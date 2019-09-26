Log in
Super Retail : ASX Announcement- Appointment of Interim Group General Counsel and Company Secretary

09/26/2019 | 09:28pm EDT

ASX STATEMENT

Friday, 27 September 2019

Interim Group General Counsel and Company Secretary

Super Retail Group Limited (ASX: SUL) today announced the appointment of Justin Coss as interim Group General Counsel and Company Secretary, following the resignation of Peter Lim from the role.

The appointment is effective from Monday, 30 September 2019, pending a permanent appointment to the position.

Mr Coss is an experienced general counsel and company secretary for ASX-listed companies, and was most recently Group Legal Counsel and Company Secretary for AUB Group Ltd.

Media enquiries:

Kate Carini, GM Corporate Affairs

Ph: 07 3482 7404

  1. communications@superretailgroup.com

Investor enquiries:

Robert Wruck, Head of Investor Relations

Ph: 0414 521 124

  1. robert.wruck@superretailgroup.com

Disclaimer

Super Retail Group Limited published this content on 27 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2019 01:27:05 UTC
