019 with retrospective adjustments • The adjustments arising from the new leasing rules are recognised in the opening balance sheet on 30 June 2019 Balance sheet • Recognition of right of use asset and lease liability • Right of use asset - initial increase of $843.4m at 30 June 2019 ($847.6m at 28 December 2019) • Lease liability - initial increase of $930.1m at 30 June 2019 ($938.2m at 28 December 2019) • Segment EBITDA increased by $99.5m and Segment EBIT increased by $12.7m as a result of Profit and Loss operating lease expenses being replaced by depreciation and finance costs • Overall impact on first half FY20 NPAT - decrease of $4.0 million • Earnings per share decreased by 2.0c per share in the first half as a result of the adoption of AASB 16 • Increase in first half operating cashflows of $101.5 million reflecting lower operating lease expenses Cash flow • Increase in first half cashflows from financing activities of $101.5 million reflecting lease principal repayments ($83.0m) and interest paid ($18.5m) • No net impact on cashflows S U P E R R E T A I L G R O U P (1) For further details on lease liabilities refer to Note 18 in the Interim Financial Report 21 (2) For further details on impact of AASB 16 on consolidated balance sheet refer to the Appendix Returns and capital ratios • Normalised EPS of 37.5 cents was 9.2% lower than pcp • Basic EPS (Pre AASB 16) of 31.1 cents was 14.3% lower than pcp • Normalised fixed charge cover ratio of 2.1 approaching target of 2.2 times • Debt facilities are operating comfortably in compliance with financial covenants • Return on Capital of 14.4% remains above WACC • Effective AUD/USD rate for the period was 0.686 down from 0.735 in pcp. The AUD/USD hedge rate for next 12 months is circa 0.702 (1) Based on normalised net profit after tax (2) Statutory Basic EPS for 1H 2019/20 was 29.1 cents (3) Pro forma as if AASB 16 did not apply to enable a more meaningful comparison Pro Forma 1H 2018/19 1H 2019/20 Pre AASB163 Pre AASB 16 Normalised EPS1 37.5c 41.3c 36.3c Basic EPS (Pre AASB 16)2 31.1c 12 mths to 12 mths to Dec 19 Jun 19 Reported Annualised Post Tax Return on 14.4% 13.3% Capital (ROC)1 Fixed charge cover - normalised EBITDAL 2.1x 2.1x Net Debt / EBITDA - normalised 0.8x 1.2x Average Net Debt $431m $448m S U P E R R E T A I L G R O U P 22 GROUP HIGHLIGHTS 2019/20 1ST HALF PERFORMACE STRATEGY UPDATE 2019/20 TRADING AND OPERATING UPDATE APPENDICES Performance Trends Segment Notes AASB 16 Impact on Financial Statements 23 Our strategy T H E T H R E E P R I M A R Y V A L U E L E V E R S GROW BE AN FOCUS ON ORGANIC ANNUAL EFFICIENT GROWTH & CUSTOMER OMNI- CAPITAL VALUE RETAILER DISCIPLINE 5 S T R A T E G I C D R I V E R S GROW THE CORE LEVERAGE CLOSENESS CONNECTED OMNI- SIMPLIFY THE EXCEL IN OMNI- 4 BRANDS TO OUR CUSTOMER RETAIL SUPPLY CHAIN BUSINESS RETAIL EXECUTION S U P E R R E T A I L G R O U P 24 Strategy execution GROW THE CORE LEVERAGE CLOSENESS CONNECTED OMNI- 4 BRANDS TO OUR CUSTOMER RETAIL SUPPLY CHAIN Current Focus Areas SIMPLIFY THE BUSINESS EXCEL IN OMNI- RETAIL EXECUTION • All 4 core brands have increased online marketshare1 • New concept Rebel Doncaster store opening in March • Macpac Miranda store opening in Q4 • 5-year organic brand strategies and private brand review in train • 6.4m active club members • Reduced supply chain • Improved average club • cost per unit member NPS Macpac Australian DC • Investment in analytical • commenced operation insight & customer Group sourcing strategy leadership in optimisation and 5 year place supply chain strategy in • Initial pricing strategy train implementation delivering positive results • Organisation-first KPIs in place for all Senior Leadership team • 5 year IS strategy in train • 22% growth in online sales • Record Black Friday online sales • Improved conversion rates across all brands • Introduced click & collect in all Macpac Australian stores. NZ roll out to commence in H2 S U P E R R E T A I L G R O U P (1) Management estimates based on key competitor market share analysis 25 GROUP HIGHLIGHTS 2019/20 1ST HALF PERFORMACE STRATEGY UPDATE 2019/20 TRADING AND OPERATING UPDATE APPENDICES Performance Trends Segment Notes AASB 16 impact on financial statements 26 Trading and operating update Trading update • Group like-for like sales growth H1 (weeks 1-26) H2 (weeks 27-33) Year to date (weeks 1-33) Supercheap Auto 2.4% 3.1% 2.6% Rebel 3.3% 5.8% 3.8% BCF (0.5%) (8.0%) (2.1%) Macpac (7.0%) (0.4%) (5.8%) • Supercheap Auto and Rebel have traded well in the first seven weeks of the second half, with like-for-like sales growth accelerating in in both businesses • Macpac small format stores have achieved positive LFL sales growth in the second half. The Group maintains expectations that, assuming normal weather conditions, Macpac second half EBIT will be