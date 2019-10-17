Super Retail : Investigates Malware Incident Oct 2019

Super Retail Group Limited ABN 81 108 676 204 751 Gympie Road Lawnton QLD 4501, Australia

Friday, 18 October 2019

Super Retail Group investigates malware incident

Super Retail Group is investigating a recent malware incident that involved malicious emails being sent to some team members.

The emails are not legitimate and can potentially impact the body of emails on some team member computers. This malware cannot extract data or information from attachments to those emails.

Super Retail Group has contained the spread of the malware and has been working closely with external Cyber Security consultants to fully investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident and confirm what information has been affected. Super Retail Group takes its cyber security seriously and is investing significant resources into investigating the circumstances of the incident.

Super Retail Group has notified all team members as a precaution, and the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner, and remains focused on conducting a comprehensive investigation.

