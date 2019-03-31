Log in
SUPER RETAIL GROUP LTD

(SUL)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 03/29
8.03 AUD   +5.66%
Super Retail : Change of Directors Interest Notice

03/31/2019 | 06:52pm EDT

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

SUPER RETAIL GROUP LIMITED

ABN

81 108 676 204

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Anthony Michael Heraghty

Date of last notice

19 March 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct

Nature of indirect interest

(including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

interest.

Date of change

28 March 2019

No. of securities held prior to change

(a) 14,684 Direct

(b) 25,590 Indirect

(c) 169,997 Unvested Performance

Rights over Ordinary Shares

Class

Ordinary Shares

Number acquired

417

Number disposed

NIL

Value/Consideration

$3,156.69

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

valuation

+See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

No. of securities held after change

(a) 15,101 Direct

(b) 25,590 Indirect

(c) 169,997 Unvested Performance

Rights over Ordinary Shares

Nature of change

Issue of Securities Under Dividend

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue

Reinvestment Plan

of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-

back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed No above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Disclaimer

Super Retail Group Limited published this content on 01 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2019 22:51:02 UTC
