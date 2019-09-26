Super Retail : ASX Announcement- Appointment of Interim Group General Counsel and Company Secretary

ASX STATEMENT

Friday, 27 September 2019

Interim Group General Counsel and Company Secretary

Super Retail Group Limited (ASX: SUL) today announced the appointment of Justin Coss as interim Group General Counsel and Company Secretary, following the resignation of Peter Lim from the role.

The appointment is effective from Monday, 30 September 2019, pending a permanent appointment to the position.

Mr Coss is an experienced general counsel and company secretary for ASX-listed companies, and was most recently Group Legal Counsel and Company Secretary for AUB Group Ltd.

