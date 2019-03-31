Super Retail : Change of Directors Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Name of entity SUPER RETAIL GROUP LIMITED ABN 81 108 676 204

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Anthony Michael Heraghty Date of last notice 19 March 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest Direct Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Date of change 28 March 2019 No. of securities held prior to change (a) 14,684 Direct (b) 25,590 Indirect (c) 169,997 Unvested Performance Rights over Ordinary Shares Class Ordinary Shares Number acquired 417 Number disposed NIL Value/Consideration $3,156.69 Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