higher than the $5.5m delivered in the pcp • The performance of BCF continues to reflect subdued demand in the camping and outdoors category following an unprecedented summer bushfire season. Trading remained soft in the key month of January, which typically contributes the majority of second half BCF earnings. • Group and unallocated costs are expected to be lower in the second half than in the first half Store development program for the second half • Supercheap Auto: open one new store, refurbish six stores and undertake two relocations • Rebel: expand three stores, refurbish one store and undertake one relocation • BCF: refurbish one store • Macpac: open one new store, refurbish two stores and undertake one relocation S U P E R R E T A I L G R O U P 27 Trading and operating update continued Enterprise Agreement • The Enterprise Agreement (EA) for retail and clerical team members was approved by the Fair Work Commission in February 2020 • The Group previously flagged that wage inflation resulting from the EA is expected to have an incremental EBITDA impact of approximately $9 million in its first year of operation • In anticipation of the approval of the EA, the Group activated higher penalty rates for all eligible team members in April 2019 and recognised the base rate for all team members from mid December 2019 • As a result, approximately one third of the estimated wage inflation impact has already been absorbed by the Group, with the remainder to be incurred over the course of calendar year 2020 Team Member Underpayment Remediation • The Group has updated its total estimate for team member back payments from $53.2 million as at 29 December 2018 to $61.2 million as at 28 December 2019, excluding execution costs. • The estimate increase of $8.0 million since December 2018 has resulted in a $9.5 million after tax expense in the current six month period. • The movement in this estimate has two elements. The total amount of retail manager and set-up team member underpayments is lower than initially estimated. Offsetting this decrease is the identification of additional team members also impacted by overtime underpayments. Costs to execute the remediation of $3.1 million after tax have been incurred in the period. • Total costs to execute the remediation including the prior period were $8.6 million after tax. Coronavirus (COVID-19) • A significant proportion of the Group's products are sourced from China, across all brands • The Group currently only sources from two factories located in the city of Wuhan in the province of Hubei, which supply products to Rebel and Macpac • There is no expectation of a material impact on availability of product in the short term given current inventory levels • The Group will continue to monitor ongoing developments in China and undertake appropriate contingency planning S U P E R R E T A I L G R O U P 28 GROUP HIGHLIGHTS 2019/20 1ST HALF PERFORMANCE STRATEGY UPDATE 2019/20 TRADING AND OPERATING UPDATE APPENDICES Performance Trends Segment Notes AASB 16 Impact on Financial Statements 29 Performance trends Reported Sales ($m) Reported Total Segment EBIT ($m) 413 464 562 1,037 1,096 1,159 1,216 1,296 1,324 1,403 1,444 759 99.8 101.1 94.1 93.1 61.6 23.6 28.3 41.4 115.2 113.6 124.5 115.4 Reported EPS (c) Reported Post Tax ROC (%) 37.7 36.6 36.3 30.9 31.3 29.1 18.3 22.0 22.8 17.0 11.8 13.5 15.5 17.1 19.8 19.4 15.8 14.9 14.6 13.2 14.9 14.4 11.2 11.2 S U P E R R E T A I L G R O U P 30 Segment note 2 0 1 9 / 2 0 S U P E R R E T A I L G R O U P 31 Segment note 2 0 1 8 / 1 9 S U P E R R E T A I L G R O U P 32 AASB 16 Leases impact on Consolidated Income Statement S U P E R R E T A I L G R O U P 33 AASB 16 Leases impact on Consolidated Balance Sheet (1 of 3) S U P E R R E T A I L G R O U P 34 AASB 16 Leases impact on Consolidated Balance Sheet (2 of 3) S U P E R R E T A I L G R O U P 35 AASB 16 Leases impact on Consolidated Balance Sheet (3 of 3) S U P E R R E T A I L G R O U P 36 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Super Retail Group Limited published this content on 20 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2020 03:41:01 UTC 0 Latest news on SUPER RETAIL GROUP LIMITED 10:42p SUPER RETAIL : 2020 Half Year Results Announcement PU 10:42p SUPER RETAIL : 2020 Half Year Results - Investor Presentation PU 01/20 SUPER RETAIL OUTLOOK : Not Alone Am I AQ 01/08 U.S.-Iran distrust looms over Tehran air crash investigation RE 2019 Australia's Woolworths hit with class action for underpaying staff RE 2019 Woolworths underpaid staff by up to $200 million, fuels ire over Australian w.. RE 2019 SUPER RETAIL : Chair & CEO Presentation to Shareholders PU 2019 SUPER RETAIL : Trading Update October 2019 PU 2019 SUPER RETAIL : Chair Address to Shareholders PU 2019 SUPER RETAIL : Investigates Malware Incident Oct 2019 PU